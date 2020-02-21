Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) CEO Michael Cooper on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cooper - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Jiang - Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Wadley - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Capital Markets

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dream Office REIT Year-End 2019 Conference Call for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Your host for today will be Mr. Michael Cooper, Chair and CEO of Dream Office REIT.

Michael Cooper

Thank you very much, operator. Welcome everybody to Dream Office's year-end conference call. I'm here with Jay Jiang, the CFO; and Gord Wadley, the Chief Operating Officer. We'd like to begin with Jay providing some prepared remarks. Then I have a few comments, and then after that three of us were happy to answer your questions. Jay?

Jay Jiang

Great. Thank you, Michael. Good morning. In the fourth quarter, we reported FFO per unit of $0.40, which was in line with our internal expectations and $0.01 above Q4 in 2018. Overall, we are pleased with our 2019 results. Our leverage declined from 45% to 37.6% due to over $0.5 billion of asset sales. And despite having less assets and lower leverage, our FFO per unit increased $0.01 for the year.

Our exposure to downtown Toronto increased from 68% to 83% as we sold approximately 2 million square feet of assets in other markets. We were able to overcome lower leverage and lower yields by generating higher comparative property NOI growth of 12.2% for the year, reducing our G&A expenses and earning extra fees from our property management and construction business.

Net asset value per unit at year-end was $26.70, an increase of 3.5% over last quarter and 6.9% for the year. In Q4, our portfolio saw an increase in value of $62 million of which $28 million are from capital investments and $34 million attributed to fair value increases through higher NOI.

We also realized our share of net income from our Dream Industrial REIT investment of $21 million, which is accounted for under the equity method and accounting. Based on current value of approximately $14, the fair value of these units are worth over $60 million or $1 per unit relative to the book value of our balance sheet.

Our weighted average capitalization rate used to determine fair value of the income properties do not change. This implies the 2019 total return of 11% unitholders based on an audited fair value of the company and cash distributions.

For 2020, we will provide the following high level guidance assuming a steady state that is exclusive of potential acquisitions, dispositions and unannounced major capital initiatives. We are expecting diluted FFO per unit of a $1.60.

We expect comparative properties NOI of approximately 3% consisting of 5% increase in downtown Toronto, primarily attributed to higher rents, offset by negative 5% in our other markets to reflect continuing market challenges in some of our remaining assets in Western Canada, particularly in Saskatchewan.

We are working through these assets and if we are able to sell some of them, we will be able to improve both the return profile and the comparative property NOI in 2020. We are anticipating our average leverage for the year to be below 40%.

Within the other market segment, there are approximately $75 million of assets that we are currently working actively on the leasing asset management front in the near-term in preparation for a sale, but we are currently not making any predictions or targets on disposition of volumes in 2020.

With regards to leasing, at year-end, we have 46% of the 157,000 square feet expiring in downtown Toronto this year already addressed at net rent in a mid-30s per square feet. We expect to have mostly the expirees in downtown Toronto for 2020 committed by mid-year. We are also 82% leased on 2020 expirees for our other market segment.

Late in the fourth quarter, we renewed 185,000 square feet lease at our only building in the United States for five additional years with net rents comparable to expiring. This was an important renewal for us as our debt is currently locked up in a commercial mortgage-backed securities pool until 2021, so adding five years of term will help preserve the value and liquidity of this building.

As announced in prior quarters, we will be making significant investments in our properties over the course of 2020. If you turn over 357 Bay to WeWork in November and they are currently working on their construction and fixturing and expect to collect NOI starting in November.

We understand that WeWork is leasing the building to enterprise clients, so we would expect to have a credit worthy tenant occupying the space. Similarly in 1900 Sherwood in Regina, we expect to finish our construction obligation by mid-year and we will turn over our space to the tenant construction and fit-out program.

NOI should commence from the new space in the summer of 2021. In aggregate, we have spent 33 million out of the 55 million allocated to these redevelopments as of the end of the fourth quarter. Both projects are currently on time and on budget.

We also announced a $50 million investment in Bay Street earlier this year to enhance our lobbies, washrooms, facades, lighting program, and the alleyway. To-date, we have completed all of our designs that have commenced construction. We plan to substantially complete the Dream Collection Bay Street village this year.

In January, we repaid our last tranche of the $150 million unsecured debentures. We currently have about $90 million drawn on our line with $240 million of liquidity and $280 million of unencumbered assets.

We have significantly cleaned up our capital and debt structure over the past two years. We have only one small mortgage maturing in 2020 and minimal refinancing or interest rate risk over the next three years.

