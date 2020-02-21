GeoPark: 2019 Reserves Point To More Upside

GeoPark stock has become deeply undervalued in terms of NAV, although it is in better shape than any time in recent years with regard to its exploration potential.

As of end-2019, 1P reserve life increased to 10 years and 2P reserve life to 15 years. GeoPark replaced 156% of the PDP, 203% of 1P, and 249% of 2P reserves.

GeoPark grew 1P and 2P reserves by 28% and 19% over 2018, on an adjusted basis.

On February 10, 2020, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) announced its oil and gas reserves as of end-2019, certified by DeGolyer and MacNaughton. Independently, Parex Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PARXF), the partner in the co-owned Llanos 34 block (LLA-34), reported its reserve update as of end-2019 last week.

Below, let's review these new data points, with an eye on updating the investment thesis on GeoPark.

Reserve growth

As of end-2019, GeoPark had 52.4 MMboe of proven developed producing (aka, PDP) reserves, 130.6 MMboe of proven (1P) reserves, and 197.3 MMboe of proven probable (2P) reserves (Table 1). Only 40% of 1P reserves have been developed producing, pointing to low uncertainty in medium-term production growth.

Table 1. Reserves summary by country and category. All reserves refer to GeoPark working interest reserves before royalties paid in kind, and before considering Amerisur.

Growth of reserves. Adjusted for reserves added through the acquisition of Amerisur Resources, which closed in January 2020, the 1P reserves increased by 31.7 MMboe or 27.8% from those of 2018. GeoPark has grown 1P reserves at a CAGR of 30.8% since 2013.

The 2P reserves increased by 35.4 MMboe or 19.3% from those of 2018. GeoPark has grown 2P reserves at a CAGR of 20.9% since 2013 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The growth history of 1P and 2P reserves, with the 2019 figure adjusted for the Amerisur acquisition. Source: Laurentian Research based on GeoPark released data.

Reserve life and replacement. With Amerisur reserves considered, as of end-2019, GeoPark has a 1P reserve life of 10.0 years and a 2P reserve life of 15.0 years, both the longest since 2013, implying its assets are of long life.

GeoPark replaced 156% of the PDP reserves, 203% of the 1P reserves, and 249% of the 2P reserves. Since 2014, GeoPark has kept the 1P reserve replacement index above 230% and 2P reserve replacement index above 256% on average. The consistently-high reserve replacement suggests the company holds a sustainable asset portfolio.

Colombia. In Colombia, where GeoPark has the vast majority of its reserves and production, reserve growth resulted mainly from

some 24.0 MMbo of 2P reserves added through strong reservoir performance, and successful development, appraisal, and exploration drilling in the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI); and

the acquisition of Amerisur, which helped add 15.0 MMbo and 21.8 MMbo of 1P and 2P reserves, as certified by McDaniel & Associates as of end-July 2019.

It is worth noting that, as of the end-2019, LLA-34 still included approximately 120 future development drilling locations (2P, gross), with the 1P RLI at 8.1 years and the 2P RLI at 10.9 years.

Reconciliation of LLA 34

The difference between Parex and GeoPark versions of the gross reserves in LLA-34, after being adjusted for working interest, is within 8% of each other (Table 2).

Table 2. A comparison of the gross (before-royalty) reserves in Llanos 34 as reported by Parex and GeoPark. All Parex reserves are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2020. All GeoPark reserves are certified by DeGolyer and MacNaughton Corp. Source: Laurentian Research's calculation based on data released by Parex and GeoPark.

Parex reserves were certified by GLJ, while GeoPark reserves were audited by DeGolyer and MacNaughton. These two oil consultancies, both being reputed, uses slightly different oil price forecasts (Table 3).

Table 3. DeGolyer and MacNaughton Brent oil price forecast. After 2027, Brent oil prices are assumed by D&M to grow by 2% per year. Compare D&M oil price forecast with that of GLJ effective January 1, 2020, which assumes 67.0, 68.0, 71.0, 73.0, 75.0, 76.0, 78.0, 79.81, 81.33, 82.88, and +2% per year in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and thereafter, respectively.

Valuation

NPV-10. With the Morona project in Peru excluded due to its uncertain prospect, the total NPV-10 for GeoPark comes to $1,786 million, $2,503 million, and $3,342 million for 1P, 2P, and 3P reserves, respectively (Table 4).

Table 4. D&M certified NPV-10 by country and category of reserves as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 2018.

