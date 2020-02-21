Watsco,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌:‌ ‌Still‌ ‌Cool‌ ‌Despite‌ ‌A‌ ‌Heating‌ ‌Market‌

Its dividends have been consistent for the past 46 years, with the latest market release for Q4 2019 of an 11% increase to $7.10 per share.

Watsco has been able to increase its market presence and expand to new geographic areas through its buy and build strategy.

Despite the intense fight for market share as the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and related parts and supplies (HVACR) industry reaches maturity, Watsco, Inc. (WSO) remains cool with its established business model and wide geographic presence. From its buy-and-build strategy down to its solid financial strength, Watsco was able to maintain its position of being one of the largest distributors in the HVAC industry in the United States.

The boost in the residential market, and its effects

The HVACR industry is expected to experience increased sales in line with the increased demand in the US housing market - driven by higher employment and lower mortgage rates. Although the 3-year fixed-rate mortgage (NYSE:FRM) went to 3.47% from last week's 3.45%, it remains significantly lower than 2019's year-on-year of 4.37%. At the same time, the employment rate last Jan 2020 reported 61.2%, which is close to its highest record of 64.7% from dates 1948-2020. There is also an expected boost in the non-residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Overall, the HVACR industry should be moving in line with the anticipated increase in infrastructure demand, which is in favor of market leader Watsco.

Source: Trading Economics - United States Employment Rate

Watsco as a Market Leader

Watsco was founded in 1956, and has been one of the largest distributors in the HVACR due to its: buy and build strategy, human resource investing, and e-commerce and technology research spending.

Buy and build strategy - To improve Watsco's industry-leading position, it has been acquiring different businesses in the industry as part of its buy and build strategy; "buy" refers to acquiring businesses in the sector to increase its market share and to expand its geographic scope, while "build" refers to improving and expanding the acquired businesses. This strategy has been effective as Watsco's 30-year compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) for total-shareholder-return is at 18.2% - a competitive CAGR rate compared to other public companies. Just last 2019, Watsco completed the acquisition of DASCO Supply (April 2019), Peirce-Phelps Inc (August 2019), and N&S Supply (December 2019). Watsco has been able to grow to 35 locations during 2019 due to the acquisition of these long-standing businesses.

Human resource investing - On Watsco's announced fourth-quarter 2019 results, it mentioned that it has further invested on its people and culture by providing: 1.) a 33% increase in the annual 401(K) matching contribution; 2.) a variety of equity-based programs, including stock option; and 3.) an enriched wellness program, including improved incentives for its employees. These investments remain integral in the improvement of Watsco employees' performance and preservation of work culture.

E-commerce and technology spending - For Q4 2019, Watsco's technology spending increased to $5 million, with a current annual run-rate for technology spending of $32 million. Watsco continues to invest in its industry-leading technology platforms to keep up with the accelerating pace of innovation and adoption of technology, and to provide significant long-term value on its customer-focused solutions. Watsco has launched its mobile apps to improve customer experience, increasing e-commerce sales by 17%; and internal-facing technologies to enhance warehouse efficiency & supply chain, installing Order Fulfillment (OF) software to 555 locations vs the previous year's 369.

Despite the additional spending and latest investments, Watsco has been consistent in maintaining a conservative, risk-averse financial position, low debt-to-capitalization ratio, and strong balance sheet strength.

The Latest share price and Q4 financial results

A buy and hold investment essentially revolves around the stability of the investment in question, and makes the assumption that the company itself is financially solvent beyond any reasonable doubt. Sadly, in today's economy, this prediction can often prove to be far from the mark, with the latest insolvency statistics showing that 2019 was the first year that had seen an increase in business bankruptcies since 2009. With that in mind, understanding Watsco's financial stability and fundamental creditworthiness are crucial.

Watsco has been on the up since its IPO in 1984 at just over $2 per share against the current market value of $172.32 per share (as of Feb 16, 2020); this reflects an investment increase of 8300%, which is definitely a more attractive investment than CPI of 248%, or the 30-year US treasury rate that peaked at under 10% yearly.

