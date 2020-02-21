Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A High Quality But Expensive Mortgage REIT

2019 Year End Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) grew its balance sheet by approximately $2.1B during the year. The growth in assets was funded with a $1.7B increase in liabilities and $0.4B increase in equity. The leverage ratio of 4.1 is slightly elevated compared to historical numbers. BXMT is targeting larger loans of high quality with less competition, and 100% of loans are performing. Loan issuance has shifted a bit overseas with 39% of originations outside of the US. Book Value per-share increased by 2.3% for the year from $27.25 to $27.87. GAAP EPS of $2.35 and Core Earnings per-share of $2.70 were both down for the year, -6% and -6.9%, respectively. Dividends per-share were $2.48, and that has been the dividend run rate since 2016.

On the conference call CFO Anthony F. Marone Jr., noted that LIBOR declined from 2.5% to 1.8%. LIBOR floors are active on 34% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loans. This well-designed hedge, which keeps interest rates on loans (BXMT assets) from falling below a certain rate, is certainly helping with earnings and dividend safety.

Book Value Per Share

Book value per-share grew about 2.3% during 2019. Since the end of Q1 2013 book value per-share has grown about 10.5%, or 1.49% annualized:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Return On Equity

Return on equity ('ROE) for 2019 was a respectable 8.6%, slightly below the median of the past few years. When we break down the sources of ROE into return on assets ('ROA) and leverage, we can see that ROA has been declining since 2015 and has been offset by increased leverage. During 2019 ROA declined from approximately 2.3% to 2.0%, and leverage increased from 3.9 to 4.3. Increasing leverage helped maintain ROE in the mid eights:

(Source: Author estimates)

Expanded Dupont Analysis of ROE

In our previous article on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), What You Need To Know About External Management, ROE, and Valuation, we used an expanded Dupont Analysis to quantify the cost of managing the REIT. Updating the analysis through 2019 identifies net revenue margin as the source of declining ROA. It is worth noting that this is probably due to spreads tightening in general, but may also be impacted as BXMT focuses on higher quality loans that come with smaller spreads. We are focusing on changes from 2017 on for comparability:

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuation

Estimating The Discount Rate

Our estimated equity discount rate is 6.93%. We began by estimating an unlevered sector beta using 87 companies from the Mortgage Finance sector (Bloomberg). The estimated unlevered sector beta adjusted for cash is 0.31. We then levered the beta according to BXMT's capital structure. We used a risk-free rate of 1.61% and an equity risk premium of 5.24%:

The Justified Price-to-Book Ratio

We are estimating the justified P/B ratio using three variables:

ROE R = equity discount rate g = growth rate

We estimate a justified P/B ratio of 1.24 for BXMT, implying intrinsic value of $34.61 per-share. We are estimating ROE of 8.6% compared to the cost of equity of 6.93%. Notably, my estimated growth rate is zero. I am using a fundamental growth rate of zero since the firm pays out 100% of income and does not retain income for reinvestment. The model is as follows:

P/B = (ROE - g) / (R - g)

1.24 = (8.6% - 0%) / (6.93% - 0%)

Currently BXMT trades at a P/B ratio of 1.45 and appears overvalued by 15%:

(Source: Author estimates)

Monte Carlo Simulation

The median value from Monte Carlo simulation is $36.48. Eighty percent of the values are between $25.86 and $47.72:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

In the Monte Carlo simulation, we created distribution ranges for the three valuation variables, specifically:

ROE - a normal distribution around 8.6% R - a triangular distribution from 6.43% to 7.43% with 6.93% as most likely g - a triangular distribution from 0% to 3%, with 1.5% (historical book value growth) as most likely

The vast majority of the price variance is driven by changes in the ROE estimate. This is impacted by our decision to use triangular distributions for R and g:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

The Implied Dividend Growth Rate

The dividend is currently $2.48 per year. We estimate a market implied dividend growth rate of 0.8% using the current market price of $40.51 and 6.93% as the equity discount rate. This doesn't seem like much of a hurdle rate, but as noted above we have used 0% as a fundamental growth rate and the dividend hasn't increased in several years.

Conclusion

The market clearly likes how Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is evolving - we like it too. However, from a valuation perspective shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust appear to us to be overvalued by about 15%. Over time the firm has been able to grow book value by about 1.5% per year, understandable since the dividend payout ratio is 100%. ROA has been declining and is being offset by an increase in leverage to keep ROE in the mid 8's. We estimate a justified P/B ratio of 1.24x given our estimates of ROE, risk, and growth. Dividend investors can consider our 0.8% estimate of the implied dividend growth rate to be a hurdle rate, i.e., the rate necessary to justify a price of $40.51. Growing in excess of that amount will depend on execution by management, and equity trading at 1.4x book is a good tool to have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.