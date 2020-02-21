Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Tocagen and Forte Biosciences Announce Merger (Transcript)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Tocagen and Forte Biosciences Announce Merger Conference Call February 20, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marty Duvall - Chief Executive Officer, Tocagen

Paul Wagner - Chief Executive Officer, Forte

Operator

Turning to Slide 2. Slide 2 provides an overview of our forward-looking statements. I would like to remind everyone that our call today will include remarks that are not historical facts including but not limited to remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Tocagen and Forte, which constitute forward looking statements for the purpose of the Safe Harbor provisions under Federal security laws. These forward-looking statements include without limitation statements regarding the completion of the transaction, the combined company expected cash position, Tocagen and Forte's expectations with respect to future performances, the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company and the potential development timeline of the combined company product candidates.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements and such risks in uncertainty are further set forth in the company presentation and Tocagen's filing with the SEC. As a result of these risk and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We encourage all listeners to review slide 2 of this presentation and Tocagen's SEC filings for more complete description of these risks and uncertainties including Tocagen's most recently filed Form 10-Q. Tocagen undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after this call. Turning to slide three, as outlined on the slide please be advised to read unavailable Tocagen's filings with the SEC including a registration statement or Form S4 that will contain a proxy statement.

Respective Tocagen as these documents will contain information about the transaction and the participant's interest and subsequent transactions. These documents can be obtained without charge by contacting Tocagen once these filings are complete at the address provided on slide three, or on SEC's website, which is www.sec.gov. I would now like to hand the conference over to Chief Executive Officer, Marty Duvall to proceed with today's call. Sir you may begin.

Marty Duvall

Thank you, Demetrius. And good morning to everyone joining us today to discuss the proposed transaction between Tocagen and Forte. Joining me on the call this morning is Forte's, President and CEO, Dr. Paul Wagner. Now turning to slide four I'll begin with an overview of the transaction and then I'll turn it over to Dr. Wagner for an introduction to the Forte business. As you may recall, in November, 2019 we announced the pursuit of strategic alternatives following disappointing Phase 3 results that were announced in September, 2019. I am pleased to report that after a thorough and extensive review of our choices, the boards of both Tocagen and Forte have agreed to merge creating a dermatology company that has completed a Phase 1- 2A trial for their lead asset, FB-401 for atopic dermatitis and anticipates a data readout for its planned randomized Phase 2 trial in mid 2021.

We believe the profile of the proposed merged company provides the best path forward for both companies and it's expected to be poised to deliver near and longterm value for both existing Tocagen and Forte stockholders as the company progresses through later stage trials, potential regulatory approval, and a potential US commercial launch. Under the terms of the agreement, assuming that Tocagen meets its stipulated net cash range, Tocagen's equity holders prior to the transaction are expected to own approximately 25.5% of the combined company with Forte equity holders prior to the transaction owning the remaining 74.5% on a fully diluted basis using the treasury stock method. Certain Tocagen non-cash assets are subject to separate asset purchase agreements and cash proceeds from those transactions receivable within 90 days of the merger will contribute towards the Tocagen net cash. The total cash balance of the combined company following the closing of the merger and financing is expected to be approximately $25 million.

This newly merged company will take the name Forte bio-sciences. We'll trade under the ticker symbol FBRX and will be led by Forte's current CEO Paul Wagner. From the inception of Forte Paul has spearheaded the advancement of the company through critical business and clinical data milestones. The company is now well positioned to advance potential new treatment options for children and adults with dermatological disorders that have few effective treatment options available today. I will now hand the call over to Paul who will elaborate on the Forte's compelling data pipeline and future plans. Paul.

Paul Wagner

Thank you very much, Marty. I also want to thank the Tocagen and Forte team members and boards for the hard work and collaboration resulting in this proposed merger. We believe this merger will create significant value for the combined companies' shareholders. On slide five is a summary of Forte Biosciences. Forte is a clinical stage company developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The technology derives from the National Institute of Health or NIH, which has been a thought leader in understanding the bacterial composition of the skin. The initial development of FB-401 is focused on atopic dermatitis or what I may refer to as AD. Many of you may be familiar with atopic dermatitis, sometimes referred to as eczema as a disease that is characterized by an itchy, scaly rash, dry skin, and a sensitization to allergens due to a defective skin barrier, colonization of staforius and an immune imbalance.

