J.C. Penney: Declining Department Store Multiples Hamper Its Value

This multiple would likely come down to around department store peers in the long-run if the rate of EBITDA improvement slowed or ceased, though.

If J.C. Penney did reach $1 billion EBITDA, it would likely trade at a temporarily higher multiple in anticipation of further improvement.

This hampers J.C. Penney's long-term upside as it would take near $1 billion EBITDA for its stock to be worth more than current levels.

I've been encountering some questions about my belief that J.C. Penney's (JCP) common stock may only have an intrinsic value of around $1 even if it gets close to $1 billion EBITDA.

The reasons for this belief are that J.C. Penney's debt burden is quite large and department stores in general have seen their EV/EBITDA valuation multiples decline significantly (around a 35% decline since 2014). Thus, in a 2014 environment, J.C. Penney could be given an enterprise value of $5.5 billion with $1 billion EBITDA, leaving around $5 to $6 in share value after subtracting $3.8 billion in net debt. Nowadays, $1 billion EBITDA may translate into only $4 billion in value for a department store, which leaves only a little bit of value for its common stock.

J.C. Penney's common stock may have some speculative upside potential, but I am not investing in it since it has the tough bar of needing to get to near $1 billion in EBITDA to have long-term intrinsic value.

Notes On Enterprise Value

I've calculated enterprise value as simply net debt (at par) plus market capitalization. These calculations exclude operating lease liabilities from net debt, in order to keep the calculations consistent with 2014 since those were treated as off-balance sheet liabilities back then. J.C. Penney's debt is trading at well under par at the moment, but if it does get to $1+ billion EBITDA, I'd expect its debt to be trading much closer to par. Such a scenario would likely allow J.C. Penney to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, but it may need to drive EBITDA above $1 billion before the intrinsic value of its common shares increases a lot.

While Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have market capitalization to EBITDA ratios that are much higher than J.C. Penney's, this would not be the case with enterprise value (valuing debt at par). J.C. Penney's net debt is currently over 6x its expected 2019 EBITDA, while those other companies have enterprise values that are less than 6x EBITDA.

A look at enterprise value would show why share buybacks probably wouldn't do much for J.C. Penney in the long run even if J.C. Penney's creditors were okay with it doing share buybacks. J.C. Penney's total enterprise value is around $4 billion now (with its debt valued at par for simplicity), consisting of $3.8 billion in net debt and $200 million (rounded down) in market capitalization. Spending $100 million on share repurchases would increase its net debt to $3.9 billion, leaving $100 million for market cap since its enterprise value shouldn't change. Thus, J.C. Penney's share price should remain unchanged in the long run if it repurchases some shares, even if it spikes temporarily.

With J.C. Penney's debt trading at a discount, it would make a lot more sense to use any spare cash to repurchase some debt anyway. J.C. Penney's 2023 secured debt maturity is its major upcoming obstacle, and its 2023 first-lien notes are trading at around 88 cents on the dollar currently.

The 2014 Scenario

Back in 2014, I had looked at the EV/EBITDA multiples for various department stores. At that time, Macy's was trading at around a 7.0x EV/EBITDA multiple. Nordstrom's was at around a 7.8x EV/EBITDA multiple and Kohl's was at around a 6.1x EV/EBITDA multiple.

At that time, J.C. Penney was generating negative EBITDA, and I argued that it should be valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 5.0x to 5.6x once it started to generate a substantial amount of EBITDA again. The lower multiple was due to J.C. Penney's weaker earnings and financial state (even after a recovery) compared to those other companies.

EV/EBITDA (Trailing Year) April 2014 Nordstrom 7.8 Macy's 7.0 Kohl's 6.1 J.C. Penney NA

Those EV/EBITDA multiples came at a time when sentiment around department stores was relatively positive. Nordstrom and Macy's had delivered +2% to +3% comps in 2013. Nordstrom's had an A- S&P credit rating, while Macy's and Kohl's both had a BBB+ credit rating.

The Current State Of Affairs

Department stores are now struggling to generate even modest comparable store sales growth and the current sentiment around department stores is considerably worse than in early 2014. Nordstrom has seen its S&P credit rating cut two notches to BBB, Kohl's has seen its rating cut one notch to BBB, and Macy's credit rating is now three notches lower at BB+.

This is also manifested in the lower EV/EBITDA multiples that department stores are garnering. Nordstrom is valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of near 5.5x, while Macy's and Kohl's are closer to 4.0x.

The new multiples suggest a roughly 35% reduction in EV/EBITDA multiples since 2014.

Effect On J.C. Penney's Stock

If this was 2014, a return to $1 billion EBITDA would be great for the intrinsic value of J.C. Penney's stock. At a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, $1 billion EBITDA would translate into an enterprise value of $5.5 billion. Less $3.8 billion in net debt, that would leave $5 to $6 value for J.C. Penney's common stock. At a 6.0x multiple, J.C. Penney's stock would be worth around $7.

However, in the 2020 environment, using a 4.0x multiple would give J.C. Penney an enterprise value of $4.0 billion, leaving less than $1 in value with $3.8 billion in net debt. If J.C. Penney's results markedly improve, it can probably reduce its net debt, so it could create some additional value there even with a 4.0x multiple.

Realistically, J.C. Penney's stock price would likely significantly increase if it reached $1 billion EBITDA, and it could trade for more than a 4.0x EV/EBITDA multiple in the hopes/belief that its resurgence continued. However, if its EBITDA improvement then slowed or stalled out, I would expect its valuation multiple to drift back to 4.0x over time.

Conclusion

The skepticism and negative sentiment towards the department store sector has sent their EV/EBITDA multiples down by around 35% since 2014. This presents a challenge for the intrinsic value of J.C. Penney's common stock, as using a 4.0x multiple, its common stock would still have limited value at $1 billion EBITDA. J.C. Penney could temporarily fetch a higher multiple if it shows strong improvement in results, but I'd expect the multiple to then come in line with department store peers if its sales and EBITDA growth slowed or stopped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.