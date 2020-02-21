Sector Allocation In A Growing U.S. Debt Economy

However, the impact on stock markets is not bullish and it is likely that lower average returns are to be expected in the future.

Using Japan as a case study, these concerns appear to be unfounded, and GDP, once accounted for population growth, has not significantly dropped off.

The US debt burden continues to grow as a percentage of GDP and there are concerns that this will negatively impact the US economy.

US public debt as a percentage of GDP has been growing steadily. In 1966, it was roughly 40%. At the last reported date, it stood at 105%. Much of this growth has been recent, stemming from the successful stimulus of the economy after the Subprime Crisis. Before this, it only amounted to 60% of GDP.

Source: St Louis Fed

There is also a likelihood that, as the US population is ageing, that more debt will need to be issued to cover social benefits. This trend has caused some concerns about the long-term US economy which, in turn, will affect US stock market returns. While the yield on newly issued bonds is low, there is a fear that investors will start to demand higher interest rates to compensate for the increased risk due to the growing debt as a percentage of GDP. Currently, the interest payment on US Debt accounts for 10% of the fiscal budget but, if yields start to increase, this could become greater and greater, leading to either tax increases or decreased fiscal spending, both of which will negatively impact the economy.

A country that experienced a similar phenomenon is Japan and it may be a useful indicator of what the future trend will be in the US economy. In 1996, the Japanese debt to GDP ratio was roughly where the US debt to GDP ratio is today. It is now at 238.20%. There is another similarity: the growth in Japanese debt has been partially funded by an increased savings rate amongst its population, something that is also occurring in the US.

Using the Japanese case to extrapolate the future performance of the US economy appears to paint a gloomy picture. GDP since 1996 has remained pretty much constant.

Source: World Bank

The stock market, measured by the Nikkei 225, has also remained flat over this period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, the true picture may not be as gloomy. While GDP is an important metric, it also is a byproduct of population size, i.e. a country with a large population will have a higher GDP than a smaller country, even if the smaller country is economically better off. A better metric would be the GDP/capita; the GDP attributable to each individual. As Japan's population is declining, GDP/capita has been growing slightly through time, except for a sharp drop-off due to the Subprime Crisis. The median since 1996 is 1.31%.

Source: World Bank

US GDP/capita growth in the same time period has not been much higher, with a percentage growth of 1.81% per annum. However, there has been a great deal of fluctuation due to various financial crises.

Source: World Bank

So, in looking at the economy from a per capita point of view, the increasing debt burden in GDP has not been a detriment. If the US were to follow the Japanese model, GDP/capita growth would only decrease slightly.

The primary concern that yields will rise may also be unfounded. In Japan, the growth in the debt burden has been accompanied by decreasing interest rates. This is shown below in the 10-year Japanese bond yield.

Source: TradingEconomics

Also, despite the Nikkei's flat performance since 1996, there are still investment opportunities. Japan has become a world-leader in global products and focusing on these global brands has led to superior performance. This can be seen by the Nikkei 225's performance against the Nikkei 225 Global 50's performance, an index that selects the 50 stocks with the greatest percentage of foreign revenue, which is graphed below.

The US stock market is similar, in that the percentage of foreign revenue to total revenue of S&P 500 stocks was 43.6% in 2017 and many of the major US stocks are experiencing strong growth in foreign markets. This analysis suggests that an investor can access superior returns by buying into US companies that have strong foreign revenue streams.

In summary, the growing concerns around the US debt burden seem to be unfounded. Using the Japanese case, it is likely that bond yields will decrease, not increase. The economy, from a GDP/capita perspective, will not be significantly impacted. However, the US stock market may see a significant decrease in returns in the future.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.