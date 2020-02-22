Linamar Presents A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Over $1 billion in capital to draw from, $395 million of which is in cash, creates protection should free cash flow turn negative.

The North American manufacturing industry has become central to political discussions. A long-time driver of economic prosperity, deflationary pressure from Asian competitors has impacted the industry in ways many failed to foresee. A push for lower-cost production has seen many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) outsource the production of key parts and components to foreign nations.

Often seen as the American voice for free trade, the Republican party adopted a starkly different tone under the Trump administration. An America first protectionist trade strategy resonated with many individuals throughout the country. There is no question Asian manufacturing firms can often gain a competitive advantage due to the lack of labor unions and worker rights many benefit from in North America. The proper approach to addressing this disparity can lead to disagreements even amongst some of the sharpest minds surrounding the subject. Luckily the individual investor need not occupy a great deal of their time pondering the subject. Their efforts would be better spent identifying companies suitable for their portfolio.

The difficulties facing the industry have led to a number of strong businesses seeing their stock prices pushed considerably lower. Buying into these markets can be difficult, and analysts must remain prudent in their efforts, working to identify businesses that possess both a strong management team and a financial position that can handle poor operating environments and prosper during favorable times.

Strong cash flow during soft business environments gives credibility to Linamar Corp. as a long-term buy for value investors. While the firm continues to face headwinds, its strong financial position and plentiful access to capital create a very high probability that it can endure downturns. Further efforts to diversify its revenue stream give promise for the company's growth prospects. Patient investors who look to strategically time a position within the next six months may very well set themselves up for strong, long-term gains.

Strong Cash Flow in a Difficult Operating Environment

The third quarter proved difficult for Linamar as earnings and cash flow dropped on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company derives its revenue from two main segments: transportation and industrial. The former, making up approximately 70% of total sales, came in modestly for the quarter. The main factor driving total revenue, and subsequently cash flow and earnings, lower for the quarter came as a result of the drastic drop in industrial sales.

Third Quarter Operating Highlights

(Source: Linamar Q3 Interim Report)

Industrial sales are derived from two sources: agricultural and access (think boom trucks, scissor lifts, etc.). Purchases within both industries fell sharply in the quarter as trade tensions and an uncertain economic environment led to reductions in capital expenditures and subsequently new equipment purchases. The drop in sales proved too rapid for management to adjust costs and profit margins deteriorated.

Quarterly Margins

(Source: Linamar Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Historically, the third quarter has been softer in sales for Linamar. While this drop is more pronounced than typically witnessed in the past, the fall does not prove detrimental to the company's operations. When viewing the result over the previous years, earnings and cash flow are still trending upwards. Margin levels while lower are at comfortable levels, providing a cushion for further potential drops.

The business outlook has softened for Linamar due to the expected economic environment of industries it services. While most investors ideally buy into a company with increasing earnings or profitability, value investors are far more common to buy in the opposite environment. Thus is the nature of finding attractive valuations. It is then advantageous to view cash flow and earnings from a defensive perspective.

Assessing the company's prospects for growth is far more complicated than assessing its ability to survive. This is good news many investors fail to acknowledge. It can be argued that for long-term wealth generation, it is more important to avoid significant loss than it is to achieve significant gain. By assessing the company's cash flow above expenditures and payouts to investors, we can determine the cushion available to the company to handle potential headwinds.

While the business has experienced significant growth within the past five years, with its balance sheet ballooning from $3.8 billion to just over $8 billion in the most recent quarter, management has done a respectable job keeping financing costs in line. While the recent developments have impacted cash flow, overall the business has a remarkable margin.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense)

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Financial Reports)

Using a more conservative assessment, we can still find that Linamar's cash flow provides a sufficient cushion to handle continued downward trends in sales if they were to persist. Removing capital expenditures from EBITDA provides an estimate of free cash flow that can be used to assess the company's ability to maintain its payments to creditors and shareholders.

