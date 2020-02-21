Natural Gas Market Overview: On Average, Energy Demand Is Projected To Remain Above The Norm

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -121 bcf over the next three weeks.

On average, TDDs are projected to remain above the norm, but the latest weather models showed bearish changes (vs. previous updates).

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 145 bcf next week, 22 bcf smaller than a year ago, but 23 bcf larger vs. the five-year average.

Total U.S. natural gas supply is up 5.1% y-o-y to 103.5 bcf/d, but the growth rate should continue to slow.

Total demand for U.S. natural gas is up 0.4% y-o-y to 122.9 bcf/d and is projected to rise next week (in annual terms).

This report covers the week ending February 21, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 860 bcf for the week ending February 21 (down 2.5% w-o-w (week over week) but up 0.4% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +18.9% to +15.5%. We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 58 consecutive weeks now.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) edged down by 2.3% w-o-w (from 181 to 177). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be as much as 10.8% below last year's level, but 3.4% above the 30-year norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z and 06z short-range weather models were bearish (vs. previous results) and yesterday's 12z models were also bearish (see the table below). On average, however, TDDs are still projected to remain above the norm, but only slightly.

There is almost no disagreement between the models in terms of scale. According to ECMWF-ENS (00z) model, natural gas consumption should average around 102.6 bcf/d over the next 15 days, while GFS-ENS (06z) model is forecasting 103.3 bcf/d over the same period.

The extended-range ECMWF model is still projecting above normal TDDs for most of March but consumption-wise, the latest model was mostly bearish (vs. previous update).

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending February 28), total demand will edge down by 2.1% w-o-w but will rise by 2.0% in annual terms (see the chart below). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and should increase from +15.5% to +20.6%.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are slightly bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending February 21:

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (7.5 GW per day on average) - see the chart below. Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants is likely to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages are rising and should continue to rise until mid-April (at least) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal increased by +$0.104 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas rose, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.0 bcf/d this week (+0.7 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.3 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Hydro and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but wind generation was mostly flat. On balance, in the week ending February 21, these three factors probably displaced some 200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +3.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 0.1 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 10.1% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 12 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 41 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.4 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 18.3% in the week ending February 21.

We currently expect total exports to reach 15.1 bcf/d in April, 2020. The share of LNG should increase to 55% (see the charts below).

Total Supply

Dry gas production seems to have stabilized (for now). In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 142 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 95.01 bcf/d in February, 93.83 bcf/d in March, and 93.82 bcf/d in April. In the week ending February 21, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 103.5 bcf per day (down 0.1% w-o-w but up 5.1% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance (as per EIA methodology) for the week ending February 21 should be negative at around -19.43 bcf/d, which is approximately +4.58 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending February 28), the balance is projected to tighten up, but only slightly to +3.30 bcf/d (vs. the same week in 2019). However, the deviation from the norm should stay in the "bullish territory" - i.e., below zero (see the chart below).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 145 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -128 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -121 bcf over the next three weeks from +200 bcf today to +79 bcf for the week ending March 13.