Our balance sheet is in good shape and support our capital and development initiatives and we will continue to look for opportunities to improve our assets to the best-in-class standard and deliver a solid long-term results for our unitholders.

Now I will turn it back to Michael for his thoughts.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Jay. I do want to spend a couple of minutes talking about our macro view on valuation and maybe why there is some very significant differences of views about what the value of the company is. And then I wouldn't mind spending a couple of minutes just going over our entire portfolio.

On October 15, 2008, the U.S. Fed came out and announced emergency interest rates that were such a tremendous decline in order to keep the economy going. They set the overnight Fed rate of 1.5%. Today, the target is 1.5% to 1.75% 12 years later.

So I think that what's really been happening over the last 12 years is something has changed, and the cost of money is a lot less than it used to be. Growth is a lot harder to get than it used to be, and people are trying to figure out what's a fair return given the risk.

So when I look at it, what we started with this, if you use U.S. treasuries as the risk-free rate, we are at 66x cash flow for risk-free and there is no upside or downside in nominal dollars. So I think the main question is how much of a premium should people get from 66x cash flow as they take on more risk?

What we've seen and how we run our businesses, we think that even at high prices as it seems historically, high quality assets that produce predictable income that have some upside are a much better buy today than assets that have unpredictable income.

So I would say that today is not a data by cheap assets because what we've been seeing is cheap assets get cheaper, high quality assets have tremendous value. We are seeing rents going up and we don't see the tenants choking on it.

Rent used to be the second highest cost of most tenants and now after people, and now there is a lot of other costs that are way up there too. So we are seeing that rental rates in downtown Toronto have gone up. There is lots of reasons for it, but the most important thing to me is I don't think it is affecting tenant's ability to run their business, attract people and grow given the rents. So we think there is a big backdrop for increasing rental rates to the level they are now and to continue to do so.

What we are seeing is that the rental rates are significantly higher than a year-ago, five years ago, and as I've mentioned before, last year is the first year we've exceeded 1989 rents. So I mean, we probably have something like 1% rental rate growth over the last 30 years. That's just occurred in the last 18 months.

We think it's the right thing to do and only fair to provide our tenants with incredible space, incredible buildings that make it easier for them to attract people run their business and treat their clients well.

So that's why what we're doing is really focusing on how to create better and better experiences in our buildings. In a lot of cases the rents are more than double what they were just four or five years ago, and we want our tenants to have a good experience.

Having said that, we believe that we are getting well rewarded for the money we are putting into the buildings. Right now, we are focused on nine buildings – eight buildings on Bay Street, and it's very small work. Some of these buildings are small as 30,000 or 40,000 square feet. We are expecting that by the end of this year the work will be done.

We have got private and public laneways connecting the buildings. We are upgrading everything in the buildings. And we think for this two block area downtown Toronto, we are going to create something that's really special for our tenants plus for the rest of the city.

We are working now with retail tenants that I think are going to be really exciting and animate the space. This isn't just a space that will be accessible from Bay Street or Richmond. This is a space that will be accessible from our private laneways. And we are going to create something that we hope to see you at and hopefully we will have something for you at the spring of 2021.

When we look at our other buildings in downtown Toronto, 438 University, we are looking at some very, very interesting new uses on the ground floor upgrading it. That's a 700,000 square foot building at a really great location and we expect the rents to continue to rise there and our tenants’ enjoyment to continue to increase.

36 Toronto and 20 Toronto is big building that's right beside the 30 Adelaide, 74 Victoria, 6 Adelaide East. I think we've got 1.1 million square feet within a 100 feet of each other and that's going to be a real target of upgrading in the future.

Downtown Toronto is where most of our buildings are and we are pretty much full. I think we are going to stay full. And by making special buildings and special opportunities, things we would like to think of as like landmark buildings. We think we can get great rents when the economy is good and we can keep in full when the economy isn't. And I think what's that Jay, 85% of our value.

Jay Jiang

Yes. It’s most of it within a walking distance.

Michael Cooper

So then I just want to go over the other buildings that we have. And we've got two buildings in Calgary. One is Kensington House, which is where Dream Unlimited Head Offices at West. That is a very interesting part of Calgary. There's currently a building under construction just behind it. The value of the land exceeds the value of the building and we think that's a great opportunity.

We've got Barclay Square, which was the best building when you combine location and quality. It's got a big parking garage on it, plus two office buildings is relatively well leased. I think that that's a building that we will probably keep, but if there is anybody on the phone that wants to buy it, it's a good price, we'd sell it.

