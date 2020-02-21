Lloyds: Reiterate Buy After 18% Correction And Before 2020 Stabilization

At 55.35p, Lloyds shares have a current 6.1% Dividend Yield that is 1.7x covered, and average annual yield is likely to be 10%. Reiterate Buy.

We expect future earnings to be flat or slightly-falling, with small Net Interest Margin declines offset by cost savings, implying a <10x P/E.

However, 2020 guidance implies a stabilisation of the Net Interest Margin from the 19Q4 exit rate, and the U.K. mortgage market has improved.

2019 results released on Thursday were disappointing, with declines in revenues, profits as well as the underlying Return on Tangible Equity.

Lloyds' share price has continued to be volatile, having risen approx. 40% from August to December in 2019, then falling by 18% since.

Introduction

Lloyds' (LYG) share price has been volatile since 2019, oscillating with investor sentiment on Brexit and other macro concerns. Shares rose approx. 40% from August to December, but have fallen by 18% thereafter:

Since our initial Buy rating in April 2019, shares are down 12.4% (in GBP, after dividends), significantly underperforming the FTSE All-Share index and Barclays (BCS), but significantly outperforming RBS (RBS) and HSBC (HSBC).

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case has been based on what we see as a good risk/reward balance, with a double-digit average annual return in the upside case, and a secure mid-single-digit Dividend Yield in the downside case.

In the original upside case, Lloyds has a stable underlying 15% Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE"), which implies an less than 10x P/E and upward re-rating potential. The stable underlying ROTE is based on Lloyds "shrinking to grow", with a flat/shrinking loan book facilitating a stable Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), while cost savings offset any revenue declines. The stable NIM is helped by Lloyds managing its funding costs through cheap deposits; while the cost savings are achieved through its superior scale and technology, with the Cost/Income ratio moving to the low 40s from 48% in 2018.

In the original downside case, Lloyds' dividend is more than two times covered by 2018 underlying earnings. In addition, there are £1bn of annual investments (in the P&L and in CapEx) that could potentially be cut.

Reality has so far proved somewhere in between, with NIM declining faster than expected and ROTE deteriorating slightly, but earnings still implying a less than 10x P/E in 2020 and expected to stabilise thereafter, and the dividend having been raised and remaining secure.

U.K. Macro Context

Since our last update in November, some of the economic uncertainty in the U.K. has been removed, with the Conservatives winning a landslide election victory in December and Brexit officially taking place in January. The U.K. is now in an 1-year transition, while existing trade arrangements remain in place, as the two sides negotiate their long-term relationship. Each side is making hardline comments publicly, as one would expect in such negotiations.

Lloyds management referred to "signs of gradually improving outlook" in their 2019 results presentation, pointing to "business and consumer confidence beginning to recover", "households’ spending power continuing to rise" and "early signs of upturn in housing market activity and prices". The probability of further U.K. rate cuts has receded with a recent uptick in inflation.

UK Business Confidence Indicators Source: Lloyds results presentation (19Q4).

Our base case is for a stable but low-growth U.K. economy in the next few years, with the E.U. and the U.K. reaching an agreement, but with new trade/border restrictions, and businesses having to adjust to life outside the E.U.

2019 Results

Lloyds' 2019 results released on Thursday showed declines in revenues, profits and the underlying ROTE, as the NIM shrank after years of expansion, only partially offset by cost savings. However, the drivers of poor performance are one-off or will stabilise in 2020 in our view.

2019 total revenues were 3.5% (£626m) lower year-on-year, a larger decline than in H1, largely due to a larger decline in Other Income:

Lloyds Results Highlights (2019) Source: Lloyds results press release (19Q4).

Average Interest-Earning Assets were again flat-ish (down 0.2%) as Lloyds prioritised interest margin over loan volume. NIM fell from 2.93% to 2.88%, leading to a 2.7% reduction in Net Interest Income. Other Income was down 5.5%, due to lower activity among Commercial clients, lower Lex Autolease fleet sizes, and larger gilt gains in the prior year.

