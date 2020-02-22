Tandem Diabetes: Advancing New Innovations Amid Competitor's Woes

Investment Thesis

Following a new product launch last month, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is in the crosshairs of investors, reaching a 52-week high this week. The company is set to widen its market share as the new upgrade enhances user convenience while the main rival battles safety concerns. The management expects nearly a two-fold rise in revenue for 2019, a year the company benefited from an all-new product launch in late 2018.

After enjoying a higher base in 2019, the revenue momentum is, therefore, unlikely to persist into 2020 amid free software upgrades for the new technology. However, our conservative revenue estimates for 2020 suggest an upside of ~32.0% - ~37.8% for the stock, an attractive 'Buy' in the near term. Meanwhile, the rivals backed by solid payor coverage are gearing up to launch less expensive but more advanced products later this year. The company, driven by rising cash flows, is powering ahead with more innovations and product expansions. With more clarity to Tandem's long-term outlook, the upcoming earnings call could outline the time-frame for their commercialization and any future partnerships with third-party payors.

Company Overview

More than five months have passed since my last article on Tandem, where I highlighted a 'Buying' opportunity for the stock on account of the company's promising pipeline powered by the impressive revenue growth and solid cash flows. Since then, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has returned only ~18%, while Tandem has risen more than ~47% with a ~148% return in annualized terms. A product recall by the main rival closely following the company's breakthrough product launch last month has stood the stock in good stead. A business solely focused on patients with insulin-dependent diabetes, Tandem's main revenue generator is the insulin pump sales, which made up ~70% of the top-line in the LTM (last-twelve-month) period. Based in San Diego, CA, the company has secured 83% of its LTM sales from the U.S., where it unveiled the t:slim X2™ insulin pump with Control-IQ™ technology last month.

A Breakthrough Product Amid Rival's Woes

Similar to t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology launched in August 2018, the new device is sleek in design, sports a touch screen, and has Bluetooth functionality. However, in addition to the hybrid closed-loop feature, it is capable of delivering the automatic correction boluses, an industry-first enhancing the patient convenience. While the steps are currently underway to dispatch the new Control-IQ pump shipments for U.S. customers, a free software update upgrades the existing in-warranty t:slim X2 pumps to the new system. The launch comes against a backdrop of a product recall by the industry leader, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), last week. After more than 2,000 injuries and one death linked to a defective cartridge of its MiniMed 600 Series of insulin pumps, the company launched a product recall, including certain batches of its MiniMed 670G model, another closed-loop insulin delivery system.

The FDA approval for the Control-IQ system only covers the DM1 patients (Type 1 diabetes mellitus) aged 14 and older. With DM1 in children being the second most common childhood disease after asthma, the company is seeking approval to widen the applicable age category. A trial currently in progress to test the performance of Control-IQ in children aged 6-13 years with DM1 is set to conclude in the first half of 2020 (1H 2020). Meanwhile, Tandem is further extending its pipeline as rivals close in with their own innovations. The management expects to complete the advanced-stage trials for t:sport™ Insulin Pump in early 2020. 50% smaller than the t:slim X2, the new device will be the first to achieve full control via a mobile app.

Conservative Revenue Forecast

With LTM sales for the period ending third quarter 2019 (Q3 2019) rising ~123% from the prior period, the management had revised up 2019 sales guidance to ~$358M - ~$365M. At the midpoint, it is a ~1% improvement from the previous guidance and ~97% YoY (year-over-year) growth from 2018, implying ~41% YoY growth for Q4 2019. Despite the ~96% YoY growth witnessed in the first three quarters on average, the revenue from the U.S., according to management forecasts, could reach ~$300M - ~$305M, with a ~74% YoY growth for the full year and a ~43% YoY growth rate implied for the Q4 2019. Backed by a rise of more than six times in Q3 2019, overseas sales could reach ~$58M - ~$60M for 2019, implying ~26% YoY growth in the final quarter.

Source: koyfin.com

The company attributes the slowdown seen in the final quarter to the softer consumer demand in anticipation of the Control-IQ launch. However, the nearly two-fold rise in revenue for 2019 indicates the full-year benefit following the Basal-IQ launch in Q3 2018. Coming from a higher base despite a product upgrade at zero cost to a majority of the existing pump users, the revenue momentum is unlikely to persist into 2020. Therefore, our forecasts suggest this year's revenue growth to slow down to ~62% - ~70% YoY to reach ~$587M - ~$613M, assuming the midpoint of the 2019 guidance.

