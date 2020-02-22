MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAF) CEO Reiner Winkler on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC:MTUAF) 2019 Full Year Results February 20, 2020 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Thomas Franz - VP, IR

Reiner Winkler - CEO

Peter Kameritsch - CFO

Analysts

Robin Zhu - Bernstein

Cathy Turner - Barclays

Chloe Lemarie - Exane

Benjamin Heelan - Bank of America

David Perry - JPMorgan

Andrew Humphrey - Morgan Stanley

Alexander Hauenstein - DZ Bank

Zafar Khan - Societe Generale

Richard Schramm - HSBC

Harry Breach - MainFirst

Thomas Franz

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call for the Full Year Results for 2019. We will start with business and financial highlights presented by Reiner. Peter Kameritsch will give more details on our OEM and MRO segment. Following that Reiner will give some more explanation on our updated guidance for 2020. After that we will open the call for questions. Let me now hand over to Reiner for the business highlights.

Let me now hand over to Reiner for the business highlights.

Reiner Winkler

Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and welcome also from my side. Let's start with our business highlights. 2019 the aviation industry benefited from a strong aftermarket environment with passenger traffic being up by more than 4%. Some updates on the GTF engine program the current GTF order book comprises more than 10,000 engines the latest major orders there from Swiss Air, Korean and also Tigerair.

GTF deliveries were up by 20% in 2019. Today more than 700 GTF powered aircraft are in service having performed over 5 million flight hours. In 2020, we will see a further increase in GTF deliveries. As already announced we are working on an accelerated retrofit program for GTF engines with an earlier configuration.

We are making good progress there and I will give you some more details about the impact on our MRO business in a few minutes. Good news also from the widebody segment. So, in January, the Boeing 777X followed by the GE9X engines successfully performed its maiden flight. 2019 was another very successful year for our MRO division.

In the independent business, we won contracts worth more than $7.5 billion. The biggest contracts assigned is JetBlue and United. At EME Aero, our brand new Polish MRO joint venture with Lufthansa Technik, we successfully conducted the first GTF engine in December and are planning to ramp up to full capacity by 2024.

The key project in the military business is the next generation fighter engine. We were able to sign a contract with Safran and we'll start R&D activities in 2020. And the inclusion in the German large-cap index tax in September 2019 was definitely a highlight for us. To see MTU being ranked among the top 30 publicly listed companies in Germany confirms again the underlying success story and the trust into our profitable growth strategy.

As promised to our shareholders, we will continue to increase our dividend. We will propose a dividend of €3.40 per share at this year's AGM on May 7 of course subject to approval by the Supervisory Board. This reflects an increase of roughly 20% compared to last year. Let me now switch to the key financial before I hand over to Peter for more details on the business segments.

And group revenues increased by 1% to €4.6 billion driven mainly by the UN segment. Adjusted for the change in the contracting and invoicing process at MTU Zhuhai and some U.S. dollar effects, the group revenues would have been up by 5% organically. Group EBIT increased by 13% to €757 million resulting in a margin of 16.4%. Net income, similar increase for €538 million and the free cash flow increased by 77% to €358 million resulting in a cash conversion rate of 67%.

Let's now have a look of these achievements compared to our latest guidance for 2019. Overall, we had a very good hit rate on our targets. We ended up slightly below our revenue guidance mainly due to facing of military revenues slightly lower new engine deliveries as well as lower material content in the MRO division in Q4. EBIT adjusted of 757 million and net income of 538 million were both slightly above our latest guidance.

And the free cash flow and cash conversion rate to be exactly in the expected range. Let me now hand over to Peter for more detailed look into our business segments.

Peter Kameritsch

Yes. Thank you Reiner and good morning everyone. Let me start with the OEM segment. OEM revenues were up 9% to roughly €2 billion. Military revenues increased by 6% to roughly €460 million slightly below our full-year expectations due to some phasing effects on military MRO. Main revenue drivers were the EJ200 engine and the RB199 engine for the tornado aircraft.

Commercial business was up 10% to €1.5 billion, within that organic OE sales were up high-single digits for the full-year. Ramp-up of our GTF platforms and a higher demand for GEnx engines compensated the expected reduction of V2500 deliveries. Organic spare parts sales were up high-single digits for the full-year mainly driven by the V2500 engine platform. EBIT adjusted in the segment increased by 15% to almost €500 million resulting in a slightly better margin of roughly 25%.

