S&P 500 Weekly Update: Market Highs, Gold Soars, And Interest Rates Plunge

There are many issues investors are monitoring these days. In the investment world, it is an ongoing process. We are always looking around for something lurking in the weeds that will upset our plans. However, I noticed that when the stock market is making new highs, that is another item added to the list.

In that case, it might be wise to do something that doesn't conform to what the majority is doing. New highs shouldn't be added as an "issue" that has to be dealt with. Instead, in my way of thinking, they trump many of the other concerns that surround us.

Besides the virus issue, many market participants view the present stock market as overpriced. The view from a technical basis seems to agree as well. Since the October lows, the S&P has been trading in a range that is 9-11% above the 200-day moving average. Plenty will then surmise the market is uninvestable now. That view says the risk-reward is skewed to the downside.

So regardless of what the crowd is telling us these days, in reality, a market trading well above these trendlines is quite normal and an acceptable occurrence in a Secular Bull market. If an investor doesn't subscribe to that macro backdrop, then there is no sense in reading any further. At this stage, I doubt I can convince them and therefore can't be of any assistance.

Regardless of which viewpoint an investor relates to, there is no doubt they need to be aware of a couple of very important points. Successful investors have a sound understanding of the past and a heightened conviction about where we are headed in the future.

I bring this up because in the last Secular Bull market during the 1990s, the S&P was routinely more than 10% above the 200-day moving average. By mid-1995, the SPX was 14% above that trend line. All of these instances led to consolidation periods followed by even higher new highs. Sound familiar? Some still can't see the similarities between the two examples of "then" and "now". Perhaps it goes back to how worries overwhelm investors.

For those that weren't around or simply don't remember the last Secular Bull market, there was plenty of turmoil in the '90s, including the impeachment of a president. However, there was also prosperity and the dawn of the internet that enhanced productivity and made our lives much easier.

So while we can easily highlight the concerns of today, don't forget to add in the Artificial intelligence revolution, the proliferation of battery-powered vehicles, the dawn of self-driving smart cars and the continuing improvements in the internet world that 5G speeds will bring to our doorstep. If you weren't convinced about the Secular Bull market, perhaps you are now open to the idea why this uptrend has a chance to go on for a lot longer than you might think.

If not, that's fine, but you may find yourself sitting next to the folks that didn't heed the market's message in 2013 when the S&P was at 1,500.

Investors returned from the three-day weekend in a negative frame of mind. Apple (AAPL) announced that revenues for the quarter will be weaker than expected due to the impact of the coronavirus on both production and demand. Since the company had closed 42 stores for a period of time in China, that wasn't such a big surprise. In fact, it was more like Apple sending a memo to those that have been living in a cave lately, just to let them know what was happening in the outside world.

The bears can now say "I told you so", the Bulls will put all the pieces together and conclude the market remains very resilient. The S&P 500 finished down 0.29% Tuesday on the news, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 made new all-time highs. Some would call that a sign of broadening strength in the market. Others concentrated on the Apple announcement.

The week continued with the back and forth "virus" action. The S&P posting its 13th new high for the year, while the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 also tagged new highs again on Wednesday.

As we have seen in the past after new highs, indices went to "risk-off" mode as the 10-year initially dropped to 1.51%, then took another hit down to 1.44%. While everyone was searching for the reason for the sudden "risk-off" mindset, one need only look at the elevated market level that is present. It can be entertaining watching the majority of investors fall over themselves to explain why the S&P traded down 0.38% on the day. Perhaps the better use of their energy should have been spent watching the money rotation, which is the hallmark of a strong bull market. While the major indices went "risk-off", the Russell 2000 posted gains on Thursday.

What has become the norm lately, another negative end to a week took place. Investors don't want to make any major moves heading into a weekend where there's the potential for more negative headlines related to the coronavirus. We have now seen four of the last five trading sessions on Friday close negative.

We didn't need any reason for the selling to continue on Friday, the 16% unabated move off the October lows is all one needs to know. However, if one wants to pick a reason to get involved in the selling, you have a bevy of them to choose from. The S&P closed down 1% for the week and is now up 3+% for the year.

Outside of the US, China' CSI 300 (ASHR), the center of the coronavirus outbreak, regained all of the lost ground suffered when trading opened after the Chinese lunar New year. China leads all markets with a 7+% gain for the month. Hong Kong comes in second with a 5% gain in February.

