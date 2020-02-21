Lions Gate Improves Movie Performance In Q3, Hopefully Starz Gets More Subscribers

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) reported earnings on February 6. The numbers detailed the third fiscal quarter.

The bottom line wasn't impressive, but the top line did pretty well. Anyone who has been following the Lions Gate story knows that Starz is a standout part of the tale in terms of its significance, not necessarily in terms of its runaway success (although total global subscribers for the company's three services stand at 28.6 million).

Lions Gate remains a risky stock for those who enjoy the media sector like I do. I remain bullish on the company in part because I am hoping that, during the next twelve months, the recent momentum observed in the studio's movie division continues. I am also hopeful the company can continue to finetune its Starz strategy.

Q3 Earnings: A Miss, And A Drop

According to SA, adjusted diluted net income of $0.14 per share was off by nine pennies compared to Wall Street's estimate. This negatively compared to the $0.35 per diluted share recorded last year at this time (numbers from earnings release). For the nine-month frame, adjusted income was $0.35 versus $0.76 per diluted share. Significant charges involved in that adjustment had to do with changes in content strategy, as mentioned in note 3 and in the conference call during an exchange with an analyst. Wish there was more detail on that, but I take it as saying that some content in development and further along the pipeline was cancelled (it also mentions management changes, which seems related to restructuring costs).

Operating cash flow was $216 million this past quarter versus a use of cash of $14 million last year. For the nine-month frame, the company generated $434 million versus $256 million. Capital expenditures were about the same in both comparable periods ($7 million for the quarter, a rough average of $26 million for the nine-month). Adjusted free cash flow (taking into account production-loan activity) dropped significantly to $88 million in Q3 versus $274 million in the previous year. For the nine-month, the comparison is $174 million versus $487 million. The company's cash flow is driven by monetization of accounts receivable, as stated in a note. Focusing on free cash before production-loan effects, as well as operational cash, should leave shareholders happy with the results.

Revenue for the motion-picture segment jumped from $363 million to $474 million during the quarter (it rose from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion over the nine-month). Profit increased by close to $6 million to $49 million in Q3, but the nine-month saw income stay flat at roughly $107 million. Television production saw declining revenue during the quarter ($189 million versus $216 million); the nine-month, however, booked sales of $743 million, almost a $100 million gain. Television declined in profit over the nine-month and, for the quarter, actually posted a small loss. Media networks sales went from $367 million to $382 million in Q3, but the nine-month's gain (to $1.1 billion) was more muted-to-flat. Profit declined in both the quarter and the nine-month at media. Content timing can lead to variable results quarter-to-quarter.

Starz Networks saw an increase in profit: $140 million to $152 million during the quarter and $380 million to $396 million during the nine-month. Losses in Starzplay International and streaming continue to multiply in both frames (example: $114 million versus $25 million for the nine-month frame, the latter being the year-ago stat). Yes, the company continues to invest in international and streaming, hence the red ink. The global subscriber base increased 8% to 28.5 million, but domestic lost 1.2 million members to total out at a little over 24 million. Both need to be growing, which means that management has work to do. By now I would have thought total domestic subscribers would be well over 30 million, but the company is hopefully playing a long game.

Thoughts On Lions Gate

The company continues its Jekyll/Hyde battle for a cohesive business model: is the future based on Starz or content sales to competitors and/or the movie segment?

The third quarter was obviously a story of movie success. Right now, the company is flying high with Knives Out. That project has taken in a gross $300 million at global theaters, with an almost even split between domestic and foreign exhibitors. Bombshell also was cited as a driver, especially as it concerned academy-award equity.

Still, the transcript of the conference call contained plenty of mentions of the Starz asset. And I'm not sure I'm entirely clear on the strategy. Here's a quote from CEO Jon Feltheimer on the international side of streaming:

So in an environment that is more disruptive than ever, our own identity and focus are clear: to, again, take advantage of our early mover position as an expertly curated, well-differentiated premium service that sits on top of global and local platforms alike as we continue to convert our strengths into reaching our target of 15 million to 25 million paid international subscribers over the next five years."

