Inter Pipeline's (IPPLF) CEO Chris Bayle on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Roberge – Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Chris Bayle – President and Chief Executive Officer

Brent Heagy – Chief Financial Officer

Jim Madro – Senior Vice President-NGL Processing

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

Linda Ezergailis – TD Securities

Rob Hope – Scotiabank

Robert Catellier – CIBC Capital Markets

Ben Pham – BMO

Robert Kwan – RBC Capital Markets

Dennis Fong – Canaccord Genuity

Patrick Kenny – National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Inter Pipeline’s Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline. Please go ahead, Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Jessie, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; Jim Madro, Senior Vice President, NGL Processing; and Cory Neufeld, Vice President, NGL Commercial.

For today’s call, Chris will provide a business and major projects update, and Brent will conclude with remarks on our financial performance. To start, I’d like to remind you that certain information on this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find at our website or at sedar.com.

Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Bayle

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everybody. In 2019, it was a very capital-intensive year and an active construction year for Inter Pipeline, focused on the development and execution of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex as well as the multi-phase build-out of our Central Alberta pipeline system. Combined, we invested $1.3 billion to advance these projects for a total of $1.5 billion in growth capital expenditures during 2019.

I’m pleased to report that work continues to progress well on Phases 1 and 2 of our Central Alberta expansion. Batch operations and 10,000 barrels per day of additional truck offloading capacity at the Stettler station have been completed and the final component of Phase 1 includes two new 130,000 barrel storage tanks that are expected to be completed midyear.

The Viking Connector, which includes 75 kilometers of pipeline bridging Inter Pipeline’s Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems is expected to be completed in April 2020 and add approximately 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day of throughput volume once fully operational.

During the first half of 2020, approximately $35 million will be invested to complete the first two phases of the Central Alberta expansion plan. Phases 3 and 4 represent over $400 million in future development potential, with commercial negotiations to underpin Phase 3 ongoing. This phase, if sanctioned, would involve the construction of a pipeline lateral into the Three Hills region of Alberta’s East Duvernay, where long-term producer production forecast are up to 100,000 barrels per day.

Moving to the Heartland Petrochemical Complex. I’m happy to report that the project is advancing as planned. During 2019, Inter Pipeline invested approximately $1.2 billion on the Heartland Complex, bringing the total project spend to $2.2 billion since inception. We are now more than halfway through the build and are making significant progress towards our scheduled late 2021 in-service date.

2019 was a very busy year in this regard, having successfully completed the majority of design work, procurement and installation of major equipment. Most recently, maintenance and administration buildings were substantially completed, and work continues to progress on building our rail infrastructure. The propane dehydrogenation facility remains ahead of schedule and is expected to be mechanically complete in and around the end of 2020. The polypropylene facility is also within scheduled targets and is expected to be mechanically complete in the third quarter of 2021.

Moving to Europe. We remain very active in the process to explore the sale of our bulk liquid storage terminal – our terminal business. There are no material updates at this time, but we expect to conclude the process within the first half of this year. A successful sale should enable Inter Pipeline to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan earlier than expected, reduce debt and finance our current capital expenditure program.

Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t highlight Inter Pipeline’s recently published 2019 sustainability report. We have made significant progress in increasing transparency and reporting on key initiatives associated with the environmental, social and governance topics and are keen to share our performance with all stakeholders of Inter Pipeline.

We are particularly proud of our strong emphasis on employee mental health and commitment to sustainable practices and operational excellence. For example, we recently announced a 10-year $10 million partnership with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology called Plastics Research in Action, which will identify projects that advance the reuse and recycling of plastics in Canada. We will continue to expand our ESG efforts to ensure our business operates in a long-term sustainable manner.

Now I’ll turn things over to Brent to provide additional details on our financial results.

