Patterson-UTI Energy Steadies Rig Operations But No Improvement In Margin

PTEN To Keep Rigs And Frac Spreads Steady

Low demand for hydraulic fracturing activity and pressure pumping operations have already led to several rigs and frac spreads being retired by Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and other rig operators over the past year. I do not think the company will stack any more contract drilling rig in the near-term, and pricing, too, will not drop further. The company reactivated some of the stacked rigs by late-2019. You may keep the stock under consideration, although now may not be the right time to invest.

The company has reduced the balance sheet size by debt repayment and extending the maturity profile. While pricing remains somewhat uncertain with a marginal upward bias, lower capex can improve free cash flow in 2020. I do not think the stock has any significant downside from here.

What Do PTEN’s Key Metrics Suggest?

By the end of 2019, PTEN’s average rig count was 149, or a 14% decline compared to 2018. Compared to the Q4 2019-average, it remained unchanged in January 2020. The company’s management expected to maintain that average in Q1 when it discussed its outlook in the Q4 press release. The management also expects 77 rigs operating under term contracts in Q1, while for the full year, the average can increase to 58 rigs.

A majority of the company’s rigs are super-spec, fit-for-purpose, pad-drilling APEX rigs, which are typically more productive and earn a higher margin. By the end of 2019, the company’s management sees increasing utilization of the Permian rigs. It has its fleet of APEX-XK rigs working in the Permian, and following the transfer from Appalachia and the Mid-Continent, the APEX-PK rigs will also start working in Q1. It seems the company is not overly concerned with the increased cost in the short-term and expects higher utilization to lead to a higher margin in the medium-to-long-term. You may read more on its rigs and operations in my previous article here.

How Will The Drivers Affect Performance?

Typically, PTEN’s rig count bottoms in Q4. We can expect a modest increase in the rig count in 2020. However, the rig count fluctuated during Q4. The company stacked 23 rigs early in the quarter, but later reactivated ten of them. Such unusual activity led to a significant increase in operating costs in Q4 because the stacked rigs involved revenues and expenses realization. Also, the labor expense associated while these rigs were idle between jobs depleted margin. Investors may note that most of the rig reactivation was in the Permian as it stacked rigs in other Basins, leading to the cost run-up.

In Q1 2020, although the company expects rig count to remain unchanged. The average revenue per operating day and the average rig operating cost per day can both decrease, leading to a marginally lower margin compared to Q4. In the coming quarters, the management expects rigs fuelled by both dual fuel and purely on natural gas to see higher demand. As these rigs can be more economical to run given the low natural gas price, the company’s cost structure could further lower, and the margin is revised up, going forward.

On the drilling technology side, PTEN’s Cortex operating system has been applied in at least nine drilling rigs. It has also developed apps like Pipe Oscillation and Enhanced Auto Driller. In 2020, the company may try to commercialize the technologies.

How Are The Industry Indicators Doing?

As the crude oil price is facing considerable resistance in moving in the upward direction, a continued decline in the upstream capex budget has not allowed the drilling activity to perform any better. Although the crude oil price had a breather in Q4 (8% up from Q3), it has come down sharply again in Q1 2020 so far. The U.S. rig count was down by 12% in Q4.

The number of drilled wells and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells were relatively resilient in Q4 compared to Q3 in the key unconventional resource shales. However, the drilling activity weakened further (12.5% down). Although total energy production has increased by 3.7% in the past year until October 2019, the growth rate has decelerated as capital was sucked out of it. So, there is not much confidence among the U.S. drillers about increasing production or completing the semi-drilled wells.

Contract Drilling Segment: Analyzing Current Performance

FY2019, PTEN’s average revenue per operating day increased by 8% compared to FY2018. However, the improvement was more than offset by significantly lower rigs operating (16% lower). During Q4, the company’s Contract Drilling segment revenues declined by 15% year-over-year. The segment accounted for 58% of the Q4 revenues. It also witnessed a lower average rig margin per operating day (14% down) during Q4 compared to a quarter ago.

