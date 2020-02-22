Weekly Economic Release Summary: The Effect Of Coronavirus On The U.S. Economy

Manufacturing surveys have significantly improved this week - will we see industrial production rise in January?

Freight movements definitely have been slowed because of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus may not affect GDP because of the way GDP is calculated.

How much will the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on U.S. economic growth? In the FOMC meeting minutes released Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stated:

The threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which participants agreed warranted close watching

The markets reacted negatively this past week as Apple warned its quarterly revenue may not meet its guidance as the coronavirus outbreak hinders its supply chain.

China, for the most part, has shuttered a significant amount of its manufacturing to slow the spread of the coronavirus which affected Apple amongst others. Consider that:

China produces nearly 30 % of the global manufacturing output,

About 3 million Chinese people visit the USA each year, spending about $6,500 per trip, 50% more than typical international tourists,

About a quarter of Walmart's goods are made in China,

China produces a vast majority (some sources say up to 90 %) of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make drugs in the U.S., and

Only 6% of personal spending in the U.S. is for goods made in China.

Unfortunately, the only real economic growth measuring tool is Gross Domestic Product, or GDP. The way GDP is designed, exports are included in GDP but the value of imports is subtracted from GDP. Fewer imports mean GDP faces smaller headwinds. In other words, all things being equal, GDP rises when imports shrink. And since President Trump's trade war with China, Chinese imports are deeper in contraction than they were during the Great Recession.

Now watch the effect of the trade balance on GDP growth (blue line in the below graph) IF both exports and imports are removed from the GDP calculation (red line).

Year-over-Year 4Q2019 GDP growth falls from 2.3% to 1.7% if the trade balance is removed from the GDP calculation. The bottom line is that 4Q2019 GDP was helped by the trade war.

The point here is that the coronavirus - although a serious issue which will affect the U.S. economy - may actually boost GDP enough to offset other losses emanating from the effects of the coronavirus.

However, GDP does not tell the story on the well-being of the citizens if pharmaceuticals, cars, and mobile phones end up being in short supply.

Transport-related impacts due to coronavirus this week:

With no belly cargo available for flights to China, demand for chartered freighter capacity has risen sharply, along with air freight rates, as relief aid and medical supplies move to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stakeholders on the ground say the supply chain in coronavirus-hit China is beginning to show some initial signs of recovery, albeit slowly, and normal operations aren't expected until well into March.

Declining imports due to factory shutdowns in Asia from the Lunar New Year and the coronavirus are beginning to produce a shortage of empty containers in the US interior, with the shortages expected to spike in March.

Due to reduced demand tied to the coronavirus, Maersk said it has canceled more than 50 sailings beyond what it normally cuts during the traditional Chinese Lunar New Year lull.

Europe's hub ports are bracing for the impact of the coronavirus on volumes as the number of canceled sailings reached unprecedented levels.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (February 2020) forecast marginally improved this month, but still shows the lowest level of growth since the economic slowdown in 2016. The current reading still remains marginally below the 2016 minimum. The ongoing weakness of manufacturing, transport, and imports continues to weigh on our economic forecast - but what is changing is the trend direction, which is showing a leveling off or possible improvement.

Although our index is now in negative territory similar to 2016, this penetration into negative territory is not yet severe or persistent - and our opinion is that our index is not suggesting an economic contraction at this point. But any continuing decline might be enough to suggest it is possible a recession is coming.

Our employment forecast is continuing to forecast POORER employment growth than in the first half of 2019.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week.

Overall this week: New h ome construction remains strong

ome construction remains strong Manufacturing surveys significantly improved - will this translate to better industrial production numbers?

