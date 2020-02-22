Cirrus Logic's Latest Enormous Growth Vision Is Epic

We offer our insights relating to possible achievable size and markets for Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) latest long-term vision. With its last quarterly report, the company announced that Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO, was handing off his operational duties to John Forsyth, maintaining a focused role in defining the long-term vision. The company's presentation also included this informative slide describing the Total Addressable Market (TAM). The size is enormous, targeted at $45 billion, up from the last presentation slide at $6 billion, almost an order of magnitude increase.

Our first observation concerns all of the blank TAM. It seems that even Cirrus isn't sure what the actual targeted products will be. Within the small defined portion beginning with 2019 TAM, the graph displays two focuses: $2.5 billion for audio & voice mobile, accessories and home, plus $240 million from haptics. The second pie representing 2024 displays $3.5 billion for audio & voice mobile, accessories and home, $1 billion for haptics, and $1 billion for other adjacent mobile opportunities. The total TAM in 2024 equals $5.5 billion, very similar to the $6 billion shown in the previous presentation. The empty space labeled Total Mixed Signal Market equals $40 billion, not million, billion. Even with Cirrus' long standing culture of offering only ultra-conservative guidance, management purposely inserted that slide. Investors take notice.

What's Up Doc?

A smart-aleck phrase often spoken by the famous cartoon character, Bugs Bunny, what's up doc?, fits perfectly our opening. The world of imaginative ideas coming within Cirrus' long-term vision found root from within cartoon TV of the long ago past. A valid investor question, if Cirrus itself can't define its market, what chance does an outsider have? Our focus dives into concepts, not products. So, what's up Cirrus?

Cirrus' products compete generally in the mixed signal market, marrying analog with digital needs. When extremely low power, low latency and extremely small size intersect, Cirrus wins. Two current market trends will push its future products into the middle of this intersection: IoT (Internet of Things) and edge technologies (moving important functions to edge of the interface). We suspect that Cirrus' vision targets these converging trends.

So Let's Get Started, Doc

Our sleuthing incorporates past employment openings, recent conference comments and intellectual commentary. Over the past five or so years, Rhode has referred often to the 60s cartoon, The Jetsons. The cartoon lasted only two seasons; its impact upon society might be eternal. In the Jetsons, everything intelligently communicated (almost exclusively by audio-voice) with everything. We expect that this idea of intelligence communication will be key at driving specific products. The properties defining many new types of devices mandate extremely low power, small size, complex functionality and low latency.

So Doc, A Push on Small Size and Ultra Low Power, That's What's Up

Until a few months ago, Cirrus, unbeknownst to investors, pushed its mixed signal technology from its smallest at 55 nm to the next smaller size 22 nm. This opens doors for smaller size or more functionality plus lower power usage. In the August OPCO Annual Technology Conference, Carl Alberty, head of Cirrus' mixed signal group, commented, "we’ve been investing in for quite some time now in terms of redeveloping all of our analog and big signal IP in that process node to, again, have IP ready for when we want to make that leap in terms of product. Again, focused on much lower power and much smaller size..." He also added that this change wasn't about cost reduction. Without cost reduction, the products must be loaded with even more valued capabilities. But the lower power and smaller size features focus us at a "really good roadmap," Alberty continued.

Well Doc, It's About New Product Designs

Alberty added at the OPCO conference, "there are like a ton of emerging applications that are in the IoT category that will run on these little nickel-size batteries, where battery life is hugely, hugely important." The requirement for many wearables, wireless headsets and other devices match more perfectly with features offered within 22 nm.

Rhode added several details on 22 nm at the recent January conference, "Generally speaking, it's a very different dynamic than a fully digital piece of silicon in that - the analog componentry generally doesn't shrink anywhere near as much as the Moore's law curve would imply."

In addition to products with extremely low power utilization requirements, Rhode stated major codec improvements ramp into a higher gear. We wonder if most of the voice biometrics implementation opens with 22 nm technology. In past conferences, Rhode stated that in time the 28 nm chip designed for voice biometrics was chosen for its ability to add analog (mixed signal). Voice biometrics is a complex computational hog.

Cirrus also posted a reverse engineering employment opening which includes a multitude of technologies to uncover:

Experience with multiple applications/technology used in electronic products such as audio, autofocus and optical image stabilization, voice coil or other motor drive/control, MEMS, inertial/light/pressure/magnetic/touch/force/temperature sensors, haptics, wireless radios/protocols, USB or other complex serial bus protocols, etc.

With the exception of light, Cirrus has had or still has products in all of the above listed technologies.

Other product designs might be pushing toward CPU type chips. In most of Cirrus' products today, each work in conjunction with a master chip. In the past few years, we have noticed several employment opportunities including two types of expertise: Bluetooth communicating (local low power short-distance wireless networking thing to thing) and Embedded Arms. Bluetooth is about short distance communication, while embedded arms can be about central processing units (stand alone or master chips or system-on-chips (SOCs)). Of some note, the very last yearly investor presentation posted from Wolfson included a master SOC design integrating voice, audio, touch and other functions with targeted ASPs of $10-$12. Wolfson brought in significant and important technologies with the merger. The time for expanding their use might be just a few years away.

Doc, The Timing Is Sooner Not Later

The best estimated timeline for introducing products appeared during the last conference, with Rhode adding that the first silicon component arrived from the manufacture in the December quarter. The company expects its first products in a couple of years.

Doc, I Think I'll Eat My Carrot and Just Sit Here & Dream

Hey Bugs, it's not a dream; it's an enormous epic. This table puts depth into possible earnings.

Possible Earnings Growth $45 Billions TAM Case 1 Case 2 Case 3 Case 4 Market Size (Billions) $5.5 $15 $20 $25 Margins 0.5 0.55 * 0.55 * 0.55 * Operating Costs (Billions) ** 0.4 1.0 1.0 1.0 Tax Rate Multiplier 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 No. of Outstanding Shares (Millions) 60 60 60 60 Earnings *** $30 $100 $150 $200

* Master or standalone chips capture higher gross margins.

** Cirrus is a fabless modeled company. We don't expect huge cost changes except in SG&A.

*** Rounded numbers.

Cirrus isn't expecting to be first into the market. Rhode closed the January conference with an interesting statement, "And I think there's multiple cases where I can point to in the past where, whatever it is, we might not be in the very first generation, but usually by the time it gets real interesting then we've trained our custom silicon deliver on time." It expects to be the best and final solution.

And risks do abound: world economic collapses (the world is experiencing one right now), delays in market development, or competition. But the enormous size of the open space creates opportunity. Again, we find the willingness for Cirrus, an ultra-conservative cultured company, to include a slide of this nature, remarkable. This has significant meaning.

For the patient investor, Cirrus Logic could be a strong growth part of an investor's portfolio. The road map earnings potential isn't small; it is better described using the word, enormous. Our gut put-the-finger-up-in-the-air guess is that a future revenue between $10 and $15 billion or 25% and 30% of the TAM might be possible. No, we don't know how much of the $45 billion the company will obtain nor do we expect products for a few years, but the opportunities and likelihood for sizable penetration make evaluating Cirrus Logic a must.

In the Meantime, Silly Rabbit

Rhode also added this at the last conference that it is still expecting significant growth between now and the 22 nm product rollouts. "We're excited about the new stuff... going on this year. We've got further new content... for the following year." We discussed several of these large growth opportunities in past articles. A patient investor might enjoy lucrative profits while waiting.

For us, Cirrus Logic might be one of those 1% market opportunities. Companies participating in key future technologies with existing penetration now at 1% are considered 1%ers. We always close, investing in Cirrus Logic isn't for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.