Then we got parking garage and three buildings in Saskatoon. And those ones we're working on, and we hope to sell them over time. We've got a beautiful building in Regina. That's got an 18-year lease. I think we are building it to an eight cap. If we put 3.5% debt on for 50%, it's going to be something like a 14 running rate. And there is really no capital that's required.

We would happily sell that at the price. If we can do better than those kinds of returns, we'd sell it. We just did a five-year lease for our loan building in the States. That building, we would have sold other than the fact that it's part of a collateral CMBS Security with a huge penalty if we sell it, but that comes up in September 2021, so we will sell it then. And that's everything we own outside of Toronto.

Now we also want Sussex Centre, which is two blocks South of Square One, where Oxford announced a new city of 30,000 people. There is also a new train station and that building, I think around it is 30 buildings of 60 stories or more for residential. So we like that building because there's a lot happening there and the value is going up. I think we’re really seeing increasing rental rates, increasing occupancy and we think there's a lot that we can do with it.

The other building we have in the GTA is 16 acres at Eglinton and Birchmount. We referred to this many times. It's in the Golden Mile study area. We are working with the city. There is a 100 acres there that will be rezoned for residential and mixed use. On our site, we are expecting to get – we've got 165,000 square foot office buildings. It's quite well leased. And we are expecting to get approval for at least 2,400 apartment units as well.

That's going to be a major undertaking. I like it because it's probably like 15 buildings, so we can do it piecemeal and not take very much risk as we build out the residential on the newest public transportation. And that's all of our other category.

When we look downtown, we've got 250 Dundas approved, which we are really excited about. That building is really interesting because it's kind of at the nexus of some of the cultural parts of the city, the universities, the government, it's on the subway and we think it's going to be attractive to a lot of people as an apartment, and we think the office space is going to be really valuable as part of the hospital district.

212 King, we are working very aggressively to get ready with next 60 to 90 days. It will be unveiled publicly as part of our process with the city. And we are looking forward to showing it to everybody. It's going to be an exceptional building and one that I think will add a lot of value to our company. So I mean, I am pretty pleased that we can talk about our portfolio in a matter of minutes.

The last comment I want to make is this one about what our company's worth. And as I said earlier, the multiple on higher quality assets is double or triple the multiple on lower quality assets. And our assets I think are among the highest quality commercial assets in any Canadian REIT. It's also very concentrated in downtown Toronto. So what our book value were – I'm just giving this to you guys as a suggestion of way to look at the business.

We’re at about $570 a square foot based on our book value. Our book value is basically based on historical presence in our appraisals – where we're trading now. At $900 a foot, the stock would be worth $45 a share at $1,000 a foot. It's $51. At $1,100, it's $57. So that's the leverage we have to the underlying market.

But I would suggest that, as Jay so eloquently speaks about comparative property plus 0.00, or minus 0.00, it's really missing the point. The real point is what's downtown Toronto was when you've got a high quality income, reasonable growth, and the U.S. treasuries are trading at 66x cash flow. The average risk-free rate around the world is probably 1%, so it's trading at a 100x cash flow.

So the question is, if you want to own a significant part of downtown Toronto, what expected return do you have? And I think that we put our money where our mouth is and bought back in excess of 50 million shares from the company. I personally dream Unlimited have bought hundreds of millions of dollars of stock, and we don't think the company is overvalued, but we are totally open to you all deciding what you think it's worth.

And now, I'd be happy to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. And we'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And from Canaccord, we have Mark Rothschild. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good morning, everyone.

Michael Cooper

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Rothschild

For 250 Dundas, and the project on Eglinton, can you maybe just give a little bit more color on the timing of actually going further on development and when you'd actually plan on being investing more material amounts of money in getting developments going?

Michael Cooper

Great. We would say between 18 and 24 months, we'll get the site plan approval and get our drawings done, construction costs tendered, and we'll probably do some of the leasing on the office component. And we view that we probably start construction between 18 and 24 months. But until then, we’re not going to spend a lot of money.

On Eglinton, I've mentioned a few times that it's the Golden Mile study area. That means that the city is looking at how that land should be used. So it's not as if it's just our application. It's all part of how the city works on it. They're probably a year behind where they thought they would be. But I think we would expect that within 18 months or so.

The overview of that area should be complete. We put an application in for our site. It will obviously be behind that, but we're hoping that we can get some work done with the city at the same time as they're doing the overall plan. So I would say we're probably 2.5 years away from starting there.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. Thanks. And with quite a bit of time before you're going to need to invest money in these projects and with the unit price where it is, is stock buyback something that would still potentially be considered or alternatively, are you seeing the opportunity to acquire properties in downtown Toronto?