Linamar Free Cash Flow

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Financial Reports)

A sufficient free cash flow cushion provides comfort for investors in that any reasonable drops in sales should not disrupt payments. It is also equally important to assess the company's use of free cash flow to determine if management is making strategic decisions to further increase shareholders' wealth. If the money is not being paid out, it should be working to increase the value of the equity.

Linamar has done a respectable job putting its free cash flow to work. Following the MacDon acquisition in 2018, the company has made modest and consistent improvements in its debt position, which spiked in order to fund the purchase. The most recent quarter saw the company repay $47 million in long-term debt.

Long-Term Debt

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Financial Reports)

While the company's cash flow has dipped modestly in previous years, the continued reduction in debt has allowed it to maintain a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio. It is a positive for investors to see management reducing debt in periods when future growth is not expected to be robust. This frees up financial flexibility for the firm to handle unforeseen circumstances.

While the free cash flow cushion would appear capable of handling reasonably expected drops in revenue, investors should ensure the company has enough liquidity to make up any shortfalls. On a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis, Linamar's free cash flow cushion should prove sufficient in the event EBITDA falls up to 30%; if it declines further, then this would begin to eat away at company assets.

EBITDA declines in excess of 30% seem unlikely given the current business conditions. Linamar's working assets and access to capital provide a significant resource for the company to draw on should it be necessary. With $395 million in cash and an approximately $700 million credit facility, total available liquidity of over $1 billion provides peace of mind for investors.

While current cash flow and fiscal position create an attractive security at current valuations, investors may be wise to remain patient when considering an investment in Linamar. The less-than-ideal business environment in which the firm has been operating is expected to continue within the near term potentially putting downward pressure on share prices.

2019 Year-End and 2020 Outlook

While the fourth quarter is rarely the strongest for Linamar in terms of sales, management has indicated that the results for 2019 year-end are likely to come in below previous guidance. Citing a number of issues across the industries the firm services, year-end results will likely see a continuation in the downward sales trend exhibited over the previous two years.

Previous guidance put 2019 free cash within the range of $500-700 million. Depending on one's preferred method to calculate FCF, Linamar's year to date totals fall approximately within $250-350 million. With the fourth quarter expected to see declines on a YoY basis, it can be safely assumed FCF will drop in comparison to the third quarter, putting the year-end results likely below the $500 million guidance. As with the previous quarter, the decline in sales is expected to stem mainly from the firm's industrial division.

Quarterly Delta

(Source: Linamar Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The access market refers to equipment used to elevate people working at heights. Linamar's entrance into this market came with the purchase of its SkyJack subsidiary. Capital expenditures in access equipment will typically come when businesses are looking to expand their operations and grow their output capacity. With uncertain current economic environments, Linamar has witnessed a sharp reduction in the purchase of its SkyJack equipment as firms scale back CAPEX to a more defensive level.

Fourth-quarter results are expected to see double-digit declines on a YoY basis for access sales similar to the drop witnessed in the previous quarter. While not detrimental to the overall revenue picture, access sales had previously been an area of strong margins and profitability. Declines in this area could very well be cyclical, but are unsettling for investors nonetheless.

The remainder of industrial sales comes from the agricultural business through the firm's MacDon subsidiary. Similar to the access market, a defensive capital expenditure program from farmers will result in weaker sales figures. The difficult operating environment and uncertainty caused by recent trade disputes have led to significant reductions in the outlook for the agriculture sector. Issues pertaining to weather and harvest conditions, which are typically cyclical, have compounded the problem.

While the US government has introduced subsidies for farmers to compensate for losses, this is unlikely to help improve Linamar's sales figures. Farmers are unlikely to use the funds received to increase capital expenditures and with it new equipment purchases. The uncertainty surrounding trade concerns is still abnormally high creating a depressed outlook for future sales. When future sales are expected to be lower, growth capital expenditure does not make economic sense.

The majority of sales come from the auto sector which performed modestly well for Linamar in the third quarter, offsetting the losses stemming from the industrial side of the business. To end the year, however, auto sales are expected to fall on a quarterly basis, likely bringing the 2019 year-end total slightly below that of 2018.

