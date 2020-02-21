HKT Trust And HKT Limited: Defensive Yield Play Is Still Too Expensive

HKT Trust is favored as a defensive yield play in this current risk-off environment, and it has growth opportunities in 5G, corporate digitization, and digital banking.

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a mixed impact on HKT Trust, with potentially lower roaming revenue offset by higher data usage.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK]. This is an update of my initiation article on HKT Trust published on August 14, 2019.

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a mixed impact on HKT Trust, with potentially lower roaming revenue offset by higher data usage. HKT Trust is favored as a defensive yield play in this current risk-off environment due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it has growth opportunities in 5G, corporate digitization, and digital banking.

However, a "Neutral" rating is warranted, as HKT Trust is too expensive. HKT Trust's share price (not adjusted for dividends) has declined by approximately -7% from HK$12.92 as of August 12, 2019, to HK$12.00 as of February 20, 2020, since my last update. But HKT Trust currently still trades at 10.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year average EV/EBITDA multiples of 9.3 times and 9.1 times, respectively. It also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.9%.

HKT Trust is also valued by the market at much higher forward EV/EBITDA valuation multiple compared with its Hong Kong-listed telecommunications peers SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK], and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK]. But HKT Trust trades at slight discount to another peer HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK], which is valued at 10.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Readers are advised to trade in HKT Trust shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 6823:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $11 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Current Coronavirus Outbreak Expected To Have A Mixed Impact

The current coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, is expected to have a mixed impact on HKT Trust, the market leader for both mobile services and broadband services in Hong Kong. At the time of writing, Hong Kong has 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and two deaths.

HKT Trust generated approximately 66% and 65% of its FY2019 revenue and EBITDA from the Telecommunications Services or TSS business segment, respectively. According to the company's FY2019 results announcement, the TSS business segment comprises "local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, enterprise solutions, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting, and contact centers." The mobile business accounted for 33% of revenue and 39% of EBITDA for HKT Trust in FY2019. Other businesses such as financial services which are currently loss-making and contribute minimal revenue are the reason why the percentages don't add up to 100%.

On the negative side of things, roaming revenue for HKT Trust's mobile business should decline going forward. The number of visitor arrivals in Hong Kong has collapsed -99% YoY from approximately 200,000 visitors per day to 3,000 visitors per day in the first half of February 2020.

Also, HKT Trust's TSS business's enterprise clients are likely to be under pressure from the weak macroeconomic environment in Hong Kong, resulting from both the coronavirus and the social unrest in 2019. In early February, it was confirmed that Hong Kong experienced its first recession since the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis in 2019.

On the positive side of things, most of HKT Trust's services are part of people's everyday lives and non-discretionary in nature. The majority of individuals and companies in Hong Kong are unlikely to terminate mobile or broadband services because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Furthermore, more people are staying indoors in Hong Kong. These could be either individuals who are cutting back on their outdoor activities, or employees or entrepreneurs working from their homes. This is likely to lead to increased data usage for individuals and companies in Hong Kong. In general, people are also substituting physical meetings with phone calls, conference calls, or webcasts.

More importantly, corporate digitization, to be discussed in detail in a subsequent section of this article, is an irreversible structural trend, so the medium to long-term demand for telecommunications and other enterprise solution services from companies in Hong Kong is likely to be sustained.

Defensive Yield Play Is In Favor

HKT Trust's share price has been up +9% year to date, compared with a -4% decline for the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index. This is not unexpected, considering that defensive yield plays such as HKT Trust are in favor during times of uncertainty.

HKT Trust has certain characteristics that investors like in this current stock market environment.

Firstly, HKT Trust has a low beta of 0.11, according to Reuters. A beta of 0.11 implies that HKT Trust's share price has historically declined by -1% on average, when the overall stock market drops by -10%. While beta is not a good measure of investment risk, it is a good proxy for a stock's price volatility. Investors will likely stick with low volatility plays like HKT Trust till the coronavirus shows signs of being contained.

Secondly, HKT Trust offers an attractive trailing 5.9% dividend yield, based on a full-year FY2019 dividend payout per share of HK$0.7038, comprising a final dividend of HK$0.4037 per share and an interim dividend of HK$0.3001 per share. Notably, HKT Trust has historically paid out 100% of its adjusted funds flow as dividends every year, including the recent FY2019. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as "EBITDA less capital expenditures, customer acquisition costs and licence fees paid, taxes paid, finance costs and interest expense paid, and adjusted for interest income received and changes in working capital" as per HKT Trust's FY2019 results announcement.