Michael Cooper

Well, that's a great question. The first thing I would say is, we have not made any decision to stop buying back stock. We'll see what the stock does. We'll see how the company goes, but that's a potential use of cash, and I mean we are looking at buying some properties.

I don't think people realize how impossible it is to buy downtown Toronto properties at prices that we're comfortable with, unless there's something about the future or strategic how it fits with us. But I mean we're currently looking at a number of properties.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thanks.

Michael Cooper

Thanks.

From Desjardins, we have Mike Markidis. Please go ahead.

Michael Markidis

Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just on the back of Mark's question on the stock buybacks and no real significant use of capital for the next couple of years. How do you marry the DRIP program with Dream Industrial buying more stock there versus buying more Dream Office stock? How do you look that?

Michael Cooper

I would say that for years we've been saying that Dream Industrial isn't necessarily a strategic investment for us. Most of our shares are zero cost base, which means every dollar proceeds is taxable. The only time we participate in an equity issue was $108.75. We thought that was a strategic one to get the stock going and it turns out to – and worked out pretty well. I don't see us buying more Dream Industrial. I mean I think we could sell some.

Jay Jiang

Yes. Mike, it’s Jay. We did identify a number of uses for the cash over the next couple of years. There's obviously the Bay Street redevelopment program. We're finishing up with the construction the 357 Bay, 1900 Sherwood. We're also looking at other opportunities as Michael mentioned within the core of the core to upgrade those assets as well. We're trying to stagger it, so we don't have a huge amount of construction ongoing at the same time.

The Dream Industrial units, it provided a pretty good return over the last couple of years, one of the best performers, and it's really nice without the needs for cash. They are providing a pretty good CapEx for yields from our perspective. But there are some units that we have that we've been collecting through the DRIP that at anytime if we need a cash, we could sell that a little bit in a pinch. So there's a lot of flexibility there and we're pretty excited with what they're doing with their business.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Appreciate that. My question wasn't so much on the – with the long-term intentions where I was just looking, I think you guys are still subscribed on 100% on the DRIP, correct?

Michael Cooper

Yes.

Michael Markidiss

Right. So I guess just given Mark's question on the Dream Office NCIB and re-upping on DIR through the DRIP? Just curious how you balance those two?

Michael Cooper

To be blunt about it, we went into the DRIP to support DIR, so that they had more cash. And we see it on the DRIP. We're happy to. We get a discount, but whether – I mean, I would just say it's an arbitrage. We're getting a premium to the market value and we don't need the cash, but those shares, as Jay was saying, we'd be happy to sell them, but I don't see any reason why we'd come out of the DRIP. It's kind of – it's an easy way to get a bonus and then we can either keep the stock or sell the stock. It's up to us.

Michael Markidis

Okay, fair. Just Jay on 250 Dundas, maybe if you could just walk us through your valuation of that asset at December 31 and how that's treated and now that you've got conditional zoning? How you'll be looking to value at that either at the end of Q1 or subsequent to that as the condition on these zoning approvals lifted?

Jay Jiang

As most of you know we got zoning on January, I believe the 21, so as of year-end, it was recorded on our books as income properties as is – that was the highest and best use at the time. We're actually working through both the underwriting sort of a long-term development as well as engaging a third-party appraiser to value the property. So by our Q1 results, we'll have a couple of data points to use to derive the fair value of the asset with additional density and the development potential.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Got it. And then if I just – one more question for me please. On Birchmount and Eglinton, I just noticed that you guys moved it from held for development to other, so I guess clearly it's not a downtown Toronto asset, but does the re-class to other and from future property held for development. Does that alter or signaling anything with respect to your desire to be a participant in the development long-term, I mean it seems like you're pretty bullish, but just curious on the re-class?

Jay Jiang

Okay. So let me also add nothing has really to do with that. Just as you recall, earlier in last year, we had a couple of different segments. We had Ottawa and Montreal, so there is no buildings there. We had North York and Mississauga, so we have half a building left.

And given that all of the rest of the assets can be summarized fairly quickly by Michael and also, it's only 17%. We just figure it for simplicity of our disclosures and reporting and how we look at the business, it's really downtown Toronto and then we have the other market. So that was really the intent of it to simplify the disclosures. Longer-term, I think we expect to develop on the site. We could do it in phases or all in one, but it doesn't really have anything to do with disclosure.

Michael Markidis

Got it. Okay. Before I turn it back, I just say the simplicity of your business and disclosures is really beautiful thing.

