UnitedHealth: Double Digit Earnings Growth Can Boost Share Price Despite Headwinds

A well-integrated company of >325,000 staff will be hard to stop in 2020 despite healthcare being pivotal to the race for the White House. Share price deserves to be $350+ in my view - market fears would be my main concern.

The company is the market leader in Medicare Advantage and expects to earn $93bn in 2020 from lucrative and fast growing market - $10bn more than in 2019.

All sectors of the business showed growth in 2019. Consolidated operating margin rose to 8.1% from 7.7% in 2018. United management expects to add 700k more customers in 2019.

Investment Thesis

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is currently trading at all-time highs ($302.1 at the time of writing this update) but in my view this behemoth of a company fully justifies its current price and has further upside still to realise. The company's bullish (yet realisable, in my view) forecasts for 2020 - an 8% increase in revenues and 12% gain in consolidated earnings, translates to forward EPS of ~$16.4 and an attractive forward PE ratio of 19x (current PE is 21x) since the company hopes to complete $4 - $5bn of share buybacks in 2020.

Over the past year United has under-performed the S&P 500 - growing its share price 11.5% as compared to the S&P's 21% gain. The stock traded as low as $215 in October 2019 when fears that the private healthcare industry could be broken up in favour of a "medicare-for-all" government run health insurance programme took hold and bipartisan opposition to high drug prices was at its height, but despite the looming presidential election those fears seem to have dissipated and the stock prices of all of the major health insurers have jumped as a result.

1 year share price of major healthcare providers vs S&P 500. Source: Trading View.

Underpinning United's growth is its Medicare Advantage ("MA") business which contributed $83.3bn, or just over 34% of all revenues in 2019 and for which the company has high hopes in 2020 - when it is expected to add between 500k - 550k members and contribute ~$93bn, or 36% of total revenues. United has a 26% share of the MA market which makes it the dominant player by a large margin (Humana is next with an 18% share) and the good news for United is that it is a booming market.

Medicare Advantage enrollment market share. (Source: "KFF").

The scheme has attracted 22m members since it was first signed into law by Bill Clinton in 1997, which represents total market penetration of around 35%. It has been estimated that penetration could reach as high as 47% (35m members) by 2025, and 70% (44m members) between 2030 - 2040.

Medicare Advantage has proved popular with seniors who favour the flexibility it provides over standard Medicare and the added benefits provided by firms like United (who are heavily incentivised to take good care of their customers given the size of the market), such as care centres, home visits, and a more personalised, data driven approach to health management. Ironically, if a government were to overhaul the healthcare system and try to implement medicare-for-all, it would probably end up looking a lot like Medicare Advantage, since the system works by private health insurers bidding for contracts from a central authority - the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") - and using their expertise to try to earn a rebate - a percentage of the difference between the bid price and the actual spend over a 1-year period.

Besides the promise of Medicare Advantage, United has numerous other business divisions that are growing both margins and revenues, such as OptumInsight - a healthcare data, analytics and software business - that grew revenues by 12.4% in 2019 and has a high operating margin of 25%.

The progress of this division in particular will be critical to the progress of United as whole as the marriage of technology and healthcare becomes more and more integral to companies like United. Technology and data can help companies monitor plan members' health from afar, picking up signs of disease earlier, keeping patients out of hospital, and providing access to physicians and doctors via telecommunications. In theory this is a win-win-win situation for plan members, health insurers and suspicious governments because it helps drive down the costs of healthcare while keeping patients healthier. Health insurers will accept lower premiums if they are not spending as much paying for unnecessary hospital visits and medicines. Technology will also have an essential role to play in dealing with an aging population - some 10,000 Americans are turning 65 every day.

It was no surprise therefore to hear United CEO David Wichmann extol the virtues of technology during the Q419 earnings call:

The health system we are helping to build will better meet the personalized needs of people. It leverages the next generation data analytics such as the individual health record to empower patients and their doctors with actionable intelligence that drives next best actions to improve decision-making in real time.

For all of the above reasons - strong year-on-year growth, bullish earnings forecasts, strength of the medicare advantage sector and marriage of health and technology - I feel quite bullish about United's future prospects and expect them to translate to share price gain.

There are some unpredictable headwinds however. The prospect of a Democrat win in the upcoming elections would have serious repercussions for private healthcare insurers - particularly if current front-runner and vocal medicare-for-all advocate Bernie Sanders were to win - as would another bipartisan assault on Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs") - United's Optum RX is one and earned the company $80bn revenues last year - who help to negotiate list prices for drugs.

In my view, however, given their size, influence, and commitment to reducing the costs of healthcare, plus the absence of a viable alternative plan, the health insurance lobby can win over any government. That does not necessarily prevent the market from being spooked however. This represents a bigger threat to United's share price than its intrinsic value to my mind.

