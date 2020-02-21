General Motors' New Corvette Stingray Is An Eye-Catching Entry Contending In A Struggling Sports Car Category

Corvette's latest model poses the question of whether pricey battery-powered electrics such as the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan will replace gasoline models as aspirational cars of the future.

GM executives expect the low-volume performance car to impart cachet and draw attention to the Chevrolet brand, which accounts for about two-thirds of GM vehicles sold in North America.

General Motors Co. (GM) since its bankruptcy in 2009 has been reorganized into a smaller, more profitable and arguably better automobile manufacturer - a reality that investors so far have been reluctant to ratify by bidding up the price of its stock.

Some investors simply refuse to consider a company that has been reorganized and refinanced by the U.S. Others are waiting to see if "the new GM" can withstand a sustained recession in reasonable financial condition. In the meantime, the automaker is scaling back its global ambitions and less profitable or losing businesses, focusing primarily on the U.S. and on China.

A tough-minded chairman

The latest evidence of chairman Mary Barra's resolve to pare away GM's least promising assets was the announcement on February 17 that the company is closing its operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

At the same time, GM is redoubling efforts to strengthen its core moneymakers, among them the Chevrolet brand in the U.S., home to the Silverado full-size pickup - GM's most important source of profit. Keeping Chevrolet strong is mission No. 1 for Barra because Chevy generates the finances for electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity, autonomous tech - in short, the future.

It's no surprise then that GM is willing and eager to build, introduce, and advertise the latest generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a "halo" vehicle that sells in relatively small number but whose purpose is to communicate the brand's technical, engineering, and design prowess.

GM stock price Source: Yahoo Finance

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Source: GM

American Icon

GM has been building Corvette sports cars since 1953. Few material objects speak to American male fantasies like this low-slung, alluring, and powerful symbol of speed, freedom, and cool.

GM's redesigned 2020 model, which also carries the Stingray name, is technically significant. Most important is the change of layout from the previous generation, from front-engine and rear-drive layout to mid-engine. The newly modified 6.2-liter engine now sits behind the passenger cabin, very close to the rear wheels - in the same manner as European exotic sports coupes from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Seven years in development, Corvette is expected by GM management to lend excitement and consumer interest to the rest of the Chevrolet lineup, the automaker's most important brand that accounts for the lion's share of its sales. In other words, GM is counting on the marketing that brags about Corvette's 0-60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds (2.9 seconds with the Z1 performance package) and 192 mph top speed (194 mph with Z1) to draw customers to showrooms and to help sell and reinforce pricing of Silverado pickup trucks, as well as Tahoe and Equinox SUVs.

Halo effect?

If car buyers can see a little bit of the C8 (eighth-generation Corvette) in a Chevy Silverado full-size pickup, Suburban or Colorado midsize pickup truck, that will be just fine with the GM brass. The relation between C8 and other Chevy model's lineup feels like a stretch - after all, the Chevrolet name appears nowhere on the car - but that's how automotive marketers think; that's also how automotive marketers at GM sell costly projects like the new Corvette to top executives and the GM finance department.

Corvette race car edition Source: General Motors

At a starting price of just under $60,000, Corvette sells in a relatively small volume compared to the rest of the Chevrolet line. Options and other enhancements can lift the sales price as high as $100,000 - though GM shouldn't have much trouble selling the car for the next few years. Corvette has a large fan base, which has been slavering for the mid-engine redesign, as evidenced by an overwhelming interest expressed via websites and social media.

Fading interest in sports cars

Still, strong C8 sales for more than the first year of availability aren't a foregone conclusion. The past decade or so has seen diminished interest in sports cars generally in the U.S. Instead, pickup trucks, SUVs, and CUVs are capturing consumers' attention. According to IHS/Markit, the sporty car segment of the U.S. new-vehicle market - models such as Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, etc. - stood at 1.2 million in 2000; in the recession of 2009, the number fell by half to 616,000 and further to 586,000 by 2011. By 2019, while the overall market recovered to pre-recession levels, sporty cars fell even further to 383,000.

Sporty car segment of the U.S. vehicle market (unit sales) 2000 1,200,0000 2009 616,000 2011 586,000 2019 383,000 Source: IHS/Markit

A narrower segment of premium sports cars, to which Corvette belongs, stood at 176,000 in 2000, falling to 134,000 during the recession and to 93,000 in 2019. According to GM, Corvette deliveries in the U.S. stood at 31,208 in 2000, 13,934 in 2009 and 17,988 in 2019, the final year of Corvette's seventh-generation model.

Corvette deliveries in the U.S. 2000 31,208 2009 13,934 2019 17,988 Source: General Motors

Stephanie Brinley, a senior analyst for IHS/Markit, noted that consumer tastes have changed since the heyday of the sports car. "People still want an exciting car," she said. "Electric vehicles are entering the conversation."

Tesla (TSLA) models with electric motors and a low center of gravity provide sports car handling and acceleration at a similar cost to Corvette and to other gasoline-powered sports cars. Competitive electric vehicles to Tesla (EVs) such as Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Porsche Taycan and Audi eTron are further crowding the premium sports car segment, perhaps making gasoline vehicles seem outmoded or quaint.

Engineering prowess

Determined to defend Corvette's franchise, GM engineers and designers have strived to create a highly sophisticated automobile. The frame is made primarily from aluminum with a mix of fiberglass, carbon fiber, and magnesium to lower weight and add stiffness. The engine generates 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is new - unlike many sports cars and previous generations, the latest Corvette isn't available with a manual transmission.

GM designers endowed the cockpit with premium materials, including carbon fiber and a multitude of colors and opportunities for personalization. Three different seats are available; the steering wheel shape mimics those used in race cars. For the first time, Corvette will be available with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts, safety features becoming common in all cars and trucks.

A retractable hard-top convertible model, another Corvette first, will be available in the first year of production. GM and Chevrolet have said they plan to race a version of "C8," as the latest generation is nicknamed, at the 24 Hours of LeMans endurance race in June.

While young Americans - mostly men - have lusted after Corvette for decades, the car typically is bought by an older gentleman, often a businessman who treats himself in middle age or later to the sports car he couldn't afford when he was young. GM dearly would love younger men to be seen driving the new Corvette, thereby imparting a youthfulness and verve to all of Chevrolet.

In 2019, Chevrolet brand sales fell 4.1% to 1.95 million from a year earlier in an overall U.S. automotive market that fell 1.6%. With Chevrolet accounting for 68 percent of GM's unit sales in the U.S. last year, a rousing success for the Corvette will be greeted warmly at headquarters.

At the same time, GM chairman Barra has declared that the automaker is headed to a future of "zero emissions," which means and more battery EVs and fewer internal combustion engines. Could the ninth generation Corvette, when it debuts several years hence, be a rechargeable model? It's not impossible.

The true agenda for Corvette is whether it can help sell more Silverados, Canyons, Suburbans, and Tahoes - and at higher prices, thereby inspiring investors to bet that GM will be strong and durable enough to weather the economy's next storm.

We are watching, listening and asking questions on a daily basis, keeping tabs on the investment perspective of automakers, suppliers and technology players.