Michael Cooper

Thank you.

Jay Jiang

Thank you. Appreciate it.

From BMO Capital Markets, we have Jenny Ma. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good morning.

Michael Cooper

Good morning.

Jenny Ma

So Michael, going to your comments about the value of the stock and looking at it from a per square foot basis, how do you reconcile that with the book value that is being carried at? And then maybe talk about what needs to happen, at least from an IFRS standpoint to really see a material change in the way you look at it? Is it cap rates and market transactions? Is it just NOI growth? Maybe expand on how you reconcile those two numbers?

Michael Cooper

I don't need any reconciliation, so I don't spend any time on it. I think that the way that IFRS numbers are calculated are historic and institutionalized and we have a process and it is what it is. Then there's a portion that I believe which is that the value of high quality things have changed dramatically from what they were and they're not reflected. But Jay probably has a more technical answer.

Jay Jiang

Thanks, Michael. I agree with Michael, but we do reconcile it. That's part of my job. I like to say like – in the year 44% of our assets were externally apprised, whether it for financing and valuation purposes. So we have to use those data points for the audit in our quarterly statements.

The rest of it, we're pretty transparent in how the assets are valued. Most of them would be under the direct cab methodology. And then the assumptions I use, once again are disclosed. And they are market actually if we look at the brokerage reports.

So some of those assumptions, yes, it is just basically a reflection point of where things are at in terms of the discount rate – the cap rate and the market rent. But over time as rents do go up, the values will go up, I think it's tough to reconcile versus a price per square foot today.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Yes, that's fair. And then going on to some of your downtown Toronto properties, I mean the occupancy rate is pretty high, but there is a handful of buildings where it looks like there is some room to be had. Is that related to just leasing friction? Or is that related to the – some of the redevelopment you're doing along the Bay Street corridor? And when should we see those gaps close?

Michael Cooper

That's a great question. I don't believe there's any space that we have that we couldn't lease if we wanted to. What we decided to do is maybe hold some space off until the adjoining space is available. There's a number of spaces where we think that we combine locations, we can do much better over the long-term. So I think that pretty much every vacancy is strategic.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So I know you said same-property NOI growth this year from downtown Toronto will be driven by rent growth. So is this occupancy lift sort of a 2021 event then after you're done with the work you're doing on Bay Street?

Michael Cooper

Some of them may actually carry out longer-term after this year. But just on that, if you look at expiry table in the MD&A, less than 5% of the properties role in 2020. So the pickup is not going to be that high this year, but rents are continuing to go up, and these strategic vacates are actually tied to other spaces that are coming up. And most of them are on the ground floor or the retails sections in the downtown Toronto. So we have bigger plans for those longer-term.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And then it looks like you've made a very good leasing progress on 2021, so early in the year. Just wanted to get some insight on whether or not that's being driven by tenants who are very keen on keeping their space? Is it just you guys rather taking what's known right now and rolling over the tenants? Who is really driving the renewal of the leasing and the timing?

Gordon Wadley

It's Gord Wadley speaking. That's a great question. It's a lot of people wanting to get ahead of the curve. Rates are growing at such a high rate. We've done some government deals. We've done a number of private sector deals along Bay Street for the people that really covered the value that Michael was talking about and seeing what we're doing in the buildings. So we've been able to lock in a lot of deals earlier.

And then predominantly it's just people trying to retain their space. We're seeing a lot of year and a half early blend in extent, and it's been positive over the course of the last couple of quarters.

Michael Cooper

Yes. Just to jump in, 2021 there is a tenant – large tenant that exercise or renewal option. It's the last one. But that one is flat. The rest of the ones that we're doing are at market or above.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So is it fair to say then for the downtown Toronto tenant that having access and being able to commit space is more important than the pricing of the space?

Michael Cooper

I would say, yes. Being able to have a well located address in the downtown core of Toronto is driving a lot of these early decisions and they're not as price sensitive.

Jenny Ma

And are they renewing for five, 10-year terms? Did they try to max that out? And how are you guys balancing that with getting...

Michael Cooper

You just want to hear Gord speak.

Gordon Wadley

So they are obviously trying to max out the terms if they can. We're looking at – we're being a lot more pragmatic in how we're approaching these leases. We're looking at them at shorter-terms on some for full floors because we really think we can at the rate that the market is growing right now.

We really think over the course of the next two, three, five years, we can capitalize and we've seen such a positive change on renewing tenants. Bay Street collection expiring at $21 and see an average growth in the net rent up to about $40. So it's not saying that we don't want to do 10-year deals, but we want to be more thoughtful on the deals that we're locking in.

