ADX: 8.6% Yielding CEF, Supported By Continued Rotation Into Large-Cap Growth Stocks

This time, we will present our readers with the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) which was incorporated in 1929. It is one of the oldest closed-end funds available to investors on the market which is primarily focused on U.S. blue-chip companies. Based on our historical analysis, it has been distributing its shareholders an annual distribution rate of approximately 6% over the last 15 years. It offers an 8.59% dividend yield as of February 18, 2020, which is way above the historical S&P 500 dividend yield typically in the range of 3% - 5%. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) positive outlook by sell-side analysts for the companies listed in the top 10 equity holdings, (2) supportive political and macroeconomic policies of the president Trump for the overall U.S. stock market.

About the Fund

ADX was established back in 1854 as an Adams Express - freight and cargo transport business, however, it was restructured as a closed-ended fund in 1929. The fund's portfolio consists of broadly diversified, large-cap and high-quality domestic equities, with a commitment to deliver an annual distribution rate of at least 6%. This fund is not allowed to use leverage which makes it more suitable for dividend investors, looking for steady distributions over the long run.

"Unlike open-end mutual funds, closed-ends don't have to worry about inflows and outflows, and "our entire focus is on compounding returns for our shareholders," says Stoeckle." (Source: Barron's)

Fund also uses a sector-neutral approach, which basically means sector weightings equal those of the S&P 500. However, ADX uses a different individual stock selection within an individual sector compared to the S&P 500, which positions it to generate excess returns over the long run.

The CEO Mark E. Stoeckle of the fund stated the following:

"Many large-cap core managers "pretty much ignore basic materials because it's only 3% of the index," Stoeckle says. But three of the fund's top performers are in that sector: Ball Corp. (BLL), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Air Products & Chemicals (APD). "It was good stock selection, as well as having the conviction of being in the sector," says Stoeckle. "To have the kind of performance really goes a long way to outperforming your peers." (Source: Barron's)

The fund has the highest exposure in the Information Technology (23.9%), Financials (13.5%), and Healthcare (13.4%) industries. In our view, the technology industry is currently well-positioned to capitalize on the outbreak of coronavirus given that plenty of major international manufacturing and consumer discretionary companies have recently cut their FY 2020 revenue and EPS outlook. People in affected areas stay at home therefore they consume online media or shop essential things online through e-commerce platforms like Aliexpress (BABA). In addition, major domestic companies in the healthcare and financial industries reported better than expected Q4 19 earnings. The financial industry is currently supported by the low-interest environment in the Western world, while the healthcare industry is well-known for its pricing increases over the long run, sustainable dividend payments, and defensive nature.

On the other hand, we are slightly concerned over the close to 10% exposure to the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors. We believe that both industries will most likely be negatively impacted by the supply chain-related issues and lower Chinese demand for consumer discretionary and industrial goods due to coronavirus throughout 2020.

The fund has a total of 95 individual stocks in its portfolio and we can find the top 10 equity holdings below.

In our view, ADX has a solid stock selection of its ten largest equity holdings, as it consists of popular tech growth stocks including Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Mastercard (MA). Most of the companies in the top 10 list have reported a better than expected Q4 19 earnings, therefore sell-side analysts have reiterated their bullish outlooks and have increased target prices.

Tech Growth Stocks

Non-Tech Stocks

According to both figures above, sell-side analysts anticipate that the top ten equity holdings can reach on average an upside potential of 4% - 7%, over the next 12 months. Mark E. Stoeckle is the most optimistic about the future performance of Microsoft, given that it has the biggest overweight in the fund. His bullish investment thesis revolves around the following facts: (1) Microsoft has at least a 5-year runaway in cloud, (2) Azure has proven to be a direct competitor to AWS, (3) a higher cloud-related revenue growth is not a result of price increases, as clients have been buying a higher quantity of cloud-related equipment & solutions.

Mark E. Stoeckle stated that retail investors usually trade when they get scared because of the increased uncertainty and noise on the market. For example, certain negative events might last for several months however after the dust settles usually markets continue with its longer-term bull trend run. That is why they cannot achieve the underlying S&P 500 market returns and take advantage of the power of compounding over the long run. Therefore retail investors should stick with their favorite asset classes based on risk preferences and financial goals for a longer period of time. In fact, they should use active management solutions to have a better chance of outperforming the market over the long run.

Performance

According to the figure above, both historical market price and NAV have been consistently increasing with two major setbacks (in 2016 and 2018) over the last five years. In fact, the performance of NAV and Market Price is highly correlated

The fund has performed exceptionally well after the financial crisis in 2008-2009 as it has returned to its shareholders a 13.6% over the last 10 years basis. In addition, the fund has returned double-digit annualized returns over the last year, 3 years and 5 years as well. In all of those years, the strong performance was driven by the strong U.S. economic growth, supportive policies of President Trump and an increasing role of the U.S. as the safe-haven economy.

In comparison, the most direct peer (SPY) has achieved lower annualized returns on a 3 year and 5-year basis for 400bps and 130bps, respectively. Nevertheless, SPY was still able to achieve a higher annualized return of 25bps over the last 10 years. Overall, this clearly indicates the strong active portfolio management skills of the ADX's team given that they were able to outperform the passive ETF, which is solely tracking the underlying S&P 500 index. In addition, those results were achieved without the use of leverage and with less than 100 stocks in the portfolio compared to the broad range of securities used in the SPY. However, given the high share of growth stocks in the portfolio construction of ADX, we find the S&P 500 growth ETF (IVW) as a more suitable competitor.