Let's have a look on the commercial MRO segment. Reported MRO revenues were down 3% to €2.7 billion. However, as already pointed out in previous calls and also on two of our capital market days, we report lower MRO revenues due to the change in the contracting and invoicing process for V2500 contracts at MTU Zhuhai facility.

Organic MRO revenues in U.S. dollars would have been up 7%. In the quarter, we saw organic revenues being up only 4% due to a lower material content in the shop business. EBIT adjusted increased by 9% to €260 million resulting in an overall EBIT margin in the segment of 9.6%. So, having said that, let me now head back to Reiner for a look on our guidance for 2020.

Reiner Winkler

Yes. Thank you, Peter. For 2020, we face some uncertainties based on the situation around the coronavirus. From the base point-of-view, we don't expect significant long-term impact on air traffic in related aftermarket business. But this clearly needs to be monitored and we will update our guidance if necessary in the course of this year.

So, actually our outlook for 2020 looks as follows. The military revenues will be up by a mid-single digit number due to some phasing effect from 2019 into 2020. Commercial OE will be up in a high-single digit percentage number may be driven by a further ramp-up of GTF. In commercial spares, I expect it to be up mid-to-high single digit, main driver will be still to V2500.

And as indicated at the Investor & Analyst Day, we will accelerate the GTF-Retrofit program in 2020 including this GTF shop business, MRO revenues will increase in the low-20s. Within that, the core MRO business will increase high-single digit whereas the GTF MRO will contribute a low-teens number to the overall MRO growth.

Please have in mind the GTF work is a zero margin business for MRO and therefore puts a slight headwind on the MRO EBIT margin. The EBIT adjusted on group level is expected to increase by a high-single digit number and at income adjusted is expected to grow in line with EBIT adjusted. And the cash conversion rate is confirmed in the range of 70%.

Thomas Franz

So, I think we are through with that and we can start with the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, very much. We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Mr. Zhu from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Robin Zhu

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Could you share the organic spare growth in Q4 for the three main programs? And in the past within the legacy engines you talked about flat growth. Is there a meaningful variation in the spare growth coming from the passenger aircraft rate versus military transport?

And then we know military aircraft can be quite opaque. So, how much visibility do you have around the expected aftermarket that gives you the confidence in the ability of the legacy engines to remain stable going forward? Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

I mean, spare parts for the full-year we're up high-single digits. So, in Q4 spare parts were also up high-single digits. So, the main as you know I mean the main spare parts platforms for us are the V25, CF6 and the PW2000. So, in Q4 so the growth pattern of the V25 was unchanged, so mid to mid up mid-teens CF6 and PW2000 were both flat to slightly down. So, no change throughout the year in these two. I mean on the V25, we have no exposure obviously to freighters CF6 and PW2000.

So, the behavior is very similar between passenger aircraft and freighters aircraft, so rather flattish development. Whereas, I mean now in the PW2000, more of the spare parts do come from passenger aircraft obviously and also from the military application to C17. So, I mean half of our spare parts volume in the PW2000s we stand from the exposure to the C17.

So, the share of spare parts coming from freighters in the PW2000, started low. CF6 obviously a bit higher but up to no big difference between passengers and freighters. I mean in the military and MRO, obviously we had some spacing effects. I mean you saw that I mean the outcome of 2019 was a little bit below our expectations of 10%, so that really comes from a later induction of shop visits for military engines.

So, we didn't see the billing in 2019, that will spill over to 2020 and so we have upgraded the guidance to 5% in 2020 because we have a lower base in 2019, a little bit higher volume in 2020. So but in principle, we have a quite good visibility for 2020 but obviously you can have some pushing forward or backward of engine inductions. That is definitely the case though.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ms. Turner from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Cathy Turner

Yes, hello. Thank you for taking my question, I have three questions. The first one, you talked about this acceleration in the GTF-Retrofit program. Can you share with us what's going to be the margin pressure coming through here in 2020?