There are approximately 17 million atopic dermatitis patients in the US alone with more than half of those being pediatrics. In fact, 10 to 20% of children in industrialized countries develop atopic dermatitis and 80% with severe disease continue to have lifelong exacerbations. There is no cure for AD at present and the treatment options for pediatrics is very limited. As a result, there's a significant unmet need with respect to these patients. The preclinical and the Phase 1-2A clinical data for FB-401 demonstrates significant efficacy and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in both pediatrics and adults. Forte has extensive intellectual property protection for our therapy, including four issued patents covering composition of matter as well as use facts. Concurrent with the closing $14 million will be invested by a syndicate of experienced life science investors including Alger, Orbamed, BFD partners joining Arrowmark partners who led our $10 million Series A financing in 2019.

We believe the expected combined Forte Tocagen cash balance of approximately $25 million following the closing will be sufficient through the data readouts in mid 2021 from our planned randomized Phase 2 trial. We are particularly fortunate to have a management team and scientific advisory board with a deep set of scientific clinical business and leadership capabilities in biotechnology and specifically in dermatological diseases leading the development of FB-401. We are very excited to advance our very promising innovative new therapy for patients with inflammatory diseases including pediatrics. As seen on slide six our lead compound FB-401 consists of three therapeutic strains of a commensal gram negative bacteria called Roseomonas mucosa that were specifically selected for their impact on key parameters of inflammatory skin disease.

We have extensive preclinical and mechanism of action data demonstrating that FB-401 improves atopic dermatitis disease parameters by driving tissue repair and anti inflammation as well as suppressing potentially harmful bacteria like staforius. We have completed the Phase 1-2A proof of concept trial and in the first half of 2020 the complete results will be submitted for publication in a peer reviewed journal. The Phase 2 study is expected to start by mid 2020 with a data readout in mid 2021 as previously noted. Slide seven provides an overview of the management team and scientific advisory board. We have a fantastic team including Dr. Dan Birch, who heads clinical development having previously led the development of Labrikizumab in AD at Dermira while Husain Talbot and Eric Embury with significant industry experience in process development, quality and GMP manufacturing, typically involved in gram negative bacteria.

Our scientific advisory board includes Professor Amy Paller, who is Chair of the Dermatology department at Northwestern, Professor Lawrence Eichenfield is the chair of pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology at Rady Children's Hospital and is also the Editor in Chief of Pediatric Dermatology. Professor Eric Simpson is a Professor of Dermatology at Oregon Health and Science University and Dr. Patty Walker also joins us with extensive industry experience in dermatology, including as CMO of Alagan Medical and the dermatology therapeutic area head as well as being the CMO of Chisera and president of Brickell. I want to take a quick moment to personally thank our team and our scientific advisory board for the tremendous support and encouragement that has been so instrumental in driving our continuing success.

As discussed in the introduction and again on slide eight there are approximately 17 million atopic dermatitis patients in the US alone. 10 to 20% of children in industrialized countries develop atopic dermatitis and 80% with severe disease continue to have lifelong exacerbations. There is no cure for AD at present and the treatment options for pediatrics is very limited. As highlighted on slide nine the skin is a complex barrier organ characterized by a symbiotic relationship between microbial communities and host tissue through complex signaling provided by the innate and adaptive immune system. Significant research efforts in microbiology and dermatology have identified and characterized the microorganisms present on the skin and evaluated the diversity and abundance to gain a better understanding of how the various microbes contribute to skin health.