As of December 31, the company’s term contract for drilling rigs, or backlog, was ~$605 million, which was 6% lower compared to its backlog on September 30, 2019. The lower backlog indicates diminished revenue visibility in the future and can affect the company’s top line, adversely in the short-term.

Pressure Pumping Segment: Performance And Outlook

PTEN’s Pressure Pumping segment revenues decreased by 23% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2019. The company’s active frac spread declined to 11 by the end of Q4 compared to 14 at the beginning of the year. The decline reflects a reduction in completion activity. Lower activity and pricing levels negatively impacted pressure pumping revenue and margin.

Pressure pumping margin as a percentage of revenues weakened to 13.5% in Q4 from 15.5% in Q3. Investors should note that the segment gross margin included a $10.8 million sales tax refund benefit, without which the gross margin would fall further. It appears that the pricing structure discounted in the company’s outlook can turn out to be too low for a sustained operation because it does not support the reinvestment of capital into the market. However, as some of the oilfield services companies retire frac spreads, the overcapacity will slowly start to dissipate, though it will take quite some time before pricing starts improving again.

The management stacked three frac spreads in Q4 to right-size its operations in response to lower demand. While this will lower costs, it may have to increase its spend on marketing. In recent months, there has been a decline in the company’s dedicated customer base. The company’s spreads are primarily located in the Permian, South Texas, Mid-Continent, and Northeast.

Given the lack of demand for hydraulic fracturing activity, any improvement in pressure pumping activity and pricing is unlikely in the short-term. In Q1, the number of active frac spreads can fall to 10 as some of its significant customers go through operational stoppages. As a result, the management expects revenues to decline by 19%, while gross margin can fall significantly in Q1 in this segment. The company, reacting to the market oversupply of frac spreads, can maintain fielding 10 spreads throughout the year and go into 2021. So, the segment top-line is unlikely to improve and will be a function of dayrates. Dayrates, however, can firm up by the end of 2020 as demand picks up.

Dividend

Over the past eight quarters, PTEN has kept dividend unchanged at $0.04 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 2.14% forward dividend yield. Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) dividend yield (6.44%) is higher compared to PTEN. Total shareholder returns (dividend plus repurchase) amounted to $283 million in FY2019.

Capex And Debt

In FY2019, the company spent $348 million in capex, which was 46% lower than FY2018. In FY2020, it expects capex to reduce further, by 28%. The company plans to direct the majority of the FY2020 capex on maintenance to maintain the service and equipment quality.

In November 2019, PTEN repaid a significant portion of the debt due in 2022 and extended the maturity to 2029. The company, except a $100 million bank term loan due in 2022, does not have any significant repayment before 2028. With lower capex, we can expect free cash flow to increase in 2020, although lower margin can weigh on cash flow from operations. The company has very low near-term financial risks. Over the medium-to-long-term, it might need to improve cash flows to lower leverage while making adequate shareholder returns. Read more on the company’s finances and balance sheet in my previous article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Patterson-UTI Technology is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.3x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.5x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

PTEN’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, HP, and PES) average of 6.4x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 12 sell-side analysts rated PTEN a “buy” in February (including “Very bullish”), while eight of the analysts rated it a “hold.” Six of the analysts rated it a “sell” or “very bearish.” The consensus target price is $8.60, which at the current price, yields ~17% returns.

What’s The Take On PTEN?

Over the past year, demand for hydraulic fracturing activity and pressure pumping operations did not take off. Falling day rates forced PTEN to stack and retire rigs and frac spreads. Although activity in the Permian Basin has been resilient, leading to reactivation of some rigs at the beginning of this year, the situation is unlikely to favor a quick turnaround. It seems the company’s performance in contract drilling hit bottom in Q4, and will not drop further. However, its pressure pumping business still looks weak and may not recover before the second half of 2020. While pricing remains somewhat uncertain with a marginal upward bias, lower capex can improve free cash flow in 2020.

To its credit, the company has maintained a steady dividend payment. It has also reduced the balance sheet size by debt repayment and extending the maturity profile. I do not think the stock has any significant downside from here. However, the growth opportunities are limited as the demand condition does not look to alleviate soon. You may keep the stock under consideration, although now may not be the right time to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.