My second question is on your 2020 guidance. Can you share with us what exchange spot rate you're using for this 2020 guidance? And then my last question was if you can share with us any color on your spare year-to-date performance please? Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

So, the easy one 2020 guidance is based on 115. So, we didn't change that from our capital markets space. But you see I mean the impact of the fixed rate on earnings will be I say a little bit limited because I mean having a look on our hedge books, so we are roughly 70% hedged for 2020. So, there is some sense and sensitivity yes but more on the expected revenue number and not so much on EBIT, yes maybe 2 million percent or something like that.

Margin pressure coming from GTF, you saw that we have updated our MRO growth guidance, obviously these inside in our capital markets they had some business growth coming out of the core MRO business and now we have added something like maybe for overall MRO we grow in the low 20s. So, the rest will come really from the retrofit program or the accelerated retrofit program of the GTF.

So, a 14% 15% growth with basically a zero margin. So, we're going to see a little bit pressure on MRO margins. I mean we ended the year with 9.6% for the MRO division. So for 2020, the MRO margin will be in the ballpark 9%.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from out Ms. Lemarie from Exane.

Chloe Lemarie

Thank you for taking my question. I have also a three piece. First one, I'm a bit surprised by the strength of your equity results line, especially in Q4. So, the first question would be if there was any element of one of there or if this is a sustainable basis?

And second question is, I would expect MTU Zhuhai to represent a good share of this increase. So, given the situation in China right now, can you help assess any potential impact if the coronavirus outbreak should last?

And third question on the GTF-Retrofit program. I mean could you help us understand how you generate what could be roughly €775 million of revenue from there, I mean how much of the fleets retrofit are you responsible for on this one? Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

So, I mean but let's start. I mean, the strong in equities lines really as you mentioned it really comes from an equity at MTU Zhuhai, so that's the case. We have also at equity sides we have the profit that our that lease code generate for the leading company for the PW1100 using fleet. So, that is the second element of the strong at equity results here but major part really comes from MTU Zhuhai.

Reiner Winkler

The deviation in Zhuhai I mean due to the this issue of this coronavirus, we closed the facility and extended a little bit the Chinese New Year's holiday but until I think February 09 more-or-less 90% of the workforce is back and is a more-or-less fully operating now.

And it's difficult now to see what is may be the full-year impact, so I said now it's they are all working again and so we will see. And that's the reason why we said we will update in the course of the year but it's definitely now too early on that. And the last question was on?

Peter Kameritsch

The GTF, I mean we've got I mean between 10% and 15% of the growth rate really comes from the GTF retrofit shop visits. So, based on the €2.7 billion we had in 2019, that is something like let's say €400 million of revenues coming from GTF-Retrofits and we do a quite a significant share of the retrofits. I mean, there's also a little bit of uncertainty obviously in that number because you don't know exactly what the material content is how the labor -- how many labor hours you need to disassemble the engine, to assembly the engine back.

So, that is the mean point of a bandwidth I would say here but in that business built back to i.e. on a zero profit basis. So, and that dilutes and the DMO margin. So, the effect overall is to roughly shift €400 million of additional revenues coming out of that.

Chloe Lemarie

Thank you, very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mr. Heelan from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Heelan

Hi there, yes morning. Thank you for taking my question. You just covered it on Zhuhai any potential impact from the coronavirus. In the commercial OEM business have you seen any short-term impacts around spares or spares consumption across some of your customers? Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

Not yet, definitely nothing.

Benjamin Heelan

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Mr. Perry from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

David Perry

Yes. Good morning, Peter and Reiner. I guess my first question, I'm sorry, it's another Zhuhai question or China question and I realize it's very difficult to answer. I believe Zhuhai has maybe 35% to 40% of its work from China Southern. I don't know if that's still the case. I had that in my notes. Is that still the case?

And can you give us any color on what's going on with China Southern at the moment in terms of their flying activity and what their sort of plans are that if you know what they are in the coming months. That would be the first one.

And the second is just your peer company Airbus is just putting a lot more money in to its pension at the moment. And I just wanted an update on what your situation was on your funding status please. Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

On Zhuhai, I am not sure I have the exact number but I think domestic flights they have reduced by more than 50% actually but I don't know until what time in or what day they will stop flying. I'm not sure how long this will continue but actually is roughly 50%. And you are right, it's roughly 35% 40% of our business is coming from China Southern in Zhuhai.