This chart indicates that the Fund has beaten its direct competitor on the market - Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) as it has generated a roughly 30% higher total return over the last 5 years. However, ADX underperformed the S&P 500 growth ETF for approximately 800 bps during the same time period.

Now if we expand this selection to other equity-related CEFs, then ADX has definitely outperformed its other peers over the last year. The closest peer was Liberty All-Star Equity (USA), which achieved only a 100 bps lower total return, while the 3rd largest CEF in the field Gabelli Equity (GAB), achieved almost a 1500 bps lower total return during the same period.

The next table presents even more information about the most common metrics, including distribution rate, market cap and discount/premium to NAV.

We can identify that the largest equity-related CEF (GDV) offers a similar distribution rate of approximately 6% like ADX. On the other hand, the most direct peers GAB and USA offer significantly higher distribution rates of roughly 9.8%. In our view, particular distribution rates which are close to 10% might not be sustainable over the long run, especially once growth stocks lose their momentum and investors rotate into value stocks.

In terms of Discount or Premium to NAV, both CEFs in question, GAB, and USA, are trading close to fair valuation to NAV. On the other hand, ADX has a wide discount to NAV of -11.79%, which is roughly 300 bps higher compared to some smaller CEFs on the list including Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) and General American Investors (GAM).

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, then investors might have missed a very good opportunity when ADX had a discount to NAV of almost -20% at the end of 2016. Given the strong performance of the broad S&P 500 market combined with the strong momentum of growth stocks since late 2016, we recommend prospective investors to look for any technical corrections as a potential buy opportunity in the near future.

To sum up this section, investors should decide whether they are willing to invest in this fund at a 12% discount to NAV to obtain a 6% distribution rate, which equals the historical total return average of S&P 500 over the last 100 years. In addition, they can maybe select some of the other previously mentioned CEFs, which offer higher distribution rates at a premium or a lower discount to NAV (e.g. GAB and USA), or lower distribution rates at a hefty discount to NAV (e.g. BIF and GAM).

Distributions

Over the last 20 years, ADX has returned to its shareholders a quarterly distribution of roughly $0.05 per share for the first three quarters within a year combined with a special dividend in the range of $0.80 - $1.80 per share, which was delivered at the end of the fiscal year. The fund has recently reduced its special distribution from $1.85 at the end of 2018 to $1.27 at the end of 2019. In fact, shareholders have received a total distribution of $1.42 in 2019, which makes up a market price distribution rate of roughly 8.59% as of 02/18/2020. Nevertheless, we would like to find out whether this distribution rate can be sustainable over a longer period of time.

According to the figure above, the fund reported a net investment income of $20.6 million in FY 18, while the distribution to shareholders from total distributable earnings was negative at $201.6 million. In addition, the difference between net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) came out at negative $127.08 million in FY 19, leading to a decrease of approximately 11.5% of its total net assets. This clearly indicates that the fund is capable of funding distributions to shareholders even during major dropdowns on the financial markets, as the U.S. stock market indexes ended up being down by approximately 6% in 2018. However, the fund's commitment to delivering a 6% dividend yield might end up as highly dilutive for existing shareholders, once the major U.S. stock market indexes enter a prolonged bear market territory. The fund offers its shareholders to pay them a special dividend at the end of the year in cash or by issuing new shares. During bullish market conditions, the fund is capable of managing its shareholders' distributions simply by its net investment income and net assets gains. It is committed as well to repurchase its shares to maintain a roughly 6% dividend yield for existing shareholders throughout the year.

According to the figure above, the fund has increased its total shares outstanding from 86.13 million in 2004 to 106.2 million which makes up an increase of 25%. During the same time period Value of Net Assets has increased from $1.295 million to $1.580 million which makes up an increase of roughly 22%. During the financial crisis in 2008, the NAV dropped by almost 40%, while the annual distribution rate remained intact at 5.7% and shares outstanding remained flat at 87.4 million. If the financial crisis wouldn't be resolved within less than two years like was the case then most likely NAV of the fund would be at a large hit over the long run. Therefore the fund would have to issue new shares to be able to buy new assets or to maintain a 6% dividend yield commitment which would end up in the end as highly dilutive for existing shareholders.

Conclusion

We believe this fund is overlooked by regular investors as it is not as popular and frequently mentioned in the financial media as some other passive index-tracking ETFs like SPY. However, investors should really put it on their watchlist as this fund is actively managed, comes at a 0.56% annual expense fee and has been able to outperform S&P 500 over the last 3-5 years. In our view, the current annual distribution of approximately $1.40 might be sustainable in 2020, given that the U.S. stock market indexes have been performing well so far in 2020 and the fund produces enough net investment income to fund its distributions to shareholders. Based on our historical analysis, during the financial crisis in 2008 and the most recent technical correction of the U.S. stock market indexes in 2018, the fund was able to maintain its annual distribution rate of approximately 6%. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any adverse geopolitical events which might limit the business performance of the U.S. companies or an unexpected interest rate hikes of the Fed as well as potential excessive share dilution.

