Low P/E, High Prospects Enhance TD's Appeal

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) (NYSE:TD) is well known in Canada for exceptional customer service. This has helped the bank to build a sustainable competitive advantage in retail banking, resulting in high levels of profitability.

TD Bank is already a large presence in Canada; with limited domestic growth opportunities. But the Bank has built up a sizeable presence in the U.S. retail banking market and has improved the profitability of these operations over the past few years. The agreed swap of its equity interest in TD Ameritrade for a stake in Schwab, provides the Bank with an attractive asset that may be monetized in future to further expand the U.S. operations.

TD Bank is a high-quality operation, focused on its retail banking franchise. It is as profitable as the top North American banks, but its valuation is only in line with the average. It also offers a stable and attractive dividend.

[Please note that all currency references are to US dollar except if indicated otherwise]

A formidable retail-focused bank

TD Bank is the 6th largest bank in North America by assets with more than 24 million clients and ranks among the world’s largest online financial services firms, with 13.4 million active digital customers.

The Canadian retail banking operation contributes 55% of net income followed by 32% from U.S. retail banking; the balance comes from the wholesale banking operations (5%) and TD Ameritrade (8%).

To illustrate the credentials of TD, we compare the Canadian bank with the well-regarded super regional U.S. bank US Bancorp (“USB”). The table demonstrates the match-up on key metrics with TD ahead on several of the measures, including the 5-year average return on equity to common shareholders. TD still lags USB on the efficiency ratio as it works to improve the costs structure of its growing U.S. operations (see below). Its dividend also increased at a slower pace (in USD), although the growth rate was the same as USB in TD’s reporting currency, the Canadian dollar.

Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio* Efficiency Ratio*; 5yr Average Return on Equity*, 5yr Average Dividend Growth, US$, 5yr CAGR Total Return, 5yr, US$ TD Bank 13.5% 54.1% 14.3% 5.7% 52.8% US Bancorp 10.7% 50.3% 13.8% 10.0% 38.8%

Source: Company reports; *Capital Adequacy: Indicates the level of losses that can be absorbed by high quality sources of capital. *Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expenses dividend by revenues; a lower ratio indicates more efficient operations. *Return on equity indicates the profit that the bank generates divided by its equity capital.

Can TD Bank work it’s magic in the U.S.?

With TD already a dominant player in most retail banking categories in Canada, local organic growth potential is limited. Growth has to come from outside of Canada.

Acquisitions, including Banknorth in 2007 and Commerce Bancorp in 2008 has helped TD to build a sizeable U.S. presence. It now encompasses a top 10 personal and commercial banking operation with more than 9 million customers (including 3.3 million mobile users) and 1,241 retail stores.

The bank operates in 15 states (including 7 of the 10 wealthiest states with access to nearly 110 million people). Other operations include a credit-card portfolio, auto lending, wealth management and securities trading.

The U.S. has been a growth area for TD with the U.S. Retail segment’s profit contribution to the overall bank rising from 25% in 2014 to 32% in 2019. This was partly the result of a weaker Canadian dollar, but also the rising profitability of the U.S. operation, itself.

Still, as the table below indicates, the Canadian retail banking operation compared to the U.S. operation has a considerably higher return on equity, a larger loan book, a better credit experience and a substantially lower cost-to-revenue ratio. These factors mostly explain the vast difference in the level of profitability as measured by the return on equity.

The question is whether TD Bank can raise profitability in the U.S. to a level closer to Canada.

Item (YTD, FY19) Canadian Retail Banking USD USA Retail Banking USD Net Income $5.7 billion* $3.8 billion* Return on Equity 41.7% 12.6% Average Deposits (Q4 2019) $265 billion* $272 billion* Average Loans (Q4 2019) $334 billion* $162 billion* Efficiency Ratio 41.3% 54.4% Provision for credit losses/Av Loans 0.32% 0.54% Number of Retail Branches (Q4, 2019) 1,091 1,241

Source: Company reports *Converted at C$1.30 per US$

Solid progress has been made over the past 5 years to lift the profitability of the U.S. operation. The efficiency ratio (cost to revenue) has dropped from 63% to 54% and the return on equity has increased 8.4% to 12.6%.

