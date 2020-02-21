Using Technical Analysis To Purchase Oversold 'Annaly Capital Management' And 'AGNC Investment'

Once a purchase has been made, a follow up chart-observation is performed three to six months later to evaluate the purchase entry level.

After a BUY-Signal has been identified, online charts should be evaluated to confirm technical analysis parameters.

This article will identify the first step to determine an oversold stock using technical analysis indicators.

Introduction

The principles applied in this article to purchase oversold stocks using TA (Technical Analysis) will work for any stock. It is not necessary for the investor to fully understand technical analysis at this point, since the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) applies TA calculations to all stocks in their portfolio.

New and experienced investors can download the latest copy of the Excel POT software (POT5.7_Excel2019_20200209) and run TA on their own investments, see section "Technical Analysis Parameters Explained" at the end of this article.

In the past I just purchased stocks at any time when I had cash on hand, but always wondered if there was a better way to capture lower prices. It wasn't until 2019 when I updated the POT software with TA calculations. Over time I began to get a sense of control for lower entry levels.

I have designed the TA to be transparent to the investor with some of the most common TA parameters. The POT software's basic function is to download real-time stock quotes using a bar-chart to display price percent change; green-bar as positive and red-bar as negative. Chart-1 in this article is the typical visual bar-chart display.

I modified the bar chart colors to indicate:

RSI (Relative Strength Index) below 30; blue-bar. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) cross over; orange-bar. Both RSI and MACD as yellow-bar.

The RSI and MACD are momentum indicators, that indicate price as being oversold or overbought. In a previous article "How To Use Technical Analysis As A Strategy To Purchase Oversold 'Oxford Lane Capital" I provide definitions and links to the TA indicators.

This article demonstrates the actual process taken to purchase 'Annaly Capital Management' and 'AGNC Investment' based on POT technical analysis parameters. Both are actual purchases taken place last year and now represent substantial price gains reaching near 52-week highs.

The first indication of a BUY-Signal is when the price-bar changes color other than the standard green or red, see section; " Portfolio Tracker BUY-signal". Optional step; A TA-Report can be displayed that will list each stock in the user's portfolio and all technical analysis calculations for parametric examination, see section; "Technical Analysis Portfolio Report". Once POT indicates a possible BUY-signal, the next step would be to pull up an online-chart with the required technical analysis parameters for evaluation, see both sections; "Technical Analysis Chart; AGNC Investment" and " Technical Analysis Chart; Annaly Capital Management".

The definitions at the end of this article provide additional explanations of TA parameters including reference articles, see section; "Technical Analysis Parameters Explained".

Portfolio Tracker BUY-signal

The following Chart-1 is the typical POT bar-chart display when price quotes are updated either manually or in Auto-Run mode. As shown many of my stocks indicated a BUY-Signal, blue-bars represent RSI trigger.

Chart-1, Portfolio Online Tracker

Source; chart and notes added by author

The POT runs real-time quotes and calculates technical analysis parameters to determine if any BUY-Signals were activated on the user's entire portfolio. The visual TA indicator will change the price quote bar-color, [ blue-bar = RSI ], [ orange-bar = MACD ] and [ yellow-bar = both RSI and MACD ].

Once a stock has been identified as a possible purchase, the next step would be to pull up an online-chart to observe the actual TA parameters.

Technical Analysis Portfolio Report

This report is optional and very unique that provides technical analysis calculations for every stock in the user's portfolio. It's produced every time a price quote is updated. To activate the report the "TA-Report" green-button is pressed.

Chart-2, Technical Analysis Report

Source; chart and notes added by author

I have two stocks in this report identified by the red and yellow boxes. The yellow boxes are the "BUY triggers" one to six. The six triggers are then identified by the position of stars under the "BuyFlag" green box. Notice both stocks have 5 stars (*-****) that produce the blue price quote bar in Chart-1.

