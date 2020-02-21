NMI Holdings: It's Going Higher

Appears to a be a "BAD BEAT" in the classic sense, where a stock gets hammered for no real fault of its own.

Prepared by Tara, Senior analyst of team BAD BEAT Investing

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership, while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. If you have ever bought a home with less than 20% down, you have likely been required by the institution issuing your mortgage that you carry mortgage insurance in the event that you default.

Source: Company website

The company is a user-friendly servicer that has a granular pricing system to generate competitive quotes.

Source: Company Overview | National MI

We are drawn to the name today because shares were in an uptrend for quite some time and got hit hard following its recent earnings report and conference call. We think the action is unfair, and the market is being irrational:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The stock has been in a nice uptrend for some time. As long as the economy remains relatively stable domestically, we continue to see a strong business climate for NIMH. We think it is a buy.

The play

Target entry: $28-$30

Stop: $26.50

Target Exit: $34-$35

Option: A simple call option, consider the June $30 strike for $2.90-$3.10

Discussion

The stock is falling because management said:

"....we don't have plans today to initiate a common dividend or repurchase program. Certainly, over the long term, we need to think about the best ways to either deploy capital, invest in the business or distribute it. That's not going to be a 2020 focus item for us."

Mr. Market through a tantrum following the report. If you can scoop shares under $30, that is a bargain. Let us discuss performance, the name, and the backdrop.

This company has been touted as one of the better ones in the industry and has received a number of consumer awards and employee praise:

Source: National Mortgage Insurance Corporation - National MI

From a performance perspective, the company is delivering. It makes money. In the most recent quarter, it generated GAAP net income of $50.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $52.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares with GAAP net income of $49.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $49.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported GAAP net income of $35.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $32.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $94.8 billion, up 6% compared to $89.7 billion at September 30, 2019, and 38% compared to $68.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $95.5 million, up 3% compared to $92.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and 38% compared to $69.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Total underwriting and operating expenses in the quarter were $31.3 million, compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Expense ratio in the quarter was 32.8%, compared to 35.0% in the third quarter of 2019 and 42.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018. At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.2 billion, and shareholders' equity was $930 million. Return on equity for the quarter was 22.3%, and adjusted return on equity was 23.3%.

Source: Author rendition

These are simply phenomenal numbers. Phenomenal. Equally as important, they are continuing to grow with their existing lenders. Leveraging its value proposition of certainty and service and its consultative approach to customer engagement, it is a standout. Rate GPS continues to be a standout success with customers (see the video we posted above). More than 95% of its lenders are currently using the platform, and more than 90% of its fourth quarter volume was delivered through the engine.

The mortgage market is at an exciting point of change. Lenders are prioritizing technology to drive improvements in the consumer experience and streamline their business processes. As they do, their expectations for their mortgage insurance partners are evolving. They expect companies to offer technology-enabled solutions to have embedded connectivity with third-party origination systems and point-of-sale platforms and to meet their drive for process efficiency with accelerated response times.

In this context, Rate GPS and the broader technology provide a key advantage. They are meeting our customers' needs for speed and efficiency and expect to continue doing so as the mortgage landscape evolves. Their success with customers continues to drive strong growth in its insured portfolio. We are most impressed by their commitment to a broad-based risk management program spanning individual risk underwriting. Rate GPS and comprehensive reinsurance solutions continue to drive industry-leading loss performance. More broadly, private MI market conditions remain healthy, with low rates and the millennial demographic tailwind driving origination volume and consumer strength and rigorous underwriting standard driving favorable credit performance.

Mortgage debt continues to grow.

Source: New York Fed Q3 Household Debt and Credit Report

As shown by the orange bars, mortgage debt has ticked up steadily since 2013.

In addition, mortgage originations have increased heavily the last 3 quarters, including among lower qualified credit scores. These are the types of buyers that require mortgage insurance.

Source: New York Fed Q3 Household Debt and Credit Report

Mortgage debt continues to be the number one debt source among all ages, even the 18-29 cohort (with student loans a close second).

Source: New York Fed Q3 Household Debt and Credit Report

These charts suggest a healthy mortgage market and, more importantly, a strong backdrop for NMIH to work with.

As far as the stock itself is concerned, you are not only buying a name that has gotten beaten down unfairly, but one that the underlying company offers growth. The stock also is attractively valued:

Source: Calculations and graphics by BAD BEAT Investing analyst Stephanie

We like the valuation. As we look to 2020, we see earnings growing this year to $2.99-$3.11, with about 20% growth at the midpoint. This is attractive.

Take home

This stock looks to be beaten down in a classic way. The company is doing everything right to ensure growth, even analysts are upgrading on the report. Yet that news of keeping the money compounding within the company led to heavy selling. We see it as an opportunity.

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.