On the pension --.

Peter Kameritsch

But we don't do pension funding. So, we have the pension obligation, now we have the pension obligation on the balance sheets and pay the pension as we go through the year. So, there' no, we have no plan as such or something like that.

David Perry

Alright. Thank you, Pete.

Operator

The next question comes from Mr. Humphrey from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Andrew Humphrey

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. One question and one clarification really. The question is on the MRO business. Obviously, you've guided for a substantial amount of retrofit activity. Should we interpret that as a sign that actually you have capacity in your MRO business that may be deployed to I guess more profitable work once you're through that GTF-Retrofit program.

Or is this in the nature of surge capacity? How should we interpret that as a signal of your overall global capacity of your MRO network?

And the second clarification just on coronavirus again. You've indicated that you'll revisit through the year and the event that it becomes relevant. With that comment do you mean if the situation with regard to the virus outbreak as we currently understand it worsens and therefore a whole new series of measures have to be introduced at companies in China.

Or do you mean there has been some effect on the business to-date and we'll have to see how effectively quickly we can make it up on a full-year basis.

Reiner Winkler

Starting with the first question on the retrofit. There is only limited number of disrupts and will be done in the core MRO business locations. The majority will be made in other locations. So, we have some use some capacity we have in the OEM segment in Munich and we also use capacity of the new joint venture with Lufthansa Technik to retrofit some of these GTF engines and there's also a third location within the Pratt & Whitney network for that.

So, it's not let's say there's no limitation for the other MRO business through that retrofit program. The question on Zhuhai again?

Andrew Humphrey

Sorry. It was should we when you say we'll have to revisit through the year to see what the impact has been, are you implying we'll revisit if the situation as we currently understand it with the virus outbreak changes and worsens or are you saying there has been an impact for the part of Q1 for which airlines haven't been flying.

And we'll have to see how much of that we can make up on a full-year basis. It's really a question about seasonal impact what should be factoring anything in for Q1 that does then kind of guess that evens out over the course of the year.

Reiner Winkler

I mean, what you're going to see is definitely you see we're going to see an impact in traffic numbers in Q1 and Q2. I mean that you can expect that based I mean all Chinese airlines has reduced capacity. So, domestic flights in China will suffer; the traffic in China will suffer.

Also some international flights from-and-to China has been reduced obviously. But how that exactly translates into our business is we haven't seen anything yet but we're going to monitor the situation how that will transfer to all business but up to now we haven't seen that.

Andrew Humphrey

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Mr. Hauenstein from DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Alexander Hauenstein

Yes, hello. Alexander Hauenstein from DZ Bank. Two questions left, please. May I ask why you did not include the retrofits already in your outlook comments you gave in November? Has there anything changed to why you decided to put it in now and not before?

And the second question. Can you please give us an update regarding the CapEx plan for 2020 and maybe also for 2021 and to which number and does it all sum up at the end and maybe give some color on the bigger parts of it? Thanks.

Peter Kameritsch

We did that for a reason that we set it on our Capital Markets Day in November, that in November we didn't have the transparencies or what will be the average work scope of our retrofit, how many of these retrofits will be done in all facilities and so on. And so, there was no visibility in November which we could bake into our guidance. But as we said that, I mean core MRO will grow high-single digit and we'll will update you in February.

So, that was a clear communication I guess. That is not a surprise that we update our guidance today. CapEx plans I don't speak about for '21 but from '20 we will be around that number which we have seen in 2019. I mean, you see in our cash flow statement in the back in the appendix that we have invested something like 300 million for property, plant and equipment, and we will be in that ballpark.

I mean it's always a question for example in our MLS facilities or when you purchase an engine which you plan to use for more than 12 months, then its CapEx if you purchased an engine which is good for less than 12 months it's working capital, so there's some volatility there. But in principle, we're going to stay at a rather high level.

I mean we plan to invest into the parts repair facility in Serbia. We continue to invest in automation and capacity expansion. So, it won't drop in 2020 but overall I mean that translates into including working capital effect and so on, we're going to see something like a 70% cash conversion rate for 2020.