Finally, an epidemic (such as a US based coronavirus) or even a particularly bad flu season could put a big dent in United's earnings for obvious reasons.

In the rest of this article I will take a deeper dive into United's separate business divisions and try to establish a realistic fair value price for United. For those prepared to be brave, I do believe the price of United can keep going up even if cynics will suggest the upside cannot go on forever.

Company Overview

United is divided into 2 separate divisions - UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare is the benefits arm of the company and includes the insurance plans Employer & Individual, Medicare & Retirement, Community & State and Healthcare Global. Sector revenues are broken down in the table below taken from the company's FY19 10K submission.

This side of the business generated revenues of $193.8bn in 2019 which represents just over 63% of United's total revenues, and contributed 52.5% ($10.3bn) of the company's earnings from operations. Medicare advantage is the biggest contributor to revenues accounting for 43% of all premiums.

In terms of numbers, we can see from the above table (also from the company's FY19 10K) that UnitedHealthcare served nearly 50m people in 2019. We can see that the commercial / employer and individual sector serves nearly 28m people which represents a roughly 16% market share of the ~170m people served by employer and individual health benefits in the US. According to a recent United analyst day presentation, the industry as a whole is worth >$1trn.

Medicare and Retirement served only 5.2m people in 2019 but as mentioned this is a high growth, lucrative sector with total medicare spending in 2020 expected to exceed $860bn. Importantly, 84% of UnitedHealthcare's MA members were in four-star or higher plans in 2019. The star rating system was introduced by CMS to ensure high standards of care and companies are compensated on a sliding scale according to the star rating of their plans in different regions. A sign of United's commitment to high standards of care (and ensuring members renew their plans) is the 1.7m home visits the company carried out last year on behalf of plan members.

Community and State provides health care plans to state programs that care for the economically disadvantaged, and medically underserved. UnitedHealthcare participates in more than 100 such plans, serving nearly 1m people. Finally, Healthcare Global brings in nearly $10bn for the company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Portugal and in another 130 countries where it provides vetted services for expatriates and travellers.

Optum

Optum is divided into 3 separate segments: Optum Health, OptumRX and OptumInsight.

OptumHealth is a connected healthcare engagement and delivery platform designed to help people manage complex and / or chronic health conditions. The segment serves >95m people and contributes around 11% of all United's revenues and around 17% of net earnings from operations thanks to its impressively high margin of 9.8%. This segment is also forecast by the company to grow revenues by 27% in 2020.

OptumRX is the company's in-house PBM and provides nearly a quarter of all United's revenues but only 19% of net earnings thanks to its relatively low margin of 5.3%. Margins aside, OptumRX is an essential part of the company as it gives United a seat at the negotiating table when it comes to setting the list price of the drugs it must pay for and provide to its plan members.

Finally, although small (contributing $11bn of revenues or 3.3% of total revenues) OptumInsight is the company's highest margin business segment (25%) and its technical, data and software arm. United say that OptumInsight software is present in 9 out of 10 hospitals whilst its Optum360 division manages $70bn worth of billings every year and enables savings of $13bn. This segment will have an increasingly influential role to play in United's fortunes in my view as it knits together all of the company's various businesses and provides the highly-prized analytics data that will enable United to manage its health plans, operations, patients, and relations with hospitals and physicians with greater precision and less red tape.

Putting a fair value price on United

United has manageable long term debt of ~$37bn and its assets of $173bn (including $10bn of cash) outweighed overall liabilities of $111bn significantly as at year end 2019. If the company continues to deliver year-on-year growth or around 8% whilst steadily increasing its operating margin (currently 8.1%) to ~13% by my calculations United could be generating nearly $400bn of revenues by 2025 and operating income of nearly $50bn.

Cash Flows from operation in 2019 were $18.5bn (an 18% increase on 2018) - should they increase at a CAGR of 12% between 2020 and 2025 I estimate 2025 cashflow to be in the region of $42bn. Using a WACC of 13% and an expected market return of 12% I get to a present day firm value of around $340bn, which translates to a fair value stock price of ~$350 and an expected PE ratio in 2025 of 7.4x earnings (EPS of $40).

Admittedly, these are ballpark figures based around the company's forecasts but given the company's dominant market position, cash reserves, expertise, influence and reach it is hard not to foresee growth for United in almost any scenario except those I mentioned in my introduction - extreme government pressure leading to a collapse of the current private healthcare system or an extreme health event that makes a mockery of forecast costs.

The biggest fear that I have for United's prospects in 2020 is fear itself - market fear, to be precise. It may be irrational and based on unlikely scenarios but negative sentiment could cause institutional investors to desert the stock and the price could plummet as it has done in the not-too distant past. It would take a brave person to invest in United at the current high price but logic, for what it is worth, and at least to my mind, suggests United's stock price ought to go up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.