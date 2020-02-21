General Electric: Life Sciences Is Making That Cracking Sound

It could be prudent for DHR to ascertain the impact of the coronavirus on GE Biopharma before closing the deal. Sell GE.

The trade war with China likely hurt growth at GE Life Sciences and GE Biopharma. The coronavirus likely will not help matters.

GE Healthcare. Source: Wall Street Journal

The financial markets continue to melt up. Tax cuts, thawing trade tensions and liquidity into financial markets have helped. Companies like General Electric (GE) have benefited from rising stock valuations. They have allowed the company to hive off assets in order to pare debt. They have also helped GE's own share price, which is up over 25% Y/Y. In Q4 the company pared debt by another $2 billion to $91 billion. GE could put a dent in its debt load with the $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR).

Chatter suggests the transaction values Biopharma at around 17x EBITDA. I estimate the GE Biopharma sale and liquidation of the Baker Hughes (BKR) stake could cut GE's debt load from $91 billion to about $61 billion; however, the company's debt would still be considered junk status. My burning question is, "What happens if the GE Biopharma sales does not go through?" Danaher CEO Tom Joyce expects GE Biopharma to grow in the 6% to 7% range, less than the double-digit growth it had been exhibiting:

We had an initial planning assumption of 6% to 7% for that business. As I mentioned, in my remarks, they performed better than that, here in 2019. We just need to get the business closed and we need to get in underneath the covers and really understand at a deeper level kind of the order rate trajectory, the backlog and those kind of things to make sure that we're comfortable as we go through 2020 at rates higher than our original projection.

At a valuation of 17x EBITDA the deal would imply a certain amount of earnings growth from GE Biopharma post-deal. Is Danaher getting its money's worth if GE Biopharma grows in the 6%-7% range? Secondly, what happens if the unit falls shy of that growth? Financial results imply growth at GE Healthcare's Life Sciences division (which houses Biopharma) may have stalled.

Growth At GE Life Sciences Appears To Have Stalled

Biopharma is part of GE Healthcare's Life Sciences division. Healthcare Systems revenue was $5.4 billion in Q4 2018, and has been choppy ever since. It had revenue of $5.4 billion in Q4 2019, flat Y/Y. Life Sciences revenue was $1.4 billion in Q4 2019, flat Y/Y.

It is difficult to ascertain GE Biopharma's performance within Life Sciences. When the sale for GE Biopharma was announced, I expected out-sized growth from the segment, given the robust purchase price. Understanding its recent quarterly performance is important, since its past financial results may not be reflective of the business Danaher is acquiring. If GE Biopharma's performance is in-line with total Life Sciences, then its growth may have stagnated.

GE has taken cost reduction actions within its Healthcare division. Cutting costs may have made profits more robust than they would have been otherwise. It also gives the impression GE's Healthcare segment is not growing organically and management needs to cut costs to give the illusion of growth. Stagnant growth within Life Sciences is not unexpected. The trade war likely had a negative impact on medical technology and medical devices manufactured by GE and others. Knock on effects from the trade war may have negatively impacted GE Biopharma. Again, it is difficult to tell since GE does not break out Biopharma's results separately.

It begs the following questions, "Will Danaher close the deal if GE Biopharma is not trending at 6% to 7% growth? Why would Danaher not expect GE Biopharma to grow in the double-digit-percentage range in-line with past performance?" In Q4 2019 Danaher reported Life Sciences revenue of $1.9 billion, up 7% Y/Y. Danaher's total revenue was up 6% Y/Y. If GE Biopharma grows in the 6% range post-deal, then it would be on par with Danaher's portfolio of businesses. DHR trades at over 25x EBITDA. On the surface, DHR's trading value makes the GE Biopharma look fairly priced. However, I believe DHR's valuation is irrational and based more on the melt up in broader markets than any fundamental valuation analysis.

Will The Coronavirus Impact The GE Biopharma Deal?

Growth at GE's Life Sciences operations appears to have stalled. Potential headwinds from the coronavirus could make matters worse. In 2018 GE Healthcare garnered about 26% of its total revenue from Asia. How much of that was derived from China was unclear. The coronavirus has cast gloom over the global economy. The death toll has reached over 2,200.

The Chinese government originally called for people to stay out of work during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Multinationals, including GE, shut down operations in the Hubei Province. GE expects negative cash flow in Q1 2020 due to headwinds from Boeing (BA). The shutdown of operations in China could exacerbate the situation. The supply chain in China is a priority for GE, but it is difficult to predict what the long-term impact on GE's cash flows will be. If headwinds from the coronavirus negatively impact top line growth for GE Biopharma or its supply chain, then it could (1) impact GE Biopharma's financial results for Q2 2020 and beyond or (2) hurt the sale to Danaher.

Conclusion

Growth at GE Life Sciences appears to have stagnated. It could be prudent for Danaher to do more due diligence to ascertain the potential impact of the coronavirus on the operations of GE Biopharma. Any snags in the sale could hurt sentiment for GE. Sell the stock.

