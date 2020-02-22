Invesco Mortgage: So Much Winning

We believe that income should be stable for Invesco Mortgage moving forward and the company will be able to cover its newly hiked dividend.

Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

You may recall that we saw Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) as a buy around $15. Shares have grown steadily, and the company continues to pay its bountiful dividend. You have to love big juicy dividends and capital appreciation. Like many things in life, our entire investing premise is based on timing. You will never be perfect, but we can weigh the odds in your favor. We turned this loser into a winner. What do we mean? The reason we liked the name at the right price was because operationally the company was improving, especially relative to where it was just two short years ago. The sector has seen some stabilization, and the stock is now a touch expensive. Traders can take some profit if they so choose, while income investors can comfortably hold here. We still think the stock is now a hold in the medium term, allowing you to collect that big and juicy dividend. In this column, we discuss key performance metrics which justify owning the name here.

Summary of performance in Q4

The critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q4 2019:

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q4 2019 Book value and % change from Q3 2019 $16.29 (-0.1%) Net interest rate spread in Q4 1.45% Dividend (yield)* $0.50 (10.9%) Q4 Core Income $0.52 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $14.81-$18.30

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however, caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income

Data table source: Invesco's Q4 earnings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings growth stuns Street

My how things change. You may recall that it has been a long road in the mREIT sector. We had the pain of flattening of the yield curve over the last five years and even some inversion which can be detrimental to mREITs in many cases without careful balancing and diversification. The management team here has kept a strong degree of diversification in the portfolio. We believe that portfolios in this sector with more diversification generally hold up better in a volatile rate environment. Invesco's portfolio mix and solid management have delivered improvement and will continue to deliver strength in the major critical metrics we follow for mREITs.

Although we are generally a trading firm, this really is an income name, but isn't it fantastic when you can find a beaten-down stock that you can get both traders and investors in? That is winning. Great dividend and capital appreciation. We love to buy mREITs when they are on sale like IVR was in late summer/early fall. After a move like this, you either sell for capital gains (since it is a bit overvalued) or at least hold it for income. Even better, and something we often encourage our members to do to keep the winning going, you back out the initial investment and let the profit run and grow forever. That is how you win in this game, long term. Here, we think that strategy works, particularly for those with 25% or more capital gains. That said, momentum is strong, and the macroenvironment supports recent price action, though shares are a touch ahead of themselves. Invesco's results in Q4 once again reflected the impact of ongoing portfolio repositioning, though there were slightly lower yields this quarter versus Q4. That was offset by big reductions in the cost of funds. This led to expanded earnings power in Q4.

Net income as a whole was impressive, and it rose nicely from Q3 2019. Our expectations were for a positive return which predicated on the company seeing continued strength in critical metrics relative to late 2018, while factoring in the performance of competitors and the impact of rates during the quarter. Net income came in at $107 million, way up from the $78 million in Q3 2019.

That is nice to see, but we care a bit more about the net interest income figure. This figure was up solidly from Q3 2019 at $86 million as total interest expenses fell dramatically, while interest income fell slightly. We had assumed net interest income would be between $75 million and $78 million, so this was well above our expected range. As for the all-important core earnings, we were pleased with the results relative to Q4 2018 a year ago. Take a look at the recent history of core income per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you are likely aware, core earnings are a strong proxy for dividend coverage. Here, in Q4, core income was $74.9 million, an increase of $11.2 million or 17.6% from the sequential quarter's $63.7 million. Higher core earnings were driven by portfolio benefits from an active management strategy that helped mitigate the impacts of prepayment risk. As always, active portfolio management and a good hedging strategy have been key to success. This was evident in the investment portfolio, where allocating capital to strategies that generate attractive returns while minimizing exposure to prepayment risk was successful. They actively managed hedges to protect book value and improve effective interest rate margin. They also raised nearly $350 million for deployment a few weeks back. This is strong.

When we factor in our net interest income expectations, we were looking for around $0.50 in core earnings. We were impressed by the core income result, but not necessarily surprised. That said, this core income in addition to recent spillback coverage justifies the company raising its dividend from $0.42 to $0.45 earlier in the year, and then to $0.50 most recently. The dividend is back to 2014 levels and was more than covered for the 5th quarter in a row by the $0.52 in core income per share brought in. We see the dividend as secure and likely to grow should conditions remain favorable.

Net interest rate spread

Many mREITs in Q4 saw spreads move with volatility, and Invesco was no exception. The net interest rate spread, which is the main biggest driver of net interest income, widened from Q3. This pretty much explains what we saw with net interest income, lower yields, and way lower costs. If you are invested here, you need to be watching this critical indicator for the earnings potential of an mREIT. Invesco saw a spread of 1.45% in the quarter, which rose 25 basis points from 1.20% last quarter.

The "effective annualized" figures are an adjusted way to look at the spreads, which also showed a widening of the spread, which was more pronounced. The effective annualized yield on its portfolio was 3.86%, falling 1 basis point quarter over quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.09%, dropping 38 basis points from 2.47% last quarter. As such, the effective spread expanded to 1.47% versus 1.40% last quarter. This helped drive the earnings power, which is evident. We were impressed the book value was very stable.

Book value incredibly stable

Book value drives the share price of mREITs, in addition to the dividend and its coverage. Examining book value helps us decide if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount (undervalued) or at a premium (overvalued). While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical.

We like to buy mREITs when there is a large discount-to-book, much like when the stock was $15 or less. The larger the discount an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase. Book value was essentially flat, falling two cents to $16.29 from $16.31. However, shares are now at a significant premium. The current share price is $18.25. So, we are at a $1.96 or a 12% premium-to-book. Despite the stock rising, it is tough to justify a buy here. Momentum wise, it makes sense, but we prefer you time your buys so that you are getting a bargain.

Final thoughts

This was a phenomenal quarter from one of our favorite mREITs. The company has really turned it around, and management is making all of the right moves. We think you need to hold the stock until the discount-to-book returns. Traders, this is an income name paying us 11% annualized, and the dividend is safe. That said, one advance option we recommend our traders consider is backing out the entire sub $15 investment and letting the profit run forever. That is a great way to build wealth over the years.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.