Technical Analysis Chart; AGNC Investment

The key factor for the stock, AGNC Investment (AGNC) is the blue-bar (Chart-1) BUY-Signal 5 star triggers (*-****) where the RSI value was below 30, price at 52 week low, price below 50 and 200 dma (day moving average), price Z-score negative 4 standard deviations below the mean, see red-circle in Chart-3A.

Chart-3A, AGNC; RSI oversold indicator

Chart Source; Yahoo Finance, notes added by author

Chart-3A, identifies multiple TA parameters as shown in Table-1 under the chart. The text-table under the chart is created for all stocks in the portfolio, see Chart-2 technical analysis report.

In reference to Table-1 and Chart-3A, August 29th 2019 the following conditions were meet for AGNC.

"BuyFlag"; Each of the 6 technical parameters is given a star in the position 1 to 6. This is a quick visual evaluation where each stock is ranked according to their TA parameter. In the above chart AGNC has 5 stars triggers "*-****", no MACD signal, dash 2nd position.

On August 29th 2019 my purchase price for AGNC was $14.75. On February 14th 2020 the price closed at $19.34, a price paper gain of 31%.

Technical Analysis Chart; Annaly Capital Management

The key factor for the stock, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is the blue-bar (Chart-1) BUY-Signal 5 star triggers (*-****) where the RSI value was below 30, price at 52 week low, price below 50 and 200 dma, price Z-score negative 3 standard deviations below the mean, see red-circle in Chart-3B.

Chart-3B, NLY; RSI oversold indicator

Chart Source; Yahoo Finance

Chart-3B, identifies multiple TA parameters as shown in Table-1 under the chart. The text-table under the chart is created for all stocks in the portfolio, see Chart-2 technical analysis report.

In reference to Table-1 and Chart-3B, August 29th 2019 the following conditions were meet for NLY.

"BuyFlag"; Each of the 6 technical parameters is given a star in the position 1 to 6. This is a quick visual evaluation where each stock is ranked according to their TA parameter. In the above chart NLY has 5 stars "*-****", no MACD signal, dash 2nd position.

On August 29th 2019 my purchase price for NLY was $8.24. On February 14th 2020 the price closed at $10.42, a price paper gain of 26%.

Reading charts is based on the behavioral psychology of individual participant's fear and greed. I have seen this type of price pattern for years, but never before did I have the ability to act on them because of the many holdings in my portfolio. The POT technical analysis application makes this possible with each real-time quote.

My goal for 2020 is to find attractive entry levels for stocks I hold in my portfolio. The POT software is what I use each day to quickly identify possible undervalued investments in my own portfolio.

Technical Analysis Parameters Explained

I have written previous articles describing the momentum indicators in article POT5.6 Oversold Signals, and the price Z-score calculation in POT5.5 new Z-score and TA buy-signals, both articles include definitions of all 6 indicators.

It must be noted one of the reasons for designing POT5.7 was to provide an Auto-Run feature to download quotes and run TA calculations automatically in real-time. Currently POT is designed with Microsoft Excel 2019, and does not work with any other operating system. The software will run with Excel 2010 and above.

The latest version of POT5.7 Excel software can be downloaded here. This is the same software I currently use each day to find good entry levels for my own set of stocks. In the download zip file are ANx (Application Notes) to guide the user in entering their own stocks. I have allowed followers access to the POT software for many years and constantly update the software creating new applications.

Conclusion

The strategy I have identified in finding lower price levels will enhance my future performance. In the past it was too difficult and time-consuming to pull up individual charts on all my holdings to determine low cost entry levels. I purchased shares when funds were available and typically the price moved lower after purchase.

With the six Technical Analysis parameters built into the "Portfolio Online Tracker" I can evaluate all holdings in my portfolio in a matter of seconds. This provides the most efficient method to give me an edge in the market and lower my cost. This will be my purchase strategy moving forward. I will publish additional articles revealing actual purchases I have made in my own personal portfolio.

It is hoped people begin to realize price is controlled by thousands of investors with their own fear and greed tendencies. Price dislocation to fundamentals will occur all the time, and taking advantage of price declines can increase performance in any portfolio.

Good luck to all income seekers; Joe HYI ;-)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.