Medtronic's agreement to provide supplies to Animas insulin pumps lapsed in Q3 2019, and therefore, we expect the conversions from the existing pump users to take off in 2020. However, as rival products enter the market this year with better payor coverage and more advanced features, the revenue growth from the U.S., however, should decelerate at ~33% - ~34% YoY bringing its contribution to ~$402M - ~$403M. Our estimates further indicate that the revenue from overseas should grow at ~214% - ~255% YoY to reach ~$185M - ~$209M. Despite more than trebling in size over the year, the international sales are unlikely to meaningfully impact the overall growth due to its lower overall contribution to the top-line.

Given the less expensive Omnipod range of Insulin pumps from Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), the third-party reimbursements are crucial for both Tandem and Medtronic to gain market share. However, Medtronic has already partnered with the largest U.S. insurer, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), as its preferred insulin pump provider. Now that Tandem has just launched a superior product, and Medtronic is battling safety concerns, any plans for a similar agreement with a major third-party payor will be welcome news for investors in the upcoming Q4 2019 earnings call. Meanwhile, any attempts to monetize software upgrades beyond 2021 will be closely watched by investors as the company looks to further diversify its guaranteed revenue stream beyond the current range of supplementary products.

Rising Margins and Cash flows

With LTM gross margin standing at ~53%, the company estimates the 2019 gross margins to reach ~54%, an improvement of more than 500bps from the previous year. The rising volumes bringing economies of scale backed by the streamlined operations following the decision to focus only on t:slim X2 pump shipments are likely to have lifted the margins. With negative LTM EBITDA declining sharply by ~74% compared to ~31% YoY decline in 2018, any timeline for the t:sport launch will clarify the path towards positive EBITDA as the company targets a long-term gross margin of ~60%. Having recorded the first-ever LTM operating cash flow in Q2 2019, the company in 2019 could post its first year of positive operating cash flow. As the cash generation fuels the liquidity levels with cash and short-term investments as of Q3 2019 rising ~22% from 2018, we expect Tandem to forge ahead with innovations and overseas product launches.

Source: koyfin.com

Upside Despite Conservative Estimates

With the current consensus price to forward sales multiple for 2020, our revenue forecasts for 2020 suggests Tandem should be trading at $118.72 - $123.94 with an upside of ~32.0% - ~37.8%, assuming an unchanged number of shares as currently outstanding. Even with the growth rate cooling off amid free upgrades, Tandem, with a cutting-edge pipeline to capitalize on a growing industry, therefore, presents itself as a prime 'Buying' opportunity.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company SEC Filings, Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

Rivals are Closing In

However, as the year progresses, the competition is set to intensify as a bevy of rival products make their way to the market with more advanced features. To be launched in 2H 2020, Insulet's hybrid closed-loop system Omnipod Horizon could become the first insulin delivery system controllable with a mobile app. Expected in late 2020 will be MiniMed 780G, a Bluetooth-enabled insulin delivery system from Medtronic with the functionality for automatic correction boluses. Meanwhile, Beta Bionics, Inc. attempts to minimize the user involvement in blood glucose management with its iLet Bionic Pancreas System. Backed by machine learning and artificial intelligence, the device initiates therapy with a single entry of the patient's body weight. It has already won the breakthrough device designation from FDA with a possible launch set for late 2020/ early 2021. Therefore, as the rivalry looks to intensify, the investors will be interested on a clear timeline for t:sport's launch to decide on the company's long-term outlook.

Broadening the Supplier Base

Being the only CGM (continuous glucose monitoring system) supplier for t:slim X2 products, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) wields a significant supplier power over Tandem, while, at the same time, increasing Tandem's supply chain risk. Upon its approval in December 2019, FDA designated Control-IQ as the first ACE pump (alternate controller-enabled pump) for automated insulin delivery. The new designation, granting interoperability to the device, will facilitate better integration with new suppliers as highlighted in a press release announcing the collaboration with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Even though Tandem hasn't finalized the partnership yet, Insulet has already announced two separate agreements with Dexcom and Abbott to integrate their glucose monitors for the upcoming Omnipod Horizon. With Dexcom G6 having already won the iCGM (interoperable continuous glucose monitoring) designation, an iCGM certification to Abbott's FreeStyle Libre CGM by FDA could see the finalization of the agreement.

Conclusion

Following a new product launch last month, the investors are zooming in on Tandem as its main rival struggles with safety issues. Amid rising cash flows, the company expects to widen its demographic and geographic reach this year. The management sees the top-line nearly doubling in 2019. Even if we conservatively expect the growth to slow down in the year ahead, the revenue estimates for 2020 indicate ~32.0% - ~37.8% upside to the stock. With more innovations in the pipeline, Tandem, therefore, remains an attractive 'Buy' in the near term, while the long-term outlook needs more clarity over the next-gen product launch and third-party reimbursements.