Adjusting for the NPV-10 of Amerisur, the ex-Peru NPV-10 of GeoPark actually comes to $2,803 million as of end-2019, which is up 20% from 2018, despite lower price decks being used (Table 3).

Net asset value. The net asset value for the ex-Peru, Amerisur-inclusive 2P reserves is estimated to be $2,127 million. That NAV corresponds to $35.87 per share (share count as of December 31, 2019), or $39.85 per share upon the completion of the newly-announced share buyback program (see here).

The current net debt is estimated to be approximately $676.2 million. As of December 31, 2019, total debt amounts to $437.4 million, while unaudited cash and cash equivalents are $111.2 million. Since then, GeoPark has been raising $350 million of 5.50% senior notes due 2027, to replace the $315 million bridge loan raised at the time of Amerisur acquisition (see here).

Relative to the above-estimated NAV, the share price ($18.74) as of February 10, 2020, offers a 53% discount. I reckon the share price is 30% below the net asset value of the 1P reserves. Therefore, GeoPark is deeply undervalued.

The deep undervaluation of GeoPark can be confirmed by other metrics. Its EV/EBITDA is 4.8X, EV/1P reserves $11.5/boe, and EV/Flowing production $40,118/boepd, all lower than comparable peers.

Investor takeaways

An examination of the newly-released reserves suggests GeoPark is still in the middle of robust growth thanks to its long-life assets.

GeoPark stands out among peers, I believe, not only because of the growth prospect hidden in the reserves but also due to the low risk associated with its diversified portfolio of low-cost assets (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. GeoPark's deep risk-balanced asset portfolio. Source.

James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, stated:

"This year-end certification is a good scorecard of the 'nuts-and-bolts' of our business and how our team consistently performs and delivers growth in value. Our operations team continues to safely and cleanly produce more oil and gas barrels every year - a record in 2019. Our exploration team continues to find even more oil and gas barrels in the subsurface to replace our increasing production and still grow our overall reserve base - another record year. Plus our continually improving operational efficiency contributes by making every barrel of our reserves more valuable."

Exploration potential. So far, we have not talked about the exploration potential beyond the booked reserves, as Park said,

"And, none of these record 2019 achievements include the exciting new production, reserves and resources now in-house from the Amerisur acquisition and the 1+ million new acres acquired in the Llanos basin - which we will be putting to work in 2020."

Since 2019, GeoPark has redoubled its effort to replenish its exploration land holdings, to offset the uncertainties created by the strong resistance posed by the indigenous people over its Morona project in northern Peru (see here and here).

Through bid rounds and acquisitions, the company has built two core operating districts (see here and here):

In the Llanos Basin, it assembled a cluster of exploration blocks surrounding LLA-34, including LLA-32, LLA-87, LLA-123, LLA-124, LLA-94, CPO-5, LLA-86, and LLA-104, covering a total of 638,943 net acres;

In the Putumayo-Oriente-Marona Basin, to northern Peru, it built a new district consisting of 12 blocks in Colombia, two blocks in Ecuador, and one block in Peru (Fig. 3; Table 5).

Fig. 3. Two core operation districts of GeoPark.

Table 5. A summary of blocks of GeoPark in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Source: Laurentian Research compiled from company released information.

Share buyback and special dividends. Adding to catalysts from its exploration program, GeoPark announced on February 10, 2020, to buy back up to 10% of its shares outstanding or 5,930,000 shares; previously, in 2019, the company repurchased 4,464,237 shares for $73,069,507. It also declared a special stock dividend of 0.004 shares per existing share to be paid on March 11, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020 (see here).

Technically speaking, GeoPark is about to retest the long-term uptrend that has been operative since 2016, driven by the weakness of the oil price of late. Considering the strong fundamentals, I believe an excellent entry point has been produced for investors who are interested in this well-managed, free cash flow-generating, growth-potent, Latin American E&P pure-play (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Stock chart of GeoPark. Source.

GeoPark has rewarded The Natural Resources Hub community extremely well in the last few years of oil price volatility. At The Natural Resources Hub, we have a portfolio of high-quality ideas like GeoPark. To gain exclusive access to: A portfolio of alpha-rich, low-risk investment ideas,

over 920 in-depth articles covering 210 stocks,

weekly newsletters and trade alerts,

a suite of investment decision-making tools, and

actively-moderated and very lively chatrooms, sign up now to take advantage of a 20% discount through a free trial in the next two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.