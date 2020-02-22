Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of February 24

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

The month of February is one of the busiest in terms of dividend raise announcements. The action continues this week as there are another 10 Canadian Dividend All-Stars with the potential to announce a dividend increase. Before we jump into the busiest week of the year, let's first look at last week's results.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Last week delivered mixed results. On the one hand, all six companies expected to raise dividends - Guardian Capital Group Ltd (OTC:GCAAF) [TSX:GCG.A], Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) [TSX:GIL], CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF) (OTC:CCLLF) [TSX:CCL.B], Magna International (NYSE:MGA) [TSX:MG], Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) [TSX:RY] and Canadian General Investments Ltd (OTCPK:CGRIF) [TSX:CGI] - came through for investors.

On the other hand, the pace of dividend growth was hit and miss.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Guardian Capital 16.67% $0.025 6.67% $0.01 $0.16 Gildan 19.40% $0.026 14.93% $0.02 $0.154 CCL Industries 17.65% $0.03 5.88% $0.01 $0.18 Magna 9.59% $0.035 9.59% $0.035 $0.40 Royal Bank 2.86-3.81% $0.03-$0.04 2.86% $0.03 $1.08 Can. General 5.00% $0.01 5.00$ $0.01 $0.21

*MGA and GIL pay their dividend in USD

You might be wondering why there are six companies on this list instead of five. After posting last week's article, a reader correctly pointed out that Canadian General Investments also had a history of announcing around this time.

They were correct, and in my response, I estimated that dividend growth would be no more than 1-2 cents per share. As expected, the raise turned out to be a penny, in line with my estimates. The raise extends the company's dividend growth streak to eight years.

Magna International also came through with a raise in line with expectations. The company posted strong quarterly results in which it beat on both the top and bottom lines. The new quarterly dividend rises to $0.40 per share.

For its part, Royal Bank also raised in line with my expectations. The company's dividend growth rate has been on a decline and the 2.9% semi-annual raise is in line with this pattern. With the raise, the bank will graduate to the U.S. Dividend Contender list.

Of note, Royal Bank did not make mention of a move to annual dividend raise announcements. Given this, investors can expect another announcement along with third-quarter results.

Gildan's two-cent raise was slightly lower than my expectations for a 2.6-cent raise, but still represented healthy, double-digit dividend growth. The company's new quarterly dividend is $0.154 per share.

Much like RBC, the company has extended its growth streak to 10 years and will also graduate to the U.S. Dividend Contender list.

Guardian Capital's penny per share raise was significantly lower than my expectations. Even at 17%, my estimates were below historical averages. I did warn of slowing growth, but I did not expect such a massive departure from historical averages. The 6.67% raise results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.

Lastly, CCL Industries also disappointed investors. Prior to Friday's disappointing 5.88% raise, CCL industries had one of the highest dividend growth rates on the All-Star list.

Over the past three, five and ten years, it averaged above 20% dividend growth. Last year, the company raised dividends by ~30%. Considering the low payout ratio (~24%) and yield (1.17%), the mid-single-digit growth is certain to disappoint investors.

It may be time to reset expectations for this consumer packaging company. In the quarter, it saw negative growth including 3.4% organic declines in all segments.

Expected Dividend Raises

Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) [TSX:EQB]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 1.30%

1.30% Earnings: February 24, 2020

What can investors expect: The week starts off with earnings from Equitable Group which has been one of the most impressive dividend growth stocks on the TSX Index. The company has no pattern, but has raised in five consecutive quarters. Will next week mark a sixth?

This alternative lender has been a highly rewarding hold for investors. I first shared the company's potential with SA readers back in January of last year and the price is up 75.84% since then. As of writing, I believe it remains undervalued and still has considerable upside.

Although a raise is not guaranteed, I certainly would not bet against it. The last two raises came in at $0.02 per share, whereas the previous three were a penny per share.

If the company comes through with a raise for the sixth consecutive quarter, it will most likely fall between one and two cents per share.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.86%-5.71% $0.01-$0.02 $0.36-$0.37

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) [TSX:TRI]

Current Streak: 26 years

26 years Current Yield: 1.75%

1.75% Earnings: February 25, 2020

What can investors expect: Thomson Reuters owns the fifth-longest dividend growth streak in the country. Despite this, dividend growth has been spotty in recent years. The company typically announces a raise along with fourth-quarter and year-end results. Of note the company's dividend is paid in USD.

Don't expect anything flashy out of Thomson Reuters. It has a low, single-digit dividend growth rate, and last year, it raised dividends by a penny. I don't expect a significant departure from this low-growth state.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.78%-4.08% $0.01-$0.015 $0.37-$0.375

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) [TSX:CAR.UN]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 2.31%

2.31% Earnings: February 26, 2020

What can investors expect: Canadian Apartment Properties REIT's focus is on multi-unit residential properties which are located near major urban centers. The company has no discernable raise pattern, but it last raised the monthly dividend at this time last year.