Alexander Hauenstein

Okay. So, basically unchanged on the CapEx side, is that a correct interpretation?

Peter Kameritsch

The absolute CapEx number will be in that ballpark, yes.

Alexander Hauenstein

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Mr. Khan from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Zafar Khan

Yes. Thank you very much and good morning everyone. I've got three questions, please. I want to understand the MRO margin a little bit and how next year looks in terms of the retrofit and the revenue. So, the question there really is Peter the 9% that you're guiding to as a kind of a rough cut on the commercial MRO margin, that sounds like an excellent performance particularly given there's going to be 400 million versus zero margin as you say.

I want to understand the zero margin. How does this work? So, you're going to do the retrofit. You're going to build 400 at zero margin, does this mean IAE will cover all of your costs in that to achieve the zero margin? That's the first question.

The second one is just on the R&D progression. Just want to understand what the big programs are at the moment and how we should be looking at that because that's increased quite a bit '19 verses '18. And the third question is just on working capital. The inventories in 2019 are up quite significantly on 2018, what's behind that and does that unwind in the current year or will that go up even more?

Peter Kameritsch

So, I mean how the GTF-Retrofits work is I mean IAE and at the OEM organization is responsible for doing all these retrofits but obviously IAE is only a sales organization. So, IAE allocates the shop visits to the different partner shops based on the pricing framework. Obviously, I mean Safran online over shop they have to purchase the spare parts they need for these retrofits at list price from IAE and bill it back to through IAE for the same amount for you.

In the €400 million additional revenues, you can say €300 million or something like that is pure material which you build back-and-forth. So, that does obviously come with zero margin. And also I mean, the amount which we get for one labor hour also, that also covers only our internal cost flow. That's basically a zero margin.

Zafar Khan

Okay.

Peter Kameritsch

So, I mean that's in principle nothing new. In the V25, there also part of the V25 business also allocated from IAE but on a pricing framework where we do generate profits indeed but not on this warranty shop business obviously. So, working capital yes in inventory was increased. I mean for several reasons. So, one -- U.S. and a fixed-effect that is one thing.

I mean also there may be a lot of our hard working capital is based in U.S. dollars and if U.S. dollars strengthens obvious working capital levels are valued upward. Then you're obviously prepared for these shop visits. So, we purchased spare parts we need further shop visits. In part we have paid them. In part we still have also liability on balance sheet. So, if you look down in the working capital, you see also quite an increase in liabilities.

And the third reason is that our shops are all quite full. So, also the basic business the MRO business has increased significantly and you need inventories for that.

And R&D I mean yes R&D is increased and the major source of increase in 2019 was that they did and did achieve their new TEC program. So, the performance improvement program for the PW1100. So, company expensed R&D as you see was roughly 180 and for 2020 at least it's going to be in that ballpark. So, no further increase, it will be flattish and after 2020 we can expect R&D to decline.

Zafar Khan

Well, thanks. And then just on the MRO the retrofit that you're doing, hopefully all of that will be done in 2020. So, '21 expect to turn to normal business for you, MRO business?

Reiner Winkler

Zafar, indeed that's the plan. So, to finalize the retrofit shop visits in 2020.

Zafar Khan

Thank you. Thanks, very much.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Mr. Schramm from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Richard Schramm

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen. So yes, my question was just answered with these 400 million of retrofits which is obviously expected all in the current year. So, it happens so just also a quick clarification. This would also then inflate accordingly the consolidation line, we should take into account here that this then will be also in that range.

Is that a correct assumption to arrive at the end of the day to your overall guidance of group sales increasing in the high-single digits for the full-year? Thanks.

Reiner Winkler

So, the DMO what we do regardless where we do it, in our Polish shop or also in OEM facility, will be directly allocated to the MRO division. So, you're going to see the revenue which we do for the retrofit and which we will build back to IAE, you will only see it in the MRO division. So there will out of that you won't see a rise in the consolidation line.

Richard Schramm

Yes but if I am just put together your assumptions here and assume that MRO is growing in the and let's just say low-20s or let's say about 20%, then I wonder how we should arrive at only a high-single digit growth for the group as you also mentioned then if there is not a significant negative or as a correction on the consolidation line or what do I miss here?

