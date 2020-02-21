Advanced Emissions Solutions Is A (Speculative) Buy

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) are up only about 3% over the past year, after they dropped just over 30% in the wake of their most recent earnings release. This, plus the extraordinarily high dividend, put the company on my radar, so I thought I'd check them out.

Some investors might be turned off by the fact that the coal market is dying in the United States, with coal's relevance dropping precipitously in a relatively short time. Specifically, in 2010, coal generated ~45% of the nation's electricity, and only ~24% last year. From 2010 to 2019, U.S. power companies announced the retirement of over 546 coal-fired power plants. All of this prompts two initial reactions in me. First, Greta is lecturing the wrong people, and her efforts would be better spent in places like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Second, many investors may not dig below the headlines, so there may be value here.

Financial History

There's much to like about the financials here, in spite of the fact that this company makes money from ever reducing coal consumption. The company took on a sizable amount of debt to acquire their water treatment business and has been paying it down aggressively since. Additionally, the company seems well capitalized, with cash on hand that represents about 56% of long-term debt. Finally, management seems to have treated shareholders quite well, as evidenced by the fact that they've returned just under $50 million to investors in dividends since 2017, and just over $46 million to investors in buybacks since 2014.

The Dividend

One of the primary reasons for buying this company is obviously the dividend, so I need to spend some time writing about it. In my view, the dividend is well covered for some time for a few reasons. First, the payout ratio remains reasonable at ~52%. Second, between now and the end of 2021, the company expects between $150 million and $175 million of future refined coal (RF) cash flows, per the following,

Note that these cash flows alone represent just over 8 years of the most recent annual dividend payments.

The Stock

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. A great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a challenged business can be a great investment at the right price. I obviously think the dividend is sustainable, but I understand that the benefits from dividends can be wiped out very quickly from capital losses. For that reason, I want to buy only when the chance of massive capital drawdown is low. While there's no perfect way to determine whether the stock is subject to a large capital loss, I think investors are generally insulated against big losses by buying when the shares are inexpensively priced. I judge whether shares are inexpensively priced or not in a few ways. First, and most simply, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The less investors have to pay for $1 of future economic value, the better in my view. On that basis, I think shares are inexpensive on a PE and price to free cash flow basis, per the following.

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to economic value, I try to unpack the assumptions currently embedded in price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term prospects for a given company. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a perpetual growth rate of -5% for the company. In my view, this is an excessively pessimistic forecast, given the sustainability of the dividend here.

Conclusion

I think there's much to be worried about with this business, as coal-fired plants are shuttered. That said, I think there are some future opportunities coming from water purification. Most significant, in my view, is the fact that the valuation is ridiculously low, especially in light of the extraordinary dividend yield. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they will eventually meet. Although I think this investment is more speculative than some that I've written about recently, I think the low price and high yield more than compensate for any risks present.