For a REIT, Canadian Apartment has a relatively low yield. Unfortunately, it does not make up for it in growth as the dividend growth rate has been persistently in the low-single digits. If it raises the dividend, I expect it to be comparable to last year's 3.76% raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.35% $0.005 $0.12

Stantec (NYSE:STN) [TSX:STN]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 1.39%

1.39% Earnings: February 26, 2020

What can investors expect: Stantec, a dual-listed engineering and construction firm has a modest dividend yield and growth streak. The company has a reliable pattern of raising with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

The company's low yield won't get too many investors excited, and a history of single-digit growth isn't enough to make up the shortfall for most income investors.

Over the past few years, the company's DGR has also been trending downwards and I am expecting another mid-, single-digit raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5.17% $0.0075 $0.1525

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) [TSX:CM]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 5.28%

5.28% Earnings: February 26, 2020

What can investors expect: Canadian Imperial is Canada's most attractive big bank in terms of yield. Since the company's streak began, it has consistently raised dividends twice a year - once in the first quarter and again in the third.

Although it is the best bank stock in terms of yield, CIBC is also Canada's slowest growing bank. In fact, the expectation is for negative earnings growth over the next couple of years.

The last couple of raises were exactly 4 cents a share, and I expect a similar announcement next week.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.78% $0.04 $1.48

Innergex Renewables (OTCPK:INGXF) [TSX:INE]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 3.20%

3.20% Earnings: February 27, 2020

What can investors expect: One of Canada's most successful renewable energy companies, Innergex has been riding the wave which has lifted all stocks in the industry to new 52-week highs. Since the company's young streak began, it has consistently announced a dividend raise in late February.

It wasn't that long ago when Innergex was yielding above 5%. However, thanks to a shift towards renewables, buying pressure has led to a 50% gain in share price over the past year. Since the company's streak began the company has raised the dividend by exactly half a cent.

No reason to expect any different this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.86% $0.005 $0.18

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) [TSX:TD]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 3.90%

3.90% Earnings: February 27, 2020

What can investors expect: Toronto-Dominion Bank will be the third of Canada's big banks to announce an increase in 2020. Breaking from the norm, TD Bank only raises once a year and that comes along with first quarter results.

TD Bank has the distinction of owning the highest dividend growth rate (~10%) among its peers. This is not surprising as it has posted the best earnings growth rates among the Big Five as well.

Over the last two years, the company raised dividends by exactly seven cents. Since growth is expected to slow, I will stick with a conservative approach and expect the rate to dip into the single digits.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 9.46% $0.07 $0.81

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) [TSX:MFI]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 2.26%

2.26% Earnings: February 27, 2020

What can investors expect: Maple Leaf Foods is a leading consumer packaged-meats company and a new addition to the All-Star list. Over the past five years, it has made the annual dividend raise announcement along with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

As a newcomer to the list, Maple Leaf Foods has a healthy, double-digit dividend growth rate. Unfortunately, it is a rate that has been on a steady decline.

Last year's 11.5% raise was the lowest, and I expect a similar $0.015 raise this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.34% $0.015 $0.16

Transcontinental Inc (OTCPK:TCLAF) (OTC:TCLCF) [TSX:TCL.A]

Current Streak: 18 years

18 years Current Yield: 5.12%

5.12% Earnings: February 27, 2020

What can investors expect: Transcontinental will be looking to extend the dividend streak to 19 years when the company reports earnings on Thursday. It has a reliable history of raising dividends in late February or early March.

Transcontinental's dividend growth has been on a slow decline. Over the past five years, it has averaged around 7%, but last year's 4.76% raise was the lowest in years. The slowing growth is not surprising, as the company operates in a challenging industry. Likewise, even though it has a respectable payout ratio (39%), earnings estimates are for flat-to-negative growth over the next couple of years.

Given this, I am expecting a penny per share raise which is in line with the last two annual bumps.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.55% $0.01 $0.23

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF) [TSX:PKI]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 2.54%

2.54% Earnings: February 27, 2020

What can investors expect: Parkland Fuel is one of the industry's leading consolidators and has become one of North America's largest fuel and lubricant distributors. The company pays out monthly and typically announces a raise along with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

Don't expect high divided growth from Parkland. This is a high-growth company that invests heavily in acquisitions. So long as it can find takeover opportunities, expect dividend growth to remain in the low single digits.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~2% $0.002 $0.1015

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.