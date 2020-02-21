Short-Term COVID-19 Headwinds Aside, Qualcomm's Long-Term Trajectory Is Rock-Solid

Qualcomm's long-term growth trajectory is very promising, even though its short-term performance will very likely be impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

In this article, we cover why taking the long-term view is very important, especially when it comes to equity analysis.

In the words of Adam Smith; "you make better decisions once you begin thinking long-term rather than short-term." In this article, we will highlight the significance of Adam Smith's reasoning by noting the long-term strengths of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) versus the short-term headwinds that are very likely to weigh on the semiconductor giant's near-term performance. Additionally, its very strong free cash flow profile (a product of its relatively large net operating cash flows versus its relatively small capital expenditures) and very modest net debt load at the end of its latest fiscal quarter further enhances Qualcomm's outlook. As of this writing, QCOM yields ~2.8%, and the coming 5G revolution supports its dividend growth runway on a per share basis.

Accepting When a Deal Can't Go Through

Back in October 2016, Qualcomm announced it intended on acquiring NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) through an all-cash deal worth ~$47.0 billion by enterprise value. That deal was later scuttled over regulatory pressures and geopolitical concerns, with Qualcomm paying NXP Semiconductors a $2.0 billion termination fee in July 2018 as part of Qualcomm's plan to strategically shift its focus to new endeavors. When faced with the situation Qualcomm was dealing with, accepting that exogenous forces wouldn't ever let the deal go through and moving on is often the best call, in our view.

In conjunction with Qualcomm's move to call it quits and terminate the deal, the company launched a $30.0 billion share buyback program that replaced its old repurchase program. We view this move as a solid way to allocate shareholder capital as shares of QCOM traded well below their intrinsic value (in our view) before the big Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news was made public, allowing for management to retire a nice chunk of Qualcomm's outstanding share count at favorable prices. We'll cover that in greater detail.

Qualcomm spent $22.6 billion repurchasing its common stock in fiscal 2018 (period ended September 30, 2018) and another $1.8 billion in fiscal 2019 (period ended September 29, 2019). Its annual dividend obligations dropped year over year from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019, even though its per share payout increased, due to Qualcomm's weighted-average outstanding diluted shares outstanding decreasing from 1,463 million to 1,220 million during this period. We'll cover Qualcomm's solid dividend coverage later on as well.

Improving Long-Term Outlook

Part of the reason Qualcomm's medium-term outlook has become increasingly bright (keeping the ongoing novel coronavirus, officially abbreviated as COVID-19, epidemic centered in China in mind) is due to the firm and Apple agreeing to a truce in April 2019. That deal included a six-year license agreement (and a two-year extension option), a multi-year chip supply agreement, an agreement to end all litigation against each other worldwide, and Apple paying Qualcomm an undisclosed sum. In Apple's fiscal 2019 Annual Report (period ended September 2, 2019), the firm notes:

On April 16, 2019, the Company and Qualcomm reached a settlement agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide. The companies also reached a multi-year license agreement and a multi-year supply agreement. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Apple made a payment to Qualcomm to, among other things, resolve disputes over the withheld royalty payments.

Qualcomm's fiscal 2019 Annual Report doesn't note the size of the payment, but it did mention that:

In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we recognized licensing revenues of $4.7 billion resulting from the settlement, consisting of a payment from Apple and the release of certain of our obligations to pay Apple and its contract manufacturers customer-related liabilities. In addition, our QTL [Qualcomm Technology Licensing] results for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2019 included royalties from Apple and its contract manufacturers for sales made in such quarters.

Analysts estimate the size of the payment was around ~$5-$6 billion. Most importantly, Qualcomm and Apple are back working together (at least for now) which favorably influences Qualcomm's growth trajectory, given the sheer importance of each company to their long-term goals. For Qualcomm, that's patent licensing fees and the semiconductor sales, and for Apple, that's access to Qualcomm's chips that will support its first 5G-capable smartphone.

