Race Into SPCE

Russell 3000 ETFs will likely add SPCE to their portfolios in late June, but the anticipated allocations will be small and not likely to lift the stock to new heights.

(Source)

Everything old is new again, at least that's how it must feel to market watchers as another tiny, unprofitable company, promising to reshape an entire industry, suddenly goes from completely overlooked to front and center. Space might be the final frontier, but Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) might seem to be just the latest re-run of the dot.com fever of the late 1990s. Let's run through the comparison checklist:

A visionary founder, in this case, Sir Richard Branson.

A business model holding out the promise of seemingly limitless growth in a nascent industry, in this case, carrying tourists on sub-orbital flights. The long-term goal might be building a "better mousetrap" i.e., fast suborbital flights as an alternative to current commercial airlines, but the dream of retail space flight has investors enthralled.

Of course, the company must be incredibly unprofitable as it scales up to begin actual operations. To date, not a single paying client has been taken on one of its short flights.

Let's not forget opaque financials because we have no idea how unprofitable SPCE is, given the fact that the stock has only been publicly traded since last fall and has yet to even release a balance sheet from after it began trading.

Must be case-hungry because, from the last income statement we have, before privately held Virgin Galactic merged with a special purpose entity to become a public company, SPCE had lost $139 million in just the first nine months of 2019 on over $3 million in revenue.

Obviously, all of that might be enough to scare away any traditional investor, but a rampant desire for all this growth has Virgin Galactic's stock price taking off like an actual rocket with the stock up over 353% from its December low and taking the company directly into the ranks of the mid-cap market! Not too shabby, given that the company has yet to take a single paying tourist to the final frontier.

That price appreciation has mainstream financial media types arguing over call option volumes and long-term trends, but investors are again debating whether SPCE will be added more ETFs in the near future and hopefully making it more likely the stock can orbit at these high levels, instead of quickly falling back to Earth like an actual Virgin spaceship. One ETF in particular, the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) is a large holder, but investors hoping for a big ETF buy-in to keep the price up might want to start tempering their expectations. SPCE will likely join the Russell later this year, but the potential buy-in likely won't be enough to help boost the stock price to new heights.

Race into Space

Let's face it, Virgin Galactic is a lot less of a Rorschach test than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the subject of our last post which elicited some serious comments from our readers. Tesla may have some warts, including declining margins and increasing capex, but its core proposition to the market is radically different than that of Virgin Galactic. It's trying to revolutionize a new industry, not create one from scratch!

Still, they do share a common investment premise built around the promise of radical disruption, and that sends investor pulses racing and share prices soaring, at least for a time. And for now, SPCE is absolutely taking off like a rocket although straight up, which rocket scientists will tell you isn't the best way of doing things. Given the company's financial status and lack of actual products (no tourists have traveled to the outer limits just yet), the entire bull case for the stock rests on theoretical arguments. Or the fact the company can bill itself as the first and only publicly traded company devoted to space tourism. That gets the hearts racing. Just check out Seeking Alpha's SPCE page to see for yourself (Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Stock Analysis & News.)

That desire to get in on the ground floor, or launchpad, has also generated some investor enthusiasm, as you can see at Robinhood, which claims that over 80k client accounts now contain SPCE or visit Robintrack to see their graph showing a direct correlation between the share price and number of accounts that hold the stock.

Link here: Robintrack

We're not sure how many shares those Robinhood accounts have actually bought, fewer now that the price has crossed the $25 threshold they use in one screen, but the stock has recently traded more than 100m shares in one day, more than 10x the 3-month average. And CNBC, of course, is focusing on call option volume and rampant speculative fever on Reddit message boards.

Forget Tesla. Wall Street has found a new favorite speculative stock as Virgin Galactic surges 23%

Fly Me to the Moon

There's no doubt that speculative fever has taken hold, but at the same time, there's the fact that the potential market for "space tourism" is not entirely new. Numerous airlines and other businesses were selling tickets on trips outside the atmosphere since the 1960s, most noticeably Pan Am's "First Moon Flights" program (Were You a Member of the "First Moon Flights" Club?). And while 93,000 people were willing to put up a token payment to get in on the ground floor of retail space travel, a few well-heeled travelers were willing to pay up to jump the queue, catching rides on Russian rockets for tens of millions of dollars. That may have included a multi-day trip to a space station, but also makes a $250,000 ticket price for Virgin Galactic seem much more reasonable.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey might have led 93,000 people to believe that the space travel of the future might resemble the airline travel they were already familiar with, but modern tourists have different expectations. Virgin Galactic's website promises two days of training are followed by a short sub-orbital flight which will allow travelers a few minutes of weightlessness and the bragging rights to say then went into space. Maybe that's why the most recent update on Virgin's website states there are only 600 confirmed reservations for Virgin's service with several thousand more "expressions of interest." That's enough interest to have $80 million in confirmed deposits, but SPCE bears will point out that's not enough "fuel" to keep pushing the share price higher.

By fuel, of course, we mean money, something that SPCE temporarily has a large supply of, thanks to its merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in return for a 49% stake in the now-public company, although we won't know the company's true financial state until they report earnings on February 25th.

