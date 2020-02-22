Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Manufacturing New Orders Turn Sharply Higher YoY

The nowcast, however, has deteriorated to slightly negative, as one measure of consumer spending turned soft.

The short leading indicators are more positive, as regional reports of manufacturing new orders have jumped.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

January data included building permits, up to a new expansion high, and starts, just lower than their expansion high last month. As a result, the Index of Leading Indicators jumped sharply to their best m/m improvement in at least two years. Producer prices also unexpectedly jumped sharply higher. Existing home sales, however, were down slightly, but basically right where they have been for the past two years.

Important Note: For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.57%, down -0.09% w/w (1-yr range: 3.57-5.18) (NEW ALL-TIME LOW)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.47%, down -0.12% w/w (1.47-2.79)

Credit spread 2.10%, up +0.03% w/w (1.96-2.46)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.12%, down -03% w/w (-0.04 - 0.34)

10 year minus 3 month: -0.09%, down -0.10% w/w (-0.52 - 0.39)

2 year minus Fed funds: -0.25%, down -0.13% w/w (-1.0% required for recession signal)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.42%, down -.08% w/w (3.42-4.63) (new one year low)

BAA Corporate bonds and Treasury bonds turned positive several months ago. In particular, that corporate bonds recently fell to yet another new expansion low is extremely bullish into Q3 2020. The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries is back to neutral. After this week's big decline in interest rates, the yield curve worsened substantially. Two of the three yield curve measures are neutral; the third is negative. Mortgage rates are close to their post-Brexit low, so they remain positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -3% w/w to 259 (231-315) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -10 to 282 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +10% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +13% (NSA)

Refi apps -8% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.1% w/w

Up +4.5% YoY (2.8-4.7)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase applications generally declined from expansion highs through neutral to negative from the beginning of summer to the end of 2018. With lower rates in 2019, their rating climbed back to positive. Meanwhile, lower rates once again caused a further spike upward in refi. With a new seven-year high, this metric becomes a positive.

For two weeks in 2019, the growth rate in loans fell below +3.25%, and so went back from positive to neutral, but then rebounded to positive and has generally stayed there since.

Money supply

M1

-1.5% w/w

+2.7% m/m

+4.8% YoY Real M1 (-0.1 to 6.4)

M2

+0.1% w/w

+0.8% m/m

+5.0% YoY Real M2 (2.0-5.9)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2018 and early in 2019, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all during 2018 and early 2019, and so was rated negative. Last year, both continued to improve, and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via Factset.com)

Q4 2019 87% actual + 13% estimated earnings, unchanged at 41.80, down -0.9% q/q, down -2.6% from Q4 2018 peak

(Graph: P. 24 here)

I initiated coverage of this metric last year on an experimental basis. FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Using the above method, since over 400 companies have reported, Q4 earnings make this metric negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -.01 (looser) to -0.83

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.04 (looser) to -0.71

Leverage subindex down -.01 (looser) to -0.34

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late in 2017, and again in autumn 2019, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, but remains positive. In the past, an inverted yield curve has led to a contraction in lending - but not this time, according to these measures.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both of improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The measure against major currencies took a major spill recently. After one week positive (a lower $ is an economic positive), it turned back to neutral. The broad measure is neutral as well.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +0.87 to 76.25 (74.76-83.08)

Down -6.8% YoY

(Graph here)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

105.98, down -0.93 w/w, down -11.5% YoY (105.90-124.03)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative into 2019. Industrial metals briefly improved enough to be scored neutral and then positive, but both are back to negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Down -1.3% to 3,337.75 (new record high intraweek)

In 2019 stocks made repeated new three-month and all-time highs and made another new high this week as well.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

*Empire State up +15.5 to +22.1

*Philly up +15.4 to +33.6

Richmond up +26 to +13

Kansas City up +13 to -5

Dallas up +16.0 to +17.6

Month-over-month rolling average: up +6 to +16

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of 2018, but cooled beginning late last year. All during 2019 it had been waxing and waning between positive and flat, until five weeks ago, when it turned negative. In the weeks since it has rebounded sharply, now all the way back to a strong positive.

