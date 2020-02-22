YETI Holdings: International Expansion Is The Next Growth Driver

We think the recent selloff in stock price from highs in early February represents a new buying opportunity as the valuation appears reasonable and fundamentals are still strong.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been one of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies over the past decade considering it's on track to reach $1 billion in sales this year compared to under $90 million back in 2013. The story here is a case study in premiumization with YETI taking the otherwise overlooked category of outdoor coolers and moving the market towards high-end pricing. The current trends in growth and profitability are a testament to the quality product and sleek marketing that has connected to consumers creating a valuable lifestyle brand. We are bullish on YETI considering the recent pullback as a buying opportunity for a company that still has a long growth runway.

(source: company IR)

YETI Q4 Earnings Recap

YETI reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 13th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 which was $0.05 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $297.6 million in the quarter was up by 23.4% year over year and also ahead of estimates. This was a solid quarter with continued momentum in new product categories and direct to consumer distribution channels.

(source: Company IR)

Drinkware led growth up 34% y/y while coolers & equipment climbed 12%. Sales from the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel including e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail stores increased by 35% y/y which supports higher margins and profitability. The company currently has six stores in key markets and expects to open another four to six new locations this year. The gross margin reached 55% from 53% in 2019 while adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA margin also climbed higher on the year.

(source: Company IR)

The balance sheet appears solid; the company ended the year with $72.5 million in cash and $300 million in total debt. Considering EBITDA of $187 million over the past year, the net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.2x from 1.7x at the end of 2018.

YETI Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Management issued full-year 2020 guidance targeting sales growth between 13% and 15.0% for the year ahead. An EPS estimate between $1.34 and $1.39 for the year ahead represents an increase of 28% at the midpoint from the 2019 result. Favorably, the guidance targets for adjusted margins are each higher compared to 2019.

(source: Company IR)

The company maintains four strategic priorities which it sees as setting up a positive outlook and long growth runway:

Expand the customer base - Internal data from YETI shows brand awareness has increased in recent years, but there is more upside in various markets. Introduce new product - The company has made an effort to push into new categories including cargo containers, bags, clothing, and even pet items. Accelerate DTC - Direct to consumer business remains a growth opportunity for the company beyond wholesale that supports higher margins. Expand internationally - In 2019, less than 5% of total sales were outside of North America. YETI thinks this can eventually approach +25% in line with larger consumer brands. This year the company is launching country-specific e-commerce sites in Europe and also adding distribution to other regions of the world.

Management highlighted these trends in the conference call supporting an overall positive outlook:

The financial performance achieved in 2019 was a result of ongoing progress against our four strategic growth drivers, consisting of expanding our customer base, introducing new products, omnichannel growth, and international. Our conviction around these growth drivers remains high, and we'll continue to lead with these initiatives as we progress through 2020. We've made significant progress expanding our brand reach over the past few years, leveraging our strong heritage while continuing to evolve many of the ways we engage consumers.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There's a lot to like about YETI as a high-growth differentiated emerging consumer brand that has already delivered impressive results. Often, the companies that can transcend their product categories and cross over into a lifestyle brand are best able to connect with loyal customers. We think YETI has demonstrated a proven ability to execute and we think there is more upside from here.

In terms of valuation, we think the multiples here based on the forward estimates for 2020 appear attractive. A forward P/E ratio of 23.2x, a forward price to sales multiple of 2.6x, and forward EV to EBITA multiple of 14.6x are each near the low end of their ranges from the past year. This is in the context of forecast EPS growth above 25% in 2020 and revenue growth that is expected to remain above double digits through over the next couple of years according to consensus estimates. The stock is down about 18% in just the past few weeks from its all-time in early February and we think the pullback now represents a compelling buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Our 2020 price target for the YETI is $38, representing ~20% upside from current levels and a 28x multiple on management's 2020 EPS guidance. The bullish case for us is simply that YETI can replicate the success it has had in North America in other parts of the world as it expands internationally. Down the line, the opportunity for the company to launch new product categories will further support growth opportunities as the brand awareness increases beyond its flagship coolers and drinkware business. To the downside, along with the risk of a global cyclical slowdown, it will be important for YETI to maintain margins as a sign of pricing power and brand momentum.

Takeaway

YETI delivered strong growth in 2019 and has multiple positive catalysts in the year ahead for further upside. We are bullish on the stock given its expansion opportunities into new categories and the international market while valuation appears reasonable. Monitoring points going forward include the evolution of financial margins and continued sales momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YETI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.