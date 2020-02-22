MercadoLibre: Long-Term Opportunity Outweighs Near-Term Pains

The business faces risks and challenges in the near term, but if you are a patient long-term investor, the shares are worth considering (there's a lot of long-term upside here).

However, the shares are expensive and the company is not yet profitable (technically the lack of profitability is a good thing in our view, as the company focuses on growth).

MercadoLibre (MELI) is a long-term play for investors seeking to benefit from the underpenetrated but growing Latin American e-commerce and digital payments markets. Investing in the company warrants patience at this time, because profitability remains elusive for MercadoLibre as the company continues to invest aggressively to grow its business. We believe, however, that the opportunity is immense as e-commerce and digital payments services experience secular growth, and that patience will ultimately be rewarded with an investment in the strongest player in the region.

Overview:

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts the largest e-commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. It offers users a wide range of e-commerce services within this ecosystem, which includes the MercadoLibre Marketplace, the Mercado Pago Fintech platform, the Mercado Envios logistics services, the MercadoLibre Classifieds service, the MercadoLibre advertising solution and the MercadoShops online web stores solution. The company has operations in a total of 18 countries in the region, including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Venezuela. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MercadoLibre’s biggest and most formidable competitor in the region. Despite the competition, MercadoLibre currently leads the market by a large margin. In March 2019, PayPal (PYPL) announced its investment of $750 million in the company to help expand its operations in the region.

Immense opportunity in e-commerce and financial services

Latin America is in the early innings of e-commerce and digital payments services. With 649 million people in the region with a largely unbanked or under-banked population, and only 2.9% of the entire retail industry coming from e-commerce, there is a significant and long growth runway ahead. That growth continued in Q4 for MercadoLibre when the company reported consolidated GMV acceleration on its e-commerce marketplace platform, noting strengths particularly in Argentina and Mexico from successful investments in fulfillment operations and marketing campaigns.

Items sold accelerated across all key markets and on a consolidated basis, reflecting buying momentum on the platform. Its payments business – Mercado Pago, and shipping - Mercado Envios, also showed greater penetration within the region. Continued traction overall across the different business segments led to total net revenues of $2.3 billion in 2019, up almost 60% from 2018 (and 92% YoY on a FX-neutral basis). In Q4 alone, net revenues increased 84% from Q4 2018, reaching USD$674.3 million. These results were delivered despite another tumultuous year of political instability, social uprisings, currency fluctuations and increased competition, indicating that demand for online shopping and digital financial services is secular and robust, and MercadoLibre continues to win in the region. In fact, MercadoLibre maintained its position in 2019 as the largest regional e-commerce and payments platform, with 44.2 million unique buyers, 11.2 million unique sellers, 71.1 million unique payers and 15 million unique collectors. It also added 20% more registered users in the year to reach 320.6 million users, or almost half the population of Latin America.

In short, MercadoLibre continues to be in an excellent competitive position to capture the tremendous multi-year growth expected of the e-commerce and digital payments markets in Latin America.

Strengthening Mercado Pago business will drive substantial future revenue

Mercado Pago was launched as a service in 2004, five years after the company was started to introduce an “integrated online payments solution” and was initially developed to facilitate transactions on the MercadoLibre platform. This service has since expanded outside of the marketplace platform to also include transactions with third-party vendors and the use of Point of Sale (POS) devices for payments.

Mercado Pago has experienced impressive user growth and total payment volumes (TPV) as more Latin Americans see the benefits of transacting digitally. In 2019, total payment volumes on Mercado Pago reached $28.4 billion, up 53.8% from 2018, and up 92% YoY on an FX-neutral basis, rising at a 5-yr CAGR of almost 52%.

Use of Mercado Pago's service is becoming more widespread, occurring outside of the marketplace platform. In Q3 2019, TPV off the marketplace platform exceeded TPV on-platform for the first time ever in a quarter. More than half of TPV in 2019 was non-marketplace payments. We see non-marketplace payments continuing to expand in proportion to total payments volume and will be a key growth driver of the Mercado Pago business as it attempts to increase its digital payments market share in the region.

To be clear, the use of digital wallets like Mercado Pago is still a fraction of total transaction volume in Latin America today. About 75% of the region still transact in cash, and Mercado Pago will need to grow its merchant base to broaden use of its digital wallet. There is much to do. However, the company has been making great strides, investing in its POS business, where 3.8 million active merchants now actively process their payments through Mercado Point devices, and where total payment volume grew 126% YoY in Q4. Its digital wallet initiatives are starting to reach critical market share in some areas for the company to become comfortable monetizing its wallet payments, which up to this point comprise of substantial discounts and subsidies to attract more users to its platform. This occurred in Q4 with Argentina without material churn observed across merchants or payers, which is an initial positive indication of its digital wallet staying power and the long-term opportunity ahead.