Jay Jiang

Just a last point on that, we're putting in a lot of capital in Bay Street. So we think that once the work is done, we could probably get a better lift. So some of those spaces it might be more strategic to do shorter-term loans.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. That's good color. And Gord congrats on the promotion and look forward to hearing more from you.

Gordon Wadley

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Jenny Ma

Thanks.

From TD Securities, we have Sam Damiani. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you, and good morning. Just to follow on that. Could you just give us an update as to what extent leasing is already starting to reflect the redevelopment of the phase 3 properties? Like are the leases being done in that sort of $4 range?

Michael Cooper

Yes. And we're well ahead of the curve in our asset. Our assets thesis is working. The important thing to notice is we're getting average net rents over $40 on the expire rent of $21. But that also includes the CAM increase for us on recovering some of these improvements. So we're still seeing the demand, and we're having a tremendous amount of absorption in these opportunities.

Jay Jiang

Sam, I think it's a really interesting question because we had a thesis that – money into these buildings, we'd get well rewarded for it. We're getting rents now that exceed the rents we planned on for when it's finished. We can't really tell how much of that is based on the fact that they see what we're doing and they see our plans and they're paying us for it. And how much of it is the market.

So I remember that we did a significant lease, I think it was like 65,000 square feet on Richmond. Two years ago, we got an uptick from $21 to $27, lots of high 5s and I think we get more than 40 today. So that was a mistake. So we can't really tell. But I stick with the parts that our tenants are paying us a lot of rent and we want them to have a good experience in our buildings.

Sam Damiani

And would you be willing to share a little bit on the inducement side. How are those sort of structure out on a five or a seven-year lease?

Michael Cooper

So what I would say over the course of the last year, our landlord work costs per square foot are down close to about $10. We're down about 40% to 50% on what we're paying. The other thing I'd say is we're paying brokers less to. A lot of these tenants are trying to do things direct. That cost has gone down. So on an NER basis, we've seen our NERs improve by almost $8 a foot, which is up about 35% year-over-year.

Jay Jiang

I've been doing this a long time and the market conditions we're having now is really exceptional. So we are trying to be conservative to lock down as much space as we can and much higher rents because who knows what it's like in the future. But I do feel as if there's been a lot of changes in Toronto and we've got higher rents for a lot longer. So we're pretty excited about it, but we're also appreciative.

Sam Damiani

Okay, great. Thank you. Just maybe back to 250 Dundas. I know there is still work to be done, but you've obviously spent a lot of time and fully intend to proceed on the redevelopment. Is there like an IRR or return on investment that you're sort of hoping or planning for when the final numbers are finalized, including the sort of demolition of the existing property?

Michael Cooper

I mean, look, the real issue becomes when do you say your starting value is. So it's on our books for $41 million. So pick a number you say its worth, and I'll tell you the IRR, but generally at a reasonable value for the density. We should be mid-teens as an IRR from there.

But having said that, I think what we're really looking at is we can get – going back to the thesis about things between 66x and 100x cash flow for risk-free. Once we build this new building, it will be among the highest quality. It's in a phenomenal location. There'll be almost no CapEx for the first 10 years, which makes it higher and higher quality. And what we'll be doing is we'll be building an incredible building and getting it at a discount including, getting a huge profit on the land.

So your IRR number is great if you're getting paid to promote, there's no promote. So it's not as important. But I would say that, you do use your old math. If you use let's say a 14% or 15% IRR for four years, you end up getting a building a lot cheaper than if you had to buy it. And as we said before, it's very hard to buy anything. So I know what you're getting at. But use 14% or 15%, I would say off of a decent land value.

Sam Damiani

Any thoughts that you're willing to share on land value in that location right now?

Michael Cooper

So what's happening now is, people are buying land and at market and they're racing to go-to-market and most of the time it's condos. For a lot of other people who might have land at like $50 or $60 a square foot, and you say market might be $200 for residential.

They're deciding where they want to build an apartment or a condo and they're looking at the long-term returns. And if you have land at $60 a foot and somebody says market is $200, when you go to the bank, you show $200. So I would say when people are going to the banks, they're probably showing, 12%, 13% IRRs on average based on fair value for the land. It helps them get the financing.

I think a lot of people are trying to do assemblies where they're able to get land less expensive by the time they get approval. But you ask them a specific question to put in a model, I'd probably say, without pushing the envelope, it's not for sale. We're not going to get 100 bids. But I think the residential is probably worth $200 a foot and commercial maybe $100 a foot, maybe $120.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. That's helpful. Thank you.