My one caution here is that in January and February 2019, these indexes abruptly decelerated, during and in the aftermath of the federal shutdown. So the YoY comparisons may turn less positive in the next few weeks.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims:

210,000, up +5,000

4-week average 209,000, down -3,000

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In November 2018, initial claims briefly spiked, and did so again at the end of January 2019 (probably connected to the government shutdown). They made new 49-year lows in April. The numbers weakened recently, but the last month there was a strong positive reversal, taking this metric back to positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 88 w/w

Down -6.3% YoY

Beginning in November 2018, this index gradually declined to neutral in January and has been negative since February. Since the beginning of the third quarter, it has generally had its worst YoY readings since 2016, and finally exceeded them to the downside four months ago.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$221.3 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $206.3 B one year ago, up +$15.0 B or +7.3%

This was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February 2018. Straight YoY comparisons have become valid again since this February, and with the exception of three weeks have been positive.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.26 to $53.34 w/w, down -9.2% YoY

Gas prices up +$.01 to $2.43 w/w, up +$0.11 YoY

Usage 4-week average down -2.0% YoY

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

After bottoming in 2016, generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. Prices bottomed in January 2019, peaked at the end of April and slowly declined through the rest of the year. At the beginning of this year, they went higher YoY, but since have abruptly turned lower; thus they have turned positive. Gas prices made their seasonal high for this year in spring. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2016, but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last several months. Recently it was positive for the past six weeks before turning negative for the past two weeks.

Bank lending rates

0.140 TED spread down -0.010 w/w (graph at link)

1.629 LIBOR down -0.031 w/w (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative in 2018, since early 2019 it has remained positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.7% YoY

Retail Economist down -0.7% w/w, +1.0% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes were positive all during 2018. The Retail Economist measure decelerated early in 2019. Since last May, it has varied between neutral and weakly positive. This week is positive again. Johnson Redbook fell sharply at the beginning of this year before improving to positive beginning in spring and remaining there since.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -9.0% YoY

Intermodal units down -8.0% YoY

Total loads down -8.6% YoY

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex down -12 to 680 (474-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index up +59 to 480 (421-2499) (graph at link)

In autumn 2018, rail started to weaken precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly in January 2019, but in the year since then, it has been almost uniformly negative. In the last few months of 2019, the YoY comparisons were generally even worse. Two weeks ago several of the comparisons turned back positive YoY, but are back to negative.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier in 2018, but earlier this year turned negative. In the past few months, it rebounded all the way back to positive. BDI traced a similar trajectory, and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and again at midyear 2018, before declining all the way back to negative. In the past three months, it made repeated three year highs, before backing off in the past month, enough to be scored neutral, and now negative.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.4% w/w

Down -0.5% YoY

Beginning in spring 2018, this was positive. In 2019 the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than 1/2 of its top range over 10% YoY, and was neutral generally during summer 2019. By autumn, it was almost exclusively negative. Since the beginning of this year. it has been positive again - until this week.

Summary And Conclusion

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, mortgage rates, purchase mortgage applications, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, real M1 and real M2, real estate loans, and mortgage refinancing are all positives. One measure of the yield curve is neutral. After a rebound of several quarters, corporate profits have returned to negative, as are two measures of the yield curve.

Among the short leading indicators, the Chicago Financial Conditions Index, initial claims, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, oil prices, the Fed new orders indexes, and stock prices are positive. The US$ and gas prices are neutral. Temporary staffing, both industrial and overall commodities, and gas usage are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, one measure of consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex and the TED spread are positive. One measure of consumer spending is neutral. The Baltic Dry Index, rail, steel, and LIBOR are negative.

The long-term forecast remains strongly positive. The short-term forecast is also positive, as manufacturing new orders are suddenly sharply positive. The nowcast is downgraded to slightly negative, as one measure of consumer spending is very weak, as the production sector remains negative. If I were going to watch one measure in particular in the immediate future, it would be Redbook consumer spending, which has remained resolutely positive until now.

