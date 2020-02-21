The Markets End The Week On A Weak Note (Technically Speaking For 2/17-2/21)

While most indicators point towards continued modest growth, the modest yield curve inversion may be a negative harbinger.

My Friday column is broken down into two parts. The first looks at the US economy through the economic lens provided by Geoffrey Moore and Arthur Burns, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The purpose is to see if the US recession probability is low, medium, or high. The second section looks at the charts for major ETFs that track the averages and large sectors that comprise the large indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

The earnings picture is positive and has improved as "earnings season" has progressed. From Zacks (emphasis added)

The picture emerging from the Q4 earnings season is one of steady improvement in the overall picture, with earnings growth on track to turn positive and an above-average proportion of companies beating top-line expectations. Estimates for 2020 Q1 have come down, but the negative revisions still compare favorably to other recent periods despite the virus impact.



For the 411 S&P 500 members that have reported Q4 results already, total earnings (or aggregate net income) are up +1.1% from the same period last year on +4.6% higher revenues, with 73.0% beating EPS estimates and 65.7% beating revenue estimates.

The sectors growing and contracting are illustrative:

Sectors with weak growth in Q4, besides Energy, include Autos (-57.3%), Basic Materials (-23.3%), Aerospace (-43.1%), Retails (-1.9%), and Transportation (-4.1%). Q4 earnings are expected to be below the year-earlier level for 6 of the 16 Zacks sectors.



Sectors with positive earnings growth in Q4 include Utilities (+18.9%), Business Services (+15.7%), Finance (+12.2%), and Consumer Discretionary (+10.9%). Tech sector earnings are now expected to be up +5.4% on +5.6% higher revenues.

Sectors with weak growth are dealing with either specific issues (aerospace: Boeing; Retails, "the Amazon effect;" energy, oil's price collapse) or the trade-related slowdown. Three of the specifically cited sectors that are growing are "aggressive" from an investing perspective and indicate a growing economy. Overall, the news here is positive and points to further economic growth.

Other leading indicators are positive: the Fed is pumping money into the economy and there is little stress in the credit markets.

Leading Indicators

The Census Bureau released the latest building permits data this week:

The chart really shows the strength of the housing permit data: 1-unit permits declined continually from early 2018 through mid-2019. Since then, they have been on fire, rising at a very strong rate. This series is now at a cycle high.

Most other leading data fluctuates between good and soft:

Good

3-month commercial paper minus the federal funds rate is low

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is very low

The S&P 500 is making new highs

Baa spreads are low

Soft

New orders for business equipment: moving sideways

New orders for consumer durable goods: moving sideways

And this brings us to the yield curve, which has returned to a very tight level. Let's start with the 10-year-3-month spread: Once again, it's fluctuating around 0. And the "belly of the curve" is also tightening: The 7/5/2-year-1-year spreads are all right around 0% as are ... ... the 10/7/5-year-1-year spreads.

The entire Treasury complex has rallied since the start of the year, spurred higher by the coronavirus outbreak. Bonds are currently consolidating just shy of highs. Part of the reason for this rally was a simple flight to safety. But traders were also concerned about the negative economic effects (read slower growth) of the virus outbreak.

I've previously argued that "this time is different" regarding the yield curve. I'm still working through my thinking in this area and don't know if I'll change my mind on this issue or not.

Leading Indicators

This week, there were no leading indicators released.

Last week's conclusions still hold for this week:

Coincidental data conclusion: we still have a weak industrial sector. But all other coincidental data is solid. The recession probability is low: the long-leading indicators point to further growth. There is still weakness in the leading industrial indicators, but that has only made industrial production move sideways instead of lower. The yield curve may again be a concern, but the data is still too fresh to draw a firm conclusion. No weakness has sufficiently impacted the coincidental indicators to cause concern.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This was definitely a "risk-off" week. The entire Treasury market rallied, with the long end taking the lead. Transports and micro-caps gained modestly, but all other equity indexes dropped. However, the worst decline was 1.84% -- which isn't that big a deal for a week. Sector performance was clearly bearish. All sectors dropped. Defensive sectors were the "best performers." Three of the largest SPY components -- financials, communication services, and tech -- were the three worst performers.

Let's start the end-of-the-week wrap-up by looking at inter-market analysis:

There is still a bearish alignment to the markets. Commodities (far left) are near 2-month lows while the Treasury market (second from left) is near a two-month high. The dollar (far right) is in a rally, having caught a safety bid due to the virus outbreak. The SPY (second from right) is still in an uptrend, although it sold off the last few days.

And speaking for the SPY, its chart for the week is bearish: There are three upward sloping rallies that were broken by sharp sell-offs -- the first occurred on Wednesday morning and the second one during today's opening. Meanwhile, the Treasury market caught a strong safety bid this week. It gapped higher at the open on Thursday and Friday.

It appears the equity markets are turning over for a modest sell-off. The SPY moved lower on Thursday and Friday; Friday's sell-off was modestly strong. Notice the higher volume on the sell-off along with the MACD, which has given a sell signal. Prices are right at technical support with the next logical price target the upward sloping trend line. After breaking downward sloping resistance, the IWM has struggled to make significant progress; it is still moving higher but is having a hard time getting any meaningful upward progress.

A modest sell-off wouldn't be that shocking; the coronavirus backdrop continues, hurting global growth. 1Q20 results are obviously going to be lower; it's increasingly likely that 2Q20 will be as well. But with a number of key levels below Friday's close, it isn't something to be overly concerned with yet.

Have a good weekend

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.