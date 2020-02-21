Heron Therapeutics: Looking For Entry Following HTX-011 PDUFA Extension

The FDA extended Heron’s HTX-011 PDUFA date to June. If approved, the Heron could have a unique non-opioid analgesic that could thwart the necessity of postop prescription opioids.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) has been made its way onto my watch list a few times over the past couple of years and I have always found an excuse to hold off on starting a position. Admittedly, I haven’t checked on the ticker since HTX-011 received its CRL back in May of 2019. Now, I am looking for a few candidates to add to my growth portfolio and HRTX fits my parameters. Typically, I would sit back and wait for a solid technical setup before entering a position, but HTX-011's PDUFA just received a 3-month extension. As a result, I am moving HRTX to the top of my watch list and looking for immediate entry in anticipation of FDA approval.

I intend to review the company’s recent commercial growth and preliminary 2019 results. In addition, I provide my views on HTX-011’s CRL and the likelihood of approval. Finally, I discuss my case for a buy and how I plan on starting a position ahead of HTX-011’s PDUFA.

Preliminary 2019 Numbers Point to Growth

Recently, the company reported preliminary Q4 numbers with CINVANTI and SUSTOL raking in about $34.8M in net product sales, which is up 21% year-over-year. For the full-year, CINVANTI and SUSTOL recorded roughly $145.7M, which is up 88% year-over-year. The company’s commercial products continue to gain traction with CINVANTI starting to take >40% of the market share and recorded its best quarter yet (Figure 1).

Figure 1: CINVANTI In Hospitals (Source: HRTX)

Looking at figure 2, we can see that Street analysts expect this growth to continue in the coming years with the company crossing $1B in revenue in 2025.

Figure 2: HRTX Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, these are just analyst projections but they do illustrate the potential growth in the coming years.

I am looking for a company that established a foothold and is expected to record year-over-year growth for the next 6 years. I believe HRTX fits that description and is worthy of a speculative buy.

My Thoughts On The CRL and Likelihood of Approval

Back in May of 2019, Heron Therapeutics publicized that the FDA had sent a CRL for HTX-011 for the treatment of postoperative pain. Luckily, the FDA didn’t request another study and didn’t mention any efficacy concerns. It appears HTX-011’s CRL was simply due to the FDA requiring additional CMC and non-clinical information. Basically, the FDA just wants more or finer details about the drug’s substance, formulation, labeling, and additional particulars. This allowed Heron to quickly refile their NDA and now has a PDUFA date for March 26th.

The CRL did hit the share price and set the company back several months, but I believe HTX-011 should get the green light this time around. HTX-011 has impressive safety and efficacy data to support approval.

Figure 3: Pain Reduction vs Bupivacaine (Source: HRTX)

In addition, the push for non-opioid products should help the product through approval, whereas opioids are having a terrible time getting through the agency. There is a shift away from using opioids and providers are now looking to employ non-opioid options (Figure 4). Luckily, Heron performed a Phase III follow-up study in bunionectomy postoperative pain that used HTX-011 in consort with over-the-counter analgesic regimens to decrease the requirement for opioid use. In that study, around 77% of patients that used the combination did not employ opioids for postoperative pain through 72 hours post-surgery. What is more, 100% of those patients remained opioid-free 28 days post-surgery.

Figure 4: Shift From Opioids (Source: HRTX)

It appears HTX-011 addresses the issue with local anesthetics and contemporary extended-release formulations that are not able to exhibit reliable postoperative pain relief beyond 24 hours. This essentially forces providers to prescribe opioids to fill that gap and get the patient to that 72-hour mark. It appears that HTX-011 could be the answer to this issue, which could reduce the need to prescribe opioids for postoperative pain, thus, reducing the likelihood of opioid dependence or addiction.

Obviously, the FDA is not going to approve a product just because there is a clinical and commercial demand for another non-opioid, but I don’t foresee a strong opposition against approval.

Looking Ahead

In addition to HTX-011’s PDUFA in March, the company has a few other key catalysts on the 2020 calendar. The company expects the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion on HTX-011 in Q2. What is more, HTX-011 is up for a Canadian approval in Q3. Not only will these catalysts determine the regulatory fate of HTX-011 but they could trigger a few other catalysts including potential commercial partnerships in these territories. All these potential catalysts should add to the bull’s defense and possibly supply a strong injection of momentum in the share price.

Feeling Bullish Here

Heron is already showing it can develop and push their two approved products. CINVANTI has already established a market and the potential addition of HTX-011 to the portfolio will only add to the bullish thesis. In addition, the company had a healthy cash position of approximately $391M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of 2019. Overall, it is easy to be bullish on HRTX in both the short and long-term.

What’s My Plan?

I typically look for a technical entry before clicking the buy button, but the recent PDUFA extension will most likely provide me an opportunity to buy at a significant discount. Once I have entered a position, I will add once HRTX breaks through the downtrend seen in figure 5.

Figure 5: HRTX Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to hold a pilot position through the June PDUFA date in anticipation of approval. If HTX-011 is approved, I will wait for the dust to settle and will look to double the size of the position and will hold for at least five years. If the company receives a CRL, I will liquidate my position and will reconsider restarting a position once the company has addressed the FDA'S concerns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.