Total costs were 5.1% (£445m) lower year-on-year, with both operating costs and Remediation costs shrinking, providing a partial offset. However, impairments were higher by £535m year-on-year, with the Net Asset Quality Ratio rising 8 bps, largely due to 2 large corporate single-name charges.

The underlying Profit Before Tax was down 6.6% year-on-year and, with £2.45bn in Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI") charges, the statutory Profit Before Tax was down 26.3%. The statutory Profit After Tax was down more, by 33.3%, because PPI charges are not tax-deductible.

The share count was only down 1.4% year-on-year, as buybacks were suspended after the additional PPI charges; statutory EPS was down 36.4%.

Underlying ROTE fell from 15.5% to 14.8% for the full year, worse than what we expected, and worse than H1 when it was stable year-on-year.

The drivers of poor performance are one-off or will stabilise in 2020 in our view. PPI charges are now expected to end after the Financial Conduct Authority's August 2019 deadline for new cases; Lloyds recorded no new PPI provisions in 19Q4. U.K. banks were affected by economic uncertainty in 2019.

Management's 2020 guidance implies a stabilisation in NIM from its 19Q4 exit rate, lower Remediation costs and further cost cuts, all of which help earnings.

2020 Outlook on Revenues

2020 NIM guidance is 2.75-2.80%. While this is lower than 2019’s 2.88%, it implies a degree of stability from the 19Q4 exit rate of 2.81% (4 bps lower than the 2.85% reported, after excluding an one-off benefit from the MBNA U.K. credit card business acquired in 2017):

Lloyds Loan Book & NIM (2014A-2020E) NB. MBNA “alignment of product terms” benefit of “a couple of bps” (we assume 3 bps) in Q3 and 4 bps in Q4. Source: Lloyds company reports.

The NIM guidance assumes an average 75 bps 5-year swap rate during 2020, compared to the current 65-66 bps; however, Lloyds would reach the low end of the guidance if the swap rate were to stay at the current level.

Management's prediction of a stabilisation in NIM is based on a number of factors, the most important of which is an improvement in new business margins in the U.K. mortgage market. As Lloyds' CFO explained:

"The rollover of new maturing fixed business is now also happening on much more favourable terms versus the last couple of years … We are seeing a much more benign front-end pricing environment now to what we were seeing this time 12 months ago, which means that, as we roll off, if you like, our fixed mortgage book is rolling on to more attractive rates. That differential is favourable. It's positive today versus negative as it was 12 months ago.” William Chalmers, Lloyds CFO (2019 Earnings Call) "The new business margins that we're seeing right now in the market are looking better than maturing margins at the moment.” Vimlesh Maru, Lloyds Group Director, Retail (2019 Earnings Call)

In addition, the rate of attrition on Lloyds' mortgage back book remains stable (at about 15%), while the back book has become smaller, so the effect of back book attrition on NIM is shrinking.

Other positive factors include the shift of loan mix from mortgages to consumer loans and the exit from lower-margin commercial loans:

Lloyds Loans & Advances Mix (2019 vs. 2018) Source: Lloyds results presentation (19Q4).

There are tentative signs that competition pressures in U.K. mortgages may ease. 2019 saw smaller players such as Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) and Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF) exiting new mortgage lending, as their businesses were no longer sufficiently profitable, with Tesco selling its mortgage book to Lloyds. From late 2020 we will also start to see funding flow out of the sector as the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme starts to require repayment, 4 years after the original drawdowns between September 2016 and February 2018; the scheme had provided £127bn in funding, mostly to Lloyds' smaller competitors.

2020 Outlook on Costs

Management expects 2020 operating costs to be “less than £7.7bn”, implying a further 2.2% (£175m) reduction from 2019. Future Remediation costs are expected to be far lower than the £445m in 2019, at £200-300m:

Lloyds Costs & Cost/Income Ratio (2014A-20E) Source: Lloyds company reports.