Economy

Scott Grannis reviews the economy and shows why the stock market has remained resilient in the face of the present worries. Warning: contains Bullish commentary, reader discretion is advised.

No matter how investors see the present-day economic situation, the chart shown below has to make everyone feel very good.

What a difference from the financial crisis days, record-low mortgage defaults.

Empire State manufacturing index surged 8.1 points to 12.9 in February, more than double expectations, after January's 1.5 point increase to 4.8. This is the highest since the 14.4 in May, which was the best reading of 2019. It was at 10.3 a year ago. The components were mixed. Since 2001, the Inventories index of the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey has only been higher twice: once in September of 2001 and in January of 2018.

Philly Fed manufacturing index surged 19.7 points to 36.7 in February, much stronger than forecast, following January's 14.6 point jump to 17.0 in January. This is the highest since February 2017 and was at -0.7 a year ago. Producer sentiment has gotten a solid boost from the trade deals and reduced Brexit uncertainties. Relative to expectations, this month's report was the biggest beat on record going back to 1998. The last time the Philly Fed saw a larger two-month increase was in 1995.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 49.6 in February, down from 53.3 in the opening month of 2020. Although only fractional, the decrease in business activity brought to an end a near-four-year sequence of expansion following a contraction in service sector output and a slower rise in manufacturing production amid supplier delays following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"With the exception of the government-shutdown of 2013, US business activity contracted for the first time since the global financial crisis in February. Weakness was primarily seen in the service sector, where the first drop in activity for four years was reported, but manufacturing production also ground almost to a halt due to a near-stalling of orders." "Total new orders fell for the first time in over a decade. The deterioration in was in part linked to the coronavirus outbreak, manifesting itself in weakened demand across sectors such as travel and tourism, as well as via falling exports and supply chain disruptions. However, companies also reported increased caution in respect to spending due to worries about a wider economic slowdown and uncertainty ahead of the presidential election later this year." "The survey data are consistent with GDP growth slowing from just above 2% in January to a crawl of just 0.6% in February. However, the February survey also saw a notable upturn in business sentiment about the year ahead, reflecting widespread optimism that the current slowdown will prove shortlived."

PPI jumped a surprising 0.5% in January for both the headline and core. There were no revisions to December's 0.1% gains for both. Strength was in the services component where prices increased 0.7% from unchanged previously. Moreover, the core PPI, which includes food and energy prices, increased to 1.7% every year to beat the analysts' estimate of 1.3%.

A recent survey from the Manpower Group shows nearly 7 in 10 employers reported talent shortages in 2019. The worst level ever and a jump of 17 percentage points from just a year ago. It's also more than three times higher than a decade ago.

The data comes as the Labor Department reports that there are still about 670,000 more job vacancies than there are unemployed potential workers.

NAHB housing market index fell 1 tick to 74 in February after slipping 1 point to 75 in January. The 76 reading from December remains the best since the 77 from June 1999, which in turn is just shy of the record peak of 78 from December 1998. Indeed, all of the measures are close to historic highs.

Housing starts fell back -3.6% in January to a 1.567 M pace. That breaks a string of three consecutive gains and follows December's 17.7% surge to 1.626 M amid unseasonably mild weather. Weakness was in single-family starts which declined -5.9% after climbing 14.12% previously, while multifamily starts rose another 0.7% versus the prior 25.4% jump. Building permits rebounded 9.2% to 1.551 M following a -3.7% drop to 1.420 M previously.

Despite the setback this month, housing data continues to show a strong foundation as this week's reports on January Housing Starts and Building Permits both exceeded expectations by more than 100K. The last time both reports exceeded expectations by more than 100K was last August's report. Before that, though, you have to go back more than 10 years to find the next occurrence.

What's been interesting about the move in Housing Starts recently is how quickly they have accelerated. As shown in the first chart above, the recovery in the 12-month average of Housing Starts from the recent low in 2019 has been steeper than the decline.

Source: Bespoke

Taking a closer look at Starts and Permits over the last 10 years, it's not just Starts hitting new highs for the cycle either. The 12-month average for Building Permits has also followed Housing Starts to new cycle highs.

January's existing-home sales fell -1.3% to a 5.46 M pace, after December's 3.9% bounce to 5.530 M, where the latter was one of the strongest in almost two years. Single-family sales declined -1.2%, while condo/coop sales dropped -1.6%. The months' supply of homes edged up to 3.1 months from 3.0.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Existing-home sales are off to a strong start at 5.46 million. The trend line for housing starts is increasing and showing steady improvement, which should ultimately lead to more home sales." "The median existing-home price for all housing types in January was $266,300, up 6.8% from January 2019 ($249,400), as prices increased in every region. December's price increase marks 95 straight months of year-over-year gains." "Mortgage rates have helped with affordability, but it is supply conditions that are driving price growth."

