Gold Does It Again And It's Never Late To Get On Board

Gold prices have soared in the last couple of months as investors continue to flock to safe-haven assets in fear of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The fear is back. It's easy to acknowledge how accurate Warren Buffett was to advise investors to be greedy when others are fearful, but putting it into action could turn out to be a much more difficult task than what many of us imagine. More often than not, events that disrupt markets come as a surprise to the majority of investors and eventually, fear kicks in, leading to irrational decisions that result in the loss of billions of dollars on an aggregate basis. The term "safe haven assets" is something that the media talks about only when stocks are plummeting and the outlook for markets suddenly becomes gloom. However, this should ideally happen the other way around - planning for the worst and building a portfolio that can last the test of time and deliver attractive returns under all market conditions should be at the core of the investment decision-making process of every investor. Empirical evidence suggests that gold should be an essential part of an investment portfolio, and the recent spike in gold prices confirms this yet again. It's not late to make this decision now. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is what I use to gain exposure to this all-independent asset class. There are caveats of investing in gold through an exchange-traded fund, which would be discussed later in this analysis.

A stellar performance driven by looming fears

Gold prices have climbed 8% in 2020 so far, mainly because of the mounting fear of a significant collapse in global capital markets. First, it was the ordeal with Iran, and now, it's the spread of the COVID-19 virus that is threatening to slow down the global economic growth in the first half of this year. Gold is now at a seven-year high, thanks to the looming concerns regarding the future outlook for the global economy.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, gold-backed ETFs have reported gains for 22 consecutive sessions as of February 20, which is the longest ever run in record books.

This is not the first time

Ray Dalio is a long time bull on gold. In a LinkedIn post titled Paradigm Shifts, published in July of 2019, Dalio explained his thought process in detail.

I think these (equity securities) are unlikely to be good real returning investments and that those that will most likely do best will be those that do well when the value of money is being depreciated and domestic and international conflicts are significant, such as gold. Additionally, for reasons I will explain in the near future, most investors are underweighted in such assets, meaning that if they just wanted to have a better balanced portfolio to reduce risk, they would have more of this sort of asset. For this reason, I believe that it would be both risk-reducing and return-enhancing to consider adding gold to one's portfolio.

The billionaire hedge fund investor is spot on when it comes to his belief that gold will do well during crunch times. As depicted in the below table, gold has a track record of delivering attractive returns when the S&P 500 is in crash mode.

Gold has done it in the past, and even though the markets didn't crash by any stretch of imagination due to virus fears, gold's eye-catching performance in the last few weeks doesn't come as a surprise to prudent investors. This makes the commodity a must-have in every investor's portfolio. The weighting should ideally reflect the investment objectives, the investment time horizon, and the personal preferences of an investor, but exposure to gold can provide a hedge against market corrections. Such a hedge will play a huge role in the overall performance of a portfolio in the long run. Gold has shown little correlation with stocks in the last decade as well, which is exactly what an investor would expect from an asset class that has a reputation for delivering attractive returns when capital markets are tumbling.

The low-interest-rate environment is a blessing

There are no guarantees when it comes to investing. The dynamics change constantly and the known truths could easily turn out to be not effective anymore in the matter of a couple of years. Traditionally, gold has exhibited a negative relationship with the Fed funds rate, which has now become common sense knowledge among the investing community.

The Federal Open Market Committee decided to cut rates three times in 2019 and classified these as mid-cycle adjustments. Whether these cuts indeed mark the beginning of the next dovish cycle is up for debate, but what is more clear is that rates will either stay stable throughout 2020 or likely be cut again as global economic growth takes a blow from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At this stage, the data we have point to another rate cut in the second half of this year. The Fed has a target to keep inflation at or near 2% and it looks as if the impact of the new virus is bigger than what was initially thought of. This is a worrying sign, both for investors and for policymakers. Even though Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, suggested that rates are at an optimal level, things could change in quick succession if the virus spreads internationally, which is exactly what is happening according to Bloomberg.

This hasn't gone unnoticed. The below comments by subject matter experts highlight a very real possibility of a rate cut soon.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said last week:

The new economic environment requires that monetary policymakers push inflation up to target.

Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies, told Axios:

If you look at the uncertainty about concerns surrounding coronavirus and the fact that they added the phrase 'for a time' to describe how long current policy will remain appropriate, those read to me as a signal that a rate cut may be coming.

Whether or not a rate cut will boost the economic growth of the country is a discussion for another time, but one thing is for sure; such a decision would be a blessing for commodities, so for gold. Going by gold's track record, investors should consider adding gold to their portfolios to enhance the total return. The diversification benefits will be an added advantage as we discussed in the previous segment.

Takeaway: It's not late yet

After more than an 8% run so far this year, investors might feel that this is not the best time to buy gold. But it's still a good time. The precious commodity shows little correlation with equities and has the potential to enhance the returns significantly. Chances are that gold will deliver on its promises when the markets crash next time as well. While we can never be certain when that would happen, it's common knowledge that the American economy is in its late-cycle, and there are a few warning signs, including sky-high valuations for stocks.

GLD is a preferred choice for many investors to gain exposure to gold. Reading this article published by Jan Nieuwenhuijs will give a thorough understanding of how the ETF works. The biggest downside to investing in gold through an ETF is that it brings the counterparty risk back on to the table, which increases the correlation between the ETF and the capital market performance. However, this is by far the easiest way to invest in gold, which is why I invested in GLD. Investing in gold is a step forward in building a portfolio for all market conditions.

