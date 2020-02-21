Fishing For Yield In A Low Rate Environment? Here's Where You Can Find It

In my previous article on corporate debt, I wrote about the risks of cov-lite loans and securitization boom of non-financial corporate loans (CLO's) within investment grade space. On a high level, central bank monetary policy is the ultimate culprit for bubbling corporate debt across developed markets. Even worse, rates on high yield corporate debt turned negative across Europe. WSJ points out that a "0.4 percentage-point reduction in average spreads-or the extra yield that junk bonds pay over safe government debt-then about 10% of the market would be at negative yields". It seems like central banks will continue to pursue accommodative policies to stretch the cycle as farther as possible, leaving little to no ammunition when the economy heads south. This leads to a relatively slower recovery than the previous cycle since government and the fed went guns blazing on fiscal (tax-cuts, military spending, etc.) and monetary end. It could potentially lead to social unrest and widening income inequality in the US or as Morgan Stanley's Chief Market Strategist- Ruchir Sharma calls it the 4D's (depopulation, democratization, deglobalization and de-leveraging).

The vicious demand for corporate debt from yield-hungry investors had pushed investors below the quality ladder and dramatically increased their risk appetite. This excessive demand begs for more supply until the spreads are compressed. In 2019, buybacks reached close to $1 trillion, and more than half was financed by debt, thus, increasing leverage and drawing down cash. Increase in debt on balance sheet led to BBB apocalypse- with 55% of corporate debt is now a notch above junk. These bonds could potentially turn into fallen angels if a downturn hits. Unsurprizingly, the corporate debt bubble was flagged by prominent investors like Jeff Gundlach, Bill Dudley, David Einhorn and Eric Rosenberg, calling it to be the catalyst for the next crash.

So where can investors find yield without taking too much risk?

The answer is consumer credit. Previously consumer lending segment was dominated by banks, but the 2008 credit crisis drove banks to tighten rules and are more reluctant to lend to less creditworthy borrowers or individuals with low FICO scores. This is influenced by the standard underwriting procedure of the banks and their inflexibility due to regulatory constraints and lack of technological ability. Therefore, the perceived risk of these loans looks higher than the actual inherent risk.

The inflexible nature of banks had led to the growth in non-bank/alternative lending institutions that are backed by technology. In the past, mortgage and non-mortgage loans are available to only institutional investors through packaged products (NYSE:ABS), but now retail investors can gain direct exposure to consumer loans through lending platforms. Some popular P2P platforms include companies like Lending Club (LC), LendingTree (TREE), Funding Circle (LON:FCH), Prosper, SoFi, LendInvest etc. Market place lending is considered a niche, but it's developing into a new asset class with its unique risk-return characteristics. Investors can also gain exposure through mortgage and non-mortgage ABS mutual funds, but they come with high an expense ratio, required minimums and highly sensitive to changes in the yield curve (duration).

Non-bank lenders and lending platforms offer a variety of mortgage and non-mortgage loans and these platforms are predominantly used by consumers looking to refinance their existing debt at the lowest rate possible. I bought 25 unsecured notes on LC a few months ago with a $25 par value each. My account is already up 5.5% after accounting for two missed payments and one delinquency. In short, investors do not require every underlying payer to perform to generate 5-8% yield, which is a bargain compared to investing corporates or even consumer ABS funds.

What differentiates Market Place Loans (MPL) from traditional assets?

Source: LendingClub

As you can see from the above chart, peer to peer lending has similar risk-return characteristics of a short maturity and high yield corporate bond along with an average maturity of around 2-2.5 years. Compared to corporates and govs, market place loans have low duration due to the amortizing structure of these loans, which provide a cushion against rizing interest rates and principal loss. These loans have a fully amortizing instalment structure via monthly payments over 2-5 years with relatively low initial balances. The fully amortizing structure differentiates market place loans from corporates, govs and mortgage/non-mortgage backed securities that have a balloon payment structure. The amortizing structure not only aids to borrow funds at a lower rate but also reduces lender/investor's risk by limiting the magnitude of loss in the event of default.