Total housing inventory at the end of January totaled 1.42 million units, up 2.2% from December, but down 10.7% from one year ago (1.59 million). The housing inventory level for January is the lowest level since 1999. Unsold inventory sits at a 3.1-month supply at the current sales pace, up from the 3.0-month figure recorded in December and down from the 3.8-month figure recorded in January 2019.

When it comes to housing and the recent manufacturing data out of New York and Philly, pundits calling for a recession are going to have to remain patient. Their misguided analysis has let them down again.

Global Economy

We have seen plenty of opinions indicating the "virus" is putting the Eurozone at risk of recession. That's what happens when an economy doesn't put in place positive structural reforms that encourage domestic investment and heal the labor market. France and Spain have come close to this, but to be sure, Germany is struggling, as is Italy. Even Greece has come a long way (pretty amazing that Greek bond yields fell below 1% last week).

But the locomotive of the Eurozone, Germany, needs bank reforms, labor reforms, and tax reforms. There is simply a lack of leadership that has placed handcuffs on the region. So, although we have been expecting a pickup in the Eurozone, the virus disruptions could be a far bigger risk to the bloc than the U.S., given its trade exposure to China, and more fragile eco backdrop.

At 51.6 in February, the "flash" IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose from 51.3 in January to indicate the largest monthly increase in business activity since last August. Growth was centered on the services sector, where the business grew at the joint-fastest rate seen over the past six months. Manufacturing meanwhile remained in decline, although the rate of contraction in output eased to the mildest seen over the past eight months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy managed to pick up some momentum again in February despite many companies having been disrupted in various ways by the coronavirus, which caused supply problems and showed signs of hitting travel and tourism numbers in particular. The flash PMI has climbed to a six-month high, consistent with GDP growing at a quarterly rate approaching 0.2%." "The expansion is being led by welcome resilience in the service sector but manufacturing is also showing encouraging signs of pulling out of the downturn that has plagued producers for over a year, with new orders falling at the slowest rate since late-2018." "However, the outlook remains highly uncertain, notably in respect to the potential for further disruptions to supply chains, travel, tourism, and demand arising from the coronavirus outbreak. In particular, the widespread delivery delays are seen in February bode ill for production in March unless new deliveries can be secured."

China is considering further measures to protect the country's economy from the worst of the fallout from the virus. Already we have seen the People's Bank of China provide medium-term lending for banks and cut the interest rate it charges for that money. Attention now seems to be turning to the airline industry, one of the hardest hit in the wake of numerous travel bans. The options range from mergers to direct cash injections in the struggling carriers.

In another effort to assist the economy, China cuts the one-year loan rate to 4.05% From 4.15%. The five-year loan rate goes to 4.75% From 4.80%

Shanghai has reportedly compiled a list of firms, including local units of Unilever (UL) and 3M (MMM), as eligible for millions of dollars in subsidized loans to ease any blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

While a rising number of cases in Japan unrelated to the large cluster on the Princess Diamond cruise ship is still of concern, Tuesday's "virus" data showed what appears to be a landmark: net new reported cases declined for the first time throughout the outbreak. In other words, subtracting out cumulative deaths (~2.7% of cases) and recoveries (~20% of cases), the number of active cases was lower on Tuesday than Monday. That is the first time since the start of the outbreak that net cases have been negative and validates the markets' belief that the worst of the risk from the epidemic in China has passed.

As suspected the virus has a greater impact on the elderly, which of course is very similar to the seasonal flu.

With the stock market trading to another new high this week, it confirms the view that has been posted here. While I fully understand the potential for economic impacts, the concerns about global pandemic appear to be exaggerated; that's especially true for the U.S. where multiple potential disease clusters have been successfully contained at 1-2 cases without general spread.

Anyone that takes the other side and believes this health scare is a serious threat can take solace in the fact that the CDC came out on Friday with its official view on the matter. While the CDC does not see any "community spread" here in the United States, it prepares for the possibility coronavirus becomes a pandemic.

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, contracted at an annualized rate of 6.3% in the last three months of 2019, as a sales tax hike took a bite out of consumer and business spending.

