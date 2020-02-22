EUR/CHF Should Rise From Key Support Level Of 1.06

There is no good time to make a difficult decision. In this author's opinion, the rewards outweigh the risks of significant intervention to set the EUR/CHF pair onto a different course (i.e., to the upside). The SNB should probably act now.

This could unlock significant downside potential, even through to parity (1.00). An alternative path to the upside should see EUR/CHF trade above 1.0835 over the next few weeks; however, this is likely to require support from the SNB.

Unless the SNB intervenes, it is likely that the 1.06 psychological level will be broken, given the clear long-CHF bias of the market.

This trading range was established after several months following the breaking of the EUR/CHF peg by the Swiss National Bank (or SNB) in January 2015.

The EUR/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Swiss franc, has historically been viewed as a risk-on currency pair within the European region. When the euro rises against the Swiss franc, risk sentiment is thought to be improving, while a weaker EUR/CHF tends to signal bearish sentiment in Europe (including European equity markets, for example).

This is because the Swiss franc is viewed as a safe haven, whereas the euro is viewed as being riskier. Both currencies (EUR and CHF) are managed by central banks with negative short-term interest rates. However, the Swiss National Bank's (the SNB) rate of negative -0.75% is still lower than the deposit facility rate of the European Central Bank of negative -0.50%.

Switzerland also has its own equity market, and the country of Switzerland maintains positive current account surpluses (providing the domestic currency with some support). As a risk-averse European investor, the proximity yet separateness of the Swiss market becomes attractive, especially given that the Swiss economy is advanced, complex, and built upon a stable political and legal system.

The most important exchange rate for Switzerland is the EUR/CHF pair, given that almost 20% of Swiss exports are to Germany, and about 45% of all exports are to European countries (including Germany). Many of these countries use the euro. A weaker EUR/CHF rate therefore improves the country's export competitiveness.

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity)

While other countries are important to Switzerland, such as China, India and the United States (as shown in the chart above, which uses 2017 data), the EUR/CHF is the most important rate for the Swiss. As the Chinese yuan (or CNH) is mostly pegged to the U.S. dollar, the relationship between CHF and CNH is less important to monitor.

Having said that, should the USD-CNH peg hold (and the status quo is indeed generally expected to hold), the USD/CHF rate becomes doubly important. That is because a stronger USD versus CHF will also likely mean a stronger CNH versus CHF. The Swiss therefore stand to benefit significantly from a weaker Swiss franc against both the euro and the U.S. dollar.

Nevertheless, we focus on EUR/CHF due to its historical significance (EUR and CHF used to be pegged, until the peg was broken by the SNB in January 2015). The fact that the EUR/CHF pair has failed to break the 1.06 level more recently is likely a testament to the fact that the market senses the "tail risk" of SNB intervention (direct intervening in markets to weaken CHF). The SNB could weaken CHF by either creating new CHF in order to accumulate foreign exchange reserves, or by creating new CHF to acquire assets denominated in foreign currencies (preferably EUR or USD).

There are other mechanisms by which the SNB could intervene. For example, the central bank could cut its short-term interest rate further. However, as the short-term rate of -0.75% is already deeply negative (the most negative among G10 countries), this is probably not the bank's preference. A flood of new CHF liquidity is a more likely path, but regardless, the SNB needs to be active with conviction soon or the EUR/CHF rate is liable to cause problems for the Swiss economy.

The weekly candlestick chart below begins from around the beginning of 2015 (the large drop representing the breaking of the EUR/CHF peg). Since 2015, EUR/CHF has traded within a broad range from around 1.06 (upon prices stabilizing) through to 1.20. The pair is now trading at the bottom of this range; a key area for which a new sense of direction must be found (back towards 1.20, or possibly far lower).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The 1.06 level is key, and a break of this level could send the EUR/CHF rate far lower. In FX, many traders talk about "psychological levels"; this term is overused, as very few price levels are held simply by psychosocial factors. The 1.06 level is, however, likely a true psychological level. A break of this level would suggest that the SNB is not willing to sufficiently intervene in order to put pressure on its domestic currency.

In such a case, further demand for Swiss francs would therefore likely remain unabated by any perceived tail risk of SNB intervention. The SNB would then likely find itself in an even more awkward situation. It would be unwise to wait on the market, as the market's bias is clearly to the downside for this currency pair. A lack of action and intervention is likely to result in further weakness, and below the 1.06 level this weakness in EUR/CHF could precipitate.

The Swiss inflation rate has already been flirting with negative levels (i.e. deflation). The stronger CHF gets, the weaker Swiss inflation and growth is likely to be.

(Source: Trading Economics. As shown, Swiss inflation was 0.2% year-over-year in December 2019 and January 2020, yet annual deflation was found in October and November of 2019.)

EUR/CHF, in this author's opinion, would need to break the 1.0835 level in order to steer away from further downside. This would help to protect the Swiss economy from deflation and support export competitiveness.

While the SNB could be viewed as a definitive currency manipulator, the potential costs of not intervening are great, whereas the costs of being viewed as a manipulator likely pale in comparison. Switzerland is a relatively small country; it is the 14th largest trading partner of the United States, but still far behind the European Union, China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Germany and other countries.

At this juncture, this author believes that intervention can be justified, and the SNB should refuse to be at the "beck and call" of the US Treasury and its arbitrary rules (as noted in the Financial Times, the Swiss franc's rise follows the US Treasury adding Switzerland to its currency manipulation watchlist). It is also worth adding that even if the United States attempted to punish the Swiss, a stronger USD/CHF rate would still likely boost Chinese exports by virtue of the USD/CNH peg.

You might think that a strong Swiss franc would naturally reduce export competitiveness and thus the country's current account surpluses, ultimately weakening CHF. However, the Swiss franc has strengthened at such a rate that a natural rebalancing is unlikely to occur except below the 1.06 level. Direct intervention is likely required in light of the market's trajectory.

In this author's opinion, EUR/CHF should rise above the 1.08 level in the weeks to come. However, if the SNB does not step in and the market is unwilling to cease its long-CHF bias, a break of the 1.06 level would likely unlock further downside through to parity (1.00).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.