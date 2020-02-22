REITs Lead As Rates Plunge

Lower yields were good news for the domestic-focused and yield-sensitive equity sectors, particularly real estate and housing. After jumping 4% last week, REITs were leaders again this week after another busy slate of earnings and M&A news.

The story of the week, however, was the bid for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as the 10-Year Treasury Yield plunged 12 basis points while the 30-Year Yield dipped to historic lows.

Following combined gains of nearly 5% in the prior two weeks, the S&P 500 finished lower by 1.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 400 points.

Investors piled into bonds, real estate, and other safe-haven assets this week as uncertainty over the extent of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak weighed on market sentiment.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Risk-on, risk-off. Investors piled into bonds, real estate, and other safe-haven assets this week as uncertainty over the extent of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak weighed on market sentiment. After breaching fresh record highs on Wednesday, U.S. equity markets stumbled into the weekend as weak manufacturing data clashed with strong housing data in a pattern reminiscent of 2019. The continued strength of the domestic housing industry - which helped to power the economy up the "wall of worry" last year - will be asked to shoulder even more of the burden of global economic growth in the early stages of 2020.

Following combined gains of nearly 5% in the prior two weeks, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished lower by 1.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) shed more than 400 points. The story of the week, however, was the bid for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) plunged 12 basis points while the 30-Year Yield dipped to historic lows at 1.92% despite another week of strong housing data. Lower yields were good news again this week for the domestic-focused and yield-sensitive equity sectors, particularly real estate and housing. After jumping 4% last week, the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) finished the week fractionally higher after another busy slate of solid earnings and M&A news.

The U.S. housing market continues to heat up, confirmed this week by robust Housing Starts, Building Permits, and Existing Home Sales, which all topped estimates. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the U.S. residential real estate sector, was one of the few areas of strength this week, finishing the week in positive territory. Zillow (Z) surged more than 25% after reporting surprisingly strong Q4 earnings with revenues rising 106% for the year, powered by a rapid expansion in their Zillow Offers business. Single-family homebuilders gained another 1% on the week after TRI Pointe (TPH) reported better-than-expected earnings with net new home orders surging 52% from the same period last year. Citing tailwinds associated with the affordable housing shortage, manufactured housing REIT Sun Communities (SUI) climbed nearly 3% after forecasting another year of strong rental growth with same-store NOI expected to rise more than 6%.

The housing and commercial real estate sectors extended their YTD outperformance this week after falling behind the major average earlier this month. REITs are now higher by 7.3% YTD gains compared to the 3.6% gains from the S&P 500. The combination of relatively strong earnings results, a favorable interest rate environment, and a revival of the M&A "animal spirits" in the REIT sector have helped to power the sector's solid outperformance since the start of the year. As discussed in our recent 2019 Real Estate Recap, REITs delivered their second-best year of the decade in 2019, delivering a total return of nearly 29%, closely behind the 31% gains from the S&P 500.

Real Estate Earnings Check-Up

It was another jam-packed week of earnings season with more than four dozen REITs and real estate companies reporting results, and we'll see nearly as many next week as well. Our Real Estate Earnings Preview compiled the notable earnings that we're watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors.

Data centers were among the winners this week as 4Q earnings wrapped-up, which we analyzed in Data Center REITs: Battle Of The Clouds. While still choppy, leasing bounced back nicely in 2019, as have the REIT stock prices, and this past quarter's results were generally in line or slightly better than the estimates. Responding to the mounting competitive threats posed by "hyperscale" giants - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - data center operators have turned to M&A to regain some degree of pricing power, with a particular focus on the higher-value interconnection-focused facilities. On cue, CyrusOne (CONE) rallied after the company announced the departure of CEO Gary Wojtaszek, which was viewed as a sign that the company is more likely to move forward on a long-anticipated sale of the company.

"Merger mania" continued in the commercial REIT sector as small-cap single-family rental REIT Front Yard Residential (RESI) jumped more than 10% after it agreed to be acquired by privately held real estate firm Amherst Residential. Troubled infrastructure REIT Uniti Group (UNIT) surged 22% on signs of a potential deal with bankrupt tenant Windstream Holdings in a messy ongoing saga. Mall M&A continued as Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Property (BPY) formally announced the acquisition of Forever 21, which filed for bankruptcy in September, in a rather unprecedented move for the retail landlords. Our comments on potential M&A in the mall sector were featured today in National Real Estate Investor. We noted, “Specific to mall REITs, desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think anything and everything is potentially on the table for these struggling REITs, which have underperformed the broader REIT average for four straight years."

Self-storage REITs dragged on the downside after Extra Space (EXR) issued soft 2020 guidance as ample supply growth continues to pressure self-storage fundamentals despite solid demand, but CubeSmart (CUBE) stopped the bleeding with decent results on Thursday. Healthcare REIT earnings were mixed, but Ventas (VTR) jumped more than 5% after announcing the launch of a new fund that will focus on investments in healthcare real estate assets, potentially opening up a new source of private capital for the senior housing-focused REIT. As discussed in our recent Healthcare REIT report, the early tremors of the long-awaited demographic-driven demand boom are finally beginning to appear for the sputtering healthcare REIT sector. The 2020s look promising after a disappointing decade.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Housing Industry Stays Hot

The US housing industry has picked up in 2020 where it left off last year with signs of continued reacceleration, highlighted by Housing Starts and Building Permits data on Wednesday, which smashed through expectations, and Existing Home Sales data on Friday which also topped estimates. The US Census Bureau reported that housing starts came in at a 1.57 million-unit rate in January, coming in above estimates of 1.42 million. The rate of building permits, meanwhile, rose to a 1.55 million-unit rate, which was the highest level since March 2007. Existing Home Sales - which account for roughly 90% of total home sales - are now higher by 9.6% from the same period last year.

The combination of lower mortgage rates and pent-up demographic-driven demand has spurred a recovery in new home construction over the last 10 months following the "mini-housing recession" in 2018. The gains have been broad-based with single-family starts higher by nearly 5% from last year while the volatile multifamily category surged to the highest monthly rate since 1986 at 547k units as resilient rent growth last year has spurred a pickup in apartment construction. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, single-family starts are now higher by 1.5% while multifamily starts are higher by 16.1%, bringing the full-year total to 5.5% growth. The best may be yet to come for the single-family markets, as the monthly rate of single-family permits jumped to the strongest rate since 2007 at just shy of 1-million units.

The report was consistent with Tuesday's homebuilder sentiment data. Homebuilder Confidence remained near 20-year highs in February, as the NAHB cited “steady job growth, rising wages, and low interest rates" as drivers of strong housing demand. With a reading of 74, the Housing Market Index ticked down one point from last month's 20-year high of 75. (Readings above 50 are positive). Among the three subcomponents, Current Sales declined one point to 80, Futures Sales declined one point to 78, and Buyer Traffic also fell one point to 57, just below last month's record-high reading of 58.

Resilient demographic-driven growth in household formations along with the sharp pullback of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate since peaking in late 2018 have stimulated renewed activity across nearly all segments of the housing industry after a decade that saw historically low levels of new home construction activity and an accumulating housing shortage across many major markets. We believe that the combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand continues to provide a compelling macroeconomic backdrop for companies involved across the US housing industry over the next decade.

2020 Performance Check-Up

The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong performance through the early stages of 2020 as cell towers, data centers, and manufactured housing REITs top the charts so far this year. As discussed above, the broad-based commercial real estate indexes are higher by roughly 7.5% compared to the 3.6% gains from the S&P 500. Homebuilders have picked up where they left off in 2019 with gains of 19% so far this year following gains of nearly 50% last year. At 1.47%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 45 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 180 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

This week, we published Innovative Industrial: A High-Flying Cannabis REIT. Our inaugural "Small-Cap REIT Spotlight" report focused on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), a truly "high-flying" REIT focused on a unique segment of the real estate market: cannabis cultivation facilities. One of the newest and fastest-growing REITs, IIPR was founded in 2016 with just a single property but has been on a continuous acquisition-spree over the last three years. IIPR serves as a de facto lender to the cash-strapped (and generally unprofitable) cannabis cultivators who struggle to finance their businesses due to the intensely challenging competitive and regulatory environment. Trading at sky-high valuations, IIPR is a highly speculative - but immensely interesting - REIT by any measure. We discussed the firm's business strategy and the economics of cannabis-focused real estate ownership.

Last week, we published The Taxman Cometh: REIT Tax Myths. With tax season (unfortunately) upon us, we address some of the most common questions and respond to some of the outright myths that we hear related to REITs and taxes. REIT investors were big winners from recent tax reform. Functionally, from a tax reporting perspective, an investor's experience with REITs shouldn't be any different than a typical dividend-paying stock. REITs report using the standard 1099-DIV, not a K-1. For REITs, dividend distributions for tax purposes are heavily weighted to ordinary income - the majority of which qualifies for a 20% Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction - with the balance coming from capital gains and return of capital, each of which are typically taxed at lower rates.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be another busy week of real estate earnings and housing data, highlighted by New Home Sales data on Wednesday. Before that, we'll get a look at home price data from Case Shiller and the FHFA on Tuesday. On Thursday, Pending Home Sales data is released, as is the second estimate of Q4 GDP growth. On Friday, we'll get Core PCE data along with Personal Income and Spending data. Major earnings reports next week in the REIT space include American Tower (AMT), Public Storage (PSA), Vereit (VER), and we'll also see results from home improvement retailers Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW).

