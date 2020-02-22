Barron's Has Ideas For Berkshire After Buffett: One Awful, One Merely Bad, And One Difficult

Buffett's model of Berkshire is the best one, and we should mainly watch the steps he is taking to maintain it, perhaps in the Shareholder Letter and Monday morning interview.

Berkshire is often cheap in market moments like the present and is cheap right now - one of the market's best combinations of value, future growth, and dependability.

The breakup idea is nonsense and would undo one of Berkshire's strengths, while the other suggestions imply that Buffett himself has not given any thought to the cash problem.

"Berkshire After Buffett," this week's Barron's cover story by Andrew Bary, was yet another After-Buffett story offering the promise of a rosy future for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) if Buffett's eventual successors make a few simple changes. The Bary article sees Berkshire owners potentially benefiting from a breakup of Berkshire into its constituent parts, a move to initiate a dividend, and a rush to deploy cash through bigger buybacks. Buffett, the piece suggests, is standing in the way of needed change.

This is an outsider view, and it should be taken as journalism rather than serious analysis - the kind of financial journalism that tosses obvious ideas against the wall to see what sticks. Nevertheless, its several major points call for some closer examination. The first observation is that, aside from being somewhat unseemly, speculation that Buffett may be leaving, Berkshire is not supported by any facts. He is an exceptionally healthy and obviously happy man who enjoys what he does and is surrounded by a community of friends and admirers. His mental sharpness is apparent in lengthy interviews in which he engages complex questions. There is simply no evidence that a "Berkshire After Buffett" is in the works anytime soon.

There will, of course, eventually be a Berkshire After Buffett, as there will probably be a Berkshire Without Most Of Us, at least, those of us who are in middle age or older. Berkshire itself is constructed for survival, which is a good starting point for addressing the Barron's suggestions.

Breaking Up Berkshire Is The Awful Idea

Here's the key paragraph from Barron's:

Until the post-Buffett era opens the door to greater shareholder influence, don't be surprised to see activist investors taking positions in Berkshire and gently offering suggestions while biding their time. Berkshire has many of the characteristics they seek: a top-notch company trading below the sum of its parts that ought to be distributing more cash to shareholders."

A couple of things stand out in this argument, the first being the assertion that Berkshire is "trading below the sum of its parts." Who is speaking in this phrase? Is it the commonly agreed-upon view of Berkshire analysts? Is it the author, Andrew Bary?

If it is commonly agreed upon, I have somehow missed it, despite having read virtually everything written about Buffett and Berkshire for several decades, including at least twenty books. Berkshire is among the dozen hardest companies to analyze, and it's hard to imagine that anyone could really do separate analyses of the various Berkshire pieces, make a good estimate of their proper value as separate companies, make a reasonable estimate of each unit's contribution to Berkshire's market price, and come up with a set of numbers with enough certainty to make the breakup decision.

There will, of course, be individuals who believe they can make this calculation, or at least well enough to come up with an argument for breakup. The Barron's article specifically mentions Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management who took a position in Berkshire in the past year. That's the Bill Ackman who would not give up his view that Valeant Pharmaceuticals was a good idea and who dropped another billion bucks shorting Herbalife (NYSE:HLF).

Ackman also gently suggested a breakup of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), which I owned at the time and still own. UTC indeed has announced that it will spin off its Carrier and Otis Elevator divisions, but not exactly to Ackman's satisfaction. Instead, UTC undertook to merge with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), an action which prompted Ackman to sell his United Technologies shares within a quarter. United Technologies has rallied strongly since Ackman removed himself from the picture. Activist investors, in general, are at best a mixed blessing for ordinary shareholders.

The idea of disassembling Berkshire is nonsense. The organization of Berkshire is unique in the history of the multi-business corporation. What makes it unique is the extreme level of decentralization and wide latitude given to managers of the approximately 100 wholly or largely-owned subsidiaries who run their divisions more or less as they would if CEOs of free-standing companies. Spinning off these companies would do little except for adding a layer of headquarters personnel.

Because of its culture of integrity and trust - with strongly embedded values which seek to align the best interests of customers, shareholders, employees, and society as a whole - Berkshire is able to function with a headquarters staff of roughly thirty people whose major tasks are overseeing Berkshire's corporate culture and allocation of capital both internally and externally.