Source: S&P Capital IQ - Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) Public Company Profile

Admittedly, the share price of a company is not the first measure that credit analysts would use to assess creditworthiness, and many would reasonably argue that markets are more growth-oriented, with balance sheet well-being secondary for those seeking returns. What is important to understand, though, is that companies rarely become balance sheet insolvent, but it is rather cashflow which eventually destroys most firms. With that in mind, businesses have three primary methods of financing capital - operations, debt borrowings, and equity raising; and at the very least, a strong market trading position ensures that equity remains a plausible option for Watsco, should it require it.

Of course, it is understood that with respect to the weighted cost of capital, debt ultimately proves to be cheaper than equity, and that's where Watsco's balance sheet really shines. A newly refinanced (in December 2018) five-year revolving credit facility allowed $500 million available to the company with very competitive spreads at LIBOR + margin (0.85% to 1.5%), which as at December 2019 saw $155 million drawn down leaving more than adequate headroom to fund the company's numerous M&A operations, as well as any possible liquidity shortfalls.

It is important to note that recent changes to the accounting treatment of the New Lease Standards (adopted by Watsco in January 2019) have led to significant differences in Watsco's balance sheet regarding their committed future lease liabilities and the corresponding Right of Use assets. Two main problems with this approach are that Watsco's external financing commitments on paper have increased significantly, and working capital has shrunk as a consequence of the next 12 months of lease liabilities treated as short-term with the ROU assets remaining denoted as non-current.

The company itself has, however, remained largely unchanged. Over $340 million of its credit facility remains available to Watsco, and the firm remains as well-capitalized as ever, with a solid $1.24 billion book value of equity still paling compared with a market capitalization of $6.57 billion (at 16th February).

The reason behind the significant impact that the new standards pose to Watsco is that its business has been heavily engaged in retail storefronts, with their latest 8-K indicating that 2019 marked an increase in-store footprint from 369 to 555 at the end of December. Having a significant retail presence, Watsco benefits from the added liquidity brought by storefront cash sales.

Wholesale buyers of HVAC equipment are heavily associated with engineering and construction - sectors that are experiencing some extreme scrutiny globally due to the economic conditions that had arisen and had a reputation for high insolvencies and slow payments. The fact that Watsco was able to keep its net receivables at 40 day turnover days is an impressive achievement and is in no small part assisted by the 0-day turnover cash sales at its store locations. A quarterly turnover of their inventory held is similarly positive, though it is noted that turnover days are lengthening by 4-5 days each financial year despite the consistent turnover growth. Creditors remain very prompt and appear to be settled well within the standard 30-day end of month payment terms.

The 90-100 day deficit to cash conversion would be an issue for most businesses; however, with $335 million in operating FCF generated in 2019, $75 million in cash at bank, more than $1 billion working capital position in spite new accounting treatments, and a $330 million availability under their financing arrangements, there wouldn't be a discernible threat to Watsco's ability to continue to operate in the foreseeable future.

Dividend analysis

On February 13, 2020, Watsco announced an 11% dividend increase to $7.10 per share effective at its next scheduled payment date on April 30, 2020; which represents a 4.075% dividend yield at a current price of $174.20 per share. Watsco has been consecutively paying dividends for 46 years; it has been able to provide higher dividends while maintaining its conservative risk-averse financial stance.

With the expected growth in the HACVR industry as a whole through the housing market boost, and the increased revenue and market presence driven by its buy and build strategy, alongside a continuously strengthening financial position, there is no reason to believe that Watsco's dividends wouldn't be able to maintain this trend.

Source: YCharts - Watsco Dividend Chart

Conclusion

Make no mistake, Watsco is not a company you will buy because of an unrealistic belief that the HVAC industry will experience high levels of innovation and growth in the near future, Watsco is unlikely to recreate the growth it experienced in its earlier years. Residing intrinsically linked with the construction sector that most bearish investors would steer well clear of, Watsco is one for those in the know; this is a stock for those who wish to partake in a mature business in an established industry operated with a concrete vision, with nearly 5% consistent annual dividends as the cherry on top.