The goal is certainly laudable, but when I see a term like expertly curated, that sends alarms off in my mind because it seems like the company doesn't have a hunger to be as firmly into the branded-mainstream, if you will, as it should be. What I mean is this: Disney (DIS) content is something we all know; we know right away what we're getting. Expertly-curated stuff sounds like everything left over after writers have pitched content around Hollywood and been rejected. Lions Gate tends to work that way: as I've said before, it wants to be the place where talent hangs out, and if you go for talent first before material, then you basically are rolling the dice on every project in the hope that a franchise emerges. This was actually mentioned as well in the call by the CEO:

Then we shifted gears for the Thanksgiving holiday with Knives Out, which will soon break $300 million at the worldwide box office, has earned multiple award nominations and serves as further proof that franchises can emerge from any of our content verticals."

Well, sure. But does that sound like Disney's more scientific approach to hit filmmaking? Not really. But Lions Gate has been consistent with its strategy, and with its risk-mitigation, so the company does know bet-making, if not necessarily hit filmmaking. The CEO probably would argue too that at his company's scale, this is what you do in Hollywood to survive (until a buyer emerges, naturally). Perhaps that is fair enough, but it also might be fair enough to say that focusing on certain genres might be more optimal, especially if high concept is the main driver (i.e.: I would love to see the company's theatrical slate overweight with horror movies that appeal to females and younger males).

Some readers have commented about the company's expenses in past articles. Total expenses went up to $1 billion versus roughly $850 million during Q3, and they jumped to $2.9 billion against $2.6 billion over the last three quarters. Expenses are an issue, and they always will be given the scale Lions Gate is operating at. That's why we need more hit films. Given current momentum, I am bullish on the next several months, even as I keep in mind the segment may fail on some of its bets (let's hope more franchises like Wick are incubated). Back to costs, though: the company always touts its library asset of 17,000 features as a useful way of mitigating its particular cost of doing business. I wish on that count the company would give more details on the cash generated from its stock of movies/episodic. A question during the call asking how much of the free-cash figure is attributable to the library wasn't directly addressed by the CFO - instead, the exec pivoted to working-capital management success. Unfortunate, to be sure, but I guess the company wants to keep the library issue a bit confidential for competitive reasons. I would agree with those who are frustrated that the SGA lines can't be curtailed a bit more.

Another issue with Lions Gate had been the on/off relationship with Comcast (CMCSA). The cable giant had come to a new deal with Starz back in December that will see some licensing of content from the streamer to Comcast's own platform. The CEO mentioned this in the call, and also pointed out that, as an a la carte phenomenon, Starz seemed to be performing positively. Remaining with Comcast was a close call for shareholders, and it mitigated further damage to the subscriber base.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on Lions Gate. Even though I do question how on-the-same-page the content division is with the streaming division - that is, how in-synergy they are with respect to each other - I believe, as the next generation of the streaming industry is ready to launch, the CEO will start to realize that a more competitive stance will be needed. AT&T (T) and Comcast are readying HBO Max and Peacock, respectively, and Starz execs presumably will try to answer these new OTT's on the block with a different strategy. Will that involve day-and-dating some films, or signing new overall deals with celebrities? Will it be a matter of exposure to ad-supported/hybrid tiers? I speculate some radical transformation could occur, thus making the company more attractive to a buyer... this is why I continue to be long the stock.

Being a speculative issue, it may be of use to check out how the market has been treating the shares:

Data by YCharts

While the stock has rebounded a bit, the trend is certainly in the downward direction. I have added to my position during the weakness. However, the market is clearly ignoring what I see in the company. It is downgrading the chances of a buyout or the certainty that the company can grow Starz subscribers and keep the movie hits coming.

Note on valuation: the company rates nicely in terms of price-to-cash-flow on the SA quote system, but P/E on a forward, adjusted basis isn't great. The bottom line though continues to be a patient wait for a takeover. If you've got the cost basis, or are willing to improve the cost basis, then speculation makes sense here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.