Peter Kameritsch

I think that -- I think we were cited wrongly. I think it was on in the discussions with the press. I mean overall if you add that up, you will end up with a growth rate in the range of maybe 15% or so.

Richard Schramm

Okay. And that's quite a difference I see. Yes, then this was clear a misunderstanding there. Thanks a lot for this clarification.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Mr. Breach from MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Harry Breach

Yes. Thank you, very much. Hello Reiner, hello Peter, thanks for taking the question. Can I just firstly maybe a couple on MRO and then one on military and one on the convert? With commercial MRO, Reiner, I think you touched on may be slightly softer material consumption trends in the fourth quarter.

Just wondering you're seeing any sort of ongoing change in work scopes in the commercial MRO business or was it just a sort of play. And then slightly related to that, can you characterize sort of strengths of activity and sort of volume and pricing in shop visit demand?

Then moving away from commercial MRO, just on the military side. Reiner can you give us your best idea of when we might hear of perhaps any typhoon order by Germany, your best feeling about that.

And finally, just with the convertible bond. I am just wondering I guess we're looking at conversion from June this year, in September last year you issued the 2027 convertible. Are you planning to take any other measures to mitigate dilution for the 2023 convert?

Reiner Winkler

Harry, in Q4 indeed I mean we had I mean what we saw that I mean in Q4 the shop visits were lighter. So, we had more labor hours yes but more repairs but less new spare parts. So, that is I mean that is the unknown element in the MRO business and we don't know exactly how many spare parts you build in.

And but obviously a 60% or 70% of an MRO bill is for spare parts that has quite significant impact. So, yes Q4 was a bit weaker and for the beginning of the year has picked up a little bit. But I mean we're going to know that at the end of Q1 what will be the outcome. But I mean it's always a mix of different programs, different customers and so on.

And what will be the mean, it's really an estimate with a rather large bandwidth here.

Peter Kameritsch

But there are no indications of a weaker market or something like that. That's normal the normal factorizations we have in the business. Regarding typhoon orders, I think there are two discussions within Germany. The first one is the replacement of the tranche 1 where we expect the decision in the course of 2020 to be made. I think more-or-less a high probability that it will be decided in 2020 to replace by new Eurofighters.

And the second one is the discussion of the replacement of the remaining more than 80 Tornado's and decision on that would it be replaced just by Eurofighters or part by Eurofighters and part by American fighter. I think that will be decided early at the end of this year but maybe more in 2021 but it's a little bit unclear.

Reiner Winkler

So, convertible I mean yes I mean we came from a situation where we had this old convertible with 2023 and I mean you know and we did the new convertible in September but the proceeds from the new convertible we bought back 55% of the old convertible bond. And so after that transaction we had 1.8 million shares underlying shares or potential dilutive shares remaining from the old convertible bonds.

From these 1.8 million shares, 1.1 million shares has been indeed converted until the end of the year and you received a notification and it was public at the end of December. So, 700,000 shares are still there. So, roughly €100 million nominal of the old convertible bond which is also still included in our net debt figure which you have in the appendix.

And I mean regarding management of dilution, I mean there's nothing more to say compared to that what we said in our capital market space. So, in principle given our equity story we don't need more equity and we're going to take care of that sooner or later. But you have to wait. But we don’t, we're not going to make a formal announcement today.

Harry Breach

I thought I will ask anyway but thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Mr. Perry from JPMorgan. Go ahead.

David Perry

Yes. Thanks for letting me back, it's just one very quick one. Were there any GTF retrofit revenues in '18 or '19 in MRO?

Peter Kameritsch

Yes, we had indeed we had GTF retrofits also in 2019, yes.

David Perry

Can you just tell us what the number was just?

Peter Kameritsch

It was a low triple-digit number.

David Perry

Low triple-digit, okay. And that has zero margin?

Peter Kameritsch

Yes.

David Perry

Okay, alright. Thanks, very helpful. And nothing in '18?

Peter Kameritsch

No.

David Perry

Alright, thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand back to Mr. Thomas Franz.

Thomas Franz

So, I guess -- this was our full-year call for the year 2019. Thank you everybody for participating and until the next time.

Thank you.