What has always intrigued me about Berkshire Hathaway is how closely its capital allocation model parallels the basic idea of Adam Smith capitalism, a way of organizing the world, which harnesses the self-interest of many people to serve an overall goal of increasing the overall level of material well-being in the world. Buffett is not just paying lip service when he cites the immense increase in living standards and general well-being in the century during which capitalism has been the predominant form of organization on the planet.

The Berkshire Hathaway that evolved under Buffett's leadership is synergistic in the sense that capital moves to the place where capital is best employed. Breaking up Berkshire leaves you with businesses each one of which, if standing alone, would be just another company. Most subsidiaries of Berkshire would be pretty darn good stand-alone businesses, but they would lack the flexibility and synergy provided by Berkshire as a whole, as well as the management model which keeps bureaucracy at a minimum. The ability to redeploy capital freely is part of the Berkshire formula for long-term survival and prosperity. The results speak for themselves.

Barron's is almost certainly wrong in implying that Berkshire is trading at a price below the sum of its parts. It is right, however, in noting that Berkshire is trading below fair value. At a price around 1.3 times book value and a price earnings ratio stated as roughly 21 (but with look-through earnings taken into account a PE a bit under 15), Berkshire is clearly cheap in the present market. It trades roughly 20-25% below fair value. The primary reason is that Berkshire is involved in unsexy businesses that are not popular in the current market environment. Berkshire is also perceived as belonging to the "value" sector of the market, which has underperformed growth for more than a decade.

As I wrote in this article, the fact is that Berkshire combines attributes of both value and growth, as objectively defined by the CRISP value and growth indexes used for mega cap stocks by Vanguard. It may not look a lot like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it has a lower return on capital and growth rate, but it has more characteristics in common with them than meet the eye, including the problem of how to redeploy excess cash (all but Amazon). Berkshire's holdings in Apple, it is worth noting, amount to about 14% of current market cap. Buying Berkshire at the present price gets you a uniquely successful model with a long history of growth and success at a value price.

About Initiating A Dividend

Berkshire is famously sitting on tons of cash - we'll see the exact amount when reading the annual report this weekend - and on the face of it, dividends present an easy solution. Why not just initiate a dividend and pay out as much of it as you can't immediately redeploy in investments and don't need in order to cover potential insurance events? Upon closer examination, there is a problem with this approach. Some Berkshire investors - myself among them - don't want a dividend.

In the years of Buffett's stewardship, Berkshire Hathaway has obviously not been a dividend investor's stock. By not paying a dividend, it has been a growth investor's dream because it allows long-term investors to compound their capital internally without taxable events. If your goal is capital accumulation, it has amounted to a one-stock 401K where retirement funds can build up without being docked for taxes. Think about how you feel about your 401K and whether you would like to be forced to make mandatory taxable withdrawals before retirement. That's how many owners feel about their Berkshire shares. In 2017, I wrote this piece about using Berkshire as a supplement to an IRA or 401K.

Buffett is well aware of the different interests of two kinds of shareholders. His 2012 annual shareholder letter lays it out eloquently. Dividends come with tax consequences, and many Berkshire holders don't want them. Unless regular cash payments are foundational to your investments, where does a Berkshire dividend leave you? You receive cash already docked by the IRS at your personal (and in the long term, unpredictable) tax rate, and you must find a place to reinvest it. What are the chances that this new investment will be better than simply leaving it untaxed in Berkshire?

Buffett is at pains to take into account the views of both kinds of Berkshire holders - those who would welcome dividends and those who would not. His advice for those who need cash has been to sell a few Berkshire shares every so often, and he describes the process in a sort of capitalist parable in the 2012 Shareholder Letter cited above. The biggest drawback to this approach is that many investors are not savvy enough to manage the timing of their sales. They are understandably fearful of being damaged by selling at market lows - a fact I discovered from past comment streams. One action Buffett might actually contemplate might be a procedure allowing investors to tender a modest number of shares once a year at prices reflecting an average based on something like a best fit CAGR of market price.

Cash Produces A High-Class Problem

Berkshire and many individual investors have the same problem: too much cash. At the age of 75, I should probably hold quite a bit of cash, but nothing like the 40-50% in our household accounts. The problem is that except for the things I already own quite a bit of (including Berkshire), I can't find things to buy which meet the basic criteria of being a good business and having a high return on invested capital and well-defined growth potential. I also require honest and capable management - and all from a company with shares selling at an acceptable price.