From what we can tell in the last financials published for the then-private Virgin Galactic showed that the company had burned through over $128 million in the first nine months of 2019 ending 9.30.19, while generating a whopping $3.3 million in revenue during that period. And even if Virgin is able to start transporting passengers in 2020, what's a realistic rate for recognizing that unearned revenue from customer deposits? Their fleet consists of 2 craft currently able to carry six passengers apiece. Could that mean the company will only be able to recognize $1.5 million per trip? Even if both space planes are operating once a week, it would take 50 weeks to burn through the existing confirmations, and $80 million is barely paying the bills as it is. SGA expenses were nearly $18 million alone in the 3rd quarter, while the "cost of revenue" was nearly 50% of what was generated, transporting scientific loads and other small payloads. What happens when Virgin Galactic actually begins its manned flights? Will the margins weaken while the losses get heavier?

Fortunately, those are questions we don't have to answer, but investors hoping for a big ETF payday might want to start asking themselves those questions as the company's tiny ETF ownership is unlikely to significantly expand before this June.

The Few Holders of SPCE

We'll be honest, for all the ink expended over the last few days on the rise of SPCE, the stock only first came our attention after Valentine's day because of what it's lacking, namely ETF ownership commensurate with a mid-cap market capitalization. Just how little ETF ownership is there in SPCE? As of 2.14, we showed just over 5.5 million shares held in just 10 ETFs, largely concentrated in a handful of Vanguard total market and style funds. Those 5.5 million shares are roughly 3.5% of the company's total shares outstanding.

Given that other public companies with a similar market cap (between $5.4 and $5.6 billion) have ETF ownership anywhere from 8.8% to 23%, bullish investors might think that means big ETF purchases ahead. SPCE might be soaring for now, but big ETF purchases are still a long way off.

First, there's the fact that SPCE has been largely left out from all but a handful of large, total market funds with only one thematic fund, the Procure Space ETF having anything like a substantial position in the stock. Inclusion in a large index is the only realistic way for SPCE to see a big uptick in ETF ownership, with the Russell 3000 being the most likely place for SPCE to land as the S&P 1500 requires actual profitability before a stock is eligible for membership. That's kept Tesla, along with another once and current market darling, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), out of any number of large funds, costing them serious ETF liquidity.

Fortunately, the good people at FTSE Russell take a more permissive view, thinking it's more important to capture total market exposure without having an implicit quality screen, which allows any number of smaller, newer companies to join the index. That could mean big inflows from numerous funds, and even better, FTSE Russell follows a well-defined calendar, meaning they telegraph their additions and subtractions well in advance of the actual event. Some investors no doubt will attempt to front-run the index inclusion, although our back-of-the-envelope calculations would suggest they might want to temper their expectations.

FTSE Russell has very well-defined criteria for index inclusion, based principally around size and liquidity, including a minimum market capitalization, number of shares traded on a daily basis, and the actual float. SPCE easily meets these criteria and, based off the current market cap, would find itself just over the threshold to be included in the Russell 1000, the large-cap slice of the Russell 3000 total market pie. The Russell 1000 in some variation serves as a benchmark to 36 ETFs with over $136 billion in AUM, but we are going to focus on a handful of the largest funds that explicitly replicate the Russell 1000 or the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Those funds are set to be reconstituted on the last Friday in June, with the stocks being added or departing the index first announced in early May and refined in subsequent updates over the following weeks. How many shares of SPCE could find new homes in ETFs linked to the Russell 1000? Using our list of likely funds, the answer is, not many:

As you can see in the table above, and using just the most recent information, only 924k shares of SPCE would be added to these funds, less than 10% of the nearly 10 million shares that have traded hands every day over the last three months, let alone the 81 million that were traded just on February 19th! And adding to the 5.5 million shares currently held would only increase the company's ETF exposure slightly, to just over 4% of the outstanding shares. Not exactly the windfall investors might have hoped for, and the reason why is that SPCE would be among the smallest components of the Russell 1000 with an allocation more a rounding error than a serious position.

UFO

For now, the only place to find concentrated SPCE exposure in an ETF is in the sole ETF dedicated to space-related industries, the Procure Space ETF, which began trading last April and has already seen its assets rise to over $22 million. And what's its current top holding? Yes, SPCE, whose strong performance has pushed its weighting to over 13% of the fund, although investors should expect that to change when UFO is reconstituted and rebalanced in June.

Why is a small stock like SPCE and not some major aerospace concern the top dog in UFO? After all, who else is primarily focused on outer space but national governments with deep pockets for large defense outlays? UFO aims to counteract this tendency by diving its portfolio into two tranches. One is for "diversified" company's like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), but that slice of the pie only has 20% of the allocation, while the other 80% is invested in "pure-play" names which are weighted by market capitalization and adjusted for float. That means small names like Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), with a market cap of just over $1 billion, can have a larger portfolio allocation, over 6% currently, than they would have in any other strategy, but that exposure comes at a price.

First, there's the fact that many of these small pure-plays are still early-stage companies with high volatility and in need of serious cash to cover operations while they work towards actual profitability. Any portfolio with a heavy concentration in those names is likely to be volatile, as you can see from this chart of UFO:

Obviously, space-focused investors want that small-company risk, but the rapid rise of SPCE has led to a heavy concentration in the stock, now nearly 17% of the fund, increasing the already-strong correlation between UFO and SPCE. That could mean long-term investors in UFO are just along for the short-term-driven ride in SPCE.

Conclusion

Whether the race into SPCE is just about investors lusting after growth or actually making a commitment to the only publicly-traded space travel stock is something for future market historians to decide, but for those looking for concentrated exposure to the stock and SPCE, in general, there's only one ETF offering the exposure you crave. But be warned, investing in UFO and its concentrated portfolio of small-cap names could be a very bumpy ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.