Coronavirus may affect U.S. according to the Federal Reserve

Transport continues weak and remains in contraction

Existing home sales continue to grow at a strong pace

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment January Housing Permits, Starts and Completions improvement trend in play The January 2020 headline residential building permits rate of growth significantly improved and completions significantly declined relative to last month - and the rolling averages showed a similar result. Best growth this month for permits since 2007. The backward revisions this month were modest. It is always difficult to understand the trends as the backward revisions sometimes reverse trends month-to-month. The nature of this industry normally has large variations from month-to-month (mostly due to weather) so the rolling averages are the best way to view this series. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector is in another growth spurt - however, this month construction completions significantly slowed with the rolling averages for both permits and completions about at the same level. January Producer Price Index producer services caused inflation growth The Producer Price Index, or PPI, year-over-year inflation grew from 1.3% to 2.1%, Year-over-year inflation pressures significantly grew this month. Here is what the BLS said in part: In January, 90 percent of the increase in the final demand index is attributable to prices for final demand services, which climbed 0.7 percent. The index for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent. January FOMC Meeting Minutes little change in issues and comments from the previous meeting The 29 January 2020 meeting statement presented the actions taken. This post covers the economic discussion during this FOMC meeting between the members. An interesting quote regarding global economic uncertainty: ... participants generally expected trade-related uncertainty to remain somewhat elevated, and they were mindful of the possibility that the tentative signs of stabilization in global growth could fade. Geopolitical risks, especially in connection with the Middle East, remained. The threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which participants agreed warranted close watching .... There were comments concerning maintaining the current federal funds rate: In commenting on the monetary policy outlook, participants concurred that maintaining the current stance of policy would give the Committee time for a fuller assessment of the ongoing effects on economic activity of last year's shift to a more accommodative policy stance and would also allow policymakers to accumulate further information bearing on the economic outlook. Participants discussed how maintaining the current policy stance for a time could be helpful in supporting U.S. economic activity and employment in the face of global developments that have been weighing on spending decisions. And there were comments that the U.S. had some way to go for full employment: ... Many participants pointed to the strong performance of labor force participation despite the downward pressures associated with an aging population, and several raised the possibility that there was some room for labor force participation to rise further. January Conference Board Leading Indicators improved but the level is well below average The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S increased 0.8 percent in January to 112.1, following a decline in December and an increase in November - and the authors say it is "suggesting that the current economic expansion - at about 2 percent - will continue through early 2020." This index remains on the low side of values seen since the Great Recession. January Existing Home Sales sales slowed but are still great The headline existing home sales declined relative to last month with the NAR stating "The outlook for 2020 home sales is promising despite the drop in January. Existing-home sales are off to a strong start at 5.46 million." The rolling averages for existing home sales have been improving since early 2019. The rolling averages are now well into expansion. Although this report is weaker than last month, it shows very strong growth and is being compared to a very strong month. Housing inventory (homes for sale) has dropped to 21st-century lows. January Trucking trucking continues to contract Headline data for the American Trucking Association (ATA) and the CASS Freight Index continue to provide opposing statistics. The CASS index is inclusive of rail, truck, and air shipments. The ATA truck index is inclusive of only trucking industry member movements (ATA's tonnage data is dominated by contract freight). Even so, CASS breaks out trucking and claims it is down 6.3 % year-over-year and down 3.6% month-over-month. I put a heavier weight on the CASS index which is consistent with rail and ocean freight. It is not logical that truck freight goes up when industrial production and ocean freight decline - not to mention the continuing effects of the trade war and the coronavirus. The graph below is provided by CASS. Surveys manufacturing surveys significantly improved Empire State Manufacturing - The Empire State Manufacturing Survey index improved. Overall this survey has returned to the values seen in the last 2+ years. Key elements significantly improved. I would consider this report is again better than last month. Philly Fed Manufacturing - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey significantly improved. Not only did the survey index significantly improve, but the key elements also significantly improved. Overall, this report was much better than last month's report. Weekly Rail Transport positive news? Rail, beginning early in 2019, has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Last week, after one year in contraction - total rail traffic moved into positive territory. However, this week total rail traffic moved back into contraction year-over-year - but the rolling averages of the intuitive carload sectors this week moved out of contraction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.