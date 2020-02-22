Cel-Sci: A Kaplan-Meier Model Of Patients' Survival In Its Multikine Phase 3 Trial

As a result, the drug will likely become the first innovative therapy approved for head and neck sarcoma in nearly 60 years.

Even assuming patients' survival rates are much higher than that of company estimates in the SOC arm, Multikine demonstrated outstanding statistical significance in this survival analysis.

Company Thesis

Cel-Sci's (NYSEMKT:CVM) decade-long Phase III trial for evaluating Multikine (leukocyte interleukin injection) as a potential immunotherapy for head and neck sarcoma will likely conclude in the next 2-4 months (as mentioned by the CEO). With the end date so close, investors may be anxious as to whether or not the drug actually works and can achieve statistical significance, if it does. While there have been a few Gaussian/Student-T trial models built by investors to test potential scenarios for Multikine's efficacy, they are simply inapplicable to an event-based clinical trial measuring survival benefit on a series time domain and will lead to false conclusions.

As a result, the author has constructed a log-p rank test Kaplan-Meier survival model (using publicly available information) similar to the one which will be used to evaluate the trial's actual primary endpoint. After the analysis, the author found that, even if data for patients' survival in Multikine's Standard of Care ("SOC") arm are far higher than given in the company presentations, Multikine was still able to demonstrate robust efficacy and statistical significance and is highly likely to become approved. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Methodology

Most of the time, clinical trial data are difficult to model due to their time-based nature and vast amounts of variables involved. However, event-based trials, which test for patients' survival, require a set number of events (i.e. deaths) to occur in the overall trial cohorts to achieve statistical power and significance. As a result, by analyzing historical cancer survival data on patients receiving SOC and the number of events that have occurred in the combined cohorts at a certain time, one can deduce the survival data of the treatment cohort. Afterwards, the data can be evaluated against SOC to test for superiority and statistical significance.

In addition to this principle, the model uses an iterative modelling procedure which requires an initial guess of Multikine's survival benefit. Meanwhile, the survival rates in the SOC arm are kept as an invariant of this initial guess. Afterwards, the initial guess is then compared to the total number of events estimated to occur thus far into the trial across all cohorts.

If the total number of events calculated at the end of the model exceeds the trial protocol of 298 events to stop, then the initial guess is likely too low. Likewise, if the total number of events is far below the trial protocol, then the initial guess is likely too high. After an appropriate initial guess is derived through iterations, the survival benefit will then be calculated in a log-rank Kaplan-Meier survival test with 1 degree of freedom for statistical significance. Furthermore, to simulate the dropout of patients, a stochastic method was implemented, and patients who exist the trial prematurely are tabulated as "censored" data. This is the standard procedure in clinical trials for evaluating survival benefit, and below are the results.

Results

Let model parameters a, b, c, d, e, f vary until an output of ~298 events is reached. Then, inspect the relative survival benefit and p values calculated by the model to determine if Multikine is about to achieve both efficacy and statistical significance. Next, inspect the two endpoints to see if survival data match the number of events actually observed.

The full model can be accessed via Google Sheets here.

Questions and Answers

1) Why use SOC data from Taiwan instead of SOC survival estimates from the Company presentation?

A: First, it is important to note Multikine is being tested globally. At the same time, the data Cel-Sci used to estimate patients' survival in the SOC arm was extracted from SEER, which is only applicable to the U.S. Hence, after sampling the quality of SOC in different countries, the author has concluded the quality of care received in Taiwan was the best. While the treatment protocol (CS001P3) for Multikine is the same all over the world, there are many uncontrolled variables such as diet, lifestyle choices, exercise frequency amongst patients of different nations which will materially affect survival rates. Hence, it is better to be conservative and use survival projections far above those estimated by Cel-Sci.

2) Is the fatality rate of patients a function of both time and the dropout rate?

A: Yes

3) What's the difference between Gross Survival and Net Survival?

A: The model is iterative and requires an initial guess of the survival benefit for the number of events to reach ~298. However, if this initial guess is applied directly to OS, the model fails, i.e. Year 1: 90% OS * 30% improvement = 117% OS = Impossible!

Hence, a mathematical adjustment function is used to ensure the initial guess is applied gradually (via a [0, 1] multiplier on time [1, current]). The net benefit is then calculated using the simulated data.

4) Does the model take account of relative vs. observed survival benefit?

A: The model assumes a relative benefit for conservative reasons. A discrepancy of +8% OS improvement will be present if the model used observed benefit. However, the author was unable to find any literature on whether or not the primary endpoints of the trial measures observed. vs. relative survival, so the author just decided to use relative to be safe.

5) How is the number of events simulated by model at observed endpoints calculated?

A: This involves truncated iterations, as the number of events at a given point cannot be estimated via the final survival curve alone.

I.e. At 02/04/2017, the treatment duration for patients is different depending on time of enrollment, as a result, one must truncate patients' events until that point adjusted by a time factor (ex. fatality rate for 5.13 years is different compared to 5 years)

Discussion

Even assuming the SOC arm received the best treatment and possessed the highest survival rates (15-20% above Cel-Sci's estimates), and all patients enrolled having Stage III (57.2% 5 Year OS) HNSCC instead of Stage III + Stage IVa (42.0% 5 Year OS), Multikine was able to demonstrate a 32% Kaplan-Meier survival benefit against the SOC arm, with a p value of 0.00001. Keep in mind, the number of events in SOC has a tally of 185, and simple math would indicate Multikine must be showing a massive benefit if the number of events for patients is estimated as ~295 as of today. As a result, Multikine is highly likely to succeed its Phase III investigation and become a blockbuster in the event of approval as the pricing for new oncological therapies can exceed 5-6 figures.

On the other hand, investors may question why independent data monitoring committees did not recommend early termination if the trial (such as via O'Brien Fleming criterion) was able to achieve such superb efficacy. The answer lies in statistical power, which is a function of the sample size (n = 928 for Multikine). The vast majority of clinical studies require at least 80% power in order to prove the trial is well-protected against Type II errors. As a result, a fixed number of patients remain enrolled in clinical trials, even if the investigation is well-guarded against Type I errors (possesses statistical significance).

Limitations

Although this model is arguably the most diligent simulation of possible trial outcome for Multikine done publicly so far, the trial can still fail due to unforeseen circumstances materially affecting efficacy and statistical significance. Moreover, the model does not provide insight on the safety profile of Multikine such as the number of serious adverse events encountered by trial patients. Buyers beware.

Conclusion

Assuming a trial end time of 2-4 months (292 events), survival rates for SOC being 10-15% above that of company presentations, allocation ratio of 1:1 and dropout rate of 10%, the author's Kaplan-Meier survival model yields an estimated 30% survival benefit for Multikine with p<0.0001. This indicates outstanding clinical and statistical significance as the minimum standards for approval are 10% survival benefit and p < 0.05. Keep in mind, the model assumes all HNSCC patients are that of Stage III, while Multikine's trial protocol calls for a mix of both Stage III and Stage IVa patients (10-25% lower survival difference). As a result, the efficacy calculated by this model is likely less than the actual clinical data. However, it is important to recognize the limitations of the model and understand factors unaccounted for in the Kaplan-Meier analysis can still cause the drug to fail. In any case, the author estimates there is a high probability of trial success and reiterates a Strong Buy on shares of CVM.

