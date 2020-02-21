Advance Auto Parts Gets A Second Chance

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is one of the stocks that I have avoided for a while. My decision did not disappoint as the stock was hovering around its lowest levels since the summer of 2018. However, it seems the stock is getting a second chance as consumer sentiment is rebounding while the company managed to perform better than expected in the fourth quarter. Organic sales were stable, margins were up and adjusted earnings accelerated. The stock was up more than 6% after earnings as investors were rushing back after an abysmal month of January. I do not disagree with them and believe upside momentum to be sustainable as long as the economy is able to improve.

Source: Advance Auto Parts

Consumer Confidence?

Let's start by mentioning the very reason I avoided Advance Auto Parts in the recent past. After going sideways for roughly 3 years, consumer confidence as measured by the University of Michigan started to hit new lows in the second half of 2019. This pressured a lot of retailers and raised fears that bigger consumer items were going to get hit hard.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

The graph below shows the year-on-year growth rates of the graph I showed you above. While it is much harder to spot trends, it is clearly visible that growth rates were mainly negative since the start of 2018 after consumer sentiment had tremendously successful years between 2009 and 2018. Even when it seemed that confidence was rolling over in 2014 and 2015, sentiment got an additional boost after global economic growth bottomed at the start of 2016. At this point, we are once again seeing that sentiment is trying to break multi-year highs after faking yet another breakdown attempt.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

Personally, I think this move is sustainable as long as domestic economic growth is able to bottom in the first quarter of this year. This would further sustain a strong job market, the uptrend in wages and overall confidence in the economy.

With all of this being said, you will see that the just-released fourth-quarter results from Advance Auto Parts will show that the company was operating in a tough environment. Economic growth was very slow in the fourth quarter, and consumer sentiment was weak as well. So, without further ado, let's look at some of the numbers.

Here's What Happened In Q4

Let's start by looking at adjusted EPS. As you can see below, the company generated EPS worth $1.64 in the fourth quarter. This is a blowout number, considering that analysts were looking for $1.36. It's also 40% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS growth hit 52%. The last time Advance Auto Parts reported lower earnings was back in Q4 of 2017. Since then, the company has only reported one quarter with single-digit growth. All others were up by double digits. Source: Estimize

While the table above completely seems to destroy my argument that the fourth quarter was tough, there is more to it than the bottom line seems to admit.

In the fourth quarter, Advance Auto Parts saw a 0.4% increase in net sales to $2.1 billion. This is 30 basis points above comparable store sales growth, which came in at 0.1%. On a full-year basis, comparable store sales were up 1.1%. While I like that the company avoided any sales contraction in a tough environment, I especially like what they did with regard to margins.

The adjusted operating income margin rose by 106 basis points to 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The adjusted gross profit margin was 44.0%. This is a decline of 19 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. Lower gross margins were the results of higher customer incentive discounts and LIFO (last in, first out) accounting methods. These headwinds more than offset the benefits from lower material costs. The reason why operating margins were higher is progress due to labor-related costs and reduction in insurance claims. This pushed SG&A costs to 36.9% of total net sales. This is an improvement of 125 basis points.

2020 Guidance Is Key

Besides the usual quarterly numbers, I think it is crucial to keep an eye on the 2020 outlook going forward. The just-released outlook expects that Advance Auto Parts is going to generate sales worth $9.88 billion to $10.1 billion. This includes the 53rd week of the fiscal year 2020 and assumes sales growth of at least 1.9% compared to the 2019 fiscal year based on the lower bound of the expected sales range. I think the company will be able to raise its guidance if consumer confidence remains at current levels and if economic growth starts to accelerate. The same goes for comparable-store sales. For 2020, management expects to grow organic sales between 0.0% and 2.0%. I expect the lower bound to be raised in either the first or second quarter. Moreover, management expects adjusted operating income margin to come in between 8.4% and 8.7%. This implies that the adjusted operating margin is expected to rise at least 20 basis points from 8.2% on a full-year 2019 basis.

Source: Advance Auto Parts Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Investors seem to like the fact that earnings were strong and guidance was strong. As a result, the stock was up slightly more than 6% after working on what could have become a very ugly breakdown in January of this year.

Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

Advance Auto Parts did fairly well. The company was able to maintain solid organic growth in a pretty tough business environment as both domestic economic expectations and consumer confidence declined. On top of that, the company continued to expand its margins and is expected to continue this trend in 2020. I believe the company's guidance reflects the expectations that business will remain steady based on current economic conditions. Hence, I expect that guidance will be raised if my call for higher economic growth turns out to be right.

All things considered, I expect the stock price to bottom around current prices and move up to roughly $180 in the mid-term. This is not a high-conviction trade, but it sure looks like the company is going to use its second chance as consumer confidence and economic growth seem to turn around in 2020.

Stay tuned!