Chris Bayle

Well, thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Inter Pipeline generated FFO of $873 million during 2019, which is down from an annual record of $1.1 billion in 2018. Net income for the year was $539 million, also representing a decrease from the record $593 million earned in 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Inter Pipeline’s FFO was $217 million, with strong results in the oil sands transportation, conventional pipelines and bulk liquid storage segments. Results within the NGL Processing segment were impacted by weak commodity pricing, maintenance and turnaround activity. Our oil sands transportation franchise continues to be the foundation of our business, generating $154 million in FFO, consistent with the comparable period in 2018.

Throughput volumes reached a new quarterly record on each of our three pipeline systems and totaled over 1.3 million barrels per day. In general, financial results in our NGL Processing segment were impacted by lower frac spreads with declines in NGL product pricing and an increase in AECO natural gas.

Moving on to our straddle plants. Empress II and V performed in line with previous quarters, but Cochrane volumes were impacted by a planned partial outage in October. At Redwater, inland production volumes were impacted by an extension of turnaround activities at Pioneer I and Pioneer II into the fourth quarter as well as maintenance events at third-party upgraders.

Our conventional oil pipeline business generated quarterly FFO of $45 million versus $25 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. Conventional results were positively impacted by higher volumes transported, lower operating expenses and an improvement in midstream marketing contribution. Midstream marketing activities generated $8 million in adjusted EBITDA during Q4 2019 compared to a loss in Q4 2018.

Our midstream marketing operations continue to benefit from attractive term butane pricing as well as favorable crude oil differentials. For the full year 2019, midstream marketing generated $33 million of adjusted EBITDA after corporate cost allocations. During 2020, we expect to generate between $30 million and $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, which is subject to pricing differentials, volumes and corporate cost allocations.

Our bulk liquid storage business generated strong results during the quarter with FFO of $31 million, double the compared period – to the comparable period in 2018. The $16 million increase reflects the additional cash flow from the NuStar acquisition as well as higher storage demand, particularly in Denmark, as a – primarily as a result of IMO 2020. Consolidated utilization rates have demonstrated a marked improvement since the beginning of the year and averaged 93% in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 68% in Q4 2018.

Corporately, G&A and financing costs increased during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, when compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in G&A was driven by a multitude of factors, including higher employee and HPC readiness expenses, higher professional fees as well as cost associated with the addition of seven new terminals in Europe. Higher financing costs were incurred as a result of interest associated with the issuance of the subordinated hybrid notes.

Finally, we remain committed to operating in a financially prudent and flexible manner. In November, we successfully issued $700 million of hybrid debt securities, bringing our total to $1.45 billion issued during 2019, with proceeds directed towards repaying amounts drawn under existing revolving credit facility.

As at December 31, 2019, our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility was essentially undrawn, and we exited the year with a consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio of 41.3%, which is well below our bank covenant level of 65%.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call, and I would now like to turn the meeting back to Jessie to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. I wanted to start off with the storage asset sale process and recognize that you might not be in a position to say much at this point, but just wondering if there is any color you could share now as far as the level of interest that you have been receiving in that process. Any color there? And if the sale were to not come to fruition for any reason, how would that impact, I guess, your funding plans as far as DRIP versus equity or how you think about funding HPC in that scenario? Thank you.

Chris Bayle

Thanks for the question, Jeremy. It’s Chris speaking. I’ll address the first part of the question. I’d say, on the level of interest, the very fact that the process remains very active, I think, is a great signal at the level of interest we’ve had in the sales process. So I will just reconfirm my statement that we do expect that we’ll be in a position to conclude this sale process one way or the other in the coming months. So the – it will come into an end here in the short-term.

And on the funding side, I’ll turn that over to Brent.

Brent Heagy

Yes, hi Jeremy. It’s Brent. So let me set things in context a bit here. I think it’s important to remember that the objective of – the full or, let’s say, if it does turn out to be a partial sale of bulk liquid storage, it really is to fund our equity needs for the HPC project. Now once the sale has concluded or if not, we will update the market on our plans and the implication on the PDRIP.