If this is a problem for you and me, imagine having Buffett's cash problem. Berkshire has at least $100 billion in cash he would like to deploy. This presents the challenge of finding an "elephant" acquisition large enough to move the needle for Berkshire. Bear in mind that this would require a company available for sale and a strong leader with whom Buffett does a deal. Bear in mind, too, that the price will be at a premium to the current market price and will help the cash problem only if the terms involve mainly cash and require little or no issuance of Berkshire shares.

All of these factors were considerations in Buffett's most recent large acquisitions, Burlington Northern and Precision Cast Parts. Both had strong leaders who could make a deal. Both required paying a healthy premium to market price. Both also involved using some Berkshire shares so that shareholders of the acquired companies could avoid onerous capital gains taxes. Now, try reading the list of the S&P 500 companies by market cap. Most companies sometimes mentioned as acquisition targets for Berkshire use little more than a year's addition to free cash flow.

One rarely mentioned possibility is buying the entirety of the S&P 500 index on the scale of tens of billions. It's not as crazy as it sounds because the 500 index does assure you of being invested in growing companies which gradually become more important in index weighting - thus structurally hitching your holdings to a growth engine. Buffett has expressed a favorable view of the S&P 500 in several ways, making it the major vehicle for leaving money to his wife and (very recently) in seeing the virtue of its use within Berkshire's pension plan.

There's a catch, however. An investment in the S&P 500 would throw off dividends which would presumably grow at the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product but which currently provide about the same return as short-term Treasuries. All other returns would depend upon price appreciation. The current market is not a bubble, but the blue chip index is expensive, and capital gains in the intermediate future seem likely to be muted. This reasoning doesn't even take into account the difficulty of buying an index on Berkshire scale without causing a major bump in the price.

Bigger Buybacks Are Harder Than You Think

Taking all the factors into account, Buffett's best option may be the company he knows best. The most powerful argument for bigger Berkshire buybacks stems from careful consideration of the criteria for acquisitions. Potential acquisitions face a very high hurdle to qualify as improvements upon Berkshire itself. With a free cash flow yield of 9-10%, Berkshire stands out among very large companies other than the FAANG stocks. There's a huge space between the after-tax 1% Berkshire earns on T-Bills and the 10% plus return collectively provided by its operating businesses. Earning 1% on close to 25% its market cap is obviously a major drag on Berkshire's return on equity. Anything over 1% would elevate Berkshire's internal return materially, and a truly huge buyback might lift ROE by as much as 2%. So, why not just retire a big chunk of Berkshire shares? Hasn't Apple managed to do that?

Apple has managed to buy back about 25% of its shares in the past five years, so that the earnings per share are 33% higher than they otherwise would have been. Critics in fact have accused Apple of manufacturing most of its growth in earnings per share by financial engineering, but few Apple owners are complaining. Buffett himself clearly approved Apple's policy as he built a stake in Apple worth more than $80 billion at the time of the most recent report.

So, why doesn't Buffett just do what Apple did? The answer is pretty simple. Apple stock has almost ten times the average trading volume (15 times the dollar volume) of Berkshire Hathaway. Volume that large can absorb buybacks without price distortion. Berkshire has relatively low trading volume for its size because many Berkshire shares are locked up by large early owners, including the large number of shares held by Buffett himself. Apple may strike shorter-term market participants as a better trading vehicle than low-beta Berkshire.

The major takeaway is that we shouldn't be too hard on Buffett about his cash position, particularly without any well-considered specific alternatives. It will likely work itself out over time. A market hiccup of 20% or more in the reasonably near future is entirely possible and would make the investment options look very different. If I were compiling a Byron Wien list of unexpected events, with a better than 50% chance of happening, one of the top ten would be that Buffett will do something major within a year, and it will be a surprise.

In the meantime, I will be powering up my Mr. Coffee machine both Saturday and Monday and sitting down for several large mugs of Organic Costa Rican to digest what Buffett is telling us in his Shareholder Letter and CNBC Interview. The world may be a mess, but Berkshire and Buffett are not. It will be a great year to get his take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.