Without Qualcomm, Apple would have needed to turn to another supplier, and Qualcomm was the only company ex-Huawei far along enough with its R&D in 5G technology to support a launch of a 5G-capable iPhone in the near term. If a truce wasn't reached, it wouldn't be clear when Apple would have been able to have a 5G-capable phone, putting it far behind its competitions. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 and 765G offerings come with an integrated 5G modem, or the Snapdragon 865 chip can be 5G-capable if connected with an X55 modem. It's likely Apple would consider using the Snapdragon 765/765G chip.

This truce was about the recognition of the symbiotic relationship between Qualcomm and Apple. To prosper, both companies need to work together (for now, at least). In the upcoming graphic below, please note the enormous free cash flow growth (defined as forecasted net operating cash flow less expected capital expenditures) we are modeling for Qualcomm, largely a product of the coming 5G revolution.

Short-Term Headwinds

Please note that Apple posted a press release on February 17 that stated the firm would not meet its guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 that was issued back on January 28 due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. This situation remains highly volatile and fluid, with Apple noting that it wouldn't be until April 2020 when it hosts its next earnings call (for the second quarter of fiscal 2020) that management could provide more in-depth commentary on the issue and more detail on the firm's forward guidance. So much depends on factors outside of Apple's and Qualcomm's control as it relates to severely weakening consumer demand in China, logistical hurdles, supply chain disruptions, and more. We hope this situation resolves itself favorably, but in our view, we are far from being out of the woods yet as it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Valuation Analysis

There are plenty of different ways to attempt to value equities, but in our view, only discounted free cash flow analysis and forecasting derives an intrinsic value estimate that is causal or predictive of future trading activity (keeping technical trends in mind as well as it relates to converging towards the intrinsic value estimate). Investors are focused on what a company is worth, and that drives buying and selling activity and ultimately leads to price discovery.

By modelling out the future free cash flows of a firm into perpetuity, discounting those estimated future free cash flows by the appropriate rate (known as the weighted-average cost of capital), and then taking balance sheet considerations into account (a net cash position increases a firm's fair value estimate, and vice versa for a net debt position, and please note legal, environmental, pension, and other long-term liabilities are key to keep in mind as well), an equity analyst can ascertain a reasonable fair value or intrinsic value estimate for any given equity. For those interested in learning about enterprise valuation and the discounted cash flow process in depth, read the book Value Trap.

With all of that in mind, please note that applying discounted cash flow analysis, at most (generally speaking) only ~25% of the fair value of an equity comes from the free cash flows generated during the near-term business cycle (Year 0 to Year 5). Most of the fair value of an equity comes from the mid-cycle and perpetuity part of the business cycle, meaning that, while the COVID-19 epidemic will have a meaningful impact on Qualcomm (and Apple for that matter) in the near term, it's the long-term growth trajectory that matters most (keeping balance sheet considerations in mind).

As the Apple-Qualcomm deal substantially enhanced Qualcomm's future free cash flow generating abilities, we raised our fair value estimate to $85 per share under our base case scenario. However, should Qualcomm exceed these expectations (laid out in the graphic below), shares of QCOM could carry an estimate fair value of up to $102 per share (well above where shares of QCOM are trading at as of this writing).

At the end of December 29, 2019, Qualcomm was sitting on $11.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents along with $0.3 billion in marketable securities versus $2.5 billion in short-term debt and $13.4 billion in long term, providing for a very modest net debt position. Given the strength of Qualcomm's free cash flow profile, that burden is very manageable, in our view. In just the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 alone (the period ended December 29), Qualcomm generated over $0.8 billion in free cash flow and spent $0.7 billion on its dividend obligations. In fiscal 2019, Qualcomm generated $6.4 billion in free cash flow and spent $3.0 billion on its dividend obligations, allowing for quality dividend coverage, in our view.

Concluding Thoughts

Qualcomm's outlook remains bright, and its truce with Apple is what matters most. While Qualcomm's near-term headwinds are serious, given the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and the impact that is having on both the semiconductor and smartphone industry, the firm's promising long-term outlook remains the same.