So it’s too early for me to be saying and speculating what this will all look like and we’re certainly focused on the sale of bulk liquid storage. And certainly, as Chris mentioned, we hope to bring that to a conclusion by the end of Q2, and then we will update the market to our funding plans and the implication on the PDRIP.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s helpful. Thanks. And maybe just turning to HPC for a second here. And we’ve seen commodity prices decline a bit here and polypropylene prices as well come down. I’m just wondering, is this having any impact on your conversations with potential customers and trying to hit the kind of the targeted contracted levels that you are seeking here?

Chris Bayle

The nice thing about HPC is that it – there’s two fundamental principles on why people contract with it. It’s because they’re taking a long-term view on not what is the ultimate price for polypropylene. It’s the spread between polypropylene and Alberta propane. So it’s the spread that matters, not the discrete price for one of those products. And short-term fluctuations in the spread, my belief, are relatively irrelevant.

And if you take a look in our investor deck, we actually updated one of our key slides on that topic, which shows from both the polypropylene producer side and the Alberta propane producer side, the indicative uplift that somebody would have gotten in any given year if this plant was in operation. And even with softer polypropylene prices in 2019, our math shows that Alberta propane producer, for example, would have gotten a 75% higher netback for their propane through our plan and I think that’s a great number.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s helpful. Thanks. And maybe just one last one, if I could. As far as the NGL Processing facilities, just wondering how you see them running this year. Are there any kind of expected turnarounds that we should be factoring into our model at this point?

Jim Madro

Hey Jeremy, it’s Jim Madro here. And to answer your question quite briefly, no, we don’t have anything planned for the first half of 2020.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, I’ll stop there. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I’m wondering if you could give us a sense of what sort of impact some of the changes in rail transport in Canada are having on your business as it relates to decreased needs, maybe some disruptions in service. Would we see it as a headwind in your Q1 results or can you be a bit more specific as to the nature and degree of the impact some of these rail changes might have on your business?

Jim Madro

Hey Linda, it’s Jim Madro here, again. And to answer your question, to-date, we’ve actually seen no impact to our operations at Redwater. However, I think as everybody knows, it’s a pretty dynamic situation between the blockade, the speed restriction, the derailments and everything that’s going on. We’re actually getting multiple updates a day from the railroads on how things are changing. So I don’t really know how that may impact things into the future.

But to-date, we’re not seeing any impact. That said, we do have an excellent transportation logistics team that are all over the situation. They have been very successful in keeping our products moving through the most recent situation as well as the strike that occurred late last year. We’ve experienced minimal impact to our operations at that time as well.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay. That’s helpful context. And in terms of volumes that you’re seeing beyond just planned outages not happening in the first half of this year, I’m assuming Cochrane volumes are strong and utilization has generally been strong in your – across your NGL business so far year-to-date. And would that be your…

Jim Madro

Yes, that’s right. Cochrane is running well as is our Redwater Fractionator in the Pioneer plants.

Chris Bayle

Yes. I think Jim is understating. Cochrane is actually running great. Like, we’re processing very high levels of liquids right now, which certainly helps in a depressed commodity environment.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay. That’s helpful. Can you maybe give us a bit more sense of the actual EBITDA impact on the Pioneer I and II in Cochrane outages in Q4, so we can just kind of help refine our forecast going forward?

Jeremy Roberge

Linda, it’s Jeremy. Maybe I’ll just call you offline on that one, and we’ll get back to you with some numbers, if – we’ll have to track some of that down. I’m not sure we have that right here handy to discuss.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay, thank you. I appreciate that. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rob Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Rob Hope

Good morning, everyone.

Chris Bayle

Hi.

Rob Hope

First question is on HPC. So at the end of the year, it was 65% derisk. Wondering if you have a breakdown between the PDH and the PP there. And then secondly, as you move through 2020, how do you think that number increases? And are there any large packages that we could kind of see bid out in the near-term?