From Scotiabank, we have Mario Saric. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi. Good morning. Just maybe on the operational side and specifically focusing on 2021 and the uptick in lease expiries. Can you talk about whether there is any chunky leases in that 736 that are set to expire in downtown Toronto?

Michael Cooper

Yes. Within that number, as I mentioned before, from one of Jenny's questions, there is a large tenant that had to exercise their renewal option that was flat, that was around 230,000 square feet. The rest of it is, there's a pocket I think at Adelaide Place that was around 46,000.

There was another one around 70,000, but otherwise the rest of it's pretty, pretty small and a lot of tenants has Gord mentioned are trying to get ahead of sort of the expiry and lockdown certainty. So right now we're working with them, so we'll find that we'll probably be able to lease up most of the space six months to a year in advance at the minimum.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And assuming no meaningful change in market rents over the next 12 months, is it a fair comment to make about the 2021 same-store NOI growth should be meaningfully above your expectations for 2020?

Michael Cooper

That's correct. Both on rents and probably on – the amount of square footage is a lot higher. So you could do the math on that, yes.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then just maybe shifting gears back to the IFRS valuation, can you just walk us through the methodology in terms of how you reflect the value-based on in-place rent versus market rent? So look I noted that your estimation of market rent was up about 3.5% quarter-over-quarter. So Q4 versus Q3, and that's consistent with the increase in the reported book value per unit. So can you just kind of walk us through what rent is reflected in the 26/70 today? And how you think about showing the mark-to-market opportunity in that number over time?

Jay Jiang

Sure. Maybe I'll spend some time and walk through the valuation methodology. We do on an asset-to-asset basis. So I believe most or all of the properties in downtown Toronto are valued under a direct cap methodology, which you take the stabilized NOI or rent numbers over the cap rates.

But keep in mind that we do have to reflect the existing leases in place, so you can't cap. What we think is market rent on day one because we have to acknowledge that there is existing wells in each of the buildings.

So over time what happens if we make adjustments for leases that mature over the next, say five to seven years? And then we also assume inflations in the market rents as well. So over time, depending on the walled profile of every single building, you realize the pickups and that's basically the methodology.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then just to clarify, 250 Dundas, the highest and best use as at December 31, 2019 was Office because you have not received the zoning at the time of growth?

Michael Cooper

That's correct. There is no incremental value and density then.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then in terms of capital recycling within the Dream Entity, Dream Office was enacted during the quarter in terms of the buyback. Dream Unlimited was pretty active. I think it was buying 1.7 million units. So can you kind of walk us through how to decide which entity buys units and whether kind of the subsequent unsecured debenture redemption kind of impacted that decision in Q4 for Dream Office?

Michael Cooper

I actually think that it’s not an issue about priorities. I think there's different businesses, different boards, different management teams. I think based on having a 15% or 20% premium to NAV, we kind of felt a little bit intimidated about continuing to buyback the stock.

From Dream Unlimited's perspective, we’re quite happy to buy the stock. So I don't know if you're aware of it, but Dream Unlimited got a bunch of money recently. So that was a pretty good use was to flip it out of Dream Global and into Dream Office. And that's worked out pretty good.

I think we're huge believers in Dream Office. In February, 2016, we put out an announcement saying we're going to really change the company. And I'm not sure – I think we had some good ideas at the time. But underlying it, I don't know that we thought it out completely, but what we were doing was we’re going to the highest quality assets we had and shunning all the rest and we just keep buying it back.

So I think that – if I would be critical, I would say we probably should have continued buying back stock in Dream Office, but we got a little bit gun-shy because we started at $15 and around $31 we sort of thinking like, wow, it's shareholders' money? Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure? But I think that we're open-minded to buy in the future. We'll see where it goes. I mean the stock has been on a bit of a tear in the last 72 hours.

Mario Saric

Yes. $15 seems like a lifetime ago. Not sure. Last question, just on ESG, kind of – I appreciated some of the disclosure and some of the things you've done, especially on the energy side for the past several years. Can you maybe quantify or help quantify the impact on your gross rent per square foot in terms of the savings that you've achieved from your energy initiatives? And what that might look like going forward in terms of benefit to the tenants?

Michael Cooper

Sure. Just as a background, yes, he's been more of a focal point for investors, but we've been doing it a long time. Not just sort of make checklists, but we thought it was the right thing to do and it provided the economic benefit. Though it's interesting to know for the first time in 2020 within our management goals, we have ESG section. So there's a number of them with regards to building efficiencies. But two of them is like, we're targeting water and energy consumption reduction of 2.5%.