(Source: Update on Q4 and 2020 Market Conditions)

A big impact for the fourth quarter will come as a result of the North American GM (NYSE:GM) strike. As discussed in previous articles here, the strike had a substantial impact on sales for all auto manufacturers. The expected drop does not pose a significant concern for investors given the firm's free cash flow cushion and plentiful access to capital should deterioration in sales push free cash flow into negative territory. Looking forward, the company expects 2020 to produce a modest return to growth after the underperformance of 2019.

2019 and 2020 Expectations

(Source: Linamar Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Strong free cash flow should allow management to continue making improvements to its fiscal position. While the balance sheet is not an area of concern for investors currently, uncertain economic environments make improvements to the firm's financial health the best decision for free cash flow use. This will allow greater financial flexibility to handle continued downturns if they were to persist and simultaneously position the company to execute on growth opportunities when the market presents them.

Potential for Future Growth

The auto industry began a fundamental shift with the widespread introduction of electric vehicles. While issues pertaining to production cost still loom for the sub-component of the industry, it has become relatively clear that electric vehicles are here to stay. Developments in technology will likely create greater affordability for the cars allowing them to satisfy a wider audience. Linamar expects electric auto parts to begin encompassing a larger portion of the firm's transportation sales.

Investors would be wise to monitor the progress made in the electric vehicle market for the firm. The rate at which this market grows is difficult to determine at this point. Comparing the overall growth in the market size with that of Linamar's electric vehicle parts sales would be an adequate proxy to measure success. While capturing this portion of the market is an important key to success moving forward, further strategic diversification of its revenue stream to reduce dependency on the auto industry would be beneficial.

Management made a press release announcing a manufacturing agreement with Synaptive Medical to produce the company's Modus V and Evry products. The agreement also comes with US$5 million equity investment. The company raised US$25 million in preferred equity overall. While the venture is relatively small for a firm of Linamar's size, it does create a potential for further diversification into healthcare down the road.

Investors could monitor any progress made in the strategic partnership through sales figures and press releases. It would be premature to expect much of an impact from the decision within the near term, but does give investors hope of further growth in operations down the line. Linamar's management has thus far proven its ability to strategically diversify its revenue while maintaining its core business.

Conclusion and Valuation

A comps analysis for the business has been done previously, and given the minimal changes in the data points used, it does not provide a significant benefit to recreate the analysis, although those interested can review the work here.

EV to EBITDA

(Source: Author's Own Calculation)

Typically manufacturers, or more specifically auto manufacturers, will trade with an EV to EBITDA ratio of approximately 8x-10x. The uncertainty surrounding trade disputes and overall economic performance moving forward have had a hand in depressing these multiples as can be seen for Linamar.

It would be overly optimistic for an investor to presume the company will mean revert and trade at multiples closer to the industry average. The conditions facing the business give a reason for the multiple to be depressed from historical levels. With that being said, however, current valuations still appear to provide an attractive entry point.

With strong free cash flow, Linamar should prove capable of funding operations without any impacts on its balance sheet. For free cash flow to be depleted to the point where the firm's financial health deteriorates would likely require recession level drops in revenue.

If this scenario were to play out, Linamar's strong liquidity position should allow the business to make up for negative cash flows for an extended period. With over $1 billion in available capital, the business could handle these shortfalls for a significant amount of time, likely allowing the business to emerge from a recession in a modest financial standing.

The free cash flow cushion, significant liquidity, and strong management performance suggest Linamar's current valuation be modest to the low side. An EV to EBITDA ratio above 5x would seem more appropriate given the available information, with that being said investors may be wise to stay patient for the time being.

First-quarter results could see a continuation in revenue declines for the business given the economic environment. Second-quarter results are typically the strongest for the firm, thus creating a window after Q1 earnings in which investors could potentially buy into further depressed share levels. There does not seem to be a catalyst within the short term to push share prices higher. Monitoring the performance of the shares and waiting for a more pronounced bottom to appear could prove profitable. With that being said, timing the market can be an extremely difficult practice and investors looking to buy in today would still obtain a strong business for an attractive price.