The NIH has been a thought leader in studying the gram negative bacterial composition present on human skin. In particular, those researchers found that in AD over half of the atopic dermatitis patients have no gram negative bacteria present while 75% of healthy individuals have a particular commensal gram negative bacteria r. mucosa present on the skin as seen in slide 10. Extensive preclinical tests to establish a causal connection between r. mucosa and skin healing in AD and resulted in the identification and selection of three unique therapeutic strains of r. mucosa FB-401 that has been clinically tested in a Phase 1-2A proof of concept study. The study is designed for the completed Phase 1-2A trials on slide 11. The trial enrolled two cohorts, an adult cohort with 10 patients and a pediatric cohort with 20 patients. The formulations shown in the lower left hand corner and consists of a lyophilized or freeze dried drug product that is reconstituted with water in a single use self administered spray.

The data from the 10 adults and the first five pediatrics was published in JCI Insight and is highlighted here. In the first half of 2020 we plan to submit for publication the full data set from the completed Phase 1-2A study. The first cohort enrolled 10 adults and it was primarily focused on safety as can be seen on slide 12 the adults were treated two times a week for six weeks, escalating the dose from 10 to the third colony forming units or CFUs of FB-401 for the first two weeks, then 10 to the fourth CFU for the next two weeks. Then 10 to the 5th CFU for the final two weeks. Adults treated their antecubital fossa, which is the bend of the elbow and one other body area. After the short course of treatment focused on safety, six out of the 10 adults showed at least a 50% improvement in the antecubital fossa score and which is a measure of atopic dermatitis disease burden with no adverse events reported as seen on slide 13.

Importantly, no lesion that was not treated showed improvement following the positive safety profile in the adult cohort the pediatric cohort opened for enrollment. Slide 14 provides an overview on the pediatric cohort. The first five pediatric patients were seven years of age or older and after the first five pediatric patients were treated with no adverse events. The trial was expanded to treat pediatric patients as young as three years of age or older, enrolled a total of 20 patients. The pediatric patients were treated for 16 weeks. The first 15 patients were treated two times per week at 10 to the third CFU for four weeks, then increased at 10 to the fourth CFU for the next four weeks, tend to the 5th CFU for weeks eight through 12 and 10 to the 5th CFU every other day for the final four weeks. During this dose escalation phase, the 10 to the fifth CFU dose demonstrated clean safety and significant efficacy and as a result, the last five patients were dosed at the 10 to the fifth CFU dose for the full 16 weeks.

The data from the first five pediatrics is highlighted on slide 15 and again, this data was published in JCI Insights. The gray lines are the individual patients and the solid red lines are the average. Four of the five patients had a greater than 50% improvement in their score and score as well as significant reduction in itching or pruritis all of tapering off of steroids. As I mentioned previously, the full Phase 1-2A dataset for all 20 pediatrics as well as the mechanism of action data is expected to be submitted for publication in the first half of 2020. A representative image of one of the treated patients is on slide 16. This is one of the adult patients that treated his face in addition to his antecubital fossa. He has significant atopic dermatitis involvement on his face that resolved over the course of a short six week course of therapy. This data is very exciting and we're looking forward to moving ahead with our planned randomized Phase 2 trials outlined on slide 17.

We have FDA feedback on our protocol for the next study enrolling mild to moderate adults and pediatrics two years of age and older that we expect to initiate by mid 2020. As shown on slide 18 our therapeutic approach is protected by four issued patents covering composition as well as used with protection until at least 2037 the next 12 to 18 months will be very eventful for Forte with the publication of the complete Phase 1-2A data, the anticipated start of the next trial by mid 2020 and the expected readout from the trial in mid 2021. We're very excited to be combining with Tocagen and look forward to creating significant share holder value by addressing inflammatory skin diseases with a safe and effective topical therapy in adults and in particular in pediatrics for whom very few treatment options exist and that concludes my remarks. I'll pass the call back to Marty.

Marty Duvall

Thank you very much Paul. We share your enthusiasm and are all excited about the opportunity to deliver immediate and longterm value to Tocagen stockholders with this merger, as well as addressing unmet clinical needs for patients. With that, I would like to conclude the call by thanking all of our participants for joining us and hand the call back over to Dimitrius. Thank you.

