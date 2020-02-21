TG Therapeutics: More Catalysts Unlocking

In bioscience investing, your stock can rally most vigorously following a positive data report. As you saw with Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), the shares gapped up 70.5% after the company posted the GEMINI trial results. After pausing for a breather, Axsome shares have been on a tear. Why? Because there are more positive catalysts stacked on top of one another.

Similarly, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) reported strong data in the previous month and thereby enjoys a big rally. Nonetheless, TG will enjoy more catalyst unlocking. That's because of additional data reporting and upcoming regulatory filing. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental update of TG and provide my forward expectations of this Philip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: TG chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of New York, TG Therapeutics (i.e. TG) is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicines to serve unmet needs in blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

As the crown jewels, ublituximab (TG-1101 or "Ubli") and umbralisib (TGR-1202 or "Umbra") are being assessed for various blood cancers. To boost the pipeline prospects, TG is developing other medicines such as cosibelimab, TG-1601, -1701, and -1801.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: TG)

U2 Combo

Among various drugs, I'm most interested in the U2 combo treatment for various cancers. Since combination therapy is the cornerstone of cancer management, I believe that the Umbra/Ubli combination will generate excellent clinical results. That is to say, the said regimen will deliver a one-two knockout punch against deadly cancers. In other words, the benefit is synergy rather than the simple addition of the parts.

More importantly, U2's underlying science makes it stand out from other combo. As such, you should assess U2's underlying science to better appreciate its prospect. That way, you can forecast its clinical outcomes.

That being said, how does U2 work?

Well, as a novel antibody, Ubli suppresses the CD20 target found on B-lymphocyte. Hence, it neutralizes the rogue B-lymphocytes from growing and expanding. As it puts tremendous pressure on cancer, Umbra knocks out the PI3K delta target found abundantly on these rogue blood cells. Given that PI3K delta plays crucial roles in cancer growth and survival, Umbra is quite important in stopping cancer at its root.

Clinical Forecasting

Shifting gears, you should see how U2 performs in an actual clinical study. Accordingly, U2 is currently being assessed in the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (i.e. CLL). As a large Phase 3 randomized investigation, UNITY-CLL studies the efficacy and safety of U2 compared to obinutuzumab/chlorambucil in patients afflicted by CLL.

Figure 3: UNITY-CLL (Source: Clinicaltrials.gov)

Of note, UNITY-CLL started on November 19, 2015. And, it has the estimated completion date set for November 2020. But you can expect TG to report the top-line results as early as in 1Q2020. This is a huge catalyst for the company because this is the most advanced franchise.

If UNITY-CLL generates positive data, it's likely to cause a surge of confidence in other pipeline drugs. And, the market bulls will commence another big rally.

That being said, you should forecast the upcoming clinical outcome for UNITY-CLL. Based on my integrated forecasting system, I ascribed the 65% (i.e. more than a favorable) chance of clinical success. Simply put, I'm confident in U2's success because of its underlying science and robust prior ULTRA V data.

As you know, I keep my estimate highly conservative to deter unpleasant surprises. As a result, my 65% equates to other's 85% chances.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, TG procured $38K in licensing revenues compared to the same amount for the same period last year. I know this is an insignificant sum. That's because TG's medicine is still in development. Therefore, let's check other meaningful metrics.

That being said, the research and development (R&D) investment registered at $56.5M. This underlies a 72.2% increase from $32.8M for last year. The higher R&D spending is due to the Phase 3 trial expenses and the upcoming launch preparation. I view the R&D increase positively because the money committed today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $61.9M ($0.69 per share) net loss compared to $34.0M ($0.43 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this represents a 60.4% bottom-line depreciation. I'm not worried because TG is using more money to fund its clinical trial advancement. If this is blue-chip equity that's losing money, I'd drop it in a heartbeat.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: TG)

About the balance sheet, there were $72.5M in cash and equivalents. On top of the $50M raised in December last year, the cash position is increased to $140M. Moreover, TG has another $23.8M in stocks it can sell at the market if needed. Against the $60.8M quarterly OpEx rate, I believe there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 3Q2020. Interestingly, TG said that they'll have enough cash runway going into 4Q2020.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if TG is a serial diluter. A company that serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 78.2M to 89.6M, my math yields the 14.5% annual dilution. At this rate, TG cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its underlying strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for TG is whether U2 can generate the robust UNITY-CLL data. As I'm confident in its chances of success, I gave a corresponding 35% risk of failure. In case of a negative data reporting, the stock is likely to tumble by 50% and vice versa.

That aside, other franchises can also deliver subpar results. That can cause the shares to tumble by 40%. Because other franchises are not as important as U2, I doubt that they'll cause the share to move by the same magnitude as the lead molecule. Even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Moreover, there is a chance that the company might run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on TG Therapeutics with the five out of five stars rating. Riding a robust pipeline of potential blockbusters, TG is advancing rapidly. In January 2019, the company filed a new drug application for Umbra as a treatment for marginal zone lymphoma. Due to the positive interim data for UNITY-NHL as I predicted, TG will meet with the FDA to discuss the path toward approval for U2.

More importantly, the firm reported the positive Phase 3 UNITY-CLL data of U2 for CLL back in December 2019 as I predicted. That's a huge catalyst which catapulted the shares to trade at a new high. In combination with other pipeline assets, it's a no-brainer that TG should be worth much higher than the $971.2M market capitalization. Going forward, you should keep tabs on drugs approval and other data releases.