Source: LendingClub (Data of P2P loans issued since 2007)

On average, an investor could've earned 5.26% adjusted annualized return if he or she invested across different loan types (same weight) with varying level of risks (A being the highest quality and FG the lowest), besides considering a 10.41% charge-off rate. A retail investor would probably have to take on excess risk to achieve that type of return with corporate bonds and consumer ABS.

As an addition to a portfolio, MPL also offers great diversification benefits:

(Source: Morgan Stanley )

MPL's have various features for diversification like loan segment, credit quality, interest rates, size, duration and geography. In general, consumer credit is driven by changes with the real economy, unlike equity and bond markets which are influenced by market emotions and short-term macro events. An example of geographic diversification is that microeconomics of each state within the US don't move in tandem and consumers (borrowers) are affected by different variables. Ex, oil price fluctuations might only affect certain individual states.

The picture below further explains MPL diversification benefits during key market events:

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

What's driving demand for Market Place Loans (MPL's)?

Changing technology and lower borrowing rates of MPL's is the primary factor that is attracting consumers. Even though the fed turned dovish, the average interest rate charged on credit card loans increased significantly faster than the default/charge-off rates. This might benefit credit card companies, but I think it will bring about more demand for MPL's, as borrowers can refinance high-interest credit card loans at a lower rate.

Banks use FICO credit scores which is a backwards-looking measure of creditworthiness to base lending decisions. Two-thirds of the individuals within the US under 30 don't have a credit card and won't be eligible for credit due to thinner credit line. Non-bank or marketplace lenders, on the other hand, use unconventional data sources, income verification procedures, education, employment/occupation and free cash flow by incorporating machine learning/AI in the underwriting process to determine borrowers creditworthiness and the ability to pay. Thus, platforms are well-equipped to lend out to end out these customers.

On a macro-level, consumer debt has been persistently stronger over the past 10 years. US household debt relative to GDP has controlled since the sub-prime crisis. The below from Morgan Stanley shows this trend:

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

With constant household debt service ratio since 2008, 50-year low unemployment rate, rizing real income and consumer confidence are fueling the growth in unsecured and secured consumer credit. When the credit cycle eventually turns, I think consumers in the US are in a much stronger position compared to the previous economic cycle.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

Even charge-off rates for credit cards has been stable since 2011, although banks charging higher spreads on credit card loans.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

There's been a rise in demand for MPL loans from institutional investors; non-bank lenders and speciality finance companies. Large incumbent capital allocators like pension funds, family offices, insurance and traditional fund management businesses have shown no initiative or interest to enter into MPL space due to technology constraints, low flexibility and expertise. Speciality finance companies are usually lender friendly and flexible unlike traditional banks, which creates a barrier to entry since these loans fall outside the so-called bank's "credit box" (way too tight).

Non-bank lenders are pouring funds into the space to take advantage of the attractive MPL yields. Some prominent deals in this space include- "Credigy, a U.S. subsidiary of National Bank of Canada struck a $1.3bn purchase program with Lending Club. Aegon, Dutch provider of life and annuity insurance products, will invest $1.7bn in loans issued by the German-based Auxmoney platform. NewOak, New York-based asset management and institutional advisory firm, partnered with Canadian platform LendingArch to purchase up to $2bn in consumer loans". Although MPL borrowers are relatively riskier, I think that non-bank/speciality finance lenders have the expertise to identify quality borrowers with limited history or FICO score through the use of data, market insight and technical knowledge. I think this is the ultimate holy grail of value investing in consumer finance, and investors/lenders who possess this skill would have the opportunity to earn attractive yields in a low rate environment.

Types of products available through platforms:

Retail investors can gain direct exposure to consumer loans through platforms like Lending Club, Lending Tree, Prosper, Funding Circle, LendInvest etc. Most of these loans are borrowed to consolidate existing debt or refinance debt at a lower rate. Products include mortgage loans like mortgage servicing rights, single-family rental, reverse mortgage, second liens, fix-and-flip, HELOC, home improvement, NPL (non-performing loans) and home equity lines of credit; and non-mortgage products like credit card refinancing loans, auto refinancing loans, student loan refinancing, small business loans, patient financing and others (major expense/purchase, solar loans etc.).