Chris Bayle

It’s a good question, Rob. I don’t have the breakdown in front of me on the split between PDH and PP, where it ties to that 65%, except a general comment that the majority of that would certainly be the PDH plant given it’s in a bad state of completion. Regarding milestones for 2020, there definitely are a few. Speaking to capital, clearly, that we’re – believe that we’re going to be mechanically complete in and around the end of this year. We have a – we’re pretty comfortable. We have a good line of sight on the final capital for that plant. The polypropylene plant, where – it has always been part of our plan in the first quarter to – or four, five months, I guess, of 2020 to do a full bottom-up refresh of the polypropylene capital estimate. And that’s because we’re now heading into heavy construction of that facility.

We’re now starting to get actual construction packages led out into the market versus just our internal estimates. So we’re doing that bottom-up refresh right now and we expect that to be complete, and we’ll be able to speak to it in time for our Q1 results in May. And at the same time, we’ve also had a highly successful hiring season over the past, I guess, it’s really been a matter of many months here now.

And we’ve got the majority of our operations staff on board, including the entire operations leadership team. And they’re now doing a complete scrub of our commissioning and readiness plans for the facility and that’s a huge effort for a complex facility like that.

And it’s not to be understated in terms of both capital investment as well as just level of activity for commissioning these plants. And we also expect that refresh to be done in time for the May Q1 results. So I’d look for that in May when we come back to the market on what we’re seeing for final costs.

Rob Hope

And then as a follow-up, is the work you’ve seen so far in the refresh according to plan?

Chris Bayle

I really want people to do the work before I kind of opine on what my gut is telling me, but we don’t just do it anyway. The – it wouldn’t surprise me if there weren’t modest increases, particularly when it comes to the commissioning of readiness plans now that we have the team on board that’s actually going to be leading that effort.

So there could be a modest increase there. Do I expect the number to materially impact the overall economics of the project? No, we don’t see anything that would lead us to that conclusion.

Rob Hope

All right. And then just in terms of the funding, and I realize that the storage sales, a question mark, and – but if we look just higher level, what equity needs do you think are required to finalize or finish up HPC?

Brent Heagy

Rob, it’s Brent again. I’ll go back to my previous comments, Rob, in that I’m not just going to give you a number. But again, I’ll reiterate that, certainly, one of the main objectives with the bulk liquid storage sale is to really take care of those equity needs for HPC, so that was really the plan here. And so that depends on if we’re going to have a successful sale or not. And if we don’t, we’ll update the market as to what our plans are going to be at that time. And even the same thing, if we do have a full or partial sale, we’ll see what those proceeds are. And – but certainly, our objective is to be able to turn off the PDRIP through a sale of bulk liquid storage.

Rob Hope

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Catellier with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Catellier

I just have a couple of quick follow-ups here. First of all, I just want to dig into the rail situation. I think you addressed the current operational impacts, which seems to be minimal. But I trust, it’s the same situation in terms of getting equipment in for the PDH polypropylene construction. No major impacts there.

Chris Bayle

Yes, we’re in a good situation there where we do have the vast majority of our major equipment is already on site. There’s obviously going to be bulk materials and things like that, that will be required to be delivered some by rail, a lot by truck. But right now, we’re not predicting any hiccups related to rail.

Robert Catellier

Okay. And then in addressing the PDH cost, it seems like most of your retention or your comments were focused on the commissioning readiness plan, but are you seeing anything in terms of just generalized CapEx inflation in the Alberta economy that would impact the PDH?

Chris Bayle

No, no. We’re quite pleased with how the construction activities are – have progressed and continue to progress in that regard.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Just a final wrap-up question here. You effectively paid minimal cash taxes the last two years and kind of looks to be – how it kind of looks out for us in 2020 as well. So maybe, Brent, do you have a comment on the cash tax outlook for 2020?

Brent Heagy

Yes. Certainly, Rob. So really, what we’re expecting is cash taxes are going to be really quite minimal in 2020. And I can actually give you an estimate of a number, and it’s pretty small. So on the Canadian side, we think it’s going to be around just $1 million. And then over in Europe, and again, if that would be if we retain the whole operation for the year, it would be around $4 million. So it’s relatively minimal.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Fantastic, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben Pham with BMO. Your line is open.

Ben Pham

Okay, thanks. wanted to go back to some of the funding questions that were asked. And as you mentioned, buck liquid sales largely meets the equity needs. But I guess, when you turn off the DRIP, you lose a bit of EBITDA from storage. I guess, your – there’s a leverage balance sheet impact from that. So my question really, is there room for you guys kind of your balance sheet to take on more debt right now as you get into this really odd phase of huge free cash flow generation in a few years, but you kind of have to manage it over time?

Brent Heagy

Yes, it’s Brent here again. I’ll take that one. When you say is there room for more debt, yes, but there’s always a practical limitation on that, and then that would speak to the credit ratings and our commitment to that. And so what I can say to that, we are committed to investment-grade credit ratings. And we’re continuing to work very, very closely with the credit rating agencies in understanding how they view us.

So it really goes without saying that we do expect that leverage is going to remain elevated throughout the HPC construction period. And obviously, when HPC comes on, we’ve got a line of sight that those metrics are going to be improving by quite a bit when it comes in. So we’re in a constant dialogue with the rating agencies, understanding their perspective on it. And I can certainly tell you that, to be a little bit more specific, we’re committed to a BBB credit rating, and we’re keeping a close eye on that.

Ben Pham

Okay. And we’re really – each year passes by, you’re getting close to that EBIT of $450 million, $500 million. Have you – I’m sure you thought about it, but are you at a point where you can talk about just capital allocation priorities in 2022?

Chris Bayle

Probably not today. I think, first off, we’d like to see some recognition of the $450 million to $500 million of EBITDA in our share price. That would be first and foremost, and then we’ll make determinations on how to use the cash flow. I think, overall, I wouldn’t expect how we run our business to materially change versus how we’ve done it in the past. For example, we were very fond of steady, ratable dividend increases. And we think HPC could support that over the long-term. We’re also very supportive of maintaining good strong credit metrics, and what’s left after that would be funded back into the business in the form of capital for organic growth projects that have materialized over the coming years.

Ben Pham

Okay. And maybe last, can you remind us your oil sands position? You had a couple of billion dollars of projects that could move forward. I mean, we hit our two years from now. You’ve got PDH in that generate a lot of cash flow. And you’ve got L3R, Trans Mountain, Keystone also get in the mix. I mean, aren’t you well positioned to expand in oil sands pipes as well?

Chris Bayle

Absolutely. We do believe that all we need to go back to a growth phase in our oil sands transportation business is export pipeline capacity. We think that will definitely spur somewhat of a renaissance and development from, – particularly the established producers in the oil sands arena. And we think we have an extremely strong strategic position to capture, call it, our fair share of growth opportunities over the coming years.

Ben Pham

All right. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Kwan

Great, good morning. If I can start with Heartland, you had a statement in the MD&A that you continue to progress your phased contracting strategy, if that’s a new statement. So I’m just wondering were there contracts that were executed in the fourth quarter.

Chris Bayle

I don’t want to get into specifics of when contracts were signed. But yes, we continue to sign new contracts, and we’re definitely making progress in that area. I’m not sure that’s a new statement. At least, it’s certainly not been a new statement in terms of our public discussions on conference calls and in our IR deck. We do definitely continue to make progress in that area, and it was not intended to be some sort of new statement in the MD&A.

Robert Kwan

Okay. So there is no kind of material new contract – or contracts that kind of was a major step change in the fourth quarter that you want to message.

Chris Bayle

No, we weren’t trying to send any message or anything in particular, other than we’re making progress. Take the word to face value.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Just on the cost and ahead of what sounds like an update in the first quarter. I’m just wondering, when you think about messaging a change in costs or as you’re just thinking about keeping the within budget statement, how much either under or over budget, maybe percentage-wise, would you need to be before you felt you needed message where you are with the public?

