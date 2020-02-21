DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) CEO Mark Brugger on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)
Q4 2019 Results Conference Call
February 21, 2020 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Briony Quinn - Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Mark Brugger - CEO
Jeff Donnelly - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Powell - Barclays
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital
Smedes Rose - Citi
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
Michael Bellisario - Baird
Rich Hightower - Evercore
Patrick Scholes - SunTrust
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors
Bill Crow - Raymond James
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fourth quarter DiamondRock Hospitality Company Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker