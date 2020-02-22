SPY Starts COVID-19 Virus Pullback

The market (NYSEARCA:SPY) was just hit again by the Coronavirus, COVID-19, threat. It did this in January and bounced right back with the good earnings reports. This time around is different, and we don't expect April earnings will be good enough for the SPY to make a new high. In fact, we expect more companies to guide earnings lower, as the virus disrupts global trading. You can see in our analysis below that the SPY signals, as well as the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) signals, are beginning to reflect the disruption in the economy. Whether you use a macro approach with the SPY, or a micro approach with the Dow, the markets are going lower and the virus is just getting started in the rest of the world.

Companies are beginning to revise their guidance, especially if their supply lines in China are delayed or their markets in China are temporarily closed. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just dropped its revenue guidance and others will follow. Goldman just sounded a warning about a market pullback. The PMI just reported bearish numbers. World trade is slowing because of the virus. If it spreads around the world, it will disrupt other economies, as it has in China. The supply lines of the world economy are subversive, but will now come to light. An auto factory that has to shut down half way around the world, because of a China parts factory closing, will be symptomatic of this problem.

The Market Is Going Lower

The only thing the market does not know is how low it will drop because of this virus. As soon as it has that answer, the market will adjust. Right now, ignorance is bliss. China, Apple and Goldman are sounding alerts, and the market is just beginning to pay attention. The market is overbought and vulnerable. Our challenge is to take this alert and chart the worst-case scenario. It probably won't happen, but we have to at least be aware of the risk, and how it might depress this bull market. Whether it is the best-case or worst-case scenario, the market is headed lower.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is that the virus is contained, and the China experience enables other countries to act quickly to quarantine people with the virus. Genetic coding helps to catch the virus quickly and leads to a successful flu shot to prevent future spread. In this scenario, we could expect a rather normal pullback to test the breakout at $300 on the SPY. That might turn out to be a 10% pullback followed by a bounce back to $340 by year end.

Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario is a world pandemic that slows the world economy to recession levels. The salvation for the market is that this is a temporary and the market will look over the valley to a quick end of the virus after spreading worldwide. This scenario could take the market down 20%, a normal pullback for a recession in the economy.

Here is the monthly chart for the SPY, and it shows the price levels that will be tested as the market pulls back. The signals on this chart move slower than the daily chart, but they are more reliable. This chart is no good for a day-trader, but it is very good for a portfolio manager who has to raise cash to meet redemptions.

You will notice we have vertically red lined previous pullbacks, so you can see what the signals do as the market turns bearish. The latest vertical red line on the right is where I expect the signals to breakdown. Likewise, we have horizontal lines to see some of the stops on the way down. Hopefully, $300 will be the last stop, but as you can see, the bottom line is at $225. The most likely retracement is red lined at 50% or ~$283.

Micro Dow Case Scenario

For those that have chart-phobia, let's go from the macro to the micro and look at each and every stock in the Dow Index (DIA) to find out what is going on in the market. We will keep in mind that both the Dow industrial average and the industrial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) are underperforming the SPY.

Here is our list of the Dow Index stocks with all our fundamental and technical buy, hold and sell signals for each stock. Our most important signal is shown in the SID column on the far right of this report.

Bearish Dow Signals

If you go down the SID column on the far right, you will count 19 Sell signals out of 30 stocks in the Dow. On a price weighted basis, this is 55.6% of the Dow. This SID column shows our most important fundamental and technical signal. The industrials are not doing well so it is no surprise that our signals are tilting bearish for the Dow. Despite this and despite underperforming the SPY, the Dow keeps making new highs just like the SPY. The Dow will turn down with the SPY and then we will see the number of sell signals increasing for 22 or more stocks in the Dow. The Dow is moving toward that 22 number.

We don't just depend on this one signal, but look at our other signals to add more color. One of our fundamental signals is found in the Implied Return column. We consider 10% or more to be a buy signal and color code it green. If you go down the Implied Return column, you will count only 12 of the 30 stocks have this buy signal. This indicates to us that the Dow is overvalued and vulnerable to a pullback. Another fundamental signal is shown in the Fund column as a +Buy signal. If you go down this column, you will count only six stocks on the list have this signal.

One of our technical signals is found in the Tech column. It shows only 11 stocks with buy signals. This is a short-term signal and indicates that the Dow is not ready to put in a new high. We need to see more stocks with that Buy signal. Likewise in the D:S column we have another technical indicator of Demand and Supply for each stock. If you go down the list and count the "D" scores, you will see only 14 stocks with Demand scores. That needs to move up to the 20 or more when making a new high. Our short-term technical signals are weak but not bearish yet. I expect they will turn bearish in March.