Source: Company records

These improvements were achieved through growing the customer base and loan book, and tight cost management. Fulltime staff, for example, increased only marginally while the number of branches declined by 6%.

Structural differences in the Canadian and U.S. banking environment make it unlikely that the TD U.S. operations will ever match the profitability of the Canadian retail banking business. Nevertheless, a comparison with some of the largest U.S. super regional banks indicate that the TD U.S. operation has now caught up with Wells Fargo and PNC although it still lags behind USB on key parameters such as return on equity and the cost-to-revenue ratio.

The Canadian Banking operation has won awards for consumer satisfaction, but the U.S. operation has also started to gain recognition. In 2019 the U.S. Retail operation won the JD Power award for “Highest in Customer Satisfaction in Southeast” as well as the awards for Small Business Banking in the South Region.

The opportunity for TD Bank in the U.S. is to continue with the efforts to improve efficiencies and to grow the business organically and through acquisitions in order to optimally use the current infrastructure and exploit its highly regarded reputation.

The Schwab transaction

In November 2019, TD Bank announced that it has agreed to convert its 43% interest in TD Ameritrade, the securities trading firm, into an 13.4% equity stake in Schwab subsequent to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Schwab. As part of the agreement, Schwab will not reduce the Insured Deposit Accounts (with a value of more than $100 billion) with TD Bank until June 2021 after which it can gradually be lowered. TD expects the transaction to gradually contribute to growth once the integration is complete. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

At the current market price, the Schwab holding would be worth $8.1 billion to TD. Given that TD will have very little influence over the Schwab operation, it may be tempted to eventually monetize its stake and use the proceeds to acquire a business more aligned with TD’s core retail banking operations.

The risky business of banking

The highly regulated and highly concentrated Canadian banking system is considered to be one of the soundest in the world. In addition, conservatively managed TD Bank carries a top tier Aa3 credit rating from Moody’s and an A rating from S&P. Nevertheless, given the built-in leverage, potential asset-liability mismatches and counterparty perils, banking remains a risky business, even for the best operators.

Given the importance of natural resources to the Canadian economy as well as the high-priced real estate environment, we consider two of these counterparty risks, namely loans to energy and mining companies and real estate, or mortgage, lending.

TD has limited direct loan exposure to mining, pipeline, and oil and gas producing entities, which only constitutes 1.9% of the total loan book. This is not enough to make a major difference to the bank even if commodity prices remain depressed for extended periods.

The real estate loan book is another cause for concern in a Canadian real estate market marked by elevated residential home prices.

Canadian real estate (residential, and non-residential) makes up 48% of the total TD loan book. The bank manages its real estate risk by capping the loan-to-value ratio on individual properties and by taking first liens on most properties. The current loan-to-value ratio of the Canadian residential uninsured loan book is 54% and the Bank has borrower default insurance backed by the government—or private insurers—on 31% of the Canadian residential mortgage portfolio.

Stability in the Canadian real estate market is important for TD, although the downside risk seems to be well protected.

An admirable dividend payment track record

TD Bank has developed an exceptional dividend payment track record of uninterrupted payments with an annual growth rate of 11% over the past 25 years (in Canadian dollar). Even during the difficult days of the global financial crisis, the bank increased its dividend when most North-American banks cut or suspended their dividends. The bank targets a payout range of 40%-50% with the current level at 43% of adjusted earnings per share.

Attractive valuation

TD Bank targets growth of 7%-10% in adjusted earnings per share over the medium term. This should come from stable, albeit slow growth in Canadian operations, and stronger growth in the U.S. as the cost efficiencies improve and the asset base expands. However, the ongoing low interest rate environment and pressure on net interest margins will remain a headwind for the foreseeable future. A deep correction in the Canadian housing market would also derail the growth plans.

TD Bank is a high-quality operation trading at a reasonable valuation of 10.9 times the expected 2020 profits, a price-to-book ratio of 1.5 times and an attractive 3.9% dividend yield. While the return on equity is well above the peer group average, the stock’s valuation is just about in line with the average. We think there is potential for an improved rating closer to the best-in-class ratings; in addition, investors can expect the dividend’s steady growth to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deo9n Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network