Risks to consider

Sub-prime and Near prime borrowers: High

One obvious risk is a downturn in the real economy could result in higher MPL loan defaults since most marketplace loans fall under sub-prime and near-prime rating. With the exception of auto loans, small business loans and some mortgage loans facilitated through these platforms are largely unsecured and not insured by any third party or a government entity. Research from the fed back in October 2018 had shown that P2P borrowers on average have more credit cards and credit card utilization rates than regular borrowers.

Prepayment Risk: Low

MPL loan, whether it be mortgage/non-mortgage, have high prepayment risk. However, unlike traditional mortgage/non-mortgage ABS securities and corporate bonds, the fully amortizing structure (interest & principal) along with prepayments reduce loan vintage (loans issued on a particular date) risk and concentration by redeploying cash inflows into new loans. These new loans would better reflect the changed economic conditions through coupons charged and credit standards.

Default Rates: Moderate

It's difficult to obtain information on delinquencies on a loan by loan basis from lending platforms, but looking at the overall default rates or net cumulative charge-off rates on 30 and 60 loan terms from Lending Club look like this:

(Source: LC 10-K)

As you can see, the longer these delinquent loans held on the books, the higher the charge off rates. It's not surprizing that expected charges-off rates high over time since a majority of marketplace borrowers fall below prime category.

According to Fitch Ratings, mortgage, home equity credit and credit card loan delinquencies amongst non-prime has been stabilized since 2008 due to reduced borrowing capacity and tightened underwriting standards. However, Fitch says that auto and student loan delinquency rates are at 2008-2009 levels and represent the riskiest segment of the consumer loan market. I think it's fair to assume that auto and student loan refinancing's issued through MPL platforms could potentially have higher default or expected charge-off rates (driven by a larger share of subprime borrowers). Student debt alone accounts for 11% of total consumer debt, with 15% of loans already in 90+ day delinquency.

(Source: Fitch)

Note: excludes internet sourced/marketplace lending. HELOC - Home equity line of credit.

Lending platforms don't solely rely on FICO scores, they also incorporate internal credit rating models by considering different variables and data points, which I believe could complicate consumer default risk/charge-off forecasts in a downturn.

Non- Qualified Mortgages: High Risk

Although not like for like comparison, non-qualified mortgage market can be a close comparable for market place mortgages and mortgage refinancing loans since Non-QM borrowers fall outside the 'credit box'. Non-QM mortgages became the 2nd largest within non-agency mortgage sector, with non-QM RMBS issuance more than doubled in 2019- $25Bn vs 2018 $12Bn. Although the non-QM market isn't as risky as the sub-prime market, it could still exaggerate losses in a downturn when non-prime borrowers default (probably even worse for MPL loans). Furthermore, S&P forecasts the 30-year mortgage rate to increase slightly in 2020 to an average of 3.9%. This could cause purchase originations to grow at 2.6% to $1.31 trillion and refinance originations could decline by nearly 25% to roughly $600 billion in 2020 (due to higher mortgage rates). Lower refinancings could mean that consumers are less likely to use the market place to refinance existing mortgages since they don't have an incentive to do so. This could lead to a decline in borrower demand. If too much capital from institutions flows in, non-bank lenders/platforms could potentially issue loans on weaker documentation and underwriting standards. As a result, magnifying losses for investors/lenders in the event of default.

On a macro level, however, mortgage payments as a percentage of disposable personal income declined from 20% (in 2008) to 11-12% as of April 2019 and the average consumer in the US has been financially strong and stable since 2009.

Conclusion

While the economy turns south at some point, consumer lending is a valuable long-term addition within a well-diversified portfolio to maximize returns and reduce overall portfolio standard deviation. MPL loans in particular offer attractive yields, provide outsized spreads and have low duration relative to corporate debt/consumer ABS. These features should provide a cushion against defaults and principal loss.

Investors looking to jump on the ride can get direct exposure through market place/P2P lending platforms. There are advantages and risks associated with it, thus, allocating a small percentage of their financial portfolio could enhance risk-adjusted returns. The current rate of delinquencies in subprime loans remains steady except for auto and student loans (slightly increasing but not an alarming rate). Overall, disposables incomes are rizing and borrowers are paying their bills. Low unemployment and interest rates should create a favorable economic scenario to invest in consumer credit.