The near-term outlook is not looking any better, given the negative effects of the spreading coronavirus and a broader softness in regional demand.

Japan's private sector declines at the fastest pace since 2014.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index was unchanged at 53.3 in February and comfortably above the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. Moreover, the latest reading pointed to the joint-fastest expansion of private-sector output since September 2018 (equaling that recorded in January).

Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"UK private sector growth held its ground in February as a stronger contribution from manufacturing output helped to keep overall business activity on a stronger path than any time since September 2018. The latest survey also revealed a solid upturn in the service economy, driven by improving domestic spending and a recovery in new business inquiries since the start of 2020." "The recent return to growth signaled by the manufacturing and services PMIs provides a clear indication that the UK economy is no longer flat on its back, with our GDP nowcast pointing to 0.2% growth through the first quarter of the year." "While there are positive signals for UK businesses on the domestic front, the latest PMI findings highlight several concerns from an international perspective following the COVID-19 outbreak. Service providers often commented on reduced tourism-related bookings and cancellations from overseas clients in affected markets."

Earnings Observations

Even though earnings season unofficially winds down this week, there's still quite a lot of other reports to come in the coming two weeks. There are still some days where more than 100 companies will report on a given day. We would note, however, that most of these companies are small in scale.

As far as the results of this past earnings season are concerned, the main takeaway from this season is the improvement in revenues relative to expectations. As shown in the lower right chart below, 61.2% of companies have topped sales forecasts in the last three months, and that's the highest percentage of beats since early 2019.

With more than 1,100 stocks having reported since early January, 66.1% have beaten consensus analyst EPS estimates, while 64.9% have beaten top-line revenue estimates.

Source: Bespoke

While the EPS beat rate has been solid this season, the sales beat rate has been even more impressive at least relative to some of the low readings we've seen in recent quarters.

The highlight this earnings season has been the strength of the Technology stocks putting up some of the best growth with the strongest forward estimate revisions of all sectors. This was VERY important for the market's largest sector as valuation had gotten elevated into the results.

While Tech has traded well (up 10.3% year-to-date), the average S&P 500 stock is up only 2.5% year to date. This has created a top-heavy market. It will be important to see participation broaden out in market strength, signaling a more supportive technical backdrop. This is not something to get overly excited about, but the narrowing is something to keep in mind as it could signal a needed pause or consolidation phase for the overall index.

The Political Scene

As part of a forthcoming package of proposed tax cuts, the White House is considering ways to incentivize U.S. households to invest in the stock market. Stephen Moore, an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation:

"The tax break, if enacted, would represent 'a pretty substantial amount of money for people' to have for retirement."

At 176K, turnout for the Iowa caucuses was almost half the expected 300K and 2008's record 240K. Total votes in New Hampshire's primary also disappointed, though the 283K voters did top 2016's 251K. Primary winner Sanders received about half as many votes as he did in 2016 when he carried 60% of the vote compared to just 26% this time around. Although to be fair, he only competed against Hillary back then.

The Fed

In the last six months or so, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10-year Treasury has now cratered over the fear of a global recession sending the yield to lows not seen since 2016. It settled the week at 1.46%.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3 month/10 year yield curve once again this past Tuesday.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2 /10 treasury curve is not inverted today. The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 12 basis points today.

Sentiment

Sentiment readings from AAII's weekly investor survey moved only slightly. The percentage of respondents reporting as bullish remains above 40% but pulled back slightly from 41.3% last week. The 0.73 percentage point drop was the smallest move in bullish sentiment (either positive or negative) since November 28th of last year when bullish sentiment fell only 0.6 percentage points

Source: AAII

Neutral sentiment rose to a five-week high, while bearish sentiment fell.

Crude Oil

According to the weekly inventory report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 400 thousand barrels from the previous week. At 442.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.0 million barrels last week and are about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Crude inventories were anticipating a build of 3.2 million barrels, but the actual increase in crude inventories was much smaller. In addition to stronger demand, improved net exports fed into this smaller than expected build.

Net exports came in at their strongest level of 2020 which was also the eleventh highest reading for all weeks of the past five years. Exports were at their highest level so far in 2020 and the sixth-highest of all weeks of the past five years while imports pulled back.

While gasoline inventories fell as is seasonally normal, stockpiles for other petroleum products fell by a much smaller degree. Despite this, net exports of products are at their third-highest level of the past five years.