Management guidance now describes the expected Cost/Income ratio in 2020 as “lower than 2019”; it previously referred to a “low 40s” exit run-rate for 2020. The softer guidance is likely the result of weaker revenue expectations.

Restructuring costs are expected to be higher, though management did not specify a figure (it was £471m in 2019). The Net Asset Quality Ratio is guided to be "less than 30 bps", compared to 2019's 29 bps.

Overall Earnings Expectations

Overall, management now expects 2020 statutory ROTE to be 12-13%. In our estimates this implies a 2020 underlying ROTE of approx. 14.5%, a further year of decline after 14.8% in 2019 and 15.5% in 2018:

Lloyds ROTE – Reported vs. Underlying (2014A-20E) NB. All underlying ROTE figures are after Remediation Costs. Source: Lloyds company reports.

2020 guidance implies a statutory EPS of 5.5-6.0p, after applying the 12-13% ROTE figure to the Tangible Book Value ("TBV") of 50.8p per share and subtracting the amortisation of intangibles.

We believe Lloyds's statutory ROTE will reach its 2020 guidance, and will be flat or slightly falling thereafter. This is based on a flat to slightly-falling NIM on a flat loan book, and a weak but stable Other Income, offset by continuing cost efficiencies. Lloyds' efforts in insurance and wealth management are making good progress, and may provide additional upside.

At some point in the medium term, the U.K. economy will improve and rates will normalise (the Bank of England raised rates by 25 bps as recently as in late 2018), allowing Lloyds' ROTE to inflect upwards.

Dividend & Capital

Lloyds' total dividend for 2019 was 3.37p, 5% higher year-on-year, continuing its policy of a “progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend”. With an implied 2020E EPS of 5.5-6.0p, the dividend is 1.7x covered:

Lloyds Statutory EPS & Dividends (2014A-2020E) NB. 2020E EPS based on mid-point of 12-13% ROTE guidance. Source: Lloyds company reports.

As previously mentioned, Lloyds also has £1bn of “discretionary investment” in its P&L and capital expenditure that could be reduced should the need arise.

Lloyds' CET1 ratio stood at 13.8%, above the target of "12.5% + 1% management buffer". It will keep its CET1 ratio above target “for now”, due to moving parts including the Bank of England's planned 1% increase in the counter-cyclical buffer in 2020, a lower Pillar 2A (after increases in pension contributions), and regulatory (Basel IV) headwinds.

Management also reaffirmed that Lloyds will distribute any excess capital, which likely means substantially all its earnings given that its guidance also specifies a "broadly in line" asset base year-on-year.

Valuation

At 55.35p, Lloyds shares are on 1.1x Tangible Book Value (50.8p post-dividend); the Dividend Yield is 6.1% (3.37p).

Management's 12-13% guidance for 2020 statutory ROTE implies an EPS of 5.5-6.0p, which gives a P/E of 9.6x.

With a flat to slightly-declining ROTE in the next few years, Lloyds will likely have an approx. 5.5p EPS and, with it distributing nearly all its earnings, a near-10% average annual yield for investors in the medium term.

Conclusion

Lloyd's 2019 results showed a decline in its underlying ROTE as its NIM contracted and its Other Income was weak; 2020 guidance implies a small further decline. However, there are signs that the NIM is stabilising from its 19Q4 exit rate, and we believe the ROTE will stabilise from 2020.

Assuming a flat to slightly-falling ROTE, Lloyds will have an approx. 5.5p EPS and an approx. 10% annual yield for investors in the medium term. This is in our base case of a stable but low-growth U.K. economy; a stronger U.K. economy will provide additional upside.

In any case, eventually the U.K. economy will recover and rates will normalise, leading to a rebound in Lloyds' NIM & valuation multiples. This further upside is more speculative and not included in our forecasts.

This is an attractive risk/reward balance, and we reiterate our Buy rating.