Thirdly, HKT Trust's financial position is strong with limited credit risks. Its gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a comfortable 3.18 times as of end-2019, and it has investment grade credit ratings from Standard & Poor's and Moody's. Also, HKT Trust has minimal debt refinancing risks with an average debt maturity of approximately five years. HKT Trust does not have any debt maturing for 2020, after it refinanced existing debt with proceeds from a new 10-year $500 million bond issued in September 2019. In addition, HKT Trust is not significantly exposed to a risk of future interest rate spikes, as approximately 70% of its debt is on fixed rate terms.

Growth Opportunities In 5G, Corporate Digitization, And Digital Banking

Putting the current coronavirus outbreak, HKT Trust has attractive growth opportunities in 5G, corporate digitization, and digital banking in the medium to long term.

At its recent FY2019 earnings call on February 12, 2020, HKT Trust disclosed that it "is aiming to be the first operator in Hong Kong to launch our 5G service in April this year." It claims to have the "largest share of spectrum across all bands" as per its FY2019 results presentation. HKT Trust is expected to leverage on its first-mover advantage to secure new subscribers and retain existing ones, and there is upside to ARPUs (Average Revenue Per User) in the 5G era resulting from higher data usage. The expected launch of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) first 5G-enabled iPhone this year should be the tipping point for the take-up of 5G services in Hong Kong.

HKT Trust's Spectrum

Source: HKT Trust's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Separately, I had highlighted in my initiation article on HKT Trust published on August 12, 2019, that "the enterprise solutions business is a beneficiary of the acceleration of digital transformation with excellent revenue visibility backed by HK$2 billion in new order wins for 1H2019."

For full-year FY2019, revenue for HKT Trust's enterprise solutions business, referred to as the "Local Data Services" sub-segment of TSS Services, grew by +13% YoY. HKT Trust attributed the strong growth to "growing digital transformation initiatives from large enterprises and public sector; continued demand for managed network facilities and cloud services as well as high-speed private IP networks." New order wins for the enterprise solutions business was HK$4 billion for FY2019, compared with approximately HK$2 billion in 1H2019. Some examples of HKT Trust's corporate digitization projects can be seen in the chart below.

HKT Trust's Corporate Digitization Projects

Source: HKT Trust's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

With respect to digital banking, I wrote that "SC Digital, a consortium comprising HKT, PCCW, Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) and Ctrip Hong Kong, was one of eight companies to receive a virtual banking license in Hong Kong" in my initiation article on HKT Trust published in August 2019.

Bloomberg reported this week that ZA Bank Ltd., one of the eight virtual banking license holders, managed to secure interest from close to 20,000 people of which 2,000 of them were selected as the initial clients, after ZA Bank offered a 6.8% interest rate on deposits for its initial launch. HKT Trust disclosed that its recent FY2019 earnings call on February 12, 2020, that SC Digital is expected to launch its virtual banking services soon, although the launch could be possibly delayed to 2Q2020 in view of the current coronavirus outbreak.

The jury is still out on the potential of virtual banking in Asia. A survey of consumers in Asia conducted by PwC and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) indicated that 69% of respondents "want their entire financial life cycle on digital channels", while 30% of respondents "are open to trying a virtual bank." On the flip side, virtual banks in Japan took approximately five years to be profitable, according to an Asian Banking & Finance article published on April 4, 2019.

Valuation

HKT Trust trades at 13.1 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 10.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$12.00 as of February 20, 2020. In comparison, HKT Trust's historical three-year and five-year average EV/EBITDA multiples were 9.3 times and 9.1 times, respectively.

HKT Trust offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

HKT Trust is valued by the market at much higher forward EV/EBITDA valuation multiple compared with peers SmarTone Telecommunications and Hutchison Telecommunications, but it trades at a slight discount to HKBN Limited, as per the peer comparison valuation table below.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Operators Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield HKBN Limited 18.5 10.8 5.5% 6.7% SmarTone Telecommunications 4.4 3.6 5.6% 5.2% Hutchison Telecommunications 2.0 1.8 3.8% 3.5%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HKT Trust include a further spread of the coronavirus, lower-than-expected growth from 5G, corporate digitization and digital banking opportunities, stiffer-than-expected competition in the Hong Kong telecommunications market, lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