There's a couple of initiatives, it's kind of hard to quantify a blended per square feet reduction on operating costs. One example with one of our largest assets, Adelaide Place, we reduced the utilities by almost like 20%, and that had an impact about $0.25 to $0.50 per square foot on additional rent just on that initiative.

So what happened was, all the tenants in the building, they're expecting to get a refund at the year end adjustments. So we're keeping our tenants happy. We're helping the environment and it just creates more room on the additional rent. So we could look at various capital initiatives that can improve the sort of, look, the experience of the building, but at the same time really optimize how we look at energy.

Mario Saric

Got it. That sounds like a win-win. So one more question for you, Jay. In your $1.60 guidance, FFO for 2020, how much lease termination income is reflected in that, if any?

Jay Jiang

Well we do not forecast lease termination income.

Mario Saric

Okay. Thank you.

From RBC Capital Markets, we have Pammi Bir. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks and good morning. Just Michael, you mentioned it's tough to buy, but you are looking at a number of properties. Can you maybe just comment on that disconnect and maybe the types of sellers that are out there?

Michael Cooper

The buyers are more interesting. The sellers are people who own properties. They're being offered prices beyond anything they ever dreamt of. So that's why they would sell. What's interesting is the buyers are everybody. And I would say one area is extremely high net worth individuals, who have a strong cash flow from other businesses, are looking to buy real estate because it seems a lot better than a treasury bill.

There's pension funds that want more. If you think about downtown Toronto, when you look at OMERS and Cadillac and a few others allied us, there's really not that many people who own downtown Toronto. And there's a lot more people that would like to. So you've got private equity, you've got pension funds. But I would say that's interesting is just how much high net – ultra-high net worth money is looking for downtown Toronto.

Pammi Bir

Got it. And just your comments on that – on I guess the number of properties or you've got a lot under review. What sort of volume are you looking at?

Michael Cooper

It's all small. For kind of 40,000 square foot building or a 60,000 square foot building, that would be great.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And just the comments on rents going higher for longer, just what's your sense of, perhaps, when this – from your perspective when that momentum may start to slow? And perhaps, how a new supply may factor into that?

Michael Cooper

Look, we're living in a time of unprecedented demand for everything in downtown Toronto, meaning office space or residences and stuff. So I have no idea when it changes. I just look at the companies and I've been really quite pleased that the increase in rental rate really hasn't changed people's behavior.

We don't see them reducing their space. We don't see them moving to the suburbs, anything more and more people coming downtown. So it looks to me like its healthy and companies can operate with $40, $45 and $50 rents.

So I don't know if we've peaked, and flattens out like we gapped up or if it grows at 3% a year from here, I have no idea, but I don't see anything that looks like it's going to be difficult on the rents. I think the new buildings are getting exceptional rents.

I mentioned before, there's not that many landlords in downtown Toronto. They're all well-capitalized. So the guys were building new buildings. They're getting tremendous rents and I don't think that that's hurting us in any way. If anything, I think it's helping at this point and I'm not concerned about them. Maybe to a certain extent the space they're giving up, but I think it's really quite surprising how much space is being leased and nothing's been given up.

Pammi Bir

Right. Just last one for me, and I apologize if this was somewhat asked earlier. But 250 Dundas, can you just provide some color on the range of costs for that project? It might be a bit early, but I'm just trying to get a sense there. And then whether this is something that Dream would undertake on its own?

Michael Cooper

Easy to answer the second question, yes. We will do it ourselves. I think there was some comment on [indiscernible] and we're going to do that ourselves. We're not looking for partners. The first question is how much does it costs? A lot.

So we're probably looking at – I mean generally I think that might cost $800 a foot all in at fair value, but that would probably be including $200 a foot for land. So $600 for spot cost construction, combines everything, including residential or maybe office, office might be bit cheaper.

Jay, you have a comment?

Jay Jiang

Yes, we're actually – lastly, I think you’re talking to various construction managers, trying to get a plan going on there. I think you're probably in a right ballpark. It really depends on when this is built, what construction costs are at that time. But I would use Michael's numbers as a rough guide.

Pammi Bir

Did you indicate at what point you might actually start construction on that?

Michael Cooper

Yes. We think that we'll be in a position to start construction within 18 to 24 months.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Got it. Thanks very much.

Michael Cooper

Thank you.

And we have no questions at this time.

Michael Cooper

We are exhausted. Thank you all for your interest. Feel free to follow-up and we look forward to seeing you or speaking to you next time. Thank you.