Additionally in Q4, we also began to see the company’s strategic partnership with PayPal materialize in the form of concrete initiatives to boost the Mercado Pago network. PayPal announced that Mercado Pago will become available as a payment option at PayPal merchants around the world, which immediately expands the opportunity set for transactions to include PayPal’s more than 19 million merchants, driving extra payments volume in the future.

The outlook for Mercado Pago is bright as merchant services and offline payments continue to gain momentum, gradually solidifying its foothold in the digital payments landscape. As current discounts and subsidies to lure users and merchants start to peel back, we can expect Mercado Pago to be a substantial contributor of revenue and source of growth for MercadoLibre.

Large investments will continue to weigh on profitability

Large investments will unfortunately continue to weigh on the company’s profitability for the near to medium term. While we are optimistic of MercadoLibre’s long-term potential market opportunity, the road to that destination will be long because digital payments and e-commerce are still lightly used in the region.

As such, MercadoLibre has been heavily investing in promotional campaigns and discounts and subsidies across its various business segments to attract users and merchants on the platform. Sales and marketing expenses have outpaced revenue growth, and as a percentage of revenue has been creeping upwards, albeit at a slowing pace.

The company is also investing on its platform to strengthen engagement and user experience. These expenses have negatively affected profitability in 2019, leading to operating losses of $153.2 million, more than doubling from 2018. In Q4, margins contracted further when compared to the same quarter in 2018. EBIT margin fell to -10.2% from -0.2% in Q4 2018, driven primarily by marketing expenses, marketing initiatives related to wallet and point devices, as well as cost of goods sold. Gross margin shrank slightly to 45.7% in Q4 from 47.8% in Q4 2018.

(Data from FactSet)

MercadoLibre is, however, making efforts to improve its bottom line, while continuing to spend for its long-term expansion. To this end, management highlighted some achievements, such as reducing its average cost per order for Mercado Envios by 14% QoQ this past quarter, sharing customer acquisition costs with merchants in some of its payments initiatives, and narrowing discounts and subsidies for its platform in more mature areas.

It also reported reversing negative bad debt ratios from prior quarters in Brazil for its credit business, reducing default risk in this segment. The company, however, does not guide to its profitability metrics and it is uncertain how much or how fast profitability can improve in the next few quarters. However, given the complexity and differing economic factors in play of each country in the region, in addition to the fairly early stages of the overall business in the region, we can expect investments to continue growing on an absolute basis in the medium term, with consistent expanding profitability metrics likely not in near sight. Investors worried about the health of the company in this context should know that MercadoLibre still has a fairly healthy balance sheet with total cash of $1.38 billion, and a cash flow from operations (CFO) to interest expense ratio of about 7.4x in Q4. We do not think MercadoLibre will face problems operating as a going concern for now.

Valuation:

Shares of MercadoLibre opened lower on the next trading day after Q4 results were released, but in the subsequent days after the call, the stock has climbed substantially. MELI was recently trading at $735 per share, up 11.7% from its pre-earnings call. MercadoLibre’s valuation multiples are fairly expensive relative to peers in the industry and considering its current losses and the political and economic risks common to its operating market. A cheaper P/S multiple between 7x and 8x would be more in line with its performance and risk profile (however, as you can see in the chart below, it was recently 15.6x).

(Data from GuruFocus)

(Data from FactSet)

Risks:

Continued political instability and price inflation can negatively impact consumer spending in the region, resulting in a slower pace of platform adoption and lower revenues for MercadoLibre.

Increased subsidies and promotional spending by Amazon could also substantially impact MercadoLibre’s market share in Mexico and Brazil during big shopping seasons. To offset competitive pressures, MercadoLibre may choose to up the ante with larger discounts, leading to weaker profitability results.

Conclusion:

MercadoLibre is a market leader in a growing region with tremendous growth potential and in the early stages of e-commerce and digital payments services. The company is making meaningful strides in growing the adoption on its platform and strengthening its market share in the region. Strong revenue and operational results were achieved in Q4 and the full year 2019, despite challenges in the political and economic climate. Aggressive investments have affected near-term profitability, but we see this to be temporary, improving as the company throttles back expenses once it reaches a more secure position in the region. Despite the near-term challenges, if you are a long-term investor, MercadoLibre is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.