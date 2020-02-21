Israel Chemicals Acquires Growers Holdings For Ag Optimization Platform

At the current level, I'm cautiously BULLISH on ICL over the medium term as management is making a smart move to focus on technology offerings.

Quick Take

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) has announced the acquisition of Growers Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Growers has developed a platform that collects and reports a variety of farm data to assist farmers in decision-making processes.

With the deal, ICL gains a technology solution that will broaden its offerings and deepen relationships with customers while potentially providing a recurring revenue stream.

ICL stock appears potentially bargain priced, so I’m cautiously BULLISH over the medium term as management appears to be making a smart move deeper into agricultural technology offerings.

Target Company

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Growers was founded to create an integrated system that collects data from manual and machine-provided data sources to create 'return-focused plans for planting, fertilization and purchasing decisions that are streamed to farm machinery for effortless on-field application.'

Management is headed by founder and CEO Steven Valencsin, who was previously President and founder of Southern Soil and Water.

Below is an overview video of Growers' operation:

Source: Growers

Growers’s primary offerings include:

Agronomy Tool

Sales Tool

Investors have invested at least $6.7 million and include Tiverton Advisors, Middleland Capital, Maize Partners, Lewis & Clark Ventures, Innova Memphis, and Albany Private Equity Holding.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for precision farming is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth increasing government encouragement for upgrading agricultural techniques, innovation and developing in location-specific capabilities, the use of drones, and demand for yield optimization data and software.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, with China, India, Australia and Japan taking the lead in new technology adoption.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Agribotix

Deere & Company

SST Development Group

Farmers Edge

Granular

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

ICL didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 6-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Also, management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, but said it would detail how the Growers’ platform will fit into its initiatives at an upcoming investor event.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 ICL had $191 million in cash and short-term investments and $5.1 billion in total liabilities of which $2.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $416 million.

In the past 12 months, ICL’s stock price has fallen 31.3% vs. the U.S. Chemicals industry’s drop of 5.9% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 19.3%, as the ICL chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $4,850,000,000 Enterprise Value $7,420,000,000 Price / Sales 0.92 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.41 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 6.19 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $254,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate -5.13% Earnings Per Share $0.37

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $5.46 versus the current price of $3.85, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ICL acquired Growers to bolster its digital agtech offering within its Innovative Ag Solutions segment.

As ICL President and CEO Raviv Zoller stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Growers expands and strengthens our offering of agro-digital services and our capability to develop innovative solutions to generate higher agricultural yields and more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. By combining Growers' one-of-a-kind platform with ICL's extensive agronomic know-how, we are accelerating our market reach and development roadmap to create an unparalleled digital service offering focused on providing agro-professionals with unique access to currently untapped and unstructured data in a simple, fast and actionable way.

With the deal for Growers, ICL will be able to both continue investing in the platform and provide distribution for its system to its existing customers and prospects.

The acquisition provides an important talking point for ICL in that it will enable its customers to leverage yield optimization information through the Growers platform.

Additionally, the system may provide a recurring revenue stream separate from ICL’s existing product sales to customers.

For ICL stock, my generous DCF analysis indicates the stock may be undervalued in the short term, likely in part a function of its negative revenue growth rate.

While deals like Growers will not move the needle in the short term, they provide a window into management’s thinking about diversifying the company’s revenue streams and building on its range of offerings to farmers, deepening the relationship in the process.

I like the deal and ICL appears to be bargain priced, so my current bias on the stock is cautiously BULLISH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.