Chris Bayle

Yes, I think it’s just – it’s a question about materiality to the overall project. We – I don’t want to – I’m not going to quote a specific range. But when we FID’d this project over two years ago, we had a view on the capital. There were – there was a tolerance around that original estimate that we thought was reasonable given where we’re at on the – particularly, on the engineering side of the project. And we were comfortable with the FID on that basis. We certainly didn’t believe that it was worth $10 million over $3.5 billion that, that was a bust in the number.

So when you get the track record on large mega projects around North America, we’re quite comfortable that our project is tracking nicely around our original budgetary targets. And – but we do think it’s important, no matter what the number is, come May, we – it was always our plan to put a new number because this will be our final estimate for the overall project before it’s complete and book for that number shortly.

Robert Kwan

Okay. And when you say your final estimate, is there going to be a change in locking down the remaining cost to something more of a fixed price EPC and minimizing unit rate?

Chris Bayle

No. We’re – our construction plan isn’t going to change. It’s merely our – it will be our final – our highest class of estimate that you can actually accomplish when – in a project at this stage when you’re at the stage of construction. And we’ll just discuss any variances to that final estimate when the project is done. In terms of walking down costs, for example, it’s a bit of a missed number. Lump sum contracts are great contracts if you’ve completed a sufficient amount of engineering to actually walk down, call it, the scope with a construction firm. But in many ways, lump sum contracts merely give you a floor price on what you’re going to pay for a work package, and any changes to that are extras. So there’s no easy way to derisk major projects like this if you haven’t done all your detailed design ahead of time. That’s a risk that anyone always takes.

Robert Kwan

Got it. And maybe if I can just finish with a capital allocation question. As you think about what’s in front of you right now, is the focus pretty much entirely, I’m just putting your head down, in executing Heartland as well as maybe smaller organic initiatives within your existing assets? Or is M&A or acquisitions a potential in the relatively near term?

Chris Bayle

Yes. M&A is not a big focus, Robert. We – as you know us a long time, we’ve always just been opportunistic acquirers in any event. So to the extent a package comes to the market, we would always look at it. But I wouldn’t say it’d be a particularly high priority, unless it was a no-brainer for Inter Pipeline.

Robert Kwan

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dennis Fong with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Dennis Fong

Hi, good morning, guys and thanks for taking my question. I’ve got two and they’re somewhat follow on. Just maybe within the context of your logistics team and how you guys are dealing with some of the rail interruptions and so forth, you mentioned mostly on the volumetric side, can I – or should we bear in mind some kind of incremental cost or a longer path required to move some of your volumes to the directed market? And how should we be thinking about your utilization of storage, especially as we’re coming out of the winter consumption season for propane and your ability to utilize that to buffer some of the near-term impact? And I have a second follow-up.

Jim Madro

Hey, Dennis. Yes, it’s Jim Madro here again. I don’t think we’re seeing any – our destinations aren’t really changing, and we’re not seeing any material changes to our rail rates from what we’re seeing at this point in time. One of the means that I didn’t mention is that, and as you pointed out, was we do have storage capacity for certain products, including butane and propane. So if we do get into issues, we’d always go into storage with those products.

Our – some of own finished products, we do have to move them on the rail, so it’s a little more challenging from that perspective. But again, to date, we haven’t seen any issues. The team is on top of making sure that things are moving.

Dennis Fong

Okay. Perfect. And then just a second question here is just around the Inter Terminal business. Obviously, with the context that later this year, you’re going to be providing a bit more of a fulsome update and understanding that – I don’t want to say we’re getting – it’s actually getting long and – which could shake the entire process. But what are some of the, we’ll call it, alternative forms of value crystallization that you guys are currently exploring from the context of this treatment alternative if it doesn’t culminate in a full or partial pay?

