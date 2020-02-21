SecureWorks: Nothing Exciting Happening Here

A brand new cast of management may signal that Dell wants the company in better shape before deciding what to do with it.

The stock recently jumped on rumors that Dell may acquire the remaining shares in the company that it doesn't own.

Late last year, a rumor emerged that the remaining outstanding shares of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) might be purchased by parent company Dell (DELL). Dell would be purchasing the shares that it doesn't already own, then consolidating SecureWorks with its other operations. This is a 180-degree about-face as Dell was rumored to be considering a sale of SecureWorks about a year ago.

SecureWorks stock spiked to over $17.75 on the buyout rumor but have since drifted back to ~$14.75.

It doesn't appear that Dell is 100% sure of what it is doing with SecureWorks, or if it is, it certainly hasn't communicated this with the company. The reason I say this is because SecureWorks has been shoring up its management with a new CFO, new Chief Channel Officer, new Chief Sales Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer. SecureWorks wouldn't be doing this if it was going to be absorbed by Dell or VMWare (VMW) which recently acquired Carbon Black.

In any case, I don't find SecureWorks to be a compelling investment case, and I wouldn't pin my hopes on a buyout offer. Revenue growth is not in the same league as with other cybersecurity firms and its subscription customer base has dropped from 4,300 to 4,100 over the last year.

(Source: SecureWorks)

For the above reasons, I am giving SecureWorks a neutral rating.

Management Additions

The following management additions were made over the last several months:

Paul Parrish - new Chief Financial Officer

Steve Hardy - new Chief Marketing Officer

Maureen Perrelli - new Chief Channel Officer

Ian Bancroft - Chief Sales Officer

These changes were made prior to the rumor regarding the Dell buyout. My speculation is that the original thought of selling SecureWorks wasn't panning out, perhaps due to lack of interest, and they were beefing up management in preparation for a spinoff. But the company performance hasn't been sufficient to make a go of it, so Dell is considering buying out the company and folding it into its existing operations.

Dell Compatibility

SecureWorks' newer products are compatible with Dell's sales structure:

Our new offerings are also a more natural fit with the Dell Technology sales team and with channel partners. We're pleased with the momentum gained, partnering with the global Dell sales force on the Dell SafeGuard and Response portfolio. Last month our TDR offering was launched as part of an expanded Dell SafeGuard portfolio, adding the power of advanced security detection and response capability to Dell's endpoint products. TDR's now sold and concert with VMware's Carbon Black, Endpoint and Next-Generation AV product. And beginning today, our MDR offering is also available to Dell customers through the Dell SafeGuard and Response portfolio.

Decreasing Revenue Growth

SecureWorks' revenue growth which was once in excess of 30% has been slowing since 2017 and now stands at 6.5%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This is in stark contrast to other cybersecurity companies that are experiencing strong double-digit revenue growth. One of the reasons for the anemic growth has to do with the maturation of the Managed Security Services industry, for which SecureWorks is a leader.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates SecureWorks' stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, SecureWorks is somewhat undervalued relative to its peers based on its forward sales multiple.

But when I use next year's earnings estimate in place of next year's sales estimate, I find that SecureWorks is quite overvalued.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Summary and Conclusions

If only we could trust in rumors! Rumor had it back in December that Dell was considering the purchase of SecureWorks' outstanding shares. This probably makes sense given the fit between SecureWorks products and Dell's sales machine. If the rumor turns out to be true, then it might make sense to be a shareholder, although the premium that Dell offers may not be substantial. I believe that Dell likely shopped SecureWorks around but couldn't get an acceptable offer for the company. In the meantime, SecureWorks has been beefing up its management, presumably with the belief that it would be spun off or possibly sold to a company that would be operating it independently.

In any case, I don't find SecureWorks to be an attractive investment. The Managed Security Services industry is mature and doesn't offer the high growth that other cybersecurity niches offer. Dell may buy up the outstanding shares but the stock may drift substantially lower before that happens. For this reason, I am giving SecureWorks a neutral rating.

Join My Exclusive Service While the Price is Low... Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry/subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. We are still in the early innings and there are plenty of high-growth investment opportunities out there waiting for you! Start your 2-week free trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.