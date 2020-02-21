PFFD: A Preferred ETF With A 5.6% Yield And Low Fees

Introduction

In the right type of macro environment with stable interest rates, preferred shares can act as an income producing safe haven. The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is a low cost ETF with a dividend yield of 5.6%. PFFD features an industry leading low expense ratio, liquidity, diverse holdings and superior credit quality to other similar preferred ETFs available.

Macro Analysis

There is a "sweet spot" where preferred ETFs make sense. When stocks are range bound, a dividend income of over 5% is quite attractive. By most conventional measures, current equity valuations are stretched.

GMO is a large asset manager with a widely followed projection of future returns. As you can see, the projected returns of both U.S. stocks and bonds is not attractive. Under this projected scenario, a 5.6% return with monthly distributions is quite tempting.

Source: GMO

Interest Rates

The performance of preferred shares is largely tied to interest rates. When interest rates rise significantly, preferred share prices tend to suffer. In a higher rate environment there is less reason to take credit risk with preferred shares.

Similarly, when interest rates fall significantly, preferred share prices also tend to perform poorly. The reason for this is that the preferred shares are called by the issuer. For preferred shares to do well you need an environment where interest rates are relatively stable.

The ten year bond yield recently dipped below 1.5%. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it wants no interest changes this year. This is the type of macro environment where PFFD thrives.

Expense Ratio

There is little to pick and choose between the major preferred ETFs. It really comes down to fees. The expense ratio of the PFFD is 0.23%. The average preferred stock ETF expense ratio is 0.55%. The expense ratio for the most popular preferred ETF is 0.52%. The expense ratio is 47.3% lower than the industry average. The savings of 0.3% per year is the major benefit of the PFFD.

However, the low expenses do not equate to low quality. PFFD is liquid, diverse and holds companies of a high credit quality.

Liquidity

Individual preferred shares have little liquidity. It is not uncommon for some preferred shares to only trade a thousand shares per day. By contrast, the trading volume of the PFFD is over 200,000 shares per day. This liquidity mismatch has been noted across the entire ETF industry. Some investors are concerned about what would happen if many ETF holders tried to liquidate their position at the same time. Since an ETF such as PFFD holds securities that are thinly traded this could become an issue if that were ever come to pass. Thus far, it has not been an issue.

Diversification

Diversification is a major benefit of PFFD. The ETF holds 294 securities and the top ten holdings are less than 18% of the entire portfolio.

Source: PFFD Factsheet

However, it should be noted that the diversification is only at a company level. PFFD is not diversified across many different industries. Banks, brokers and insurance companies make up most of this ETF.

Source: PFFD Factsheet

Historically, I have avoided preferred stock ETFs because of the large concentration of financial companies. Even though I am not fearful of another 2008 credit crisis, I tend to avoid financials as I find disclosures to be rather opaque.

Company Risk

Subsequently, I created my own basket of preferred shares that includes real estate, hotels, shippers and telecom. However, I want to illustrate why this strategy is problematic for most investors. I’ve owned Cincinnati Bell Preferred Shares (CBB.PB) since 2016. I “reached” for a 6.75% yield and experienced tremendous volatility as the shares traded 40% below the liquidation preference at one point. My upside was capped at ~7% yet I was exposed to equity like downside risks.

Source: Yahoo Charts

This is the type of company risk that the PFFD avoids. With almost three hundred holdings in the PFFD portfolio, a company disaster such CBB.PB has no material impact on the ETF. Unless you are a skilled investor willing to take more company risk, it makes more sense to invest in an ETF such as PFFD versus investing in individual preferred shares.

Performance and Volatility

Since PFFD only has a two-year operating history we do not have a long-term price chart of PFFD. Subsequently, I’ve had to use a ten-year price chart of PX to illustrate the historical volatility in preferred shares.

Source: YCharts Invesco Preferred Shares – PGX

You can see that there are 10% down moves from time to time. These down moves are generally due to interest rates rising which makes preferred shares less attractive. During the last decade, the U.S. had a relatively benign economy without any major recessions. Nonetheless, even in a stable economy there were 10% moves in the preferred share ETFs. In a deep recession, the down moves can be significant.

Credit Quality

The credit quality of the companies in the PFFD is a little bit worse than a comparable ETF such as the. There are more BB rated preferred shares in the PFFD. The distribution yield of the PGX is 5.22%. PFFD has a slightly higher yield to compensate for the lower credit quality.

Source: PFFD Factsheet

Source: PGX Factsheet

Conclusion

PFFD is a solid choice for investors seeking a safe haven as equity valuations have become stretched. The Fed has signaled that it does not want interest rate changes in 2020. As rates have dropped below 1.5%, interest rates provide little competition for preferred shares.

PFFD features a yield of 5.6% and an expense ratio of 0.23%. Credit quality, liquidity and diversification are in line with other similar ETFs. However, because the PFFD is heavily concentrated in financial companies, I tend to favor preferred shares of individual companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.