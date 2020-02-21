California Resources' Latest Deal Is Very Value Accretive To Shareholders

In addition, CRC will issue $700 million in new term loan due 2028 with warrants of up to ~19.9% of the company exercisable at $9.25 per share. The paper will yield 8.25% + LIBOR (or ~10% today).

CRC is monetizing its Elk Hills royalty assets. This royalty co will hold a 20-year term non-participating royalty interest or basically, anyone that owns this gets 4.3% of the revenue generated from the Elk Hills assets.

In addition, this deal extends the maturity profile for CRC making bankruptcy concerns far less going forward as debt maturity is extended to 2028.

This deal is very accretive to CRC shareholders. We estimate the value accretion to be ~$770 million or $13 per share after dilution.

This deal extends the maturity profile for CRC making bankruptcy concerns far less going forward as debt maturity is extended to 2028.

Deal Structure

A bit of warning is needed here. This is the press release and it's complicated.

CRC is monetizing its Elk Hills royalty assets. It is setting up a new special purpose vehicle called Elk Hills RoyaltyCo. This royalty co will hold a 20-year term non-participating royalty interest or basically, anyone that owns this gets 4.3% of the revenue generated from the Elk Hills assets. In relation to this, CRC will offer a $275 million principal amount of royalty notes associated with this and class B common shares for the Elk Hills assets. In addition, CRC will issue $700 million in new term loan due 2028 with warrants of up to ~19.9% of the company exercisable at $9.25 per share. The paper will yield 8.25% + LIBOR (or ~10% today). The net reduction in debt is $900 million post-deal but not including warrants. If warrants are fully exercised over $9.25 strike, then it will bring in a further ~$90 million.

Implication for Equity

Source: CRC 8k

Net reduction in total quantum of debt is ~$900 million.

Net increase in free cash flow is ~$30 million.

$340 million sold in royalty value at $566.7 million.

Net benefit to shareholders:

$900 million - $340 million (lost of interest in Elk Hills royalty) + $120 million (FCF accretion multiplied by 4x) + $90 million (option exercise assuming higher than $9.25) = $770 million

Share dilution of ~20%.

Shares outstanding = ~59 million shares

770 million / 59 million shares = +$13.05/per share

Probability of Tender = Extremely High

This deal will be done at a blistering pace given the early participation premium. It would make no sense to not tender into this deal considering that the tender puts the 2022 2Ls at 70 cents on the dollar + warrants on the stock.

If the stock rallies, like we think it will, then there's going to be a positive reflexive feedback loop in this. As the stock rises, it would make the tender that much more attractive further pushing this along.

Also important to mention that given the royalty interest structure is tied to the revenue from Elk Hills, any rise in oil prices will directly impact the cash flow. So for those that do not want any equity risk component to CRC, it also makes some sense to take the royalty interest given higher safety value coupled with direct link to oil prices.

Lack of Bankruptcy Risk Will Further Fuel Tailwind

More importantly, this deal greatly reduces the risk of bankruptcy for CRC. The only one CRC has to contend to now is the ~$1 billion due in 2021, which should no longer be an issue given no other maturity issues past 2021.

This deal also greatly reduced the quantum of debt for CRC. The reduction of ~$990 million (assuming full exercise of warrants) will go a long way in helping improve the financial metrics of CRC. Net debt to adjusted EBITDAX metric is now down from 4.3x to 3.6x.

We will see the company discuss all of this more in detail next week in the earnings call.

But as the bankruptcy risk recedes, the company can then trade at a more fair valuation. We think this deal increases the implied value today to ~$19+ per share as demonstrated by the calculation above.

Conclusion

We are extremely impressed with CRC's management team for pulling this off. We had always wondered how this deal structure would look like considering the difficulty of pulling off an ORRI while simultaneously buying back debt. This deal helps to hit two birds with one stone.

We applaud the team and they have so far impressed us with their execution. The waiting was worth it in the end for shareholders as the extremely discounted debt pricing offered this set-up on a silver platter.