Despite what is supposed to be the onset of slowing global GDP, WTI closed trading at $53.33. That was up $1.15 for the week, adding to the $1.80 gain from the previous week.

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart trend for the S&P 500 has not changed much since last week. A continued march upward posting new records along the way. The same message also applies when trying to anticipate a pullback. Investors need to follow the notion that we will need to see a break in initial support at the very short-term 20-day moving average (green line) before we think about any meaningful pullback.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The index tested the first line of support twice this week and then bounced. We'll see what the next few days of trading bring. The bears will have to wait for next week to get a close below the 20-day MA at 3,334.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Bill Gates:

"Headlines, in a way, are what mislead you, because bad news is a headline, and gradual improvement is not. Bad news smashes your face against an amplifier, while good news just plays quietly in the background."

Despite what some may want to believe, scary headlines and selling fear isn't a product of the internet and social media. It has been with us for a long, long time. The next time you are listening to the prophets of doom, visit the account of events that took place in 1938. Back then Orson Welles unleashed his version of terror and hell upon the American public. The 23-year-old Welles hosted a very popular CBS Radio program called Mercury Theatre on the Air.

The War of the Worlds broadcast fooled the listening public into believing that an invasion from Mars was taking place. I'm not suggesting the worries that plague investors today are a figment of someone's imagination. What I am suggesting is the constant battle to ferret out what is factually accurate, and what is being embellished to promote an agenda. Enhancing a story to get attention is the norm these days, and that is a result of the internet and social media.

Market chatter making the rounds these days is pretty negative.

"Everyone is too complacent over the coronavirus scare. Apple has already warned, surely many other companies will follow suit. With China being such a vital part of the global economy from both a supply and consumption perspective, earnings of most companies (especially multinational) will get hit hard. And how long this will go on for we don't know. The market is about to take a big hit going forward."

In the end, just like Welle's War of the Worlds, it all might be one big farce specifically designed to terrify you.

We can see how this applies to the stock market. Market participants are always concerned about getting their faces smashed in about a worrisome event. Interestingly enough, the only faces that have been bloodied have been those of the skeptics. They have become to be known as the "all-knowing" oracles that people run to for advice. This time is no different. Maybe we are witnessing the same mistake being made again by some who continue to run to them for counseling when fear is present.

On the other hand, maybe they have it right this time. The S&P is up 16+% from the October lows. It wouldn't be a wild occurrence if half of that is given back. For sure, these self-ordained oracles will then rise from the ashes to claim their place in the winner's circle. Instead, it would be nice to see and hear a definitive answer as to how much and exactly when this correction might occur.

They like to recite the worst-case scenarios on the Chinese health scares being laid out for the foolish bumbling stumbling Bullish investors that prowl the landscape. No need to go over that again. We are simple, but we already know it's all bad. People are getting sick, people are dying, and we are being told like a classroom of kindergarteners that this isn't good.

Since we can't find any positives in the situation, it is time to hide under the desk. That is the translation for watch out, lighten up on stocks, the market has this entire situation wrong, it's far too complacent. Look out below.

Silly me (foolish Bull) I'm still not so sure I need to duck and cover. I'm of the opinion that the stock market already knows the reason for what is transpiring, there is no surprise, and it also knows this issue is transient. The foolish Bulls realize how the stock market views the world. It doesn't care about absolutes, it cares about change. When we add a negative that is transient, to a probable change, the result is then positive. This is why the stock market trading near all-time highs isn't such a big surprise to anyone that is bullish.

The foolhardy Bulls also know that any pullback from here is quite normal and acceptable. They also know positioning for it has been a waste of time and money. The simple facts prove their case. Then again we are talking about the foolish Bullish folks out there making these claims. Caveat Emptor.

If anyone does want to follow the simple-minded approach, I'm here to tell all that no financial plan can withstand the whipsaw of making major portfolio changes for every real or imagined global threat. Market corrections come when we least expect it, not when everyone is calling for one.

Investors who sold stocks because of the poor U.S. PMI data didn't bother to look at ALL of the manufacturing data, they probably missed the Eurozone data as well. The investor who sold because of the "risk-off" mode that crept into U.S. markets didn't notice that China, ground zero for the "virus", rallied 3.5% this week. Anyone that sold off because the 10-year dropped to 1.45% never bothered to look at high yield credit spreads.

Connect the dots and it produces an interesting answer to what is occurring in the markets now. This silly Bullish investor did look at all of the data; now it's your turn.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