Chris Bayle

Yes. I guess, speaking about, call it, the length of the process, I think as I’ve mentioned previously, this is, to our knowledge, the largest storage sale that’s happened in Europe in any, call it, any sort of medium-term memory. It’s also multi-jurisdictional, six countries, 23 terminals, almost 40 million barrels of storage. It’s a huge package, and it does take time. So I think it’s, frankly, taking exactly the amount of time it needs for us to work towards extracting the maximum value.

And we are committed to wrapping this thing up, one way or the other, in the first half of this year. When it comes to other, call it, potential levers that we can pull, there certainly are other levers. I definitely wouldn’t be comfortable talking about it on the call today. Let’s get through this process, and we’ll speak to it once we’ve crystallized on a decision. And then we’ll update the market on our financing plans going forward.

Dennis Fong

All right. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Patrick Kenny with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Patrick Kenny

Yes. Hey, guys. Maybe for Brent here, just if you do end up keeping the bulk liquid storage business, is there any more balance sheet capacity for additional hybrids going forward? Or you – are you pretty much tapped out at the $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion level? And then also maybe just an update on what the plan would be to refi both the $500 million term loan this August as well as the $500 million of MTNs in July.

Brent Heagy

Sure. So the first part on the hybrid path, it’s – we basically used up our capacity at the current time, so we’ve – as you pointed out, we’ve issued $1.45 billion. We kind of calculated our cap at the current time at about $1.5 billion. When it comes to the refinancings, I can’t give you any specifics, but I can tell you – what I can tell you, say, what are the dynamics here. And obviously, the very first one is if we do have a sale of bulk liquid storage, that would determine.

It would obviously have a big impact on what our plans would be in terms of refinancing those MTNs. The other part that you do have to remember here, too, is we do have a substantial amount of undrawn capacity on our revolver. As we noted at the end of this year, it’s basically undrawn, so that would be the other option, too. And this is – it all, I think, sort of goes to point out that we’ve got some flexibility around the refinancing of these MTNs.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. Great. And then maybe for Chris. You guys recently published another solid sustainability report. How do you think about framing your ESG story going forward or taking your disclosure to that next level, either through establishing GHG reduction targets on your base business or perhaps, into the market, how you’re going to allocate more free cash flow towards greener energy? And maybe while you’re at it, can you just touch on why polypropylene should be viewed as ESG accretive, despite the stigma around plastics, in general, right now?

Chris Bayle

Yes. No, thanks for asking that question. I’m happy to address it. We’re trying to take a very, I guess, pragmatic approach to our sustainability efforts and reporting. We want to focus most on what can we actually do to lower our emissions profile, to increase our positive social footprint and just maintain our already, what I believe, is great governance profile. So we are discussing setting how we could best set up internal targets around our businesses. And I’m part of the sustainable – sustainability steering team that has those – that’s taking on that task.

You asked a good question about Heartland. I think there’s a lot to be proud of in terms of how we’re executing Heartland. It’s – not only are we – have we picked the technology that is what we believe has one of the lowest emissions footprint for this type of facility. We’re also, through the use of cogeneration facility to generate power for the facility in steam, we’re going to be burning what’s waste hydrogen production from the PDH process as fuel gas as well, which, as you would know, would have zero emissions to it. And based off an independent analysis of our plant, we believe that our plant will have 65% lower GHG emissions than the global average for other facilities of this nature, which, we think is a really powerful statement.

So once again, I think it shows that if you want a valuable product like polypropylene that goes into pretty much anything you want to make lighter, whether it’s cars, airplanes, trains, whatever you need polypropylene, you need it in pretty much all high-technology solutions to address climate change. It’s a very necessary plastic. And if you want to buy it, buy from Canada.

Patrick Kenny

All right. Great. I’ll leave it there. Thanks guys.

Operator

And that’s all the time that we have for questions. I turn the call back to the presenter for any closing remarks.

Jeremy Roberge

Great. Thank you, Jessie, and thank you, everyone, on the call for participating today, and we look forward to discussing our first quarter 2